  Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks

Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks

Ethiopia rivals gear up for South Africa peace talks
People gather in Addis Ababa during a recent demonstration in support of Ethiopia’s armed forces. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

  • The African Union-led negotiations have been flagged to start on Monday, after a surge in fighting that has triggered alarm in the international community
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

NAIROBI: Negotiators from the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan rebel authorities were readying on Monday for peace talks in South Africa aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the brutal two-year war.

The African Union-led negotiations have been flagged to start on Monday, after a surge in fighting that has triggered alarm in the international community.

Kindeya Gebrehiwot, a spokesman for the rebel authorities in Tigray, announced their delegation’s arrival in South Africa in a tweet late on Sunday.

“Pressing: immediate cessation of hostilities, unfettered humanitarian access & withdrawal of Eritrean forces. There can’t be a military solution!” he added.

Addis Ababa said in a statement its delegation had left for South Africa on Monday morning, adding: “The government of Ethiopia views the talks as an opportunity to peacefully resolve the conflict and consolidate the improvement of the situation on the ground.”

But it also said its forces “have continued taking control of major urban centres in the past few days”, without identifying them.

Last week, the government vowed to take control of airports and other federal sites in Tigray from the rebels as Ethiopian and Eritrean troops seized towns in the region including the strategic city of Shire, sending civilians fleeing.

Fighting resumed in August, shattering a five-month truce, and has seen the return of the Eritrean army in support of Ethiopian forces and their regional allies.

In two years, the conflict in Africa’s second most populous country has left millions in need of humanitarian aid, and according to the US, as many as half a million dead.

The South African government itself has not confirmed the talks or disclosed a venue.

Abiy, who sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 promising a quick victory over the northern region’s dissident leaders in the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, had said on Thursday the war “would end and peace will prevail.”

“Ethiopia will be peaceful, we will not continue fighting indefinitely,” said Abiy, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

International calls for a ceasefire and a withdrawal of Eritrean troops have grown since the AU failed earlier this month to bring the warring sides to the negotiating table.

The return to the battlefield in August halted desperately needed aid for Tigray’s 6 million people who lack food, medicine and basic services.

Tigray has been under a communications blackout for over a year, and independent reporting from the region has been heavily curtailed.

The UN Security Council held a closed-doors meeting on Friday to discuss the spiraling conflict and fears for civilians caught in the crossfire.

The US envoy to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said after the talks that thousands of Ethiopian, Eritrean and Tigrayan forces were engaged in active combat.

“The scale of the fighting and deaths rival what we’re seeing in Ukraine, and innocent civilians are being caught in the crossfire,” she said.

“Over two years of conflict, as many as half a million — half a million — people have died, and the United States is deeply concerned about the potential for further mass atrocities.”

The International Crisis Group think tank said while reliable data was scarce, it believed the fighting since August alone may have involved more than half a million combatants and killed tens of thousands of people.

“According to most estimates, it is among the world’s deadliest conflicts,” it said in a report Friday.

The IGC’s Ethiopia senior analyst William Davison said the planned talks were a “positive development” but warned “major obstacles to peace remain” including the government’s attempted takeover of federal facilities in Tigray.

“The first objective for mediators is therefore to try and get the federal and Tigray delegations to agree to a truce despite the momentum towards continued military confrontation,” he said.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council also met Friday, saying it welcomed “the mutual commitments to genuinely participate in the peace process” and hoped for a “fruitful outcome.”

The AU’s mediation team for the talks was to include Horn of Africa envoy Olusegun Obasanjo, South Africa’s former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta.

The conflict began two years ago when Abiy sent troops into Tigray, accusing the TPLF, the region’s ruling party which resisted central authority, of attacking army camps.

Topics: Ethiopia South Africa Peace talks

Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

  • All-inclusive break priced at just $733 per person
  • Offer comes as fuel costs soar for British families
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An all-inclusive holiday package to Egypt, which is said to cost less than an average household’s monthly bill in the UK, has been announced by travel firm easyJet.

The “Escape the UK” break, which includes travel from London Gatwick to the Egyptian resort of Hurghada and includes a 28-day stay in a three-star hotel, as well as all food and drink, costs £650 ($733) per person.

According to financial experts, rent, heating, transport and food costs in the UK over the same period would cost £877 per person, meaning taking a monthlong holiday in Egypt would be £227, or just over 25 percent, cheaper than staying in Britain.

The resort is also close to popular tourist spots such as Luxor and the Valley of the Kings.

“We know that money can be tight at this time of year so we’ve done our best to put together a package that meets most people’s needs without breaking the bank,” a statement on the easyJet website said.

“With return flights, accommodation and meals included we hope this will be an attractive proposition for people looking for a cheap getaway this winter.”

The announcement of the deal, which goes on sale Monday, comes as research has shown about half of British people are considering a winter holiday in order to save on energy bills.

“For those who could viably rent their homes and work abroad, the new package deal by easyJet holidays poses a very attractive offer,” financial expert Lynn Beattie said.

“The data collected in this study is incredibly insightful, showing just how much the average household in the UK will spend on the most basic of living expenses.”

