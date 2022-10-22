Trump ordered to testify in Capitol assault probe

You are here

Former US President Donald Trump was ordered to testify on his involvement in the January 6, 2021 violence. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Trump is being blamed for inciting the mob that stormed Congress on January 6, 2021, to halt the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden
  • It remains highly unlikely that he would agree to give evidence. Trump is notorious for his ability to run down the clock on congressional investigations and legal action
WASHINGTON: Lawmakers probing the 2021 attack on the US Capitol subpoenaed former president Donald Trump Friday to testify on his involvement in the violence, in a major escalation of their sprawling inquiry.
The summons came after the House panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans voted unanimously last week to compel Trump’s appearance before investigators.
It requires the 76-year-old Republican to produce documents by November 4 and to appear for a deposition beginning on or around November 14 — the Monday after the crucial November 8 midterm elections.
“As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power,” the committee told Trump in a letter.
Trump, who urged his supporters to “fight like hell” in a fiery speech near the White House on January 6, 2021, was impeached for inciting the mob to storm Congress later that day to halt the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden.
The letter accuses Trump of bidding to overturn the election despite knowing claims of fraud had been overwhelmingly rejected by more than 60 courts and refuted by his campaign staff and senior advisers.
“In short, you were at the center of the first and only effort by any US president to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself,” it added.
Without confirming Trump had received the subpoena, his lawyer David Warrington said his team would “review and analyze” the document and “respond as appropriate to this unprecedented action.”
The White House declined to comment on the matter but offered the broad statement that it is “important to get to the bottom of January 6.”

Subpoenas from the panel have proved difficult to enforce, with former White House aide Steve Bannon the only target convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply.
Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison on Friday, although he remains out on bail pending an appeal.
Trump is notorious for his ability to run down the clock on congressional investigations and legal action, and it remains highly unlikely that he would agree to give evidence.
The subpoena expires in any case with the new congressional term in January. Republicans are expected to win back the House of Representatives in November’s elections, and plan immediately to end the investigation.
But the move marks an aggressive escalation of the probe, which has issued more than 100 subpoenas and interviewed more than 1,000 people since its launch in 2021.
While no sitting president has ever been forced to testify before Congress, lawmakers have summoned several former presidents to discuss their conduct in office.
Trump’s compliance would mean testifying under oath and could result in being charged with perjury were he to lie.
If he refuses to comply, the full House can hold him in criminal contempt in a vote recommending him for prosecution, as it did with Bannon.

The panel unveiled reams of evidence across eight hearings in the summer on the former president’s involvement in a complex series of connected schemes to overturn the 2020 election.
Witness testimony provided stunning examples of Trump and his allies pressuring election officials and trying to get lawfully cast votes nullified in swing states, and of Trump’s inertia amid the mob uprising.
The committee also pressed its position that Trump — who continues to be a wellspring of disinformation about the 2020 presidential election — remains a “clear and present” threat to democracy.
Lawmakers plan to release a final report by the end of the year.
The committee has not announced whether it will make direct criminal referrals over the Capitol attack, although the move would amount to little more than a gesture as the Justice Department is already investigating.
The list of records that Trump is required to produce includes all of his communications on the day of the insurrection, as well as various categories of messages in the weeks leading up to the riot.
Investigators specifically mention Signal, suggesting the committee has determined that Trump used the encrypted communications app while participating in the plot.
The software allows users to have messages delete automatically within any time period selected.
The requested documents include any Signal communications between Trump and far-right militias such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.
 

League of Islamic Universities launches climate action on campuses

League of Islamic Universities launches climate action on campuses
Updated 22 October 2022

League of Islamic Universities launches climate action on campuses

League of Islamic Universities launches climate action on campuses
  • Representatives from 200 Islamic universities gathered in India for summit
  • Center dedicated to environmental studies will be established in Calicut, India
Updated 22 October 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The League of Islamic Universities will launch environment courses at the campuses of its member institutions, following a climate action summit held in India earlier this week.

Based in Cairo, Egypt, the league is an association representing Islamic universities around the world.

