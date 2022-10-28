UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces two world championships

ABU DHABI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced the completion of preparations for “Jiu-Jitsu Month,” which includes two world championships starting from Saturday.
The 27th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, which is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 29 and run until Nov. 8.
The 14th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held under the patronage of Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the UAE, will take place on Nov. 11-19.
“Hosting the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship and the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship is evidence of Abu Dhabi’s exceptional status as the global jiu-jitsu capital,” said Aref Al-Awani, general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
“I want to applaud the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for its efforts in promoting jiu-jitsu and expanding the number of practitioners by creating effective plans and strategies, which help to reaffirm the UAE’s reputation as a worldwide promoter of jiu-jitsu.”
More than 7,000 players from more than 100 different countries are expected to take to the mats at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena during the championships.
“In the weeks to come, Abu Dhabi will be the center of attention for the whole jiu-jitsu world as it stages two of the most prestigious championships on the international sporting calendar over a 20-day period,” said Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice president of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. “These world-class events confirm the city’s undeniable position as the global capital of jiu-jitsu, as well as its capacity to host major sporting events that dazzle the world.
“Abu Dhabi is ready to receive thousands of players from around the world with the necessary infrastructure in place, including hotels, training centers, transportation, a competition site, and a dedicated staff who will look after them from the time they arrive in Abu Dhabi until they depart the nation,” he said.
“Our UAE National Team heroes are determined to repeat the joy we lived through these past months including the World Games in Birmingham.”
Al-Dhaheri expressed his gratitude to the UAEJJF’s partners, sponsors and media representatives for their support while staging the most prestigious international competitions.
Joachim Thumfart, director general of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, said: “We are proud to host the championship in Abu Dhabi for a third consecutive year. With its top-notch infrastructure and sporting facilities, the city has been extremely welcoming and encouraging of international players. The championship’s previous two editions were a huge success, and there was an overwhelmingly positive response to the events,” he said.
Saeed Ali Obaid Al-Fazari, executive director of the Strategic Affairs Sector at DCT — Abu Dhabi, added: “Hosting the jiu-jitsu month marks a turning point in Abu Dhabi’s calendar of major international events and demonstrates the emirate’s potential for hosting important competitions. Abu Dhabi has become a preferred location for professionals and champions. We are proud to launch the new Fitness District at the Arena, which has a dedicated fitness area that will play host to a variety of activations.”
Monza soccer player Mari faces two months out after supermarket stabbing
Milan's Niguarda hospital said on Friday its trauma team had carried out surgery to reconstruct two injured muscles in Mari's back
One of the first people to intervene to block the attacker was former Napoli and Inter Milan player Massimo Tarantino
MILAN, Italy: Monza soccer player Pablo Mari faces around two months out of action after an operation on Friday on wounds sustained when he was stabbed along with five other people in a supermarket near Milan.
One person was killed in Thursday’s attack, a 47-year-old Bolivian national who worked at the supermarket in a shopping mall in the town of Assago, Italy’s Carabinieri police said. Another employee was injured along with four customers, including Mari.
Milan’s Niguarda hospital said on Friday its trauma team had carried out surgery to reconstruct two injured muscles in Mari’s back.
The surgery went well and the defender is expected to remain in the hospital for two or three days, it said, adding he will be able to start a rehabilitation process immediately after.
“This type of muscle injury usually requires two months of rest before one can resume physical activities,” it said.
A 46-year-old suspect was detained after the attack in a Carrefour supermarket but the motive was not clear, the Carabinieri said.
They said late on Thursday the suspect had mental health disorders and was under guard in a psychiatric ward.
According to Il Corriere della Sera newspaper, one of the first people to intervene to block the attacker was former Napoli, Inter Milan and Bologna soccer player Massimo Tarantino, who was also in the supermarket.
Monza have asked the Italian football league to postpone their Serie A match at home to Bologna scheduled for Monday as the team is “in a total state of shock,” Monza Chief Executive Adriano Galliani said.
