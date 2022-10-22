Iranian climber thanks supporters after competing without hijab

You are here

Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi’s was seen by some as a gesture of solidarity with weeks of protests. (IRNA via AP)
Updated 22 October 2022
  Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi wore only a headband during a competition event at the Asian Championships in Seoul last Sunday
TEHRAN: Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi has thanked her supporters at home and abroad following her return to a hero’s welcome in Tehran this week after competing abroad without a hijab.
Rekabi, 33, wore only a headband during a competition event at the Asian Championships in Seoul last Sunday, in breach of the Islamic republic’s dress rules requiring all Iranian women — including female athletes competing abroad — to wear a headscarf.
The move was seen by some as a gesture of solidarity with weeks of protests that have erupted in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s dress code.
“I sincerely thank all those who came to the airport for welcoming me, I love you,” Rekabi said in her first social media comments since returning to Iran.
Dozens of people cheering and clapping had welcomed the climber at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday.
“I am endlessly grateful for the support of you, all the people of Iran, the most decent people of the planet, athletes and non-athletes, and all your supports in (the) international community,” Rekabi said on her Instagram account overnight Friday into Saturday.
“What I have gained till today was regarding the caring of you beautiful souls,” she said in the post, published in Persian and English.
Rekabi began the message with a quote from late Iranian poet Ahmad Shamlou, alluding to individuals existing as part of a community. She signed off with: “Me; the people, Iran.”
The athlete had apologized over the incident and insisted her headscarf had accidentally slipped off, in comments to state media on her return.
Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi received Rekabi hours after her arrival.
Rights groups outside the country have expressed concerns for her safety.

  Campaign aims to encourage a diversified and inclusive community in the UAE capital
 ABU DHABI: “One Community” is the slogan of a newly launched UAE campaign to promote an inclusive and cohesive society, the Emirates News Agency reported.
With the aim of encouraging a diversified and harmonious community in the UAE capital through a wide range of opportunities provided by its partners and stakeholders, the Department of Community Development launched the campaign in cooperation with the Authority of Social Contribution, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Emirates Foundation.
Mohammed Helal Al-Balooshi, the DCD’s acting executive director of community engagement and the sports sector, said: “The department is working to create an environment that enhances the spirit of social cooperation by building a society where all groups enjoy prosperity, development, and progress, especially as it gives individuals, families, institutions and entities the opportunity to contribute effectively to a cohesive society.”
Al-Balooshi stressed that the UAE embraces multiple and diverse cultures, with people from different nationalities living in harmony on its land.
“The late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was keen on achieving this by instilling the values of love and cohesion and establishing a culture of coexistence in line with values, customs, and traditions,” he said.
The campaign comes in five languages — Arabic, English, Persian, Urdu and Tagalog — with the aim of reaching all segments of society, fostering the spirit of teamwork and giving individuals and teams opportunities to volunteer.

Lebanon, Syria discuss sea border after Beirut’s Israel deal

Lebanon, Syria discuss sea border after Beirut’s Israel deal
  Aoun told Assad that Lebanon was keen "to begin negotiations with Syria to delineate its northern maritime boundary"
The two leaders discussed delineation last year
  • The two leaders discussed delineation last year
BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Syrian President Bashar Assad on Saturday discussed delineating their countries’ shared maritime border, a Lebanese official said.
A dispute over their shared sea boundary emerged last year after Syria granted a license to a Russian energy company to begin maritime exploration in an area Lebanon claimed. Several gas discoveries have been made in the eastern Mediterranean.
Aoun earlier said demarcating the border would be next after Lebanon agreed its southern maritime boundary with longtime foe Israel following years of indirect US-mediated talks.
Aoun told Assad that Lebanon was keen “to begin negotiations with Syria to delineate its northern maritime boundary,” the Lebanese official told Reuters after Saturday’s talks.
Syria’s Sham FM radio reported that details of the delineation had yet to be discussed and that Assad proposed holding direct talks via the countries’ foreign ministries.
The two leaders discussed delineation last year.
Aoun’s term as president of Lebanon, which is the midst of a deep political and economic crisis, ends on Oct. 31. Three parliamentary sessions have failed to elect a successor.
Assad secured another seven-year term last year in an election derided by Syria’s opposition and the West as a farce. The vote was held after the government regained control of much of the territory lost to opponents in a conflict that erupted in 2011.

Cyber group hacks Iran’s nuclear company email system, demands release of detainees

Cyber group hacks Iran’s nuclear company email system, demands release of detainees
DUBAI: An Iranian cyber group has reportedly hacked the internal email system of Iran’s Nuclear Power Production and Development Company on Friday, demanding the release of detained activists.
Hackers from the group called “Black Reward” have threatened to leak the company’s internal data, according to the group’s Twitter account, cited by Al Arabiya news website.
The group gave the Iranian regime 24 hours to release detained political prisoners and protesters, the report cited the statement issued by the hackers.
They also threatened to publish documents that would affect what they described as the “dirty nuclear project of the Mullahs’ regime.” 
Anti-government protests have entered their fifth week in Iran after sweeping the country following the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini.
Since then, security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.

