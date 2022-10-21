Attitudes toward women in politics changing in MENA: Poll
Attitudes toward women in politics changing in MENA: Poll/node/2185451/middle-east
Attitudes toward women in politics changing in MENA: Poll
entiment toward women becoming political leaders are changing in favor of gender equality in the Middle East and North Africa, according to polling by the Arab Barometer. (Network of Arab Women Parliamentarians for Equality (Ra’Edat))
WASHINGTON D.C.: Sentiment toward women becoming political leaders are changing in favor of gender equality in the Middle East and North Africa, according to polling by the Arab Barometer, a research network that gathers opinions and offers insights into social, political and economic attitudes of citizens across the region.
Its report on “Gender Attitudes and Trends in MENA” found that while the region’s citizens hold largely traditional views on gender norms, minds are changing toward greater gender equality, albeit slowly.
According to the report, one of the reasons for this shift is the introduction of gender quotas in national assemblies across the region. Another reason is a cross-generational perception of women as an equal member of society.
However, majorities in Sudan, Libya and Iraq agreed with the statement: “In general, men are better at political leadership than women.”
Lebanon and Tunisia were among the countries in the region with most citizens in favor of gender equality.
However, the report said: “There are eight out of 12 cases where more than half of women agree or strongly agree that men are better at political leadership than women.” It cited cultural and traditional norms as part of the reason for this attitude.
“When gender quotas for legislatures were introduced across the region, we see a decline in men and women saying men are better than women at political leadership,” Maryclare Roche, director of technology at the Arab Barometer, told Arab News.
For its latest report, it interviewed 26,000 people between October 2021 and July 2022 in 12 Arab countries: Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Palestine, Sudan and Tunisia.
The report urged governments to tackle structural challenges that stand in the way of increasing female participation in the labor force, such as transportation, childcare and level of wages.
Many of those polled said structural challenges are a greater barrier to female labor participation than cultural challenges.
“This is a positive result for governments trying to engage their female citizens in the economy, as these are concrete concerns that government policies can address,” the report said.
Almost 12,500 people arrested in crackdown on Iranian protests, says rights group
Families struggle to trace and contact detained relatives, as opposition calls for resistance movement to focus on plight of the thousands in jail
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Nearly 12,500 people have been arrested and more than 250 killed since the start of protests across the Iran sparked by the death in police custody of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini just over a month ago, according to a prominent human rights group.
Families and friends of those who are missing have struggled to contact loved ones who remain unaccounted for and are presumed to be detained, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday. According to the Center for Human Rights in Iran, about 3,000 people have been arrested in Tehran province, 835 of whom remain in jail, including 200 university students.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that about 1,300 prisoners have been sent to Greater Tehran Central Penitentiary from Evin prison following a massive fire at the latter over the weekend.
HRANA, an Iranian human rights news website, said that 12,450 people have been arrested during the ongoing protests. Iranian human rights groups claims that journalists in particular are being targeted, especially those who report on people being detained.
According to media reports, Mohammed Mehdi Esmaili, the minister of guidance, said the number of journalists that remain under arrest was not high. But the International Federation of Journalists said that 24 have been arrested since the protests started, 11 of whom were being held in Evin prison.
Reporters Without Borders said more than 30 journalists are in jail, leaving many publications cowed and censored.
The Writers Union of Iran said: “Repression of people who protested with empty hands has been a daily occurrence in the past 40 years. But what happened to children and prisoners last week is one of the blackest pages in the record of the current government.”
Meanwhile, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, insisted security forces were close to snuffing out the remaining protests. “Sedition is going through its last moments,” he said.
However, the protesters have vowed to continue to defy authorities and maintain their protests. Nearly 200 oil-refinery workers reportedly have been arrested since they and truck drivers joined the demonstrations.
Syrian air defenses confront Israeli missile attack over Damascus, state media
No immediate information was immediately available on damages or casualties
Updated 5 min 54 sec ago
Reuters
CAIRO: Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile attack over the capital Damascus and the southern region late on Friday and explosions were heard in the capital’s vicinity, state media reported.
No immediate information was immediately available on damages or casualties.
How Gulf energy powerhouses are blazing a trail for green industrialization
GCC members intend to supply Europe and the Asia-Pacific with environmentally friendly hydrogen power
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have committed themselves to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions
Updated 43 min 6 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
Rebecca Anne Proctor DUBAI: As the effects of weather variations possibly linked to climate change intensify around the globe, many countries have set goals to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, hoping to prevent Earth from warming 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Oman — the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council — are home to around one-third of the world’s oil reserves and approximately one-fifth of its natural gas reserves.
