Russia-Ukraine Conflict
‘Dirty bomb’ warning fits Russia record of deception: NATO chief

Russia doubled down on claims that Kyiv is preparing to use a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine and said it would bring the issue to the UN Security Council on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

  • "Russia continues to accuse falsely Ukraine for preparing and making a dirty bomb -- that is absurd," Jens Stoltenberg said
  • Western leaders have rejected Moscow's claim that Ukraine is planning to set off a crude device
AFP

DUBAI: Russia’s warning that Ukraine was readying to use a “dirty bomb” fits Moscow’s track record of deception, when it “accuses others for what they intend to do themselves,” NATO’s chief told AFP in an interview on Tuesday.
“Russia continues to accuse falsely Ukraine for preparing and making a dirty bomb — that is absurd, because why should Ukraine use a dirty bomb on the territories they want to liberate?” Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to a US aircraft carrier currently in the Mediterranean, USS George H.W. Bush.
Western leaders have rejected Moscow’s claim that Ukraine is planning to set off a crude device that could spread nuclear, chemical or biological materials over a wide area.
They fear that the Kremlin, which has faced major setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine as NATO countries back Kyiv with weapons and funds, is preparing a “false flag” operation where it launches such am attack and blames it on Ukraine.
“The world would see through any attempt to use the allegation as a pretext for escalation,” the United States, France and Britain said in a joint statement.
The UN Security Council on Tuesday was to discuss the “dirty bomb” claim.
“I would be careful speculating, but we’ve seen this before, we also saw it at the start of the war,” Stoltenberg said in a video interview with AFPTV.
“A lot of false accusations against Ukraine were used in a way to ‘excuse’ the invasion that happened later.... We have seen what has happened before and that makes it necessary to follow closely what Russia now does.”
Stoltenberg added: “They need to understand that we will not accept a false pretext so that Russia further escalates the war in Ukraine.”
During his visit to the US warship, Stoltenberg addressed more than a hundred servicemen and women on board in the flight hangar, in front of a stage with a giant US flag and a line of national flags of NATO’s 30 member countries.
The hangar held a couple of F-18 multi-role fighter jets and a portrait of the aircraft carrier’s namesake, former US president George H.W. Bush.
The warship was leading a carrier strike group, a flotilla of US Navy vessels that includes a cruiser and four destroyers.
Stoltenberg told the personnel in the aircraft carrier that the strike group “sends a powerful message” that NATO allies are in a state of “increased vigilance from the Baltic to the Mediterranean — and the Black Sea” which is off southern Ukraine.
While NATO is not directly involved in Ukraine’s struggle against the Russian invasion, it has repeatedly said it will vigorously defend every centimeter of territory in NATO member states that neighbor Ukraine should they be attacked.
US President Joe Biden has warned Moscow that it using a nuclear weapon in its war in Ukraine — including a lower-yield so-called tactical nuke — would be “an incredibly serious mistake.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN NATO Jens Stoltenberg

Ukraine urges refugees to stay abroad as winter power cuts loom

Updated 25 October 2022
Reuters

Ukraine urges refugees to stay abroad as winter power cuts loom

  • Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainians currently sheltering abroad that they should wait until spring before returning to Ukraine
Reuters

KYIV: Refugees who fled in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should stay abroad this winter due to blackouts created by Moscow’s bombardment of critical energy infrastructure, a Ukrainian minister has said.
In an interview broadcast on Ukrainian national television on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrainians currently sheltering abroad that they should wait until spring before returning to Ukraine.
“I wanted to ask (them) not to return. We need to survive the winter,” she said.
Since Oct. 10, Russia has launched waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Kyiv says they have damaged up to 40 percent of the power system.
A local official in Kyiv, the capital, warned last week that residents needed to be prepared for possible disconnections lasting days or even weeks.
The strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure come against a backdrop of soaring energy, food and other prices in Europe, where most of the millions of refugees who fled Ukraine following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion sought shelter.
This poses a problem for refugees, many of whom have struggled to find well-paid, permanent jobs in their new countries of residence.
Vereshchuk said the grid “won’t survive” the return of refugees from abroad, and that the situation would “only get worse.”
“To return now is to risk yourself and your children, your vulnerable relatives,” she said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict energy blackout