Its members, including 200 universities from 60 countries, gathered at Jamia Markaz, an Islamic university in Kozhikode, Kerala, for the International Climate Action Summit on Oct. 17-20.

The event was inaugurated by the league’s secretary general, Dr. Osama Al-Abed, who urged global stakeholders to employ new strategies in addressing climate problems, as the world is “facing challenges that are structurally different from the past.

“Even a minor variation in the ecosystem in a remote village can have huge global impacts. The human population across the globe is now entangled with each other in unprecedented ways,” he said.

“This demands policymakers and governments to resort to more international approaches toward issues such as climate change and come up with global solutions for even local issues.”

The summit concluded with a joint declaration for climate action that obliges the league’s members to include environmental science in their curricula and allocate resources for research on confronting climate change-related problems.

“We thought that the real community who has to work on climate change is students. In every country, if the universities go for some course on climate then the future generation would be working on climate change,” Jamia Markaz rector Dr. Abdul Hakeem Al-Kandi told Arab News on Friday.

“Students, who are the future leaders, when they are getting aware of climate change, (they) will impact the whole world.”

Al-Kandi added that a center dedicated to environmental studies will be established by the league in Calicut, India.

“This would be part of the League of Islamic Universities,” he said.

“Anyone can come and study here.”

Environmentalist and principal of Markaz Law College Dr. C. Abdul Samad, who coordinated the summit, said the idea of the university league’s action was to mobilize community members in different societies and make them stakeholders in protecting the environment.

“Introducing environmental science courses in universities is important as the young leaders need to be educated to think about nature and climate change, and its impact,” he said.

“It is the new generation that can preserve the diversity of nature and respect the environment. The whole idea is to save the planet for the future.”

Saudi environmentalist Ahmed Sabban, who took part in the summit, also highlighted the urgency of climate action dedicated to the young generation.

“Let’s start teaching the environmental science courses to young graduates, because the universities are places where research and development, and professors and students, will come up with solutions quicker than other organizations,” he told Arab News, adding that such courses are already underway in Saudi universities.

“Educational institutions are bodies which will come with solutions. This is why it’s important for the new generation to understand and start helping, and think about this problem.”

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM
Updated 21 October 2022
AFP

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM
  • Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party -- Eurosceptic and anti-immigration -- won the September 25 legislative polls
  • Meloni's appointment is an historic event for the eurozone's third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy
Updated 21 October 2022
AFP

