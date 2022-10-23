Egypt, Germany, Britain, Greece mark 80th anniversary of Battle of El-Alamein

CAIRO: Representatives from Germany, Egypt, Britain, Italy and Greece took part in a ceremony on Saturday to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of El-Alamein during the Second World War.
Thousands of people were killed in the three-week battle, which started on Oct. 23, 1942, and was a major turning point in the conflict.
According to the German Embassy in Egypt, this year’s commemorations, held at the German War Memorial in El-Alamein, aimed to recall the horrors of war while calling for the preservation of peace.
German Ambassador Frank Hartmann said: “Today, after 80 years, the enemies of yesterday stand together as friends and partners of today.”
But he added that Europe and the world was once again being threatened by the war waged by Russia, which denied the Ukrainian people their right to exist and self-determination.
“We stand united in solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are defending their freedom, our freedom, their democracy, and our democracy against aggression,” he said.
“We have a responsibility to history and to mourn the dead, but we also have a responsibility to humanity’s present and future. As a result, we come together to protect the world order based on the United Nations Charter and to defend global peace.”
The German Embassy said the commemorations were attended by diplomats, politicians and soldiers from all of the nations involved in the battle.
They included UK Defense Senior Adviser to the Middle East and North Africa Air Marshal Martin Sampson, Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Gen. Konstantinos Floros and Deputy Chief of the Italian Defense General Staff Lt. Gen. Carmine Masiello.
Senior officials from Egypt and ambassadors from several other countries were also present.
The Battle of El-Alamein, which ended on Nov. 11, 1942, was a decisive victory for the Allied forces, marking a watershed moment in the Western Desert campaign. More than 11,000 soldiers from both sides fell in the battle.
'Gradual' process will depend on security elites thawing relationship, analyst tells Arab News
Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz is due in Turkey next Wednesday to meet his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: Turkey and Israel are poised to forge closer ties on various fronts, including military cooperation, after months of rapprochement.
For an official visit to meet his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, Israel’s Defence Minister Benny Gantz is due in Turkey next Wednesday.
Days before elections in Israel, the visit will be the first by an Israel defense minister to Turkey in a decade.
Two months ago, Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dror Shalom also visited Turkey “to reopen channels for defense ties between the countries,” the Defense Ministry of Israel said, preparing the framework of the upcoming ministerial meeting.
Ankara and Jerusalem had already developed close ties in the defense industry since the 1960s, along with engaging in security cooperation, intelligence sharing and joint military training.
Last June, joint security coordination between the two countries helped in organizing the arrests of several Iranians suspected of planning attacks against Israelis in Turkey.
Turkey was also among Israel’s main arms customers for armed Heron drones as well as electronic reconnaissance and surveillance systems. But, following the Mavi Marmara crisis in 2010, Turkey halted all its defense industry and military cooperation projects with Israel.
As part of a NATO patrol in the region, a Turkish warship, the TCG Kemalreis, docked in Haifa port in September along with a US destroyer.
“Turkey-Israel normalization is moving forward. After the two countries announced their picks for ambassadors, ministerial visits began taking place,” Dr. Nimrod Goren, president and founder of Mitvim — The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies, told Arab News.
“This is important in terms of diversifying cooperation channels and injecting content into the relationship,” he added.
“It enables the countries to renew previous mechanisms that were put on hold during years of crisis, like the joint economic commission, and to identify new issues for cooperation in light of changing regional realities, for example, in the field of security,” he said.
According to Goren, the timing of these visits, shortly before the Israeli elections, shows that engaging with Turkey is something that Israeli politicians believe enjoys public support in addition to serving national interests.
An annual public opinion poll by the Mitvim Institute recently revealed that 72 percent of Israeli respondents wanted strengthened relations with Turkey.
For Gabriel Mitchell, a Ph.D. candidate at Virginia Tech University and policy fellow at Mitvim, Gantz’s visit to Ankara should be viewed through multiple contexts.
“First, it marks the first engagement between senior officials since Lapid and Erdogan’s meeting at the UN General Assembly in late September, and the announced appointment of new ambassadors, once again affirming the continued process between the two countries to get relations back on track,” he told Arab News.
Second, Mitchell suggests tempering expectations when it comes to security cooperation.
“While there are clear points of common interest between the sides, including developments in Ukraine, Syria and Iran, my assumption is that the process will be gradual and largely dependent on the successful reestablishment of relations between security elites,” he said.
