Sainz on pole for US Grand Prix after Verstappen falters

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. and Mercedes' George Russell (L) make a turn during qualifying session for the F1 US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 22, 2022. (AFP)
  • The Spanish driver for Ferrari acknowledged he may not have the pace to hold off the Red Bull
  • Verstappen is chasing a single-season record-tying 13th victory
AUSTIN, Texas: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start on pole position for the United States Grand Prix after season champion Max Verstappen finished third in Saturday’s qualifying session that began shortly after his Red Bull team learned that founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz had died.

Verstappen will still start on the front row. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc qualified second, but must take a 10-place grid penalty for using new engine parts. Every winner in the previous nine races at the Circuit of the Americas has started from the front row.

Verstappen is chasing a single-season record-tying 13th victory. He clinched his second consecutive season championship at the previous race in Japan.

Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez had to drive less than an hour after the team was gathered together to be told Mateschitz had died at age 78.

“What he has done for me, my career so far, my life,” said Verstappen, who joined F1 as a 17-year-old with Red Bull’s junior team, then named Toro Rosso. “It’s a very tough day ... We tried to give it everything but unfortunately we missed out. But there’s a race tomorrow and we’ll try and make (him) proud.”

Since its founding, Red Bull has won six driver championships and four constructors titles. The team is close to clinching a fifth team championship and could wrap it up on Sunday.

Matesich bought the Jaguar team in 2004 and rebranded it as Red Bull in 2005. He added a second team to the Red Bull stable when he bought the Minardi program renamed it Toro Rosso in 2006 to be a program for training younger drivers. That team is now Alpha Tauri.

Red Bull’s greatest success came with Sebastian Vettel’s four consecutive driver’s championships from 2010-13.

Verstappen said he had a chance to meet with Mateschitz just a few weeks ago.

“He was a big race fan, you know?” Verstappen said. “He admired young talent ... To believe in me at such a young age, to see that relationship grow year after year, it was very special.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, Formula 1’s governing body, called Mateshitz “a towering figure in motor sport, and with Red Bull not only established two hugely successful Formula 1 teams, but also supported motor sport of every kind and helped the careers of countless young drivers through Red Bull’s junior programs.”

A Verstappen win Sunday would tie the season record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

Sainz acknowledged he may not have the pace to hold off the Red Bull.

“I’m realistic,” Sainz said. It’s going to be tough.”

Verstappen said he’s not chasing the record as the previous marks came in eras of different cars and shorter seasons.

“You can’t compare (eras),” Verstappen said. “It’s impossible. I just try to go out every single weekend and do my best.”

Russia’s Makhachev dethrones MMA lightweight king Oliveira

Russia’s Makhachev dethrones MMA lightweight king Oliveira
  • The end came after the Brazilian was knocked on to his back by a right hook and Makhachev slipped in a triangle choke that brought the tap
ABU DHABI: Islam Makhachev has always moved like a champion and on Saturday at UFC 280 the Russian became one, dethroning the man who had previously been considered the lightweight king, Charles Oliveira, via second-round submission.

Makhachev poured the pressure on from the bell, landing a huge straight left in the first and working his way into control once the fight went to the ground.

The end came after the Brazilian was knocked on to his back by a right hook and Makhachev slipped in a triangle choke that brought the tap at 3min16sec in the second round.

“I have trained so hard for this moment,” the 31-year-old Makhachev said. “All my life, (since) when I was a kid I have been ready for that moment.”

Makhachev’s 22-1 career has been finely tuned by fellow Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov — arguably the greatest fighter the sport has seen — and the now-retired star was beaming at a performance that mirrored many of his own across an unbeaten 29-0 record.

Makhachev handed his man the belt afterwards — while honoring his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the coach who guided both their careers before passing away in 2020.

“Many years ago he told me ‘You are going to be champion,’” Makhachev said.

Oliveira had been stripped of the lightweight title for failing to make weight in his clash — and eventual win — against American Justin Gaethje back in May.

In the night’s other title bout, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling overpowered fellow American — and former two-time champion — TJ Dillashaw.

Dillashaw entered the fight with left shoulder issues and then could do nothing much as it bizarrely seemed to keep popping out of its socket.

It was just a matter of time before Sterling took Dillashaw down, and took full mount, and a flurry of unanswered blows brought the TKO call at 3:44 of the second.

