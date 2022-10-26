You are here

Next 6 months to be difficult for global economy but Gulf to stay strong, says Saudi finance minister
Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan spoke at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh on Oct. 26(Supplied)
RIYADH: The world is going to witness a very difficult six months from now, as economic challenges such as high-interest rates and inflation persist in almost all countries, warned Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh on Oct. 26, the minister said the Gulf region will stay stable amid these economic headwinds, adding that the Kingdom will support other regional countries facing challenges during these tough times.

“The region is largely split into two areas. One is the Gulf region, and for them, the next six months, and possibly the next six years, will be very good. The wider region is going to be very difficult, and it is our role to help that wider region,” said Al-Jadaan, adding: “Worldwide, I think, we need to work to ensure that there is more collaboration and cooperation to bring about stability, and that is what we are doing.”

The Saudi finance minister noted that the world needs stability and predictability to ensure the availability of macro-finance and investments.

Talking about climate change, he said this is one of the serious issues the world is facing now, adding that the issue is not going to be resolved with one country’s efforts.

He emphasized that all countries should cooperate and collaborate to resolve issues related to climate change.

“The world is trying to deal with this (climate change-related issues). The multilateral institutions are trying to deal with climate change impacts. In the region, we are making a lot of efforts to reduce emissions, to deal with climate change, and to invest in renewables,” Al-Jadaan said.

For his part, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, Bahrain’s minister of finance and national economy, said that the world is facing a multitude of challenges.

“Inflation is driven by the disruption of the supply chain, compounded by the conflict in Europe. And now it is a period where there is food price inflation, energy price inflation and that is a big issue,” said Al-Khalifa.

He, however, noted that the positive aspect which gives a better hope is the reduction of shipping prices.

Steven Mnuchin, the managing partner at Liberty Strategic Capital, said that energy security is also a part of national security.

“I believe that over the next five years, we are going to see tremendous advancements in carbon recapture technologies. The short-term solution to climate change is really around carbon recapture. This is obviously a global issue and it needs to be dealt with,” added Munchin.

Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec

Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec
Updated 24 sec ago
Felicity Campbell

Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec

Banks can ‘bridge’ Saudi Arabia’s demand for capital with global investors: Standard Chartered exec
Updated 24 sec ago
Felicity Campbell

RIYADH: Banks are well-placed to attract capital as Saudi Arabia plans massive investments in infrastructure and the diversification of the economy, according to the CEO of Standard Chartered Africa and Middle East, Sunil Kaushal.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, the banking executive said the Kingdom is an “attractive” place for investment, and pointed to his firm’s own growth in Saudi Arabia.

The first branch of Standard Chartered in the Kingdom was inaugurated in September 2021, and Kaushal believes his company is merely “scratching the surface” of the possibilities in the region.

He said: “The demand for capital is massive. And that's where banks like us come into play, attracting capital, not only from the west, but more increasingly now from the east to this attractive market.” 

"We've previously had a business serving customers outside of the Kingdom, today we are able to do both, so it is a very powerful combination of being able to do business both onshore and offshore. We are a great bridge to bring in capital from overseas and facilitate trade and investment from overseas, and that we see as something immediately we want to focus on,” Kaushal added.

The “bridge” concept sees SC acting as a conduit for two-way capital flows between Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world.

In 2019, SC won a full banking license from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, enabling it to offer a complete range of services in the Kingdom, upgrading the license from the Capital Market Authority under which it had been operating previously. 

The new status allowed SC to offer commercial banking and deposit-taking in the Kingdom, alongside the investment banking activities it already ran, and its first branch in Saudi Arabia was opened 13 months ago.

"In just over a year, we've got all our product capabilities on the ground. We have approximately 50 people now on the ground. High quality people who are able to ideate, able to structure complex transactions and execute complex projects. It's a very powerful team, and we look to further invest in building just given the pipeline and the business opportunities," Kaushal said.

Commenting on the huge demand for talent, he added: “In Saudi, the demand for talent is massive, so we are very happy where we are. Of course, we find some challenges in terms of attrition of talent, but we are training and building a portfolio of staff.”

“I think staff numbers will grow with business. And our objective is to have people on the ground here. This is the largest market in GCC, so the business opportunity here is massive. And we are just scratching the surface. We just started, as I said, just over a year ago.”