More than 29,000 migrants to Europe died since 2014

Updated 25 October 2022
AP

More than 29,000 migrants to Europe died since 2014

  • The deadliest migration route continues to be the Central Mediterranean
  • The project's researchers acknowledged their tally was likely an undercount given the difficulty of collecting and confirming information on “invisible shipwrecks”
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: More than 29,000 people have died on migration journeys to Europe since 2019, with 5,000 perishing in the last two years, the International Organization for Migration said in a report issued Tuesday.
The Missing Migrants Project of the UN agency warned of “increasing numbers of deaths seen on routes across the Mediterranean, on land borders to Europe and within the continent.”
According to its report, the deadliest migration route continues to be the Central Mediterranean, where 2,836 migrants and refugees have died since January 2021 attempting to reach Italy or Malta by crossing mainly from Libya and Tunisia.
The second deadliest is the Atlantic route from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, where more than 1,500 deaths were recorded since 2021.
But the project’s researchers acknowledged their tally was likely an undercount given the difficulty of collecting and confirming information on “invisible shipwrecks” — boats that vanish at sea without witnesses.
Rising numbers of deaths also were observed in other areas that border Europe, as well as in Greece, the Western Balkans and the English Channel, according to the report.
Many of the deaths “could have been prevented by prompt and effective assistance to migrants in distress,” IOM’s Missing Migrants Project said in a statement.
For the first time, the project released statistics on deaths related to so-called pushbacks, or forced expulsions, by European authorities. It counted 252 deaths based on reports from survivors.
Pushbacks are unlawful according to both international and EU law as they violate the right to seek asylum and a principle prohibiting the return of anyone to a place where they would face a real risk of persecution, torture or a threat to life.
The report says 97 of the pushback-related deaths were documented in the Central Mediterranean, 70 in the Eastern Mediterranean, 58 on the Turkey-Greece land border, 23 in the Western Mediterranean and 4 on the Belarus-Poland border.
“Such cases are nearly impossible to verify in full due to the lack of transparency, lack of access, and the highly politicized nature of such events, and as such these figures are likely an underestimate of the true number of deaths,” the report states.

Topics: migrants Europe Mediterranean UN

Rishi Sunak becomes UK prime minister, faces economic crisis

Updated 25 October 2022
AP

Rishi Sunak becomes UK prime minister, faces economic crisis

AP

LONDON: Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister of the year on Tuesday and now must turn his attention to taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to afford food and energy bills.
Sunak, the UK’s first leader of color, met at Buckingham Palace with King Charles III, who had just accepted the resignation of Liz Truss. In Britain’s constitutional monarchy, the monarch plays a ceremonial role in appointing government leaders.
Sunak — at 42 the youngest British leader in more than 200 years — is expected to immediately begin appointing a Cabinet and getting to grips with an economy sliding toward recession. The third Conservative prime minister this year, he will also try to unite a governing party that is riven with divisions.
Sunak was selected as leader of the governing Conservative Party on Monday as it tries to stabilize the economy, and its own plunging popularity, after the brief, disastrous term of Liz Truss.
Truss departed after making a public statement outside 10 Downing St., seven weeks to the day after she was appointed prime minister by Queen Elizabeth II, who died two days later.
Truss offered a defense of her low-tax economic vision and her brief term in office before being driven from the prime minister’s official residence for the last time.
“I am more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the problems we face,” she said. She stood by the free-market principles of “lower taxes” and “delivering growth,” despite the market mayhem triggered by her Sept. 23 budget package.
Truss wished Sunak success as Britain continues “to battle through a storm.”
Sunak’s top priorities will be appointing Cabinet ministers, and preparing for a budget statement that will set out how the government plans to come up with billions of pounds (dollars) to fill a fiscal hole created by soaring inflation and a sluggish economy, and exacerbated by Truss’ destabilizing economic experiments.
The statement, set to feature tax increases and spending cuts, is currently due to be made in Parliament on Monday by Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt — if Sunak keeps him in the job.
Sunak, who was Treasury chief himself for two years until July, said Monday that Britain faces “a profound economic challenge.”
Sunak becomes prime minister in a remarkable reversal of fortune just weeks after he lost to Truss in a Conservative election to replace former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Party members in the summer chose her tax-cutting boosterism over his warnings that inflation must be tamed.
Truss conceded last week that she could not deliver on her plans — but only after her attempts triggered market chaos and worsened inflation at a time when millions of Britons were already struggling with soaring borrowing costs and rising energy and food prices.
The party is now desperate for someone to right the ship after months of chaos under Truss and Johnson, who quit in July after becoming mired in ethics scandals.
Sunak was chosen as Conservative leader after becoming the only candidate to clear the hurdle of 100 nominations from fellow lawmakers to run in the party election. Sunak defeated rival Penny Mordaunt, who may get a job in his government, and the ousted Johnson, who dashed back from a Caribbean vacation to rally support for a comeback bid but failed to get enough backing to run.
As well as stabilizing the UK economy, Sunak must try to unite a governing party that has descended into acrimony as its poll ratings have plunged.
Conservative lawmaker Victoria Atkins, a Sunak ally, said the party would “settle down” under Sunak.
“We all understand that we’ve now really got to get behind Rishi — and, in fairness, that’s exactly what the party has done,” she told radio station LBC.