Newly promoted Monza, owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, are currently 15th in the 20-team league.
Mari, a 29-year-old Spanish center back, is on loan at Monza from Premier League club Arsenal.
Monika Staab plots global success for Saudi women's football team
With the national federation’s Aalia Al-Rasheed, Lamia Bahaian and Adwa Al-Arifi, the German coach is changing the game in the Kingdom
Updated 28 October 2022
Monika Staab has a dream that Saudi Arabia’s women’s national team will be among the world’s best within the next decade.
For the German coach, that could first be in an Asian competition, and then hopefully down the line at the World Cup.
And when that happens, we will look back on 2022 as the year that changed women’s football in the Kingdom forever.
In February, under the guidance of Staab, the national team played their first-ever internationals against the Maldives and Seychelles in Male. And earlier this month, they made more history by contesting their first two internationals on home soil, both against Bhutan in Riyadh.
“It was another step for getting good experience for the national players, because that is what is lacking,” said Staab. “They don’t have many games, or they didn’t have any or many games in the past. So we have a wonderful two opening matches in the Maldives against Seychelles and the Maldives, which we both won 2-0. So we wanted to play in Bhutan but because of COVID-19 we couldn’t get into the country, it was difficult.”
“So then we decided to come to Saudi Arabia and play these two matches in Abha. And, of course, Bhutan was a very strong opponent, they had just played the South Asian Football Federation Cup. They came right after that tournament and played these games. And that was a real challenge for our team to play against them.”
The first match saw Saudi overturn a two-goal halftime deficit to draw 3-3, while the second ended in a 4-2 win for Bhutan.
“I have to admit that Bhutan were really strong, knowing our strengths and playing a really good game. And our team was not quite as competitive as it was in the first game, but in the end lost 4-2, and I believe every loss every defeat, you can learn more out of it. And hopefully, it was a good lesson for the national players, about what we still have to do to be really competitive in the AFC Championship.”
Lack of match practice was another factor in those two matches, something that Staab is hoping will be addressed in coming months and years.
“The biggest problem was that when we finished our games in the Maldives, which was by the end of February, (at the time) they hadn’t played a match since actually the end of September. So we’re talking about almost seven months. They didn’t play 11-a-side,” said Staab.
“Twelve players were involved in the GCC futsal tournament in Kuwait and then the West Arab Championship in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia where they won the silver medal, which was a great success for them also. But they didn’t play 11-a-side, so we had a good training camp in Austria for almost 16 days and then for about 15 days we were in Abha to prepare for the two international games. But in the end, if you don’t play the real game, 11-a-side, it means the experience is still not there.”
Match experience no doubt will increase thanks to the launch of the eight-team Saudi Women’s Premier League earlier this month, alongside the 17-team First Division (formerly the Women’s Regional League).
“So now I’m very, very happy the league has started, we saw some incredible matches in Jeddah, and here in Riyadh. So that is where most of the national players (are), they’re played in their clubs, which is great. So that’s where they are now getting experience week by week, to learn how to last for 90 minutes, to have in the last minute enough strength and endurance to play the game over 90 minutes.”
The establishment of these competitive league structures should lead to the emergence of more talented footballers across the country, she believes.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Staab. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for our coaches, assistant coaches to observe every week the players, the performance of the players we have selected. And also the players will be looking for, especially young players who I think they’re gonna come up. I saw in Al-Yamamah already two players which are very young, 15 years old. So that is what we will be looking for in this league, to have every weekend some maybe new players coming up, and especially the younger ones, because I think that’s the future.”
Staab also highlighted the role that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has played, in particular the head of the Women’s Football Department Aalia Al-Rasheed and supervisor and board member Lamia Bahaian.
“And I’m so delighted and so happy this league has eventually started under Aalia and Lamia, they made everything possible, that this league is going to be played in a real league format, not just a tournament like we did last year.”
