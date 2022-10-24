You are here

  • Home
  • Russian TV presenter says sorry but faces probe for call to drown Ukrainian children

Russian TV presenter says sorry but faces probe for call to drown Ukrainian children

Russian TV presenter says sorry but faces probe for call to drown Ukrainian children
RT News (Russia Today) app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago

Russian TV presenter says sorry but faces probe for call to drown Ukrainian children

Russian TV presenter says sorry but faces probe for call to drown Ukrainian children
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago

A Russian TV presenter apologized on Monday for calling for Ukrainian children to be drowned, as Russia’s state Investigative Committee said it was probing his remarks.
In a show last week on state-controlled broadcaster RT, presenter Anton Krasovsky said Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been “thrown straight into a river with a strong current” and drowned.
Ukraine said on Sunday that RT was an inciter of genocide and should be banned worldwide. Margarita Simonyan, the channel’s editor-in-chief, said she had suspended Krasovsky because of his “disgusting” comments, adding that no one at RT shared his views.
Krasovsky said in a social media post he was “really embarrassed.”
“Well, it happens: you’re on air, you get carried away. And you can’t stop. I ask for the forgiveness of everyone who was stunned by this,” he said.
’SHARP STATEMENTS’
State television, heavily controlled by the Kremlin, has been a vocal cheerleader of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, often calling on President Vladimir Putin to take an even more aggressive approach to the war. But Krasovsky’s comments appeared to have crossed a line for the authorities.
The Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said it had been asked to look into his “sharp statements” and had ordered a report.
Krasovsky is a pro-war commentator on Russian television who has been sanctioned by the European Union. In last week’s show, he also talked about shoving children into huts and burning them, and joked about the rape of Ukrainian women.
“Governments which have still not banned RT must watch this excerpt,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter, linking to a clip of the interview. He said Ukraine would put Krasovsky on trial for “aggressive genocide incitement.”
In a statement on RT’s website, Simonyan said: “For the children of Ukraine, as well as the children of Donbas, and all other children, I wish that all this ends as soon as possible, and they can live and study in peace again – in the language they consider native.”

Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel

Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel
Updated 2 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel

Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel
Updated 2 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has arrested 10 agents working for Israel in west Azerbaijan province, Fars news agency reported. These people were in direct video communication with Mossad officers, it added, referring to the Israeli intelligence agency.
Iran and Israel are longtime foes. Israel accuses Iran of backing militant attacks against it, while Iran says Israel has carried out a number of killings of Iranian officials.
Israel does not confirm nor deny reports of such actions.
“They set fire to cars and homes of people affiliated with the security apparatus and received cash for taking photos which they sent to Mossad agents,” said Fars, without elaborating.

Topics: Iran Israel Iran-Israel Conflict

Related

Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal
Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal
In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack
Middle-East
In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack

Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi

Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi
Updated 9 min 45 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi

Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi
  • Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and ambassadors discussed the situation in Ukraine, East Asia, and the Middle East
  • Officials agreed to cooperate closely both bilaterally and in international forums.
Updated 9 min 45 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan paid a courtesy call on Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Monday and thanked the minister for Japan’s assistance to the Arab world. 

According to the Foreign Ministry, Hayashi and the ambassadors discussed topics that included the situation in Ukraine and East Asia, as well as the issue of Middle East Peace. They agreed to cooperate closely both bilaterally and in international forums.

Hayashi stated that Japan attaches great importance to its long-standing friendly relations with Arab countries and expressed his hope to continue to strengthen cooperation with the Arab world, including through bilateral exchanges. 

In response, Ambassador Waleed Ali Siam, Representative of the Permanent General Mission of Palestine and Dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan, appreciated Japan’s role and assistance in the Arab world, and stated that the Council would like to continue developing Japan-Arab relations.  

Siam gave a speech at the meeting expressing their condolences on the assassination of former PM Abe Shinzo. He said: Abe was a “distinguished statesman, a great contributor to the enhancement of peace and stability in the world.” 

He also thanked Hayashi for heading Japan’s delegation for TICAD8 in Tunisia and congratulated him on the election of Japan as non- permanent member of the UNSC for its 12th time.

