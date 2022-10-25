Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports increase by 16.6% to $7bn in August: GASTAT

You are here

The Kingdom’s non-oil exports were driven by chemical and allied industries, accounting for 35.5 percent of non-oil merchandise exports in August. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports increased by 16.6 percent to SR26.8 billion ($7.13 billion) in August 2022, compared to SR23 billion recorded during the same period last year, according to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

In its report, GASTAT noted that the Kingdom’s non-oil exports were driven by chemical and allied industries, accounting for 35.5 percent of non-oil merchandise exports in August. 

The report further pointed out that overall merchandise exports increased by 49.1 percent in August to SR133.7 billion, up from SR89.7 billion in August 2021.

The Kingdom’s merchandise imports increased by 20 percent in August to SR61 billion compared to SR50.8 billion in the same period last year.

The report added that the most imported merchandise in August were machinery, mechanical appliances, and electrical equipment parts, which accounted for 19.6 percent of total merchandise imports.

As imports rose by a higher degree than non-oil exports year-on-year  — 20 percent and 16.6 percent respectively — the ratio of non-oil exports to imports dropped by 1.3 percent in that period to reach 43.9 percent. 

China, the Kingdom’s primary merchandise trading partner, accounted for 17.6 percent of total exports in August with a value of SR23.5 billion. 

The report added that Japan and India came in next with the former at 9.9 percent of Saudi Arabia’s total exports and the latter at 8.9 percent. Their exports totaled 13.2 billion and 11.9 billion respectively in August 2022. 

As for Saudi imports, China also took the lead with its imports amounting to 21.4 percent of the total during that period reaching SR12 billion.

The US followed with imports at SR4.6 billion, or 7.5 percent of Saudi imports, in August 2022. The UAE came in third with SR3.9 billion worth of imports accounting for 6.4 percent of the total, showed the report. 

Saudi Arabia’s top 10 exporting countries acquired 64.1 percent of exports, whereas its top 10 importing countries accounted for 61.5 percent. 

Furthermore, Jeddah Islamic Sea Port let through 26.2 percent of the total, making it the Kingdom’s primary port for imports.

RIYADH: Riyadh is set to become the capital of the global tourism industry as the Kingdom steadily diversifies its economy in line with the goals set out in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25, Al-Khateeb said in order to give incoming travelers the best experience possible, the nation is building spectacular destinations which will operate in a sustainable manner. 

“We have the vision, we put the plan, and we put all the resources, especially the financial resources to deliver the plan,” said Al-Khateeb. 

Al-Khateeb further noted Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is strongly rebounding after the pandemic. 

“We recovered about 60 percent versus pre-pandemic. People have started to travel. Saudi Arabia achieved a historical number this year in terms of the number of visitors,” said Al-Khateeb. 

He added: “We are almost half way to delivering our plan, we’re achieving many successes. We will see more destinations in the near future that will put Saudi Arabia at the top.” 

Despite the World Bank’s prediction of a global slowdown, Al-Khateeb noted that the tourism industry will not face any negative effects, and predicted that the number of arrivals to Saudi Arabia will soar by 300 percent and the spending in the sector will grow by 320 percent by 2030. 

As a part of the National Tourism Strategy, Saudi Arabia has allocated $100 million to train young Saudis to work in the sector. 

For her part, Julia Simpson, president of the World Tourism and Travel Council, lauded Al-Khateeb and said that she has never seen such ambition for tourism in any other country. 

“I really applaud the work of his Excellency Al Khateeb because I have never ever seen an ambition for tourism quite like I am seeing here. The investment, the commitment, the energy, the drive. After this wonderful conference, we will hold a summit here on November 28,” added Simpson.

RIYADH: An economic recession could happen globally within the next 12 months, warned Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, CEO and managing director of Mubadala Investment Co.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25, the head of the Emirati sovereign investor said that the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine have affected the entire world including the energy sector.

“Energy crisis would have occurred in any way, but it accelerated due to the current situation,” said Al-Mubarak.

He further noted that the lack of investments is another reason behind the crisis faced by the energy sector today.

According to Al-Mubarak, the three principles which can be implemented to solve challenges faced by the world are transparency, empathy, and inclusion.

RIYADH: Saudi Coffee Co. is planning to ramp up production by more than 700 percent within five years, according to its CEO Raja AlHarbi. 

