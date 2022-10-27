Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas pull off their highest-ever performance

DUBAI: Lebanese dance troupe the Mayyas performed at The Next Level at The View at The Palm in Dubai, marking their highest-ever stage performance at 250 meters above sea level.
The winners of season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” performed a brand new routine by choreographer Nadim Cherfan.
The dizzying performance came one week after the group performed at Dubai’s The Pointe last Friday.
For the first show, the all-female troupe stepped out on stage wearing Arabian-inspired dancewear with beaded burqas that they wore for their first show in “America’s Got Talent,” when Colombian actress and judge Sofia Vergara gave them the Golden Buzzer.
For the second show, which took place at the east stage, the group wore hot-red dresses with leather belts and danced to Bollywood beats as the audience cheered them on.
Last month, Mayyas took home the $1 million grand prize after winning “America’s Got Talent.”
‘Book of Kings’: $9m folio becomes most expensive Islamic object ever sold at Sotheby’s
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: A Sotheby’s auction in London on Wednesday saw a rare folio set a new record for the most expensive Islamic object or work on paper ever sold by the auction house.
The Shah Tahmasp Shahnameh was sold for $9,091,179, surpassing the previous record set by another leaf from the same manuscript at Sotheby’s in 2011.
“The Shahnameh of Shah Tahmasp is universally acknowledged as one of the supreme illustrated manuscripts of any period or culture and ranking among the greatest works of art in the world. It is testament to the sheer artistic skill, patronage and beauty that two folios from the same legendary manuscript now hold the top two highest prices for any Islamic work on paper, with a new auction record set."
Benedict Carter, head of Sotheby’s Islamic & Indian Art department, said in a released statement.
The scene depicts the hero Rustam recovering his horse Rakhsh – named the Persian word for lightning – two of the main figures over the course of the tale.
It was commissioned by one emperor, Shah Ismail (the first of the Safavids), completed by another, his son and successor Shah Tahmasp, gifted to a third, Sultan Selim II of the Ottoman Empire, and was later owned by one of the great bibliophilic families of the modern era, the Barons de Rothschild, whose collections included such masterpieces as the Belles Heures of the Duc de Berry and the Hours of Catherine of Cleves. Today, folios from the Shahnameh are treasured in museum collections internationally, including New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC, the Aga Khan Museum Collection, the Museum of Islamic Art, Doha, and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Tehran.
REVIEW: ‘The Peripheral’ — a compelling adaptation of William Gibson’s novel
Sci-fi mystery thriller helmed by ‘Westworld’ creators promises great things
Updated 27 October 2022
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: “The Peripheral” is an adaptation of a William Gibson novel by “Westworld” creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. As you’d expect with that pedigree, it’s a compelling and complex show that demands your attention and, largely, rewards it.
The narrative skips between 2032 and 2099. In the former, Flynne (Chloe Grace Moretz) and her military veteran brother Burton (Jack Reynor) are looking after their seriously ill mother at their family home in Virginia’s Blue Ridge mountains.
This near-future America is a wonderful creation, with tech tweaks that seem a realistic prospect in the next decade, and social tweaks too (withdrawing cash from an ATM immediately attracts suspicion from the authorities, for example). Burton makes a living playing VR games. Wealthy players hire him to take their characters to higher levels. Flynne is a more-talented gamer, and will sometimes step in as a substitute for the substitute. But she and Burton keep this secret, as females rarely get hired.
Burton is offered serious money — the kind that could change their mother’s situation — to beta test new VR gaming gear. Flynne reluctantly agrees to do it, immersing herself in a thrilling adventure in futuristic London while a disembodied voice (with a Cockney accent that rivals Karl Urban’s in ‘The Boys’ for awfulness) gives her instructions. It feels incredible, Flynne tells Burton. It feels real.
Turns out, that’s because it is. Flynne was controlling a body in the later part of the timeline.
Back in her actual life, she begins to receive messages that she and her family are in grave danger. There’s a bounty on her head, offered by people 70 years in the future on the Dark Web. The ‘hows’ of this are labyrinthine, but the showrunners pitch the story just right; the internal logic seems robust enough to stand up to scrutiny, but if you don’t get how it works, that’s OK.