That is why the meeting between Gantz — a potential prime ministerial candidate — and Akar is so important, Mitchell added.
According to Mitchell, regional initiatives will likely take longer to form given the political uncertainty in both countries and mixed sentiment in the region toward Erdogan.
Finally, Mitchell drew attention to the timing of the meeting in light of the domestic political situation in Israel.
“With elections being held on Nov. 1, government actors like Gantz must turn their sights abroad in order to demonstrate their bonafides to voters,” he said.
“While a visit to Turkey probably won’t sway many voters, Gantz is hoping to reinforce his image as a responsible political actor and with razor-thin margins, every gesture can make an impact,” he added.
Gallia Lindenstrauss, a senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies in Israel, said that the visit is surprising for two main reasons.
“One is that elections in Israel at the time of the visit will be less than a week away, and hence it is not trivial that Gantz is going to Turkey at such a critical time,” she told Arab News.
Secondly, Lindenstrauss added, it was assumed that Israel and Turkey would find it hard to cooperate again in the defense realm as the two countries still remain suspicious of one another.
Israel has been investing in strategic relations in the region amid the growing security threat from Iran.
In early October, Gantz traveled to Azerbaijan, an important client for Israeli military technology, to deepen security ties with Baku, a close ally of Turkey. During the meetings in Baku, Israel’s developing ties with Turkey and other countries in the region were also discussed.
“What can explain the visit is that the current government does see the rapprochement with Turkey as one of its achievements in its short tenure,” Lindenstrauss said.
“Also, while one should not exaggerate tensions between Iran and Turkey, clearly there are growing tensions between the two. In this respect, Gantz’s visit to Turkey may relate to his visit earlier this month to Azerbaijan,” Lindenstrauss added.
Jordan launches national nutrition strategy for 2023-2030
Approach targets malnutrition, obesity, micronutrient deficiencies and diet-related diseases
Arab News
AMMAN: Jordan’s Ministry of Health launched the country’s 2023-2030 National Nutrition Strategy on Sunday in collaboration with the World Health Organization, Jordan News Agency reported.
The approach seeks to improve the nutritional status of all groups in Jordanian society to prevent malnutrition and obesity, as well as diet-related noncommunicable diseases.
It comes within the royal vision of achieving economic and social development objectives.
During the launch ceremony, Health Minister Firas Al-Hawari said that Jordan has made significant nutritional advances in recent decades, citing progress in addressing childhood malnutrition as evidenced by low prevalence rates of stunting and wasting.
Hawari also noted the government’s initiative to enrich wheat flour with iron and other nutrients in order to combat the spread of iodine deficiency and severe anemia.
According to the minister, a national study conducted in 2019 to evaluate micronutrient deficiencies and the nutritional status of Jordanians and Syrian refugees found a decrease in the prevalence of anemia and Vitamin A deficiency among children under the age of five, reaching 19 percent and 8 percent, respectively.
Child stunting was recorded at 7 percent, and wasting at less than 1 percent.
However, the study revealed that 63 percent of the population was vitamin D deficient, while 11 percent and 19 percent were folic acid and vitamin B12 deficient, respectively.
The study also found that the prevalence of adults recording an overweight or obese BMI was 59 percent.
“Appropriate nutrition is vital to human health and a fundamental right. Changes in diets and lifestyles in the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean region led to the spread of unhealthy dietary patterns, resulting in an increase in obesity, diet-related noncommunicable diseases, low exclusive breastfeeding rates and micronutrient deficiencies,” WHO Representative in Jordan Jamila Al-Rabi said.
UAE youth at forefront of food security push, minister says
Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri champions young Emiratis at World Food Forum in Rome
Arab News
DUBAI: The UAE is helping young people improve food security through innovation and entrepreneurship, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri told the World Food Forum.
“Through developing the capacities of our young people and equipping them with the skills to venture into entrepreneurship and innovation, we are empowering them to take charge of the future of our food systems,” Almheiri said, according to Emirates News Agency.
The WFF, which ran from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21 at UN Food and Agriculture Organization headquarters in Rome, brought together government officials, youth champions, global influencers and nonprofit organizations to support youth-led agriculture and food system transformations.
Under the theme “Healthy Diets, Healthy Planet,” this year’s forum aimed to raise youth awareness about the links between climate change and access to safe and nutritious food, and healthy diets, with the goal of sparking action.
