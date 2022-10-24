You are here

Who's Who: Najla Alotaibi director of corporate communications at Hungerstation

Who’s Who: Najla Alotaibi director of corporate communications at Hungerstation
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Najla Alotaibi director of corporate communications at Hungerstation

Who’s Who: Najla Alotaibi director of corporate communications at Hungerstation
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

An experienced business adviser with a demonstrated history of working in the government administration industry, Najla Alotaibi is the director of corporate communications at the food and grocery delivery app, Hungerstation.

She leads the executive communication strategy for Hungerstation, besides developing the corporate social responsibility strategy and overseeing key stakeholder communication.

Skilled in strategy, negotiation, sales, product development, marketing, branding, public relations, market research and management, Alotaibi holds a bachelor’s degree in arts from Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

She later enrolled for a master’s degree in business administration at Lynn University in Florida, US. She also holds certificates in small and medium enterprise development and marketing.

Alotaibi worked as a business development manager with over 10 years of experience in marketing and communication. Her expertise is helping organizations reach and engage their target audience through effective PR, marketing, branding and communication.

She is also the founder of three brands in the health food sector. In just 10 months, she transformed a two-person health food project into a successful business with top investors from the industry participating in the fete.

Alotaibi is also an adviser in the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, known as Monsha’at, and a committee member in the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry in sustainable development, trade and food supply.

Alotaibi dedicates her mission to helping Saudi youth pursue a healthy lifestyle and make the Kingdom a healthy society in all aspects, from food to attitude.
 

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi minister meets EU officials in Riyadh

Saudi minister meets EU officials in Riyadh
Updated 17 sec ago
SPA

Saudi minister meets EU officials in Riyadh

Saudi minister meets EU officials in Riyadh
  Sides discuss cooperation on energy, environment, climate change
Updated 17 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Monday met the Middle East and Gulf Working Group of the European Council, headed by Dr. Till Blume and Calin Mitri.

During the meeting, at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh, Al-Jubeir, who is also climate affairs envoy, reviewed the strategic relations and cooperation between the two sides in various fields, including energy, the environment and climate change.

The officials also discussed regional and international conditions, and the efforts being made to establish security and stability.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi Ambassador to the EU Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi, EU Ambassador to the Kingdom Patrick Simonnet and other key officials.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia European Union (EU)

International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia

International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia
Updated 15 min 18 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia

International stars unite to entertain fans in Jeddah at Comic Con Arabia
  Arab News caught up with the celebrities at Comic Con Arabia
Updated 15 min 18 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: International stars from global hit series united at Comic Con Arabia in Jeddah over the weekend to meet their fans and talk about their work. 

The Arab News team had the opportunity to speak to some of the celebrities at the convention, including Georgia Hirst and Alexander Ludwig, who are known for playing characters Maiden Torvi and Bjorn Ironside in the historical drama series “Vikings.” 

Speaking about her visit, Hirst said that “everyone has been so welcoming and friendly.”

She added: “You kind of forget that people actually watch you…until you meet fans on this side of the world. It is a much more real experience to meet fans face-to-face than to talk to them on Instagram or over social media.”

Talking about her future roles, the actress said that she has been intentionally taking on roles that will show viewers her acting range. “You don’t want to be pigeonholed in just one role,” she said.

Ludwig, who was also a part of the wildly popular movie series “The Hunger Games,” said that he was stunned by the fact that “Vikings” was illegally streamed by 270 million people.

“I don’t care how you watch the show. It’s just so great to know…that we can reach people that don’t even have access to some of these platforms,” he said. “To be a part of a show that transcends borders is the dream.”

He said that the show is an even bigger hit internationally than it is in his own country.

The actor described his experience working on the show as akin to finding a family. “People say you meet your best friends in college,” Ludwig said. “‘Vikings’ was that college for me.”

The actor said that he has also been dabbling in country music. “Country music is what reminds me about the important things in life. Especially in my business, (where) you are surrounded by this glitz and glam…and the idea of what a celebrity is, this form of music reminds me why I am doing this and what kind of actor and person I want to be.” 