As a strategy for effective climate-change mitigation, the GCC states see themselves as trailblazers of the hydrogen economy by unveiling ambitious plans to supply Europe and the Asia-Pacific region with the low-carbon, environmentally friendly fuel.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia have committed themselves to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and 2060, respectively. Bahrain has pledged to meet the same target by 2060.
Net zero means that all greenhouse gas emissions produced are counterbalanced by an equal number of emissions that are removed from the atmosphere.
Achieving this important goal will require rapid decarbonization. Hydrogen, as a new energy carrier, can play a key role in successfully decarbonizing the most difficult sectors, such as shipping, aviation, steel, and chemicals.
Replacing fossil fuels partly with hydrogen would be a big step toward meeting the targets for reduction in greenhouse emissions set in the Paris Agreement, an international treaty adopted in 2015 covering climate-change mitigation, finance, and adaptation.
In a report published in January, the International Renewable Energy Agency projected that hydrogen could cover 12 percent of global energy use by 2050, and that 30 percent of hydrogen could be traded internationally in the same timeline — another sign that fossil fuel assets could be devalued by mid-century, despite today’s high oil prices and record gas prices.
Looking to the future, Gulf states are exploring ways to diversify their economies and decarbonize by producing hydrogen using their vast reserves of fossil fuels, from which carbon capture, or blue hydrogen, is produced.
Among them, Saudi Arabia plans to expand beyond blue hydrogen into other, even cleaner forms, such as green hydrogen, which is made by using renewable energy to split water.
The NEOM Green Hydrogen Project, to be commissioned in 2026, will be the world’s largest green hydrogen plant powered entirely by renewables and will have a production capacity of 650 tons of hydrogen per day, according to Saudi energy developer and operator ACWA Power.
As Saudi Arabia continues to develop its clean, safe nuclear energy program in line with International Atomic Energy Agency regulations, it will also push for the production of pink hydrogen, according to statements made by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman at the World Economic Forum last year.
Pink hydrogen is produced by electrolysis using nuclear power. This year, Prince Abdulaziz signed several memoranda of understanding on the use of hydrogen fuel cell-powered public transportation throughout the Kingdom.
Early last month, IRENA joined 14 global companies to set up a new alliance that aims to decarbonize industries and help countries to achieve net-zero goals in line with the Paris Agreement.
The Alliance for Industry Decarbonization was unveiled during IRENA’s Investment Forum on Energy Transitions in Bali, Indonesia, on Sept. 1.
Speaking at the event, IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera said: “Climate action needs industry leaders.
“This alliance stands for the growing commitment of global industry to act on decarbonization and unlock opportunities that come with a green industrialization through renewables and other transition-related technologies like green hydrogen.
“By standing together we send a clear signal of solidarity ahead of COP27 (UN Climate Change Conference) and we invite new partners to join our common vision,” he added.
The first meeting of the alliance is scheduled to take place at this year’s COP27 meeting being held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in November. Members of the alliance include Abu Dhabi’s Taqa, Italy’s Enel Green Power, Egypt’s Taqa Arabia, Eni, and Technip Energies.
FASTFACTS
* World Energy Day is marked each year on Oct. 22 to raise awareness about energy usage, affordability, safety and sustainability.
* Launched in Oct. 2021, the Saudi Green Initiative established 60 schemes to cut emissions, plant 10m trees, and safeguard habitats.
* Saudi Arabia also launched the Middle East Green Initiative — a first-of-its-kind regional alliance to combat climate change.
* The Kingdom is also involved in the Global Ocean Alliance, aiming to make 30% of the world’s oceans marine preserves by 2030.
Addressing the Bali forum, Karim Amin, a member of the executive board of Siemens Energy, said: “We need to slash greenhouse gas emissions urgently if we are going to tackle climate change.
“Accounting for more than a quarter of global emissions, the industrial sector is the second-largest emitter and requires rapid decarbonization. In this endeavor, partnerships are crucial.
“With our technologies, we at Siemens Energy constantly seek to create value with our partners toward a low-carbon future. I am convinced the alliance for decarbonization will accelerate decarbonization by installing a first-class exchange forum for industry, technology, and knowledge partners.”
In 2021, during COP26 in Glasgow, IRENA unveiled the $1 billion energy transition accelerator financing (ETAF) platform to support new renewable energy projects in developing countries. Both Masdar — the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. — and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development are supporting the platform.