Almheiri said: “With food prices skyrocketing worldwide and millions of people going to bed hungry every night, we all have a responsibility to build more resilient, sustainable food systems. We must achieve a complete paradigm shift in the way we produce and consume food to provide adequate nutrition for the global population while preserving our environment for the next generations.
“In addition, we must involve young people in decision-and policy-making and in events such as this one because we should not be designing their future alone — they must be part of the dialogue.”
The UAE minister met with several high-level FAO officials on the sidelines of the forum, including Director-General Qu Dongyu, Deputy Director-General Maria Helena Semedo, Chief Economist Maximo Torero and UN Food Systems Coordination Hub Head Stefanos Fotiou. The discussions centered on the UAE’s contribution to addressing global food and nutrition insecurity.
Almheiri also met with Gabriel Ferrero de Loma-Osorio, chairperson of the World Food Security Committee, to discuss ways to promote the adoption of healthy diets based on sustainable food systems.
The UAE is a global leader in food security. The country is a member of the Coalition of Action for Healthy Diets from Sustainable Food Systems, the Coalition on Sustainable and Inclusive Urban Food Systems, and the School Meals Coalition.
'The American public deserves to know exactly what happened': Ex-Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt calls for Biden admin's OPEC+ request to be investigated
Greenblatt says mainstream media, Democrats ignoring question of legality of reported request for delay in OPEC+ cuts until midterm elections
Those calling for stopping arms sales to Saudi Arabia are pushing Biden to do things that are not in US strategic interest
Arab News
DUBAI: The American people deserve to know the truth about the Biden administration’s reported request for OPEC+ oil production cuts to be deferred by a month, says Jason Greenblatt, a former White House Middle East peace envoy.
“The American public deserves to know exactly what happened,” he said on “Frankly Speaking,” Arab News’ flagship weekly current affairs talk show.
But based on his experience, Greenblatt added, he does not expect to see much about the topic in the mainstream media. As for the Democrats, he said they “will move on to a different issue. I don’t think they’re interested in learning the truth. They’re interested in holding on to power at all costs.”
Every week “Frankly Speaking” dives deep into regional headlines when host Katie Jensen interviews leading policymakers and business leaders. As the guest this week, Greenblatt, a designer of President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, discussed who is to blame for the spat between Washington and its longtime allies in the Middle East, whether his former boss could have stopped Russia from invading Ukraine, and the past, present and future of the Abraham Accords.
Asked whether, as some reports suggested, President Joe Biden’s main priority was to delay potential OPEC+ production cuts until after the US midterm elections, he said: “If the Republicans do end up controlling Congress, I think we’re going to have a thorough investigation. And they’re going to probably try to throw the book at the Biden administration.”
Alluding to an administration official’s evasive responses at a news conference, he said: “When I see answers like that, it really drives home the point to me of, hey, what really happened here? And if they did ask Saudi Arabia to delay, which of course probably they did because of the midterms, that’s an investigation I hope Congress seizes on.”
Greenblatt added: “I’m not a legal expert in this field, so I don’t know what might happen. But having lived through or read about all the things they tried to attack President Trump with, none of which actually stuck, there could be legal ramifications, but I don’t know what they may be.”
Greenblatt finds it hardly surprising that calls for such an investigation are “not coming out of the mouths of those who are trying to downgrade the relationship” with the UAE and Saudi Arabia. “All you’re seeing is political nonsense, which is going to be very detrimental to the United States if it gets any traction whatsoever,” he said.
Taking issue with Congress members who have been calling for new measures to be taken against Saudi Arabia, including a total ban on the sale of arms, Greenblatt said all that these efforts achieve is “pure political points.”
Referring to what he felt was a deterioration in Saudi-US relations since Biden’s visit to the Kingdom in July, he said: “The primary reason is that he’s put himself into a corner where he’s listening to left-leaning radicals who don’t understand the region at all.
“They certainly don’t understand the importance and value of the strategic relationship that the US has with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and others. And I think they’re trying to push him to do things that make no sense for the United States.”
Debunking the theory that Saudi Arabia sided with Russia by agreeing to the OPEC+ production cuts, he said: “You have, for example, the president of Ukraine thanking Saudi Arabia for a massive donation to Ukraine. You have other evidence that shows that this was not about Ukraine and Russia — this was purely about economics for the region, for OPEC+, for Saudi Arabia. (Still) you have these people in Congress who don’t know what they’re talking about when they say they’re going to remove US personnel and military equipment.
