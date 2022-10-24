Who’s Who: Najla Alotaibi director of corporate communications at Hungerstation

An experienced business adviser with a demonstrated history of working in the government administration industry, Najla Alotaibi is the director of corporate communications at the food and grocery delivery app, Hungerstation.
She leads the executive communication strategy for Hungerstation, besides developing the corporate social responsibility strategy and overseeing key stakeholder communication.
Skilled in strategy, negotiation, sales, product development, marketing, branding, public relations, market research and management, Alotaibi holds a bachelor’s degree in arts from Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.
She later enrolled for a master’s degree in business administration at Lynn University in Florida, US. She also holds certificates in small and medium enterprise development and marketing.
Alotaibi worked as a business development manager with over 10 years of experience in marketing and communication. Her expertise is helping organizations reach and engage their target audience through effective PR, marketing, branding and communication.
She is also the founder of three brands in the health food sector. In just 10 months, she transformed a two-person health food project into a successful business with top investors from the industry participating in the fete.
Alotaibi is also an adviser in the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, known as Monsha’at, and a committee member in the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry in sustainable development, trade and food supply.
Alotaibi dedicates her mission to helping Saudi youth pursue a healthy lifestyle and make the Kingdom a healthy society in all aspects, from food to attitude.