ROME: Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was named Italian prime minister on Friday, becoming the first woman to head a government in Italy.
Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party — Euroskeptic and anti-immigration — won the September 25 legislative polls but needed outside support to form a government.
Meloni’s appointment is a historic event for the eurozone’s third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.
Shortly after she was named, the 45-year-old from Rome named her ministers, who will be sworn in on Saturday in front of President Sergio Mattarella.
Her Brothers of Italy party won 26 percent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine percent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.
Her list of 24 ministers, including six women, revealed a desire to reassure Italy’s partners. She named Giancarlo Giorgetti as economy minister, who served under the previous government of Mario Draghi.
Giorgetti, a former minister of economic development, is considered one of the more moderate, pro-Europe members of Matteo Salvini’s League.
Meloni also named ex-European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, of Forza Italia, as foreign minister and deputy prime minister.
Salvini will serve as deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure and transport.
That appointment is likely to disappoint Salvini, who wanted Meloni to give him the role of interior minister again after he previously held the post between 2018 and 2019.
The position went instead to a technocrat, Rome prefect Matteo Piantedosi.
A formal ceremony for the handover of power from Draghi to Meloni will take place on Sunday before the premier leads the first cabinet meeting.
The consultations to cobble together a government had been overshadowed by disagreements with her two would-be coalition partners over Meloni’s ardent support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion. The leaders of Forza Italia and the League are both considered close to Moscow.
A recording was leaked during the week in which Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi — who heads Forza Italia — talks about his warm ties with Moscow and appeared to blame the war in Ukraine on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Her other coalition partner, Salvini, is a long-time fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has criticized Western sanctions on Russia.
Despite her Euroskeptic stance, Meloni has been firm about her support for Ukraine, in line with the rest of the European Union and the United States.
“I intend to lead a government with a clear and unequivocal foreign policy line,” she has said. “Italy is fully, and with its head held high, part of Europe and the Atlantic Alliance (NATO).”
“Anyone who does not agree with this cornerstone will not be able to be part of the government, even at the cost of not forming a government,” Meloni has warned.
Berlusconi, 86, has said his personal and political positions “do not deviate from that of the Italian government (and) the European Union” on Ukraine.
But the tensions add to concerns that Meloni’s coalition, held together by the need for a parliamentary majority, will struggle to maintain unity.
Berlusconi’s allies insist his comments in the recording, from a meeting with lawmakers earlier this week, were taken out of context.
The billionaire media mogul described a rekindling of relations with long-time friend Putin, who he said sent him 20 bottles of vodka and a “very sweet letter” for his birthday.
Meloni’s coalition wants to renegotiate Italy’s portion of the EU’s post-Covid recovery fund.
It argues the almost 200 billion euros ($193 billion) it expects to receive should take into account the current energy crisis, exacerbated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which has hit supplies of Russian gas to Europe.
But the funds are tied to a series of reforms only just begun by Draghi’s government, and analysts say Meloni has limited room for maneuver.
Gilles Moec, chief economist at the Axa group, said there would be a continuation of what Draghi had been doing on the economy.
“I’m not really worried, at least not in the short term, when we are in a ‘Draghi II’ (phase) in economic matters,” he told AFP.
Meloni had campaigned on a platform of “God, country and family,” sparking fears of a regression on rights in the Catholic-majority country.
She has distanced herself from her party’s neo-fascist past — and her own, after praising dictator Benito Mussolini as a teenager — and likes to present herself as a straight-talking but unthreatening leader.
Inflation in Italy rose to 8.9 percent in September over the previous year, threatening to put the country in recession next year.
The margin for maneuver is limited given that Italy’s colossal debt represents 150 percent of gross domestic product, the highest in the eurozone after Greece.
Draghi used his last day on the European stage on Friday to warn both his fellow leaders and Meloni that a united Europe should remain their “guiding star.”
Draghi said everyone looked at “the EU as a source of security, stability and peace,” adding: “We have to keep this in mind as a guiding star for the future, especially in troubled times like these.”

‘Dream come true’ for Pakistani women after Saudi Arabia relaxes pilgrim visa rules

‘Dream come true’ for Pakistani women after Saudi Arabia relaxes pilgrim visa rules
Updated 21 October 2022

‘Dream come true’ for Pakistani women after Saudi Arabia relaxes pilgrim visa rules

‘Dream come true’ for Pakistani women after Saudi Arabia relaxes pilgrim visa rules
  • Male guardian no longer needed to accompany females
  • Pakistani pilgrim numbers increase by 30%
Updated 21 October 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: All her life, Ayesha Gul hoped that one day she would be standing in Islam’s holiest site in Makkah. The dream came true this month when Saudi Arabia relaxed visa rules for pilgrimage.

In mid-October, Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced that women no longer needed a male guardian, or mahram, to visit the Kingdom to perform Hajj or Umrah.

Gul, who lives in Rawalpindi, a city adjacent to the Pakistani capital Islamabad, traveled soon after the announcement.

“It was my dream to visit the home of Allah and I still cannot believe that my dream came true, and I am actually sitting in front of Haram,” she told Arab News from Makkah.

“There is no gender discrimination and Saudis are treating women as equally as men.”

Under the new rules, visas have been extended to three months and pilgrims can travel to other areas of the Kingdom.

“All these measures speak volumes about the help being extended by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for pilgrims across the globe,” said Hamzah Gilani, a spokesperson for the Pakistani consulate in Jeddah.

According to Saudi authorities, about 1.27 million pilgrims have visited Saudi Arabia since Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar which began on July 30. About 200,000 came from Pakistan, the second highest number after Indonesia.

