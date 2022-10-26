You are here

  Egypt extends British king 'open invitation' to climate summit

Egypt extends British king ‘open invitation’ to climate summit

Egypt extends British king 'open invitation' to climate summit
King Charles III receives Jeremiah Nyamane Mamabolo, High Commissioner for the Republic of South Africa, and his wife Alenore Cecilia Mamabolo, Buckingham Palace, London, Oct. 26, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt extends British king ‘open invitation’ to climate summit

Egypt extends British king ‘open invitation’ to climate summit
  • Chief climate negotiator Mohamed Nasr urged Rishi Sunak, Truss’ replacement as PM, not to abandon the UK’s leadership on climate change
  • John Kerry, the US climate envoy, said that Charles should reconsider; he added that he did not consider advocating for action on climate change to be a political act
Updated 25 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt has said it hopes British King Charles III will attend the COP27 climate summit next month in Sharm El-Sheikh following the resignation of the UK prime minister who objected to the idea.

Chief climate negotiator Mohamed Nasr made clear there was “an open invitation” to the British monarch. “We still hope he can come to Sharm El-Sheikh,” he said, adding that Charles was “a strong advocate for climate action and a role model.”

Nasr’s comments came after the resignation of Liz Truss, who lasted 44 days as prime minister after crashing the UK economy with a disastrous low tax, fossil-fuel driven budget. 

She had objected to the king’s attendance at COP27 on the basis it was a “political” event. As new king, Charles is subject to rules obliging him to be politically neutral. 

John Kerry, the US climate envoy, meanwhile told the BBC that Charles should reconsider. He added that he did not consider advocating for action on climate change to be a political act. 

Nasr urged Rishi Sunak, Truss’ replacement as PM, not to abandon the UK’s leadership on climate change and its aid pledges.

“We know that there are economic challenges facing the UK and other countries, but we hope that these challenges will not lead to a backslide on commitments,” he said.

He added that the UK was one of the “leading countries” in pledging foreign aid to help developing countries respond to climate change.

Nasr, the director of the environment, climate, and sustainable development department at Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, noted that more than 90 heads of state and government, as well as representatives from the private sector and civil society, would be attending the summit.

Nasr also pointed out that he hoped China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden would be there, saying that their involvement and partnership was crucial.

Topics: Egypt Charles III COP27 Mohamed Nasr John Kerry

Vatican envoy marks 50 years of diplomatic relations with Algeria

Vatican envoy marks 50 years of diplomatic relations with Algeria
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Vatican envoy marks 50 years of diplomatic relations with Algeria

Vatican envoy marks 50 years of diplomatic relations with Algeria
  • Gallagher began his trip to Algeria with a visit to the Martyrs’ Monument in Algiers
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A Vatican envoy has visited Algeria to mark half a century of diplomatic relations.
Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s secretary for relations with states and international organizations, arrived on Tuesday, according to the Vatican News website.
Gallagher began his trip to Algeria with a visit to the Martyrs’ Monument in Algiers, which commemorates victims of the country’s war of liberation.
He held meetings with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Interior Minister Brahim Merad, and Religious Affairs Minister Youcef Belmehdi, along with the Rector of the Great Mosque of Algiers Mohamed Mamoune El-Kacimi El-Hassani.
On Wednesday he visited Tibhirine Monastery, the home of a group of Trappist monks who were killed in 1996. The monks were beatified in 2018, along with 12 other people killed in the country between 1994 and 1996.
The archbishop then met members of the diplomatic corps and civil authorities as well as members of a local church before returning to Rome.

Topics: Algeria Vatican Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Israel detains alleged Palestinian militants in West Bank

Israel detains alleged Palestinian militants in West Bank
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

Israel detains alleged Palestinian militants in West Bank

Israel detains alleged Palestinian militants in West Bank
  • The arrest comes a day after six Palestinians were killed in Nablus
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

NABLUS, Palestine: Israel on Wednesday detained three alleged members of the Lions’ Den militant group in the occupied West Bank, the army said, including the brother of a key Palestinian militant.
The arrest of Muhammad Al-Nabulsi and two others in Nablus comes a day after five Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military operation in the city.
“Muhammad Al-Nabulsi was suspected of possessing weapons, manufacturing explosive devices and involvement in the ‘Lions’ Den’ terrorist group,” the army said in a statement.
His brother Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, nicknamed “The Lion of Nablus,” was shot dead by Israeli forces in August and has since become a folk hero among Palestinian youth.
The Lions’ Den has emerged in recent months alongside a sharp rise in raids by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank.
The three arrests on Wednesday follow the killing on Tuesday of Wadih Al-Houh, described by Israel as the head of the Lions’ Den, and four other Palestinians in Nablus.
A further 20 Palestinians were wounded in the Israeli operation, the Palestinian health ministry said.
In addition to regular raids, the Israeli army has imposed additional checkpoints around Nablus over the past two weeks which have severely impeded daily life.
The closures follow the killing of an Israeli soldier in the area on October 11, three days after a military policewoman was shot dead in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
So far this month 25 Palestinians have been killed in east Jerusalem and the West Bank, territories occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict

Syrian refugees return home as Lebanese repatriation scheme begins

Syrian refugees return home as Lebanese repatriation scheme begins
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

Syrian refugees return home as Lebanese repatriation scheme begins

Syrian refugees return home as Lebanese repatriation scheme begins
  • Around 700 Syrians who had agreed to cross over gathered from early morning in a desolate northeastern border zone
  • Lebanese authorities say the repatriations are voluntary
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