In June, IRENA signed agreements with ADFD and Masdar to provide the anchor investment of $400 million to ETAF.
La Camera told Arab News: “Climate challenge is a universal challenge. It is one that requires a rapid, holistic transformation of our energy system and the decarbonization of industrial processes represents a major part of that challenge.
“However, it presents a great opportunity as well. It is a daunting task that requires the highest levels of cooperation between industry leaders. This alliance, led by IRENA and the private sector, will be instrumental in coordinating efforts and paving the way to net zero.”
For Saudi Arabia and the UAE, reconciling their ambitious environmental commitments with their present reliance on hydrocarbons will be at once a challenge and an expensive journey. For both countries, the journey begins with decarbonizing their oil and gas production to reduce their carbon footprint and increasing their domestic green-energy production.
This does not of course mean they will stop producing hydrocarbons completely. As Middle East energy expert Ruba Husari pointed out in an article for the Middle East Institute, though demand for oil and gas will continue past 2050, “albeit at lower levels than now — their net-zero target does not equate to zero oil and gas production. Instead, their transition will differ from that of other countries and will happen at a different pace.”
At the Youth Green Summit in Riyadh in October 2021, Prince Abdulaziz announced the goal of becoming the world’s largest hydrogen producer.
The same year, Saudi Aramco, the national petroleum and natural gas company, published its first sustainability report detailing its road map toward net zero. Aramco’s ambition, the report said, was to decarbonize its operations and achieve “a net-zero footprint by 2050 across its wholly owned operated assets.”
The report acknowledged that achieving net-zero operational emissions while also growing its business to meet global energy demand would be “a huge challenge.”
Aramco has set initial interim targets for 2035, planning to cut carbon emissions from 10.2 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per barrel of oil equivalent (CO2e/boe) in 2018 to 8.7 kg of CO2e/boe by 2035 — a 15 percent-plus reduction.
Aramco’s corporate strategy is based on its “ability to produce the lowest cost and lowest carbon oil and its intent to work with customers along the value chain to offer products that support their ambitions for low-carbon fuels.”
Since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2016, Saudi Arabia has taken significant steps to step up climate action and environmental protection through greater reliance on clean energy and offsetting emissions.
The Saudi Green Initiative, launched at the inaugural Green Initiative Forum on Oct. 23, 2021, consists of more than 60 initiatives, the first wave of which entails investments worth SR700 billion ($187 billion) designed to contribute to the growth of a “green economy.”
Meanwhile, as part of its net-zero strategy, the UAE intends to invest 600 billion Emirati dirhams ($163.37 billion) in clean and renewable energy projects over the next three decades.
On Sept. 12, the UAE Cabinet approved an updated version of the second National Determined Contribution, setting a higher economy-wide emission reduction target for 2030 of 31 percent relative to business as usual, an increase from the 23 percent initially submitted in 2020.
Additional announcements were made on sectoral contribution to this target.
Evita Moawad, an international sustainable energy and decarbonization consultant, told Arab News: “The UAE was the first Gulf country to commit to net zero by 2050 and has defined interim targets for 2030.
“It is important that the UAE and other countries’ targets are consistent with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 degrees Celsius warming limit. The next steps are to define road maps to net zero for the different sectors and create a conducive framework to move forward toward decarbonization.
“The UAE has already achieved successes in clean energy supply; now efforts are needed in other sectors such as industry and transport. Such efforts have started. For example, the UAE is one of five countries to have so far joined the Clean Energy Ministerial’s Industrial Deep Decarbonization Initiative, which has been active since the start of this year,” she said.
To achieve decarbonization, all aspects of a country’s economy must change, including how energy is generated and how goods are produced and delivered. This, La Camera pointed out, “requires a dynamic approach to the energy transition, integrating new solutions and technologies as they become available.”
He lauded the UAE’s recent update of its NDC as “a great display of the country’s leadership ahead of COP28.”
The 2023 annual session of the COP conference will be held in Expo City Dubai toward the end of the year.
Qatar Airways sued by 5 women over invasive searches
Some of the women claim they were forced to undergo “non-consensual gynaecological or intimate examinations”
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Five Australian women who were forced to undergo intimate medical examinations and searches at Doha Airport have sued Qatar Airways for assault and battery, according to reports on Friday.
Women were forcibly removed by armed guards from several aircraft at the Qatari airport on Oct. 2 in 2020 as officials searched for the mother of a newborn baby abandoned in a toilet at the terminal.