The standard of the new league has been boosted by the participation of five of the country’s biggest clubs — Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Shabab and Al-Ahli.
“This is a great development because now we are looking at (teams) which can have the facilities, who are working very professionally, who are already established in Saudi Arabia because of the men’s team. And now they’re willing to put up the women’s game. I mean, it took Germany over 40 years before this happened — that a very, very strong men’s team in the first division put up a women’s team.”
“It’s just amazing what these women have done,” said Staab. “Adwa Al-Arifi, of course, from the Sports Ministry, she is also involved. They have played the game, Adwa, Lamia and Aalia, and they know what they are doing, and it is such a pleasure to work with them.”
Staab says that having a quota of foreign players, one that allows space for the development of Saudi players, is positive for the women’s game in general and should raise the standard of the local players.
Staab has also recommended the setting up of three regional training centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam that will look to unearth domestic talent, from ages 5 to 17. The aim is to produce Saudi age-group national teams in the future.
For now, the schedule for the senior Saudi team is about to get much busier too.
“I made a calendar for the whole year. So we will have about 10 games in a year (2023),” said Staab. “That’s what we tried to fit in, that’s what (the) normal FIFA calendar gives.”
Several matches will soon be announced for the start of the new year ahead of another expected landmark date for Saudi women’s football.
“On the 31st of March 2023, you will see Saudi Arabia’s woman in the FIFA ranks and this is again another milestone, another big achievement for the women’s game in Saudi Arabia. I just talked to the President Yasser (Al-Misehal), he was very supportive, he said we need to play these games. They’re all very supportive (of) the women’s game.”
Staab has also proposed that a GCC Cup for women be established.
“I think this will happen soon because Kuwait is working on a young national team now. We had Oman … with their futsal team coming to Jeddah, the UAE have been very strong in the last few years. And also Bahrain since I established the national team in 2007. So they’ve been growing. So that will be fantastic to play the GCC men’s cup as well as the GCC women’s cup.”
Saudi Arabia is also bidding for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, which would mark the Kingdom’s first participation in the competition’s 21st edition.
“This will (give us) another four years from now to have a strong team competing there, if they get the bid. So we will have to wait until April next year until this decision is made.”
Staab’s long-term plan is to play enough competitive international matches so that her national team will be competitive by 2026. The ambitions go beyond that, however.
“I’m not only in charge of the Regional Training Center, I want the young players coming up, because that is your basis, that is your foundation. I also took care of the coaching education,” said Staab.
“We have now done over 135 C-License coaches, 10 B-License coaches. Good coaches, especially female coaches mean you will be having better players,” she said. “So I’m really very keen on having good coaches, Saudi coaches, one day to take over everything, so we don’t need them all from abroad. That they get experience, that get monitored, they get kind of capability to develop as a coach because I still believe in women’s football and you need female coaches. It’s also for your culture, for your parents.”
“The officials are dreaming of going to the World Cup,” she added. “Of course it’s a big dream. I know Aalia, Adwa and Lamia would like to go as soon as possible, but probably not (in) 2027. We have 2031 or 2035, we have to see how the development goes, but I can see now we are running so fast.”
Staab says a foundation period of five years will eventually bear fruit.
“This is how you can achieve something,” she said. “If you work hard, if you’re determined, if you’re committed, and have this passion and all these people, and also the national players have this passion for the game. Let’s see how far in the end we will reach.
“I think everything will be possible here in Saudi Arabia.”
Rahma Al-Khawahir wins first gold medal in history of tournament
Strong competition seen on first day of Saudi Games 2022
RIYADH: The Saudi Games 2022, the largest national sporting event in the history of the Kingdom, kicked off on Thursday morning. The capital, Riyadh, will host the competition until Nov. 7 at 20 locations.
The women’s 48 kg weightlifting competitions, and men’s 61 kg, were staged in the Riyadh Club hall.
