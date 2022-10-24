You are here

  • Home
  • International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia

International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia

International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia
1 / 6
The entire lineup of celebrities bedazzled the fans as they appeared on stage together. (Photo supplied by Nawaf Bin Mohammad (Instagram: @n7m_0))
International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia
2 / 6
Georgia Hirst and Alexander Ludwig talked to Micheal Hirst in an online session. (Photo supplied by Nawaf Bin Mohammad (Instagram: @n7m_0))
International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia
3 / 6
Itziar Ituno and Luca Peros answering fan questions at a panel. (Photo supplied by Nawaf Bin Mohammad (Instagram: @n7m_0))
International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia
4 / 6
Georgia Hirst on the third day of Comic-Con Arabia. (Photo supplied by Nawaf Bin Mohammad (Instagram: @n7m_0))
International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia
5 / 6
Alexander Ludwig on the third day of Comic-Con. (Photo supplied by Nawaf Bin Mohammad (Instagram: @n7m_0))
International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia
6 / 6
(Photo supplied by Nawaf Bin Mohammad (Instagram: @n7m_0))
Short Url

https://arab.news/w3xk5

Updated 19 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia

International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia
  • Arab News caught up with the celebrities at Comic Con Arabia
Updated 19 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: International stars from global hit series united at Comic Con Arabia in Jeddah over the weekend to meet their fans and talk about their work. 

The Arab News team had the opportunity to speak to some of the celebrities at the convention, including Georgia Hirst and Alexander Ludwig, who are known for playing characters Maiden Torvi and Bjorn Ironside in the historical drama series “Vikings.” 

Speaking about her visit, Hirst said that “everyone has been so welcoming and friendly.”

She added: “You kind of forget that people actually watch you…until you meet fans on this side of the world. It is a much more real experience to meet fans face-to-face than to talk to them on Instagram or over social media.”

Talking about her future roles, the actress said that she has been intentionally taking on roles that will show viewers her acting range. “You don’t want to be pigeonholed in just one role,” she said.

Ludwig, who was also a part of the wildly popular movie series “The Hunger Games,” said that he was stunned by the fact that “Vikings” was illegally streamed by 270 million people.

“I don’t care how you watch the show. It’s just so great to know…that we can reach people that don’t even have access to some of these platforms,” he said. “To be a part of a show that transcends borders is the dream.”

He said that the show is an even bigger hit internationally than it is in his own country.

The actor described his experience working on the show as akin to finding a family. “People say you meet your best friends in college,” Ludwig said. “‘Vikings’ was that college for me.”

The actor said that he has also been dabbling in country music. “Country music is what reminds me about the important things in life. Especially in my business, (where) you are surrounded by this glitz and glam…and the idea of what a celebrity is, this form of music reminds me why I am doing this and what kind of actor and person I want to be.” 

Luka Peros and Itizar Ituno, who portrayed the characters of Marseille and Raquel Murillo in the hit crime series “Money Heist,” were also in attendance. 

Ituno, who speaks Spanish, said that most of the time she could not communicate with her fans because she could not speak English. “However, it is obvious in their faces, all the feelings are shown in the way they approach me,” she said.

The Spanish actress added that she felt fortunate to work on a big project like “Money Heist.” 

Peros, for his part, joined the show when it was already globally hit. “A big accomplishment for me is to make a living as an actor. It is a very difficult job, and it is rewarding when we do get to work on our passion,” he said. 

Weapon master for “Games of Thrones” and professional armorer Tommy Dunne was also present at the event.

Dunne said it was a fortunate accident that he got into weapons designing for movies, and it all started with “Braveheart.”

“Making these weapons was also a feat of engineering for me because they had to work as well. So, when I make a weapon, I make it work…We make sure that it physically looks like it works, and it does,” he said. 
 

Topics: Comic Con Arabia 2022

Related

Cosplayers steal the show on final day of Comic Con Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Cosplayers steal the show on final day of Comic Con Arabia
Samurai master a cut above at Comic Con Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Samurai master a cut above at Comic Con Arabia

People in Saudi Arabia urged to take flu vaccine

People in Saudi Arabia urged to take flu vaccine
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

People in Saudi Arabia urged to take flu vaccine

People in Saudi Arabia urged to take flu vaccine
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said that seasonal influenza causes many complications, the most serious of which are pneumonia, bronchitis, ear infection, blood poisoning and death.