Topics: UK UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

24 dead, million seek shelter as Cyclone Sitrang hits Bangladesh

Updated 25 October 2022
AFP

24 dead, million seek shelter as Cyclone Sitrang hits Bangladesh

  • Sitrang made landfall in southern Bangladesh late Monday but authorities managed to get about a million people to safety
  • Around 10 million people were without power in districts along the coast on Tuesday
AFP

KUAKATA, Bangladesh: At least 24 people died after Cyclone Sitrang slammed into Bangladesh, forcing the evacuation of about a million people from their homes, officials said Tuesday.
Cyclones — the equivalent of hurricanes in the Atlantic or typhoons in the Pacific — are a regular menace in the region but scientists say climate change is likely making them more intense and frequent.
Sitrang made landfall in southern Bangladesh late Monday but authorities managed to get about a million people to safety before the monster weather system hit.
Around 10 million people were without power in districts along the coast on Tuesday, while schools were shut across much of the country’s south.
Police and government officials said at least 24 people died, mostly after they were hit by falling trees, with two dying in the north on the Jamuna River when their boat sank in squally weather.
A Myanmar national working on a ship also died by falling off the deck, an official said.
“We still have not got all the reports of damages,” government official Jebun Nahar told AFP.
Eight people are missing from a dredging boat that sank during the storm late Monday night in the Bay of Bengal, near the country’s largest industrial park at Mirsarai, regional fire department chief Abdullah Pasha said.
“Strong wind flipped the dredger and it sank instantly in the Bay of Bengal,” he told AFP, adding that divers were searching for survivors.
People evacuated from low-lying regions such as remote islands and river banks were moved to thousands of multi-story cyclone shelters, Disaster Management Ministry secretary Kamrul Ahsan told AFP.
“They spent the night in cyclone shelters. And this morning many are heading back to their homes,” he said.
Ahsan said nearly 10,000 homes were either “destroyed or damaged” in the storm and around 1,000 shrimp farms had been washed away in floods.
In some cases police had to cajole villagers who were reluctant to abandon their homes, officials said.
Trees were uprooted as far away as the capital Dhaka, hundreds of kilometers from the storm’s center.
Heavy rains lashed much of the country, flooding cities such as Dhaka, Khulna and Barisal — which took on 324 millimeters (13 inches) of rainfall on Monday.
About 33,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, controversially relocated from the mainland to a storm-prone island in the Bay of Bengal, were ordered to stay indoors but there were no reports of casualties or damage, officials said.
The cyclone downed trees and brought widespread panic to the southern island of Maheshkhali after power and telecoms were cut.
“Such was the power of the wind we could not sleep in the night because of the fear that our homes will be destroyed. Snakes entered many homes. Water also inundated many homes,” said Tahmidul Islam, 25, a resident of Maheshkhali.
In the worst-affected Barisal region, teeming rains and heavy winds wreaked havoc on vegetable farms, district administrator Aminul Ahsan told AFP.
In the neighboring Indian state of West Bengal, thousands of people were evacuated Monday to more than 100 relief centers, officials said, but there were no reports of damage and people were returning home on Tuesday.
Last year, more than a million people were evacuated along India’s east coast before Cyclone Yaas battered the area with winds gusting up to 155 kilometers (96 miles) an hour — equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane.
Cyclone Amphan, the second “super cyclone” recorded over the Bay of Bengal, killed more than 100 people in Bangladesh and India and affected millions when it hit in 2020.
In recent years, better forecasting and more effective evacuation planning have dramatically reduced the death toll from such storms. The worst recorded, in 1970, killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Topics: Bangladesh Storm Cyclone Sitrang