“What they don’t tell the American public is that the US needs those military personnel and the equipment in Saudi Arabia, in the UAE, in Qatar, and in all these other places. Imagine what would happen to the region, imagine what would happen to oil prices, imagine how it would blow back in the face of the US if we did what they were saying.”
Greenblatt dismissed the notion “that the US and the Saudis are not allies, that we don’t have the same strategic interests” as “utter nonsense,” adding: “We may have differences of opinion, we may have disagreements, we may have concerns, but that doesn’t mean we’re not friends and allies. Friends and allies can disagree.”
Another issue that does not seem to be getting much attention in the US news media is the heavy-handed Iranian regime response to the ongoing anti-government protests. Greenblatt minced no words on the topic. “We are choosing, for example, this new or rehash of the old Iran (nuclear) deal above the freedom of the Iranian people,” he said.
“The mainstream media has not been interested, really, in covering the protests. They’re just started picking up the protests a little bit more this past weekend when you had the fire at the infamous (Evin) prison.”
Likewise, Greenblatt was blunt in stating his opinion on the Biden administration’s negotiations with Iran and cozying up to Venezuela. “The Iranian regime is sitting there laughing at the Biden administration and saying, you know, you want this deal so desperately that you’re going to cover up everything that we’re doing in order to get this deal,” he said.
“We are looking to Iran and Venezuela of all places to get oil instead of our own backyard instead of doing business properly with Saudi Arabia, UAE and others in OPEC+ generally, to try to solve the oil problem. But we have no problem going to murderous regimes like Iran and Venezuela for oil. This is what the message is from the White House.”
Moving on to the Middle East conflict, Greenblatt disputed the argument that by brokering the peace agreements between Israel and four Arab countries, the Trump administration addressed the easy bits and left the most important part, the occupation of Palestine, unresolved.
“They’re two very different issues,” he countered. “First of all, we did focus on the Palestinians, but like every administration before us, (the) Palestinians cut us off. They didn’t like President Trump following US law, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, moving the embassy, which is US law. All President Trump did was follow US law. They cut us off. We are not the first administration they cut off.”
Nevertheless, Greenblatt expressed hope that “one day they’ll bridge that gap and come up with new leadership that’s realistic, that’s willing to sit down with Israel, maybe with the Arab countries to sign the Abraham Accords, maybe even others, and try to figure out how to resolve the problem.
“But it certainly shouldn’t come at the expense of Israel and the UAE’s ties, Morocco’s ties, Bahrain’s ties and maybe eventually other countries in the region.”
Having made his point, how much blame does Greenblatt put on the Palestinians versus his own (Trump) administration, his own team, for this lack of progress?
“If the Palestinian leadership wants better lives for Palestinians, they’re welcome,” he said. “I am sure President Trump, if he was still in the Oval Office or goes there again, would welcome them with open arms. And I think President Biden welcomed them with open arms. But they refused to be helped.”
He cited a comment by Biden, before fresh elections in Israel were called, that now is not the time to try to negotiate peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.
“There’s lots of reasons for that. We have to wait till the Israeli election happens in November. We have to see what kind of election it is — who gets into power, whether they have a strong coalition,” Greenblatt said.
“The (Naftali Bennett) coalition tried its best to get the government going again, but they certainly were staying away from any peace negotiations. But this is the time for the Palestinians to try to get their house in order so that when Israel finally has a strong government in place, the Palestinians can be ready to negotiate. If they wait until it happens, they may find themselves having missed the opportunity yet again.”
In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack
After Albania cut ties with Iran, a second cyberattack from the same Iranian source hit an information system that records Albanian border entries and exits
AP
JERUSALEM: Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived in Israel on Sunday for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Rama’s three-day visit came a month after Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran over a July cyberattack that targeted Albanian governmental websites and services.
After Albania cut ties, a second cyberattack from the same Iranian source hit an information system that records Albanian border entries and exits, causing delays for travelers.
Israel and Iran are archrivals and have waged a more than decade-long shadow war across the region and in cyberspace.
The Foreign Ministry said that Rama would meet with the head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, the country’s main cybersecurity body. It provided no additional details.
The ministry said Rama would also meet with caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the country’s figurehead President Isaac Herzog and other officials.