It noted that symptoms of seasonal influenza include shivering, sweating, high temperature of more than 38 degrees Celsius, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, persistent cough, dehydration and a runny nose.

The Ministry of Health on Monday launched an awareness campaign to encourage vaccination against seasonal influenza, targeting groups most affected by it, such as the elderly, people with chronic diseases or immunodeficiency, pregnant women and healthcare workers.

The ministry stressed that vaccination is safe, does not have significant side effects and has been proven to be effective for many years across the world.

It indicated that the disease can be prevented by taking the vaccine, wearing a mask, washing hands well, avoiding direct eye and mouth contact, using tissues when sneezing or coughing and maintaining general cleanliness.

Through this campaign, the Ministry of Health seeks to increase the number of vaccinated persons and reduce the rate of infections and hospitalizations due to seasonal influenza.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia flu influenza

Related

Saudis blow hot and cold over flu vaccine as winter approaches
Saudi Arabia
Saudis blow hot and cold over flu vaccine as winter approaches
Special Flu season poses challenge for Arab region amid COVID-19 pandemic
Middle-East
Flu season poses challenge for Arab region amid COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi Hajj minister visits Indonesia

Saudi Hajj minister visits Indonesia
Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Hajj minister visits Indonesia

Saudi Hajj minister visits Indonesia
Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: The Saudi minister for Hajj and Umrah has begun his official visit to Indonesia to strengthen ties and partnership on pilgrimages.

Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah said that the Kingdom welcomed all Indonesian Umrah pilgrims, and that there were no health requirements or age restrictions. He noted that the Nusuk platform and its booking services had helped significantly more people to travel to Makkah and Madinah.

Al-Rabiah started his visit by meeting Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. They discussed partnership between the Kingdom and Indonesia and creating a better pilgrimage experience as part of the goals of Vision 2030.

They also discussed changes to visa rules including the extension from one month to three months, and the abolition of the requirement for a mahram, or male guardian, for women.

Al-Rabiah also met the general secretary of the Nahdlatul Ulama Islamic association, Yahya Cholil Staquf, to discuss the objectives of the Islamic Shariah, as well as services the Kingdom offers to pilgrims.

They discussed the Kingdom’s experience in managing crowds to maintain safety under the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The meetings reviewed the efforts of more than 30 government agencies in the Kingdom within the Hajj and Umrah system to increase the quality of services provided to Indonesian pilgrims. Al-Rabiah also discussed increasing the efficiency of joint committees between the two countries.
 

Topics: hajj Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah Indonesia

Related

Male guardians are no longer required to accompany female pilgrims during Hajj, Umrah
Saudi Arabia
Male guardians are no longer required to accompany female pilgrims during Hajj, Umrah
Saudi Hajj minister meets Uzbek president in Tashkent
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Hajj minister meets Uzbek president in Tashkent

Saudi Arabia reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 9 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 9 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 310 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 820,644.

The authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,395.

Of the new infections, 129 were recorded in Riyadh, 48 in Jeddah, 28 in Madinah and 14 in Taif. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 245 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 806,919.

It said that 4,330 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 12,919 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to more than 44.5 million.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 62 patients were in critical condition.

Almost 69 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25 million people fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the Kingdom have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
 

Topics: Coronavirus

Pakistan PM arrives in Riyadh ahead of FII

Pakistan PM arrives in Riyadh ahead of FII
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

Pakistan PM arrives in Riyadh ahead of FII

Pakistan PM arrives in Riyadh ahead of FII
  • Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh
  • “The present state of the global economy needs new thinking and bold vision to overcome the irritants and forge new paths,” he said
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Riyadh on Monday ahead of the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative.

He was received at King Khalid International Airport by the deputy governor of Riyadh region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and Pakistan’s ambassador to the Kingdom Ameer Khurram Rathore.

Earlier, Sharif tweeted that he was travelling to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and would attend the FII conference.

“The present state of the global economy needs new thinking and bold vision to overcome the irritants and forge new paths,” Sharif wrote on Twitter.

“There are serious concerns about the threat of global recession hitting the economies. The pandemic and climate-induced disasters have already put immense strains on developing countries. High time the world explored solutions to the deepening challenges through candid dialogue,” he added.