“I want to emphasize here our sincere keenness to develop and deepen the bonds of friendship between the great people of Japan and our Arab World to forge a closer relationship with multilayered cooperation, which serves the common interests of Japanese and Arab Peoples through dialogue,” Siam said in his speech. “And to continue to regularly hold the Japan – Arab Economic Forum and the Japan – Arab Political Dialogue as previously agreed upon between the Arab League and Japan.”

The Palestinian Ambassador said they highly appreciated Japan’s contribution in “fostering economic development in all Arab countries, especially in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Palestine in the light of the UN resolution and international legitimacy.”

Siam explained that Algeria was going to host the Arab Summit this month to discuss the “regional issues including the reconciliation agreement signed by the Palestinian factions in Algeria and International matters for achieving peace and stability for the interest of the world.”

He also said that Japan’s role has a “commitment to maintain the peace and security, peace keeping and protection of human rights,” adding that they appreciated Japan’s efforts in coordinating with the international community to “condemn all act of aggression against any Arab land by neighboring countries, and to reach the extension of the armistice and support the United Nations plan to bring peace to Yemen based on the references represented in GCC initiative, National Dialogue Conference Outcomes, and Security Council Resolution 2216, conducive to bringing a lasting peace.”

Sixteen ambassadors of the Council participated in the meeting that lasted for approximately 30 minutes. They included Palestine, Morocco, Lebanon, Bahrain, Qatar, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, Mauritania, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait and Yemen.

Originally published in Arab News Japan.

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia UAE Lebanon Palestine Jordan Bahrain Oman Council of Arab Ambassadors

Related

Russian nuclear weapons use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM
World
Russian nuclear weapons use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM
Saudi Fund for Development discusses cooperation with Japan International Cooperation Agency
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Fund for Development discusses cooperation with Japan International Cooperation Agency

Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal

Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal
Updated 18 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal

Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal
Updated 18 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the United States lacked the political will for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.
“We do not do talks for the sake of talks. Iran is ready for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, but it seems Washington does not have the political will,” ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in televised news conference.

Topics: Iran US Iran nuclear deal

Related

In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack
Middle-East
In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack
Hackers breach Iran’s atomic energy agency, protests persist
Middle-East
Hackers breach Iran’s atomic energy agency, protests persist

Kingdom’s stutterers overcoming disfluency and stigma

Kingdom’s stutterers overcoming disfluency and stigma
Updated 45 min 17 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Kingdom’s stutterers overcoming disfluency and stigma

Kingdom’s stutterers overcoming disfluency and stigma
  • Speakers show success of local treatment program
  • 350,000 in Saudi, 80m globally still need help
Updated 45 min 17 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The Smart Stutter Community here have lauded their current collaboration with local bodies but will be seeking to strengthen ties with the Saudi ministries of health and education to help 350,000 people who have the speech disorder in the Kingdom.

As part of International Stuttering Awareness Day, held every Oct. 22, the SSC hosted a conference on Saturday at Effat University’s Prince Bandar bin Sultan Hall, where 10 people took the stage to show how fluent and self-assured they have become after completing the organization’s program.

There are 80 million people who have the disfluency disorder worldwide, who often have to contend with discrimination.

The event was attended by more than 500 people from inside and outside the Kingdom. For nearly four hours, the participants inspired the audience with their stories of how they became more fluent speakers.

Speaking to Arab News, Dr. Abdullah Kreshan, general supervisor of the SSC project, said that stuttering can be treated. “Stutterers now have many solutions to get rid of their problem … People in our society have long believed the speech disorder could be impossible to treat,” Kreshan said.

He added that over the past three years, more than 600 male and female citizens and residents have completed the SSC’s programs and are now more fluent and articulate speakers.

Kreshan said that further success can be achieved by ensuring greater collaboration between civil society organizations and government bodies. “This incorporation is needed to achieve one of the Saudi Vision’s key pillars — a vibrant society capable of creating a prosperous economy and building an ambitious nation.”