Vote could hobble Biden foreign policy but Ukraine shift seen unlikely

Updated 25 October 2022
AFP

Vote could hobble Biden foreign policy but Ukraine shift seen unlikely

  • If the Republicans win either chamber of Congress in the November 8 elections, President Joe Biden’s foreign policy team would face a grueling two years, although any sharp shift in US support for Ukraine looks unlikely
AFP

WASHINGTON: Kevin McCarthy, who could soon be second in line to the White House, startled US allies when he warned that his Republican Party would no longer write a “blank check” to Ukraine.
If the Republicans win either chamber of Congress in the November 8 elections, President Joe Biden’s foreign policy team would face a grueling two years, although any sharp shift in US support for Ukraine looks unlikely.
Republican lawmakers have already made clear they would make full use of their congressional oversight role to scrutinize the Biden administration on topics from immigration to last year’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
But Ukraine could test the united front among Republicans, just as they start gearing up for 2024 presidential elections.
Donald Trump broke with the US mainstream by voicing admiration for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, with the former US president’s first impeachment triggered by his hold-up of military aid for Ukraine.
Some Trump-inspired Republicans have attacked US assistance to Ukraine, which includes $40 billion approved in May on bipartisan lines and a Biden request for another $11.2 billion.
One of the loudest voices has been far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has accused Biden of sending “hard-earned US tax dollars” to help another country “fight a war they cannot possibly win.”
But Mitch McConnell, the top Senate Republican, has vowed to go beyond Biden and “expedite” weapons including those with a longer range, and Mike Pence, who was Trump’s vice president, recently took direct aim at critics of arming Ukraine.
“There can be no room in the conservative movement for apologists for Putin. There is only room in this movement for champions of freedom,” Pence said.
Colin Dueck, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who has written on conservatives’ foreign policy, saw the comments by McCarthy, the top House Republican, as an effort to accommodate a minority view on Ukraine.
A new survey by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs found widespread US support for Ukraine, with two-thirds of Republicans agreeing on the need to send weapons.
“There’s this perception that the average kind of heartland Republican is against this and that is not true,” Dueck said.
“I’m not sure it would be safe to predict that a House Republican majority is going to turn against Ukraine,” he said.
For Republicans, “anything that’s perceived by voters as a personal attack on Trump is taken as a kind of third rail, but on policy issues people feel free to disagree.”
Biden’s Democratic Party has seen near unanimity for arming Ukraine but some 30 left-wing members on Monday also urged direct diplomacy with Russia to end the war, including on security arrangements acceptable to both sides.
One international issue where Republicans have fiercely criticized Biden has been his effort to restore the Iran nuclear deal, but prospects were already slim even before major protests broke out in September against the nation’s clerical leaders.
On China, the two parties have largely been on the same page — in outlook if not tone — on seeing the rising Asian power as the primary long-range challenger of the United States.
When tensions soared with China in August over Taiwan, it was because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — a Democrat — paid a defiant visit to support the self-governing democracy.
Individual lawmakers could make life much more difficult for the Biden administration.
When Barack Obama was president, Republicans relentlessly questioned his secretary of state Hillary Clinton over the 2012 attack on the US diplomatic facilities in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, including the ambassador.
One of the fiercest pursuers of Clinton was Mike Pompeo, then a little-known congressman who was tapped by Trump as CIA director and then secretary of state.
Brian Katulis, vice president of policy at the Middle East Institute and co-editor of “The Liberal Patriot” journal, said the Republicans could use hearings to lead the charge on issues dear to their base, such as speculation over the laptop of Biden’s son Hunter.
On Benghazi, the Obama team “actually engaged in the drip, drip, drip and sat through all the hearings.”
“If they fight it, it does present an opportunity cost for advancing a proactive agenda,” he said of the Biden administration.
But Katulis said it was difficult to predict which direction the Republicans would take their foreign policy, saying its members have been “all over the map.”
“On a number of issues including national security, the GOP could change its party symbol from the elephant to the chameleon.”

Topics: Biden administration Ukraine Republican Party