Some of the women claim they were forced to undergo “non-consensual gynaecological or intimate examinations” and were subjected to “unlawful physical contact,” The Guardian reported.
Of 18 Australian women subjected to the examinations, five are taking action to the New South Wales Supreme Court, having failed to win compensation from the Qatari government by other means.
“Each of the applications has suffered … from anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorders and other psychological effects,” a statement read.
The women incurred medical expenses, and some “suffered economic loss as a result of needing to take medical leave from work due to the effects of the events on … mental health,” it added.
Papers were served to Qatar Airways at its Melbourne offices on Thursday, but the airline has declined to comment.
The women were not contacted by the airline or the Qatari government since the incident that sparked international outrage.
However, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani admitted that standard security protocols were not followed, and expressed his “sincerest apology for what some female travelers went through.”
He added: “We regret the unacceptable treatment of the female passengers.”
Outrage as violent attacks by settlers increase in Palestine
MP Mustafa Barghouti urges Palestinian Authority to support resistance against attacks
Updated 21 October 2022
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Since the beginning of the olive harvest two weeks ago, there has been a significant increase in assaults by Israeli settlers on Palestinians.
These attacks come at a time when candidates for the upcoming Israeli elections are campaigning for the votes of settlers living in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
“The Palestinian Authority must stand by its people and immediately stop security coordination with the Israeli occupation,” Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti told Arab News on Friday.
He added: “It is not possible to stop settlements and settlers’ attacks without confronting the occupation and settlements through resistance in all its forms.”
Palestinian sources said the Israeli army attacked olive pickers near the city of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank on Friday.
Muayyad Shaaban, head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, was also beaten and sprayed with tear gas, according to a statement from the commission, which claimed Shaaban, members of staff, and activists from the popular resistance are being subjected to an “unprecedented” Israeli campaign of incitement through social media.
Many settlers — including women and children — have participated in attacks against the Palestinians. Those settlers criticize Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz for not providing them with security in the West Bank and have called on voters not to re-elect him.
Munir Kadous, a researcher at the Israeli organization Yesh Din: Volunteers for Human Rights, described the recent attacks by settlers against Palestinian citizens as “horrific and terrifying.”
He said: “After limiting their attacks to homes and farms located on the outskirts of Palestinian towns and villages, they now attack any target they want in the center of those towns without fear, (under) the protection of the Israeli army.”
Younis Arar, director of the International Relations Unit at the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, said the settlers would not have dared to attack in such a way without the protection of the Israeli army.
“They attack citizens and their property in broad daylight and shoot at people without hesitation or fear, enjoying the protection of the Israeli army, which does not interfere to prevent them from carrying out their attacks against Palestinians and their property,” said Arar.
Around 700,000 settlers live in the West Bank in 130 settlements and outposts, all of which are illegal under international law because they are built on occupied land.
Palestinians unanimously agree that the danger posed by settlers to their lives and property is equal to, if not greater than, that posed by the Israeli army. They also see the illegal settlements as the greatest obstacle to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
Abdullah Odeh, 50, from Hawara in southern Nablus, where he owns a transportation company and a tourist resort, told Arab News that settlers have attacked his commercial properties on 22 occasions since the beginning of the year. But while previous attacks had been limited to vandalism, on Oct. 13 settlers from nearby Yitzhar set fire to two of his trucks and some of his property, resulting in damage that he estimates at $140,000. This was followed by another attack on his property on Friday afternoon.
Palestinian sources told Arabs News that there have been more than 100 such attacks during the last 10 days.
“I complained to the Palestinian and Israeli police and the Palestinian-Israeli military liaison, and they did nothing,” Odeh told Arab News.
He added that the settlers’ repeated attacks on his tourist resort have resulted in a significant drop in visitor numbers. This week, Odeh plans to start construction of a fence around his 10-acre resort.
Also on Friday, hundreds of Palestinians participated in the funeral of 19-year-old Salah Braiki in Jenin. The teenager was killed by the Israeli army during a raid on the city at dawn on Friday.
The mourners chanted slogans condemning ongoing Israeli aggression. At least 124 Palestinians, including several children, have been killed in the West Bank since the beginning of the year.
Braiki’s father said that his son was riding his motorcycle with friends when the army stormed the city and shot Braiki.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated 64 civilians who were injured in clashes in Nablus. Two young men had suffered eye and head injuries after being attacked in Burin, south of Nablus, it added.