Luka Peros and Itizar Ituno, who portrayed the characters of Marseille and Raquel Murillo in the hit crime series “Money Heist,” were also in attendance. 

Ituno, who speaks Spanish, said that most of the time she could not communicate with her fans because she could not speak English. “However, it is obvious in their faces, all the feelings are shown in the way they approach me,” she said.

The Spanish actress added that she felt fortunate to work on a big project like “Money Heist.” 

Peros, for his part, joined the show when it was already globally hit. “A big accomplishment for me is to make a living as an actor. It is a very difficult job, and it is rewarding when we do get to work on our passion,” he said. 

Weapon master for “Games of Thrones” and professional armorer Tommy Dunne was also present at the event.

Dunne said it was a fortunate accident that he got into weapons designing for movies, and it all started with “Braveheart.”

“Making these weapons was also a feat of engineering for me because they had to work as well. So, when I make a weapon, I make it work…We make sure that it physically looks like it works, and it does,” he said. 
 

Topics: Comic Con Arabia 2022

People in Saudi Arabia urged to take flu vaccine

People in Saudi Arabia urged to take flu vaccine
Updated 35 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

People in Saudi Arabia urged to take flu vaccine

People in Saudi Arabia urged to take flu vaccine
Updated 35 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said that seasonal influenza causes many complications, the most serious of which are pneumonia, bronchitis, ear infection, blood poisoning and death.

It noted that symptoms of seasonal influenza include shivering, sweating, high temperature of more than 38 degrees Celsius, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, persistent cough, dehydration and a runny nose.

The Ministry of Health on Monday launched an awareness campaign to encourage vaccination against seasonal influenza, targeting groups most affected by it, such as the elderly, people with chronic diseases or immunodeficiency, pregnant women and healthcare workers.

The ministry stressed that vaccination is safe, does not have significant side effects and has been proven to be effective for many years across the world.

It indicated that the disease can be prevented by taking the vaccine, wearing a mask, washing hands well, avoiding direct eye and mouth contact, using tissues when sneezing or coughing and maintaining general cleanliness.

Through this campaign, the Ministry of Health seeks to increase the number of vaccinated persons and reduce the rate of infections and hospitalizations due to seasonal influenza.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia flu influenza

Saudi Hajj minister visits Indonesia

Saudi Hajj minister visits Indonesia
Updated 40 min 29 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Hajj minister visits Indonesia

Saudi Hajj minister visits Indonesia
Updated 40 min 29 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: The Saudi minister for Hajj and Umrah has begun his official visit to Indonesia to strengthen ties and partnership on pilgrimages.

Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah said that the Kingdom welcomed all Indonesian Umrah pilgrims, and that there were no health requirements or age restrictions. He noted that the Nusuk platform and its booking services had helped significantly more people to travel to Makkah and Madinah.

Al-Rabiah started his visit by meeting Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas. They discussed partnership between the Kingdom and Indonesia and creating a better pilgrimage experience as part of the goals of Vision 2030.

They also discussed changes to visa rules including the extension from one month to three months, and the abolition of the requirement for a mahram, or male guardian, for women.

Al-Rabiah also met the general secretary of the Nahdlatul Ulama Islamic association, Yahya Cholil Staquf, to discuss the objectives of the Islamic Shariah, as well as services the Kingdom offers to pilgrims.

They discussed the Kingdom’s experience in managing crowds to maintain safety under the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The meetings reviewed the efforts of more than 30 government agencies in the Kingdom within the Hajj and Umrah system to increase the quality of services provided to Indonesian pilgrims. Al-Rabiah also discussed increasing the efficiency of joint committees between the two countries.
 

Topics: hajj Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah Indonesia

Saudi Arabia reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 44 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 310 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 44 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 310 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 820,644.

The authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,395.

Of the new infections, 129 were recorded in Riyadh, 48 in Jeddah, 28 in Madinah and 14 in Taif. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 245 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 806,919.

It said that 4,330 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 12,919 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to more than 44.5 million.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 62 patients were in critical condition.

Almost 69 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25 million people fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the Kingdom have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
 

Topics: Coronavirus