The 12-bout UFC 280 card was all about deciding who was going to be champion right now and who might be champion next as Makhachev and Sterling lifted their respective belts while, earlier, two rising stars in France’s Manon Fiorot and American Sean O’Malley laid down their title credentials.

The 32-year-old Fiorot opened the main card in a catchweight bout against the number one-ranked flyweight American Katlyn Chookagian and took a unanimous points decision that now likely sees her taking over that ranking.

It also probably put her just one more win away from a title shot against the incumbent champion Valentina Shevchenko.

It wasn’t pretty — Chookagian’s constant movement has always made the 33-year-old a hard target to find. But Fiorot showcased her tactical nous, landing an early and huge right hook before closing the distance and finding her range as the fight wore on.

“I really wanted to win by knockout but it is what it is,” Fiorot said afterwards.

“I think (now) I’ll take everybody in the division and afterwards I will talk about Valentina.”

Things weren’t quite so clear-cut when it came to O’Malley’s split decision win. The 27-year-old has long claimed he’s the UFC’s next big thing and the organization threw the 11th-ranked fighter to the wolves Saturday, with a match-up against the top-ranked former bantamweight champ in Russian Petr Yan.

The pair battered each other over three epic rounds that saw Yan seemingly land the heavier strikes — and definitely land the most takedowns — despite the Russian bleeding profusely from cuts around his right eye as O’Malley came home hard in the third round. The judges saw it 28-29, 29-28, 29-28 to O’Malley.

After the toughest fight of his career, he said: “Honestly, I thought it could have gone either way. Fighting is the craziest sport in the world.”

Real Madrid sans Benzema beat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead

Real Madrid sans Benzema beat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead
  • Vinicius Junior set up two goals for Madrid as the Brazil winger continues to excel both with, and without, Benzema playing by his side
MADRID:  Karim Benzema proudly showed his Ballon d’Or award to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu and then sat back as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1 and increased their lead in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Benzema was ruled out of the match when the club said he had muscle fatigue. It appears that the striker, who won soccer’s prestigious individual prize on Monday, is being extra cautious to avoid the risk of any injury that might jeopardize his participation with France at the World Cup in Qatar starting in less than a month.

Vinicius Junior set up two goals for Madrid as the Brazil winger continues to excel both with, and without, Benzema playing by his side.

Madrid extended their unbeaten streak to 16 games since starting the season across all competitions and increased their lead at the top to six points over Barcelona, who play Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Luka Modric and former Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, both former Ballon d’Or winners, handed Benzema his award in a ceremony before kickoff. The Madrid striker hoisted it high to receive the applause of fans, who turned out for the celebration and the match amid steady rain in Spain’s capital.

Modric then proceeded to ensure that Madrid did not miss Benzema’s goals, scoring from an assist by Vinicius to give Madrid the lead five minutes into the game. Vinicius pounced on a poor pass by Gonzalo Montiel near Sevilla’s own area, took on the backtracking defenders, and found Modric all alone at the far post to tap in.

While Vinicius squandered an opportunity to add to the lead in the 44th — when he tried to round goalkeeper Yassine Bounou instead of shooting from point-blank range — Sevilla were toothless with midfielder Isco Alarcón up front as a “false nine.”

Sevilla had their share of possession but had no strikers in the box to feed. In the 45th Jesus Navas drew the first save from Thibaut Courtois, who was back after missing six matches due to sciatic pain.

Jorge Sampaoli’s plan, however, started to click in the second half when Sevilla’s greater number of midfielders, including Óliver Torres and Ivan Rakitic, and playmakers like Isco took control for half an hour.

Montiel made up for his mistake by gaining possession and using the exterior of his boot to slip a ball through Madrid’s well-positioned defensive line to meet Erik Lamela’s nice run. Lamela also showed his skill by sending a ball around Courtois from a tight angle with the tip of his boot to equalize in the 54th.

Isco then hit the side netting and Montiel set up Lamela for him to curl a ball just wide in the 60th.

But Carlo Ancelotti sent on fresh legs in attack and a counterattack cued by substitute Marco Asensio led to Vinícius drawing in Bounou before he laid off for substitute Luas Vázquez to fire into an empty net in the 79th.

“Today I want to highlight the work of Vinicius,” Ancelotti said. “He gave two assists for teammates to score practically in empty nets. He should be pleased. Those assists are worth more than scoring goals. He showed a lot of generosity.”