Rahma Al-Khawaher won the gold in the 49 kg weight category with a total of 117 kg, followed by Marie Al-Sihati in second place with a total of 115 kg. Munira Al-Ruwaita achieved third place with a weight of 109 kg. The winners were presented with their medals by Princess Dalil bint Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Games.
In the men’s competition, Siraj Al-Saleem won the gold medal in the 61 kg division with a total of 271 kg, followed by his brother Mansour Al-Saleem with a total of 249 kg, and Jassem Al-Zouri was in third place with a total of 239 kg. The winners were awarded their medals by Muhammad bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, president of the Saudi Weightlifting Federation.
The camel race competitions hosted by Ramah Camel Field were concluded on Thursday, where the Bakkar Marathon and the Qaadan Marathon will also be held. The race resulted in the coach, Nayef Salim Al-Juhani, winning first place with Al-Matiyah Al-Juri and the gold medal for the Thanaya Bakkar Marathon. Bassam Al-Hwaiti won third place and the bronze medal. The coach Suleiman Abdullah Al-Hwaiti won the Thanaya Qaadan Marathon, achieving first place and the gold medal. Coach Ahmed Al-Hwaiti won the silver medal and coach Eid Al-Juhani won the bronze medal. The winners were crowned by Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Balawi, vice president of the Saudi Camel Federation.
In the men’s basketball competitions hosted by the Green Hall at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex, Al-Fateh team achieved third place and the bronze medal after winning the match against Al-Wehda with a score of 88-67. The final match was between Uhud and Al-Ittihad — the winner was Uhud by 79-65.
On Thursday, the goal ball competitions for people with disabilities began, hosted by the Saudi Paralympic Committee in the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex. Al-Rass beat Hail with a score of 12-2, Asir and Al-Qassim had a 4-4 draw, Riyadh beat Taif with a score of 11-3, Al-Baha won over Al-Jawf with a score of 10-0, Asir won over Hail with a score of 9-1, and Al-Rass won over Al-Qassim with a score of 12-2.
In the futsal competitions, hosted by Al-Nasr Club, four matches were held on Wednesday. In the men’s competitions, the results were: Al-Qadisiyah tied 5-5 with Riyadh, Al-Nasr Club beat Al-Ula Club with a score of 2-1, Al-Aardh team achieved a 11-2 victory over the Al-Majd team, and the Al-Itiifaq team defeated Al-Sir 6-1.
In the women’s competitions, the Al-Shabab team beat El-Himma by 10-1, and the Yamama team beat Al-Ahly 8-0.
The handball competitions at King Saud University arena on Thursday saw the Al-Safa team beat Al-Khuwaildia with a score of 44-29, and Al-Nour won against Al-Adalah with a score of 44-24.
In the King Saud University hall, judo competitions for men in the under 60 kg, under 66 kg, under 73 kg, under 90 kg and 90 + kg divisions were held on Thursday.
On Friday, the women’s basketball competitions begin at the Al-Hilal Club hall — four matches will be held between Riyadh and Jeddah United, Al-Shula and Al-Nasr, Abha and Al-Ittihad, Al-Wahda and Al-Hilal — and golf competitions will be held at the Riyadh Golf Club. Indoor rowing competitions will be staged at the Leaders Preparation Institute at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex.
Weightlifting competitions will continue at Riyadh Club on Friday with the 59 kg competitions for women and 73 kg contests for men. Also to be held will be the group stage competitions and quarter-final competitions in the padel, judo competitions for women in the 63 kg weight division, and handball competitions in three matches between Mudar and Hira, Al-Khaleej and Al-Huda, and Zalqi. Al-Rawda, and the first-round matches of the goal ball with four matches between Al-Jawf and Al-Taif, Al-Baha and Riyadh, Al-Qassim and Hail, Al-Rass and Asir will be held.
The Saudi Games competitions will continue until Nov. 7, with the participation of more than 6,000 male and female players competing in 45 sports, including five Paralympic sports.
PARIS: Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his first Manchester United appearance since his refusal to come on as a substitute last week in a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.