New protest erupts on streets of Iranian city

New protest erupts on streets of Iranian city
  Echoes of 'Bloody Friday' massacre
JEDDAH: A new protest erupted on Friday in the southeastern Iranian city where nearly 100 demonstrators were killed in a brutal crackdown three weeks ago.

Hundreds of Iranians took to the streets of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province, chanting “Death to the dictator Khamenei” and “Unity, unity.”

The slogans echoed those chanted in nationwide protests over Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman of Kurdish origin who died in custody on Sept. 16. Amini, 22, had been arrested in Tehran by the morality police for an alleged breach of Iran’s strict dress code for women.

Two weeks later, in events dubbed “Bloody Friday,” security forces killed at least 93 people protesting in Zahedan over the rape of a teenage girl by a police commander.

Iranian authorities said on Friday that police had arrested at least 57 “rioters” after protesters threw rocks and attacked banks in the new demonstrations in Zahedan.

The activist news agency HRANA said 244 protesters, including 32 children, had been killed in more than a month of unrest. More than 12,500 people had been arrested in protests in 114 cities and towns and about 81 universities, it said.

Iranian teachers have called a two-day strike from Sunday over the lethal targeting of schoolchildren in the crackdown on protests.

FASTFACT

Iranian authorities said on Friday that police had arrested at least 57 ‘rioters’ after protesters threw rocks and attacked banks in the new demonstrations in Zahedan.

“We know very well that the military and security forces and plainclothes officers have violated schools and educational centers,” the Coordinating Council of Teachers’ Syndicates said.

“During this systematic oppression, they have mercilessly taken the lives of a number of pupils and children.

“The rulers must know that ... Iran’s teachers do not tolerate these atrocities and tyranny, and proclaims that we are for the people. These bullets and pellets you shoot at the people target our lives and souls.”

The union pledged to “continue our protest until the people’s right to protest is recognized, all pupils are unconditionally freed and return to schools, and the system stops killing the people and stops answering the people’s rightful demands with bullets.”

Amid a growing international outcry over Iran’s brutal repression of protesters, one leading cleric called for the regime in Tehran to be even tougher.

“The judiciary should deal with the rioters, who betrayed the nation and poured water into the enemy’s watermill, in such a way that others don’t again choose to riot,” hard-line imam Ahmad Khatami said in a Friday sermon in Tehran.

“They have deceived kids, and told them that if they stay on the streets for a week the regime will fall. Dream on!”

Erdogan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Turkey

Erdogan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Turkey
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accepted a request from Sweden’s new prime minister to visit Turkey for talks aimed at overcoming Ankara’s objections to Stockholm and Helsinki’s bids to join NATO, local media reported on Friday.

Sweden and Finland earlier this year tore up their long-standing policies of non-alignment after Russia invaded Ukraine and launched their bids to join the US-led military alliance.

The move has received strong backing from the vast majority of NATO members but Erdogan has stalled the process over accusations the Nordic neighbors are havens for Kurdish militants hostile to Ankara.

“Sweden’s new prime minister requested an appointment. I told our friends to ‘give an appointment ... We will discuss these issues with him in our country,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by private NTV television on his plane back from Azerbaijan.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday he was ready to head to Ankara to urge Turkey to back his country’s bid to join the alliance.

During his first trip abroad as Sweden’s new foreign minister, Tobias Billstrom said in Helsinki that the proposed meeting between Erdogan and Kristersson was “very positive” news.

“We believe that close dialogue and close consultations with all the three parties ... is the way forward,” he said.

BACKGROUND

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Sweden and Finland of being havens for Kurdish militants, specifically highlighting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, and for promoting ‘terrorism.’

Billstrom added that there would “be a broad scope for the negotiations about the implementation” of the deal and that Sweden was expecting Turkey to ratify the applications “in fullness of time.”

Kristersson said he aimed to show the Turkish leader that Sweden and Finland “actually do what we promised” to fulfill a deal with Ankara to clear their path into NATO.

Erdogan said Ankara’s position remained unchanged, calling on Sweden and Finland to deliver “these terrorists” sought by Turkish authorities.

“Unless they are sent back to us, things will not work at the parliamentary stage,” he threatened.

Erdogan has accused both countries of being havens for Kurdish militants, specifically highlighting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, and for promoting “terrorism.”

According to a Western diplomat interviewed by AFP, there is a “reasonable chance” that an agreement will be reached with Ankara before the elections in Turkey scheduled for June.

Paul Levin, director of the Institute for Turkish Studies at Stockholm University, said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the possibility of a breakthrough.

“I think things could move. While the rhetoric so far has been pretty tough, especially from the Turkish side, it was also tough in advance o f the Madrid Summit,” Levin said, noting that the parties managed to reach an agreement allowing the formal invitation to move forward.