Federico Valverde added a blistering third goal from long range two minutes later to put the result beyond doubt with the midfielder’s seventh goal in all competitions this campaign. His powerful shot sailed over Bounou and hit the net just inside the top of the post.

It was the first loss for Sevilla in four games since Sampaoli replaced the fired Julen Lopetegui. Sevilla fell into 14th place.

“We played against a rival that makes you pay for even the smallest error,” Lamela said. “We had a stretch when we played well, but it wasn’t enough. We are still adapting to a new coach, to adjust to his new ideas, and we need time.”

End of the run

Real Sociedad missed a chance to pull level with Barcelona on points after their eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions came to an end in Valladolid.

Sergio Leon’s goal in the 16th and some staunch defending under heavy rain at the José Zorrilla Stadium gave Valladolid the 1-0 victory.

Mallorca rally

Mallorca fought back 2-1 at Valencia after Edinson Cavani had put the hosts ahead with a penalty for his fourth goal in three games.

Vedat Muriqi, who had missed two matches serving a suspension, scored his fifth goal of the campaign when he equalized from the spot. Former Valencia forward Lee Kang-In completed the comeback in the 83rd.

Rayo rout

Rayo Vallecano central defender Florian Lejeune scored twice to lead their 5-1 rout of 10-man Cadiz, with all five goals coming after Iza Carcelen was sent off with a direct red near the end of the first half.

Saudi sport minister crowns Ben Maher winner of Longines championship

Saudi sport minister crowns Ben Maher winner of Longines championship
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal on Saturday crowned British jockey Ben Maher winner of the Longines Global Champions Tour, ending a 15-city tour around the world that ended in Riyadh’s historic Diriyah.
Prince Abdulaziz, who is also president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and president of Diriyah Season, also crowned the three winners of the Riyadh tour, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah, chairman of the Saudi Equestrian Federation, crowned the Berlin Eagles team with the World Champions League title, and the St. Tropez Pirates were crowned the champions of the final Riyadh team tour.
The tournament of 50 jockeys, representing 19 countries around the world, sees competition between the teams.
And in the overall ranking of the championship, the competition was strong between Maher, Belgian Pieter Devos, German Christian Ahlmann, Sweden’s Malin Baryard-Johnsson, Ireland’s Bertram Allen and Austrian Max Kuhner to win the competition to gain time and avoid mistakes.
Equestrians from the Kingdom, including Abdullah Al-Sharbatly, Abdul Rahman Al-Rajhi, Meshary Al-Harbi, Khaled Al-Mabti, Saad Al-Ajmi, and more than 65 male and female riders participated in the accompanying runs that were hosted by the Saudi Equestrian Federation.
At the end of the third day of the championship, the jockeys competed in the ninth run called the Saudi Equestrian Federation run, in which Al-Sharbatly achieved first place with a time of 50:00 seconds in a clean round without errors. Al-Ajmi won the tenth run, called the Equestrian Sports Company for Events run, with a time of 38: 59 seconds in a clean round without errors.
The Longines tour is one of the activities of the Diriyah Season, which has become one of the most important tourist, cultural and entertainment destinations in the region. Diriyah Authority aims to attract more than 25 million visitors annually to this region, which hosts many museums, hotels, shops and restaurants, to be a global destination for culture, leisure, marketing and hospitality.

Spanish soccer star Garcia ‘glad to pay more tax to help out’

Spanish soccer star Garcia ‘glad to pay more tax to help out’
  • Garcia told Spanish newspaper El Pais: "I understand that life is not the same thing I am living. That's why I think we have to be supportive"
  • Various players in Spain over the past decade have been punished for tax fraud offences
BILBAO, Spain: Athletic Bilbao forward Raul Garcia agrees with the Spanish government’s plan to impose a temporary tax on the richest people in the country.
Budget minister Maria Jesus Montero announced in September that some of those in the wealthiest minority of the population would be taxed more during the next two years, because of rampant inflation caused by fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
“Obviously we live in a comfortable financial situation, but it does not isolate me from the situations that my friends, my family are living in,” Garcia told Spanish newspaper El Pais.
“I understand that life is not the same thing I am living. That’s why I think we have to be supportive.”
Various players in Spain over the past decade have been punished for tax fraud offenses, including former Real Madrid and Barcelona players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
The Socialist-led coalition government’s new asset tax, described as a “solidarity” tax, will see those who have holdings worth over three million euros (2.96 million dollars) subject to extra payments from 1.7 percent rising to 3.5 percent, depending on the size of their fortune.
“There are people who are unemployed, who aren’t making it to the end of the month, who don’t have money for food, I see it among my friends,” added the 36-year-old veteran.
“Suddenly a mortgage is drowning you, with both people at home working. Or if you have to plan whether to have a child or not for financial reasons.
“I understand that if they are charging me some taxes... charging, no, collecting, so that everyone can benefit, I understand it and I also want it to be that way.”
“I’m glad to have my taxes raised, if they go where I think they should go, because I don’t think all that should be done is being done.”
Athletic, who have started the season well and are currently sixth in La Liga face Barcelona on Sunday at Camp Nou.