Moretz carries the show well — a convincing mix of take-no-prisoners tough-talking and frightened bewilderment — at least in the two episodes we’ve seen to date. Hers is the most well-rounded character by far though. Hopefully that will change soon. All the pieces are in place for this to be a very good show. It would be a shame if it’s let down by not giving the rest of the cast enough to work with.
Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell turn heads at Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Qatar
Updated 27 October 2022
Luisa Bolanos
DOHA: Supermodels Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell brought plenty of sparkle and style to a dazzling night of fashion and glamour at the Middle East’s much-anticipated fashion event.
The star-studded event, now in its fourth outing, took place at the National Museum of Qatar and awarded renowned and aspiring creatives in fashion in the Middle East and North Africa region.
The 26-year-old Palestinian Dutch model posed on the red carpet in a sleek navy-blue silk gown by luxury fashion house Alaia, founded by late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia, which emulated Gulf attire in a clear nod to Arab fashion.
Hadid topped off her look with bluish-black pointed-toe heels to match her dress and diamond-studded earrings, which lent her look some additional sparkle.
She was joined by her father, US-Palestinian real-estate mogul Mohamed Hadid.
Meanwhile, Campbell, the queen of the 1990s runway, is a regular fashion star in Doha.
For the event, held under the patronage of royals Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, the supermodel opted for a long-sleeved golden gown with a circular neckline and diamond-studded stones.
Fashion Trust Arabia honored six designers from the Arab world.
Saudi sisters Siham and Sarah Albinali won the ready-to-wear award, Artsi Ifrach, from Morocco, won the evening wear award, Eilaf Osman, from Sudan, received the accessories (shoes and handbags) award, Fatma Mostafa, from Egypt, won the jewellery (fine and fashion jewellery) award, and the Franca Sozzani debut talent award (Arab fashion design graduate) went to Kazna Asker from Yemen.
The guest country was Turkey, and the award went to Burc Akyol.
Hadid presented the ready-to-wear award.
Hadid and Campbell were joined by a host of leading stars including former model Karolina Kourkova, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Picciolini, British models Jourdan Dunn and Poppy Delevingne, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, US model Jasmine Tookes and US Somali model Halima Aden.
Culpo and Delevingne wore champagne-and-white Miu Miu dresses respectively.
Turner-Smith wore a Gucci dress with floral detailing on the chest, while Dunn wore a Balmain dress from the label’s summer-spring 2023 collection.
Other stars championed Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward, including French model Didi Stone, who wore a black voluminous gown, and US Nigerian social media star Jackie Aina, who wore a blue-and-green embellished dress.
Red Sea Film Fest unveils 7 movies to screen as part of ‘Treasures’ category
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival has unveiled seven movies that will be part of this year’s “Red Sea: Treasures” category.
The lineup includes soccer film “Bend it Like Beckham,” Jean Renoir’s 1937 movie “La Grande Illusion,” “Sambizanga” – about the anti-colonial struggle in 1970s Africa, Jim Jarmusch’s debut film “Stranger than Paradise,” historical war feature “Lion of the Desert” and the Egyptian classics “Khali Balak Min Zouzou” and “Gharam Fil Karnak.”
“Red Sea: Treasures is a celebration of some of the iconic and widely acclaimed cinematic storytelling ever to grace the screen,” said Antoine Khalife, the director of Arab Programs & Film Classics of the festival, in a released statement. “I’m thrilled that through the Red Sea Film Festival Foundation, we have been able to restore two Egyptian classics which have been meticulously restored for a new generation of audiences to enjoy.”
The director of the international programming for the RSIFF Kaleem Aftab said that the Red Sea: Treasures category is “designed to unlock film heritage and reintroduce a diverse selection of masterpieces that have made an important contribution to cinema history.”
“These influential films have impacted our lives, and we’re delighted to share them with new audiences,” he added.
The festival will take place in Jeddah from Dec. 1 to 10.