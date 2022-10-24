Asharq News launches new political talk show from Washington

LONDON: Asharq News launched this week its latest political talk show, “The Washington Report,” hosted by Rana Abtar, Asharq’s chief correspondent in Washington, D.C.

The show will consist of a weekly one-hour-long dialogue in which Abtar hosts politicians, researchers, academics and journalists to discuss current issues from within decision-making centers in state institutions, such as the White House, Congress, the State Department, the US Treasury and the Pentagon.

“The program aims to delve into the corridors of US politics to give Arab audiences a greater opportunity to follow the mechanisms of political decision-making in the US, deep from its capital,” said Nabil Al-Khatib, Asharq’s general manager.

“For the first time, current issues in the US are discussed from an American perspective in an attempt to understand the dynamics of American policies for what they are and to convey (them) to the audiences in our countries.”

The first episode, which aired on Saturday, discussed the upcoming US elections, which will take place on Nov. 8, voters’ attitudes, factors that play a role in their choices, and the chances of both the Republican and Democratic parties to achieve a majority in the Senate and House of Representatives.

Abtar will be joined in this episode by four guests: David Schenker, director of the Arab Politics Program at the Washington Institute and former assistant secretary of state for Middle East affairs; Joel Rubin, deputy assistant secretary of state in the Obama administration; Joyce Karam, The National’s chief Washington correspondent; and Chris Prudhome, scholar and Republican strategist.

“I feel very excited about this program, as it will give me the opportunity to feature new perspectives on the Arab world and to present the course of American news from a different angle,” Abtar commented on the launch.

“In the show, I will address the events realistically and explain their details, causes and impact on important political and economic decisions in the world,” Abtar continued. “The audience will see in its details a reflection of my entire experience in covering the news of Congress, the Senate and the House of Representatives.”

Abtar is a veteran anchor and reporter for Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper where she mainly covers developments in Congress and US policy issues in Washington, D.C.

“The Washington Report” will be broadcast every Saturday at 8 p.m. Saudi time on Asharq News.