Casemiro’s last-gasp leveller rescues Man Utd in Chelsea draw

Casemiro’s last-gasp leveller rescues Man Utd in Chelsea draw
  • Former Real Madrid star Casemiro ensured United left west London on a six-match unbeaten run
  • Ronaldo was missing from the United squad after being dropped by Ten Hag
LONDON: Casemiro rescued Manchester United as the Brazil midfielder grabbed his first goal for the club in stoppage-time to salvage a dramatic 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Saturday.
Erik ten Hag’s side were seconds away from defeat after Jorginho’s 87th minute penalty put Chelsea ahead in United’s first match since Cristiano Ronaldo was sent into exile.
But former Real Madrid star Casemiro ensured United left west London on a six-match unbeaten run as he netted with a header that was awarded by goal-line technology after crossing the line by millimeters.
Ronaldo was missing from the United squad after being dropped by Ten Hag after his refusal to come on as a substitute in Wednesday’s win over Tottenham.
Ten Hag’s decision to lay down the law to Ronaldo could signal the beginning of the end for the Portugal attacker in his second spell with United.
It would be no surprise if United and Ronaldo parted ways in the January transfer window, but Ten Hag’s men did not appear troubled by the striker’s latest petulant outburst.
With Ronaldo banished, United were still the stronger side for long periods, while there were no chants in support of the 37-year-old from the visiting fans packed into one corner of Stamford Bridge.
Fifth placed United remain one point behind fourth placed Chelsea, who are unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions since Graham Potter replaced the sacked Thomas Tuchel.
The only concern for United was the sight of France center-back Raphael Varane limping off in tears in the second half after a World Cup injury scare.
Varane’s leg twisted awkwardly as he stretched in a failed attempt to intercept a pass toward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, leaving him crumpled in a heap on the pitch for several minutes.
The 29-year-old was eventually able to walk around the pitch unaided, but his angst at potentially missing the World Cup, which starts on November 20, was clear as he punched the corner flag in frustration.
Lost in the fuss over Ronaldo’s antics was the vibrancy of United’s performance against Tottenham and they retained that quality at the Bridge.
A flurry of passes cut through Chelsea’s midfield to create the first chance for Luke Shaw, who fizzed his low drive just wide of the far post from the edge of the area.
Teed up by Bruno Fernandes, United winger Anthony was next to threaten with a left-foot curler that forced a good save from Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Marcus Rashford’s return to form has played a role in keeping Ronaldo on the bench this season.
However, Ronaldo would surely have delivered a better finish than Rashford managed midway through the first half.
Fernandes’s pin-point pass opened up the Chelsea defense, leaving Rashford one on one with Kepa but a poor first touch took him away from goal and his shot thudded into the Chelsea keeper’s chest.
Rashford didn’t let that mess drain his confidence and he surged into the Chelsea area for a fierce strike that Kepa palmed away.
With Chelsea being over-run in central areas, Potter responded by replacing center-back Marc Cucurella and sending on midfielder Mateo Kovacic in a bid to disrupt United’s rhythm.
Chelsea finally managed a menacing raid after Kovacic’s introduction as Aubameyang stabbed just wide.
Aubameyang couldn’t get the decisive touch to a pair of half-chances moments later but United were unfazed.
Christian Eriksen flashed narrowly wide from 25 yards before Anthony missed a glorious chance, the winger firing wide after Fernandes sent him racing clear on goal.
Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah hit the bar with a second half header from Mason Mount’s cross.
And Potter’s men looked to have won it in when Scott McTominay needlessly fouled Armando Broja and Jorginho calmly slotted past David De Gea.
But four minutes into stoppage-time, Casemiro rose highest for a superb header that Kepa could only tip onto the post, the ball bouncing down just over the line to spark wild United celebrations.