The victory, with goals from Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford adding to Ronaldo’s strike, guaranteed the Red Devils a place in the next round, where they will join Barcelona who were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage 24 hours earlier.
United manager Erik ten Hag left the Portugal forward out of the United squad for Saturday’s draw at Chelsea and he was only allowed to return to first team training this week.
Ronaldo started up front with 18-year-old Argentinian winger Alejandro Garnacho, who was making his maiden senior start.
Right-back Dalot opened the scoring just before the break before Rashford doubled the lead with 25 minutes to play.
Ronaldo claimed his 701st club career goal and made sure of the three points with nine minutes left.
PSV beats Arsenal 2-0, Real Betis reaches round of 16 in Europa League

Updated 28 October 2022
PSV Eindhoven became the first team to hold Arsenal scoreless this season, beating the Gunners 2-0 on Thursday to keep alive the fight for first place in their Europa League group.
Joey Veerman and substitute Luuk de Jong scored in the second half for PSV to hand Premier League leader Arsenal only its second loss of the season in all competitions and first in the Europa League.
De Jong set up Veerman to shoot past Aaron Ramsdale from inside the area in the 56th minute before heading in the second seven minutes later.
PSV forward Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons had a goal each disallowed due to offside in the first half.
Arsenal still leads Group A with 12 points, with Eindhoven second on 10 with one round remaining. Both teams have qualified for the next stage, but the group winners advance directly to the last 16, while teams qualifying second go through an extra playoff round.
Those in third place drop into the third-tier Europa Conference League.
Real Betis secured first place in Group C after a 1-0 victory at Ludogorets, with Nabil Fekir scoring the winner. The Spanish club has 13 points while Ludogorets is second, six points behind.
Fenerbahçe staged a late come back to salvage a 3-3 home draw against Rennes with both sides already qualified from Group B.
Amine Gouiri netted twice and Martin Terrier added one in the opening 30 minutes to put the visitors on course to win the group. The Turkish side replied with a goal from Enner Valencia still in the first half before substitutes Miha Zajc and Emre Mor scored in the 82nd and 88th, respectively. Both teams are on 11 points ahead of the final round of games.
Teddy Teuma and Lazare Amani scored in the first half to lead Belgian club Union SG to the round of 16 from Group D after a 2-0 victory at Malmö.
Union SG tops the group with 13 points with Bundesliga leader Union Berlin moving to second with nine points after a 1-0 home win over Braga, which is third on six.
Lazio came from a goal down to beat Midtjylland 2-1 to take a provisional three-point lead in the tightly contested Group F. Sergej Milinković-Savić and Pedro Rodríguez replied after an opening goal by Gustav Isaksen for the Danish side. All four teams in the group were on five points before the fifth round of matches. Sturm hosted Feyenoord later in the group’s other game.
PSV was punished earlier Thursday for fan disorder inside Arsenal’s stadium in their previous meeting, which Arsenal won 1-0.
UEFA banned PSV from selling tickets to its fans for the team’s game in Norway next week against Bodø/Glimt.
The Dutch club must also pay a fine of 40,000 euros ($40,000) and compensate Arsenal for damage to seats in the stadium last week.
Europa Conference League
Fiorentina came from a goal down to beat İstanbul Başakşehir 2-1 and draw level with their Turkish opponent atop Group A with 10 points. Both teams mede it to the next round.
Villarreal’s perfect record came to an end after it was held 2-2 at home by Hapoel Beer-Sheva. But the Spanish club was already assured of qualifying in first place from Group C and avoiding the extra playoff round.
AZ Alkmaar had a five-point lead atop Group E after a 2-0 away win at Vaduz.
The kickoff of the Group D match between Czech side Slovácko and Cologne was initially delayed by 75 minutes due to heavy fog. But six minutes after the game started the fog again made it impossible to play. The match is scheduled to resume on Friday at 1 p.m. (1100 GMT).