The SSC’s Director of Programs Ahmed Al-Muhanna added that the Kingdom has made great strides in treating people who have the disorder. He said that stuttering or “stammering” is a speech disorder where people find it difficult to express themselves in words. “The condition can even be worse when the person is excited, tired or under pressure.”

He added that stuttering starts between the ages of 1 and 6, when all children learn to speak. This is called the subconscious mindset. In later life, Al-Muhanna said, unpleasant experiences and shocks could disrupt breathing and trigger a stutter.

Kreshan said the SSC is the first organization of its kind in the GCC region. “We have proved that there is a solution to stuttering. Some 600 people from Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries and the Arab world have completed the programs designed to help them overcome their speech disorders. We are nowadays offering qualitative programs. You have seen through the videos how the stutterers were when they came to us and how they are now.”

He said the SSC had signed partnership agreements with several government entities. “Last April, our project won the Jeddah Creativity Award after being arbitrated by more than 50 academicians. We are also in contact with the Ministry of Education to give us the green light to hold school awareness campaigns. Moreover, we receive donations from charity societies and companies through their social responsibility programs,” he said.

Kreshan said the SSC wants to ensure it has a national footprint. “It would be great if we could cooperate with more concerned agencies and entities. This way, we can go to the furthest (extent) possible. We have 350,000 stutterers of both genders in the society, and they are in dire need of our help,” he said.

Kreshan said there are many misconceptions about stuttering. “Some may believe that stuttering is impossible to treat, and that is not true at all. Some others may think that there are no stuttering treatment centers in the Arab world, and they spend a lot of money on their travels and search for a solution for themselves or for a stuttering family member,” he said.

Kreshan said the SSC’s five-day program is meant to be a starting point for people who are disfluent. “After five days of intensive training, a stutterer can benefit from 70 to 90 percent of the training program. After that, the remaining 10 to 30 percent can be treated over time, with more practice.” He said the program has a small cost, which is refundable if a person does not get any benefit from it.

Abdul Aziz Al-Mufairij, a 14-year-old former stutterer, was presented as an example of the SSC’s success. He was first shown speaking in a pretreatment video and then came on to the stage to speak. When he finished his presentation, Al-Mufairij’s fluency and self-assurance received a thundering ovation.

Al-Mufairij told Arab News that he started stuttering at the age of 5. “Luckily, I faced no bullying from my brothers and relatives, but I remember it later bothered me a lot when a teacher asked me to read a text in front of my schoolmates. I didn’t like it when some teachers didn’t give me enough time to read or express myself,” he said.

Al-Mufairij said he joined the SSC program four months ago and that his entire family helped him overcome his difficulty. He practiced four to five hours a day and would often speak to people out in malls and other public places to gain confidence.

On the sidelines of the event, representatives from the GCC countries signed partnerships and agreements with the SSC, with the aim to replicate its program in their countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

‘Dune’ sequel to film in Abu Dhabi this November

‘Dune’ sequel to film in Abu Dhabi this November
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

‘Dune’ sequel to film in Abu Dhabi this November

‘Dune’ sequel to film in Abu Dhabi this November
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: While it was previously announced that sci-fi film “Dune” will film in Abu Dhabi later this year, it has now been confirmed that the project will begin shooting in the UAE capital in November.

The date was confirmed at the ongoing Culture Summit Abu Dhabi during a panel titled “Dune: The Creation of a Blockbuster Film Franchise,” where Abu Dhabi Film Commissioner Hans Fraikin spoke alongside Sam Kozhaya, executive vice president of operations and corporate development at Legendary Entertainment, the production house behind “Dune.”

It was also announced at the panel that Legendary Films will hire five interns from the UAE to work on the set of the blockbuster.

“Dune: Part Two,” a sequel to the big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, is expected to hit theaters on Nov. 3, 2023. 

Topics: Dune Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Culture Summit

Latest updates

Russian TV presenter says sorry but faces probe for call to drown Ukrainian children
Russian TV presenter says sorry but faces probe for call to drown Ukrainian children
Formula E to make South Africa debut in Season 9 of World Championship
Formula E to make South Africa debut in Season 9 of World Championship
Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel
Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel
Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi
Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi
Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal
Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.