Topics: FII6 Standard Chartered Bank

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs
Updated 34 min ago
Arab News

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs

Saudi petrochemical firm Yansab sees 57% drop in profit on higher costs
Updated 34 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Yanbu National Petrochemical Co., known as Yansab, reported a 57 percent profit drop for the first nine months of 2022, weighed down by higher costs.

A subsidiary of Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Yanbu’s profits dropped to SR511 million ($136 million) for the period ending Sept. 30, compared to SR1.2 billion in the same period a year earlier.

On the heels of the announcement, its shares dipped 3.00 percent at 10:07 a.m. Saudi time to reach SR45.30.

In a filing to the Saudi Exchange, Yansab said the decrease in net profit is attributable to a rise in average input cost, despite higher sales quantity.

Its revenues surged from SR5.4 billion to SR5.6 billion in the year, recording a 3 percent leap.

During the third quarter of the year, the petrochemical firm turned to losses of SR61 million, from the SR180 million in profits it made in the same period last year.

 

Topics: Saudi Petrochemical Profit TASI Tadawul

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s profits down 54% as raw material costs bite

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s profits down 54% as raw material costs bite
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s profits down 54% as raw material costs bite

Saudi Advanced Petrochemical’s profits down 54% as raw material costs bite
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Advanced Petrochemical Co. saw its profit decline by 54 percent during the first nine months of 2022, hit by higher raw material prices.

The Jubail-based company’s profit dropped to SR301 million ($80 million), compared to SR654 million for the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decline was propelled by a rise in propane and outsourced propylene prices by 32 and 10 percent, respectively, and a decrease in profit share from its South Korean unit SK Advanced Co. by SR63 million.

This was coupled with an increase of 105 percent in offshore logistics costs, despite a 17 percent higher sales volume.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Saudi-listed petrochemical producer posted an 88 percent decline in profits to SR27 million, down from SR218 million a year earlier.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI share Profit loss

Saudi Herfy Food chain's profits decline 38% on lower sales

Saudi Herfy Food chain's profits decline 38% on lower sales
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Herfy Food chain's profits decline 38% on lower sales

Saudi Herfy Food chain's profits decline 38% on lower sales
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Herfy Food Services Co.’s profit dropped 38 percent to SR70 million (19 million) during the first nine months of the year.

The company’s net profit dropped from SR112 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The decline in profit stems from the intense competition that led to a drop in sales by 6 percent, as well as an increase in operating costs and marketing expenses.

Herfy’s third-quarter profits fell by 65 percent to SR21 million as sales decreased by 12 percent.

Topics: Saudi food chain Profit Tadawul

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Valero expects more US emergency oil releases

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Valero expects more US emergency oil releases
Updated 26 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Valero expects more US emergency oil releases

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Valero expects more US emergency oil releases
Updated 26 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices eased on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude stockpiles rose more than expected, but losses were capped by supply worries.

Brent crude futures for December fell 97 cents, or 1.04 percent, to $92.55 a barrel by 08.45 a.m Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December were down 68 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $84.64, reversing the previous session’s gain.

Valero expects more US emergency oil releases

Oil refiner Valero Energy said it expects the Biden administration to continue releasing oil from the US emergency reserve through year-end and will continue buying barrels.

President Joe Biden last week announced a plan to release 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve — part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May. The US is ready to tap reserves again next year if needed, he said.

Reserves released in the early days of the program were primarily sour crude, or crude with higher sulfur content, but more recent sales included more low-sulfur, sweet oil.

Valero sees value in buying sweet crude for its refining system, President Lane Riggs said on Tuesday. The refiner currently tops the list of companies that have received barrels from the US reserve.

Riggs added that he expects some restocking of the SPR next year.

Biden announced a plan to replenish stocks when US crude is around $70 a barrel, a level he said would still allow companies to profit while being a good deal for taxpayers. The US benchmark was around $85 on Tuesday.

Valero on Tuesday reported bumper profits that zoomed past Wall Street estimates, helped by discounts on high-sulfur, sour crude that boosted margins.

Halliburton profit rises as higher oil prices spark drilling demand

Halliburton Co. posted a rise in profit for the third quarter on Tuesday, wrapping up an upbeat earnings season from the world’s top oilfield services providers on strong demand fueled by higher oil prices.

The Houston-based company’s net income rose to $544 million, or 60 cents per share, for the quarter that ended Sept. 30, from $236 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: OPEC Oil US