“We have a long season ahead,” Travel Agents’ Association of Pakistan President Nadeem Zaka told Arab News. “More people will travel after getting information about the visa relaxation.”

The number has already increased by an estimated 30 percent, according to Faizan Akhtar, a member of Pakistan’s Umrah Travel Agents’ Association.

“We used to send one or two groups of four to six people every week which has now increased to three to four groups of about six individuals, despite increased air fares due to the dollar rate,” he said.

“We have also sent many women independently to perform Umrah since the Saudi authorities have allowed them to travel without a male member of the family.”

The relaxation of where pilgrims can travel has also helped Pakistani men.

Ahsan Khan, from Mardan, said he performed Umrah on Oct. 15 and was planning to visit his cousin in Dammam, something he would not have been able to do under the old system.

“Now we can perform Umrah and also meet our relatives in the Kingdom,” he said. “It is a great step by the Saudi government.”

US sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression — Blinken

US sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression — Blinken
Updated 21 October 2022
Reuters

US sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression — Blinken

US sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression — Blinken
  • "Every indication is that far from being willing to engage in meaningful diplomacy, President Putin continues to push in the opposite direction," Blinken said
  • Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's power and water infrastructure this week
Updated 21 October 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States will consider every means to advance diplomacy with Russia if it sees an opening, but at the moment Moscow shows no sign of willingness to engage in meaningful talks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
“Every indication is that far from being willing to engage in meaningful diplomacy, President Putin continues to push in the opposite direction,” Blinken said at a press conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.
“We consider and will consider every means to advance diplomacy if we see an opening to advance it by whatever means, of course we’ll always look at it,” he said, but added that Moscow was instead “doubling and tripling down” on its aggression.
Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s power and water infrastructure this week in what Ukraine and the West call a campaign to intimidate civilians ahead of the cold winter.
Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that Russia was willing to engage with the United States or with Turkey on ways to end the war, now in its eighth month, but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate.
The biggest conflict in Europe in decades has drawn comparisons with the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war and raised questions about whether Washington and Moscow should engage in talks to avoid an expansion of the war, including a nuclear confrontation.
Blinken and other US officials have repeatedly said Moscow has not been interested in meaningful diplomacy.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Friday with his Russian counterpart, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, their first call since May, and emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Pentagon.
In televised remarks to his Security Council, Putin boosted the powers of Russia’s regional governors and ordered the creation of a coordinating council under Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to support his “special military operation.”

Italian coast guard finds bodies of 2 minors on migrant boat

Italian coast guard finds bodies of 2 minors on migrant boat
Updated 21 October 2022
AP

Italian coast guard finds bodies of 2 minors on migrant boat

Italian coast guard finds bodies of 2 minors on migrant boat
  • A coast guard statement said 36 people were found alive on the boat
  • A coast guard aircraft and vessel were searching for the woman reported missing
Updated 21 October 2022
AP

ROME: Two minors were found dead Friday on a migrant boat carrying nearly 40 people in the Mediterranean Sea and a search was under way for a woman reported missing from the vessel, Italy’s coast guard said.
A coast guard statement said 36 people were found alive on the boat, which had been reportedly disabled by an explosion, in waters off Malta. It was not immediately clear how the minors had died, where the boat had left from or which countries the passengers were from.
The statement said a Tunisian fishing boat informed the coast guard earlier Friday that the migrants were in difficulty within Malta’s search-and-rescue zone.
In accordance with Maltese authorities, the Italian coast guard dispatched a motorboat to their aid. The statement said the fishing boat had told rescuers there had been an explosion on the migrants’ boat.
A coast guard aircraft and vessel were searching for the woman reported missing. The ages of the two dead minors were not made public.
The survivors were brought to Lampedusa, a tiny Italian island south of Sicily, which has a residential center for rescued migrants where initial documentation can be done ahead of asylum requests.
Many of the migrants who reach Italy by sea from Africa, the Middle East or Asia — either on their own boats or aboard rescue vessels — are fleeing poverty, not war or persecution, and their asylum bids are rejected.