Topics: FII6 Saudi Arabia Pakistan Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif Riyadh

Related

Killer finds: New studies reveal deadly truth about AlUla’s ‘desert kite’ animal traps

Killer finds: New studies reveal deadly truth about AlUla’s ‘desert kite’ animal traps
Updated 24 October 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Killer finds: New studies reveal deadly truth about AlUla’s ‘desert kite’ animal traps

Killer finds: New studies reveal deadly truth about AlUla’s ‘desert kite’ animal traps
  • Ancient stone structures used to round up, dispatch prey animals
  • Studies ‘expand on our earlier discoveries of the Neolithic period,’ archaeologist says
Updated 24 October 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: New research has shed fresh light on the origins and evolution of a series of ancient stone animal traps, known as desert kites, in AlUla.

Sponsored by the Royal Commission for AlUla, the studies reveal fascinating evidence about the innovative and collaborative methods local people used thousands of years ago to hunt wild animals.

According to a report published by the Journal of Archaeological Science, the stone-built traps got their name from the pilots who flew over the region in the 1920s and saw a resemblance in their shape to a child’s kite with streamers.

According to Dr. Remy Crassard, an expert on desert kites, the traps are some of the largest structures of their era, with the oldest examples, in southern Jordan, dating back to 7000 B.C.

He said that while the exact age of the recently discovered kites in northwest Arabia was still being calculated, they appeared to straddle the transition from the Late Neolithic to the Bronze Age (5000–2000 B.C.).

Crassard — who is affiliated with France’s National Center for Scientific Research and a co-director of the Khaybar Longue Durée Archaeological Project, which is sponsored by the RCU and its strategic partner Afalula (the French agency for the development of AlUla) — estimates there to be about 6,500 kites in the region, up from 700 to 800 known sites 20 years ago, and the number is rising.

During their research in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Armenia and Kazakhstan, Crassard and his team determined that the kites were specifically used for hunting wild animals, rather than keeping livestock.

The development of the massive traps had had a spectacular impact on the landscape, he said, as they would have forced migratory animals, like gazelles, to change their routes and could even have been responsible for the extinction of some species.

In Saudi Arabia, research conducted by a team from the University of Western Australia and sponsored by the RCU found 207 kites in AlUla and the neighboring extinct volcano area of Harrat Uwayrid.

Most kites in the region are formed of low stone walls designed to funnel prey animals toward a trap, such as a pit or precipice. While they come in different shapes, the ones found by the Australian team, led by Rebecca Repper, were mostly V-shaped.

The driving lines of the AlUla kites are about 200 meters in length, but similar constructions in other places stretch for kilometers. Researchers say their placement suggests the hunters had a keen understanding of the animals’ movements.

Dr. Rebecca Foote, director of archaeology and cultural heritage research at the RCU, said the studies added to the growing understanding of the rich cultural heritage of the people of northwest Arabia.

“The recent studies expand on our earlier discoveries of the Neolithic period in the region, including the construction of large-scale ritual structures,” she said.

“Under the sponsorship of the RCU, and as we embark on the autumn season, we look forward to many more insightful findings in cooperation with international teams from Saudi Arabia, France, Australia, Germany and other countries.”

The collaborations are part of the RCU’s plan to create a global archaeological research and conservation hub in AlUla. At the heart of this is the Kingdoms Institute, which is located amid the ruins of the ancient North Arabian Kingdom of Dadan and dedicated to the study of the history and prehistory of the Arabian Peninsula.

Dr. Ingrid Périssé Valéro, director of archaeology and heritage at Afalula, said the newly found kites in AlUla and Khaybar opened up important perspectives on their origins and development, which marked a milestone in the history of human evolution and mankind’s relationship with the natural environment.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla archaeology

Related

First direct flight from Cairo to AlUla inaugurated
Saudi Arabia
First direct flight from Cairo to AlUla inaugurated
Archaeology team in KSA unearths earliest-known traces of humans on Arabian Peninsula
Saudi Arabia
Archaeology team in KSA unearths earliest-known traces of humans on Arabian Peninsula

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Pentagons and Pentagrams; An Illustrated History
What We Are Reading Today: Pentagons and Pentagrams; An Illustrated History
International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia
International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia
Saudi education technology opens far more opportunities for startups
Saudi education technology opens far more opportunities for startups
People in Saudi Arabia urged to take flu vaccine
People in Saudi Arabia urged to take flu vaccine
Barcelona on brink of exit, Messi shines at PSG
Barcelona on brink of exit, Messi shines at PSG

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.