ARSAL, Lebanon: Hundreds of Syrian refugees living in Lebanon returned home on Wednesday, the first day of repatriations organized by Beirut, amid concerns from rights groups that the scheme may involve elements of coercion.
Lugging suitcases, power generators, fridges and even chickens, around 700 Syrians who had agreed to cross over gathered from early morning in a desolate northeastern border zone.
Lebanese authorities say the repatriations, under a revived program run coordinated by the country’s General Security agency, are voluntary.
But while frontlines in Syria’s 11-year war are largely becalmed, the United Nations says flare-ups in violence and the risk of detention make it still unsafe for large-scale returns.
Lebanon is home to more than 800,000 Syrians registered with the UN refugee agency. They fled the violence in the aftermath of protests against Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2011. At its peak, Lebanon hosted around 1.2 million.
In 2018, the General Security agency launched a mechanism through which any Syrian refugee could signal a desire to return home, liaise with Syrian authorities to make sure that individual was not wanted there.
That pathway saw around 400,000 Syrians return home but was put on hold with the outbreak of COVID-19. Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun revived it this month and it resumed on Wednesday.
Much of Syria remains in ruins, with private homes and public infrastructure, including power and water services, devastated.
Amnesty International had warned that returning refugees may not have accurate or complete information on the level of risk in their hometowns, meaning the returns may not be “free and informed.”

Topics: Lebanon Syrian refugees Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Iran security forces open fire as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini

Iran security forces open fire as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

Iran security forces open fire as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini

Iran security forces open fire as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini
  • Columns of mourners had poured into Saqez in the western Kurdistan province to pay tribute to Amini at her grave
  • “Death to the dictator,” mourners chanted at the Aichi cemetery outside Saqez
Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters who massed in their thousands on Wednesday in Mahsa Amini’s hometown to mark 40 days since her death, a human rights group said.
“Security forces have shot tear gas and opened fire on people in Zindan square, Saqez city,” Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran’s Kurdish regions, tweeted without specifying whether there were any dead or wounded.
Despite heightened security measures, columns of mourners had poured into Saqez in the western Kurdistan province to pay tribute to Amini at her grave at the end of the traditional mourning period.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died on September 16, three days after her arrest in Tehran by the notorious morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic dress code for women.
Anger flared at her funeral last month and quickly sparked the biggest wave of protests to rock the Islamic republic in almost three years. Young women have led the charge, burning their hijab headscarves and confronting security forces.
“Death to the dictator,” mourners chanted at the Aichi cemetery outside Saqez, before many were seen heading to the governor’s office in the city center.
Iran’s Fars news agency said around 2,000 people gathered in Saqez and chanted “Woman, life, freedom.”
But thousands more were seen making their way in cars, on motorbikes and on foot along a highway, through fields and even across a river, in videos widely shared online by activists and rights groups.
Noisily clapping, shouting and honking car horns, mourners packed the highway linking Saqez to the cemetery eight kilometers (five miles) away, in images that Hengaw told AFP it had verified.
“This year is the year of blood, Seyed Ali will be toppled,” a group of them chanted in a video verified by AFP, referring to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“Kurdistan, Kurdistan, the graveyard of fascists,” others were heard singing in a video shared by activists on Twitter. AFP was unable to immediately verify the footage.
Hengaw said strikes were underway in Saqez as well as Divandarreh, Marivan, Kamyaran and Sanandaj, and in Javanrud and Ravansar in the western province of Kermanshah.
The Norway-based rights group said Iranian football stars Ali Daei and Hamed Lak had traveled to Saqez “to take part in the 40th day” service.
They had been staying at the Kurd Hotel but were “taken to the government guesthouse... under guard by the security forces,” it said.
Daei has previously run into trouble with authorities over his online support for the Amini protests.
Kurdistan governor Esmail Zarei-Kousha said the situation in Saqez was calm and dismissed as “completely false” reports that roads into the city had been shut.
“The enemy and its media... are trying to use the 40-day anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death as a pretext to cause new tensions but fortunately the situation in the province is completely stable,” he said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.
Hengaw said most of Saqez was “empty” as so many people had left the city to join the ceremony to commemorate Amini.
The social media channel 1500tasvir, which chronicles rights violations by Iran’s security forces, said fresh protests flared elsewhere including at universities in Tehran, Mashhad in Iran’s northeast, and Ahvaz in the southwest.
Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said the security forces’ crackdown on the Amini protests has claimed the lives of at least 141 demonstrators, in an updated death toll Tuesday.
Amnesty International says the “unrelenting brutal crackdown” has killed at least 23 children, while IHR said at least 29 children have been slain.
More than five weeks after Amini’s death, the demonstrations show no signs of ending. They have been fueled by public outrage over the crackdown that has claimed the lives of other young women and girls.
Iran’s Forensic Organization said in a report this month that Amini’s death “was not caused by blows to the head and vital organs and limbs of the body.”
But lawyers acting for her family have rejected the findings and called for a re-examination of her death by another commission.
Iran announced sanctions Wednesday targeting individuals and media outlets in the European Union, in retaliation for the bloc’s punitive measures imposed last week on the morality police and other officials over the crackdown.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini tear gas Kurdistan

UAE president discusses bilateral ties with Hungarian PM 

UAE president discusses bilateral ties with Hungarian PM 
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

UAE president discusses bilateral ties with Hungarian PM 

UAE president discusses bilateral ties with Hungarian PM 
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed received on Tuesday a phone call from the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, state-run WAM news agency reported.

The conversation addressed the bilateral ties between the UAE and Hungary and ways of strengthening them in all areas, most notably in trade, energy, renewable energy and technology, as part of an economic cooperation program signed by the two friendly countries in February 2022.

The two sides also discussed the importance of taking advantage of promising opportunities to attract investments

Topics: UAE Hungary