Topics: UK Egypt EasyJet

Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

  • Narendra Modi: ‘Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership’
  • Sunak was born in Southampton, England; his parents were born in east Africa and his grandfathers were from pre-independence Punjab in northern British India
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated incoming British premier Rishi Sunak on Monday on winning the contest to become the leader of Britain’s Conservatives.
Sunak, 42, is the first British Asian to become prime minister. He is married to an Indian, Akshata Murty, the daughter of the co-founder of IT giant Infosys.
“Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak ! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues,” Modi tweeted.
He added: “Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”
Diwali is the Hindu festival being celebrated on Monday. The “living bridge” refers to ties between Indians in India and people of Indian origin in other countries.
Sunak was born in Southampton, England. His parents were born in east Africa and his grandfathers were from pre-independence Punjab in northern British India.

Topics: Narendra Modi rishi sunak Akshata Murty Diwali

Updated 24 October 2022
AP

  • The KM Express Cantika 77 was headed to Kalabahi from Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara province when it caught fire
  • Ferry and boat tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used for transport and safety is lax
Updated 24 October 2022
AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia: A passenger boat carrying 240 people caught fire Monday off southern Indonesia, killing 14, rescue officials said.
The KM Express Cantika 77 was headed to Kalabahi from Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara province when it caught fire. It was carrying 230 passengers and 10 crew members, officials said.
The cause of the fire was being investigated.
Rescuers from the Kupang Search and Rescue Agency and nearby vessels recovered 226 survivors, the National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement. It said 14 people were confirmed dead.
Ferry and boat tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used for transport and safety is lax.
In 2018, an overcrowded ferry with about 200 people on board sank in a deep volcanic crater lake in North Sumatra province, killing 167 people.
In one of the country’s worst recorded disasters, an overcrowded passenger ship sank in February 1999 with 332 people aboard. There were only 20 survivors.

Topics: Indonesia Kalabahi Kupang KM Express Cantika 77

Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

  • “The disgusting sound of Iranian drones is heard in our skies every night,” Zelensky said
  • Pelosi said Iran was making the world less safe by supplying Russia with drones to be used against targets in Ukraine
Updated 24 October 2022
AFP

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday Russia had ordered around 2,000 drones from Iran, the same kind that Kyiv says Moscow has been using in its recent attacks against Ukraine.
“The disgusting sound of Iranian drones is heard in our skies every night. According to our intelligence, Russia ordered about 2,000 ‘Shaheds’ from Iran,” Zelensky said during a speech at a conference organized by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
It was not immediately clear if Zelensky was referring to Russia’s past purchases or new ones.

Meanwhile, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that Iran was making the world less safe by supplying Russia with drones to be used against targets in Ukraine.
“I think Iran is making a big mistake,” Pelosi said after meeting Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.
“First of all we have to be able to counter the drones... it is a dangerous technology and it must be stopped,” she said.
Pelosi arrived in Zagreb on Monday to attend a forum aimed at supporting Ukraine’s independence and the return of the Crimean peninsula to Kyiv.
“We’ve been trying for a while now to have a nuclear agreement with Iran so that we can make the world a safer place and now they’re going off aiding the Russians and making the world a less safe place,” Pelosi said.
Iran has denied supplying drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.
Pelosi, who visited the war-torn country earlier this year, has been a strong supporter of providing aid and military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 in what it has called a “special military operation.”
The Crimea Platform summit, which is being held in the Croatian capital of Zagreb, will hear from Ukrainian government officials and outside experts focusing on Crimea’s reintegration after Moscow’s annexation of the Eastern European peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran drones Ukraine

Updated 24 October 2022
Reuters

  • Defeated centrist Penny Mordaunt, who failed to get enough backing from fellow MPs
  • Will be the UK’s first prime minister of Indian origin
Updated 24 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Rishi Sunak will become British prime minister on Monday after other candidates quit the race to lead the Conservative Party, leaving him with the task of steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer.
Sunak, one of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, will be asked to form a government by King Charles, replacing Liz Truss, the outgoing leader who only lasted 44 days in the job.
He defeated centrist politician Penny Mordaunt, who failed to get enough backing from lawmakers to enter the ballot, while his rival, the former prime minister Boris Johnson, withdrew from the contest saying he could no longer unite the party.
“This decision is a historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support,” Mordaunt said in a statement as she withdrew from the race just minutes before the winner was due to be announced.
The pound and British government bond prices jumped briefly on news of Mordaunt’s withdrawal, but soon returned to their previous levels.
Sunak, the 42-year-old former finance minister, becomes Britain’s third prime minister in less than two months, tasked with restoring stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil.
The multi-millionaire former hedge fund boss would be expected to launch deep spending cuts to try to rebuild Britain’s fiscal reputation, just as the country slides into a recession, dragged down by the surging cost of energy and food.
Britain has been locked in a state of perma-crisis ever since it voted in 2016 to leave the European Union, unleashing a battle at Westminster over the future of the country that remains unresolved to this today.
The latest bout of drama has drawn dismay in foreign capitals and ridicule from the world’s press.
Sunak came to national attention when, aged 39, he became finance minister under Johnson just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Britain, developing the successful furlough scheme.
The former Goldman Sachs analyst will be the United Kingdom’s first prime minister of Indian origin.
His family migrated to Britain in the 1960s, a period when many people from Britain’s former colonies moved to the country to help it rebuild after the Second World War.
After graduating from Oxford University, he went to Stanford University where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, whose father is Indian billionaire N. R. Narayana Murthy, founder of outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd.

Topics: UK rishi sunak UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