The firm, solely owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, currently produces 300 tons of coffee a year, but is aiming to hit 2,500 tons, the executive told Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct 25.

AlHarbi said the company also has plans to open 25 coffee shops globally as he revealed details of a strategic plan comprising five pillars to elevate the coffee production industry in Saudi Arabia. 

He said: “We start at the beginning of the value chain, which is the agriculture part. We started our first model farm in Jazan to support small farmers and resurrect Saudi bean farming. The second step of the value chain is roasting and packing.

“We will build an open platform factory to enable private sector, global and local brand names to utilize this factory and not necessarily invest into having their own facilities.” 

He further said that building an open platform is a major investment, making use of all the technologies, to enable all the brands to have the solution. 

AlHarbi added: “The third (pillar) would be having a Saudi coffee brand that tells the story of Jazan beans to the globe. The fourth pillar is opening a chain of coffee shops. 

“The last pillar is to lift up the standards of the coffee industry through trainings and certification by having academies in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Jazan.” 

He further noted that the company will give adequate training to Saudi youths on agriculture, roasting, grading, and cupping of coffee. 

AlHarbi added that Saudi Coffee Co. is not competing with other suppliers outside Saudi Arabia as no other companies are producing Jazan beans. 

He pointed out that PIF is supporting the Saudi Coffee Co. to achieve the targets. 

“PIF is targeting to help in the diversification of the Saudi economy. Agriculture and coffee play a major role in this diversification. Coffee is the second biggest product globally after oil. So, imagine one day Saudi Arabia is the major oil producer, and one of the major coffee producers,” he added. 

He also noted that the development of the coffee industry in the Kingdom will help create jobs, and open businesses; both small and medium.

RIYADH: Transition from fossil fuels to renewables will take time and investments in oil and gas should continue to ensure global growth, the chief of Reliance Industries Limited has insisted.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25, Reliance's chairman and managing director Mukesh D. Ambani said that renewables account for only 10 percent of global power generation. 

According to Ambani, the energy sector is facing pressure to meet rising demand whilst battling climate-related issues. 

“On one hand, with rising aspirations and growing urbanization, we must meet the energy, food, water and other basic needs of 7.5 million people. On the other hand, and simultaneously, we must also save our beautiful planet from the climate crisis,” he said. 

He went on to note that Saudi Arabia and India, along with other countries in the east and south, are playing a crucial role in driving the world’s transition into a new global order, as humankind passes through changes unseen in history. 

“I shall mention four transformative transitions, energy transition from fossils to renewables; technology transition from physical to digital; economic transition from west to east, and demographic transition from aging nations to young nations,” said Ambani during his speech. 

He added that India is aiming to produce half of its energy requirements from renewables by 2030, including the production of green hydrogen. 

He noted that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi provide broad and far-sighted leadership. 

“In the technology transition too, Prime Minister Modi’s Digital India Mission and the Vision 2030 unveiled by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia are in alignment,” he said.

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co., known as TRSDC, has rebranded to Red Sea Global, the company announced during the sixth edition of Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25.

RSG is currently overseeing the creation of two luxury tourism destinations in Saudi Arabia: The Red Sea and AMAALA. The developments will support the country’s ambitions to become a global tourism hub, in line with the goals set out in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

According to a press release, The Red Sea destination is expected to welcome its first visitors in early 2023, and RSG’s mandate has expanded to oversee upwards of a dozen projects stretching the length of the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, with the potential to expand beyond the Kingdom in the future.

“With The Red Sea and AMAALA we’ve proven our ability to realize mega-scale responsible developments that positively shape the futures of both the people who we welcome and employ, and the places in which we operate,” said RSG's group CEO John Pagano.

He added: “The announcement today marks the start of our evolution into a truly global developer that can lead the category toward a new archetype for development. We are powered by extraordinary people from the Kingdom and beyond, and have the skills, knowledge, and experience required to succeed on the world stage.”

RSG has a growing portfolio of projects stretching along the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, with more than five additional projects already under feasibility studies, some entering the masterplan competition phase, and others in which construction has already started.

The press release further noted that the Red Sea and AMAALA projects, upon completion, are expected to contribute SR33 billion ($8.78 billion) to the Kingdom’s economy annually.

According to the release, through the Red Sea and AMAALA projects, the company has awarded more than 1300 contracts worth nearly SR32 billion, with some 70 percent of the total value awarded to Saudi companies.

