UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confronted by patient over health workers' pay

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confronted by patient over health workers’ pay
British PM Rishi Sunak speaks with hospital staff during his visit at Croydon University Hospital on October 28, 2022 in London. (REUTERS/pool)
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confronted by patient over health workers’ pay
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes a selfie with patient Sreeja Gopalan as he visits Croydon University Hospital. (Reuters)
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confronted by patient over health workers’ pay
British PM Rishi Sunak speaks with patient Catherine Poole as he visits Croydon University Hospital in London on October 28, 2022. (REUTERS/pool)
Updated 29 October 2022
AFP
Reuters

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confronted by patient over health workers’ pay

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confronted by patient over health workers’ pay
Updated 29 October 2022
AFP Reuters

 

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was challenged by an elderly patient at a London hospital on Friday who told him it was “a pity” the government did not pay nurses more and he must “try harder.”

Earlier this month more than 300,000 members of Britain’s largest nursing union began voting on taking strike action in a dispute over pay which is lagging soaring levels of inflation, the biggest ballot in its 106-year history.

The female patient told the prime minister he must “look after” the state-run National Health Service and do more to support nurses, during a visit to a hospital in Croydon in south London.

Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister in two months this week and his government is drawing up spending cuts and tax rises to fill a large hole in the public finances.

When Sunak asked the woman whether the staff had looked after her “really nicely,” she replied: “They always do. It is a pity you don’t pay them more.”

Sunak told her his government was trying, before she said: “No you are not trying, you need to try harder.”

The prime minister responded: “Right, I will take that away. They are a very nice team here.”

The Royal College of Nursing said it had been forced to ballot staff about a strike after years of real-terms wage cuts deterred people from joining the profession, leaving huge staffing gaps across the health service.

The NHS, which has provided healthcare free at the point of use since 1948, is popular with voters and accounts for about a third of government spending on public services.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic increased demand from patients, with record numbers waiting to start routine treatment and some patients left languishing in ambulances, outside hospitals or on trolleys for hours waiting for a bed.

Also on Friday, Downing Street said Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron in their first call since Sunak took office agreed on greater cooperation to prevent migrant Channel crossings.

A spokesperson said the leaders “committed to deepening our partnership to deter deadly journeys across the Channel that benefit organized criminals.”

 

Topics: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak National Health Service Royal College of Nursing

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan, supporters start march to Islamabad

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan, supporters start march to Islamabad
Updated 29 October 2022
AP

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan, supporters start march to Islamabad

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan, supporters start march to Islamabad
  • Maintaining that his ouster in a parliament no-confidence vote in April was unlawful, the former cricket star is demanding early elections
  • About 10,000 demonstrators have joined the march from Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural heartland, and the number is expected to swell along the way
Updated 29 October 2022
AP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and thousands of supporters started a long-promised march on Friday to the nation’s capital, Islamabad, to challenge the government of his successor and demand early elections.
Khan maintains that his ouster in a parliament no-confidence vote in April was unlawful, and a conspiracy by his political opponents orchestrated by the United States — a charge denied by both Washington and Pakistan’s new premier, Shahbaz Sharif.
Khan’s march has the potential to spark violence, which would plunge the impoverished country, still reeling from unprecedented floods over the summer that killed 1,731 people and displaced hundreds of thousands from their homes, further into turmoil.
About 10,000 demonstrators, many of them piled into hundreds of trucks and cars, left Friday from the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural heartland. Many who joined the march at the start were walking on foot. The convoy, which was expected to arrive sometime next week in Islamabad, got off to a colorful start as Khan’s supporters danced to the beat of drums and sang patriotic songs.
The convoy’s route — known as the Grand Trunk Road — covers a distance of 300 kilometers (187 miles) and is expected to include frequent stops, with political speeches and rallies in towns and urban areas along the way.
Numbers are also expected to swell along the way — Khan, a former cricket star and national sports hero turned Islamist politician, is hugely popular and has been able to rally followers to the streets.
Addressing supporters before the departure from Lahore, Khan described the endeavor as a “peaceful march” and claimed his political struggle against the government would continue until Sharif’s administration agrees to hold early elections. The government has repeatedly said the elections will be held as scheduled, in 2023.
On Thursday, Pakistan’s powerful military warned that although it was Khan’s democratic right to hold a rally in Islamabad, no one would be allowed to destabilize the country. The military has ruled the country for more than half of its 75-year history since its independence in 1947 from British colonial rule.
Last week, the country’s Election Commission disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years, after finding him guilty of illegally selling state gifts and concealing assets as premier. Khan has challenged the ruling in court, seeking to have the commission’s order suspended.
Authorities in Islamabad have deployed additional security forces to deter any clashes or violence once Khan’s convoy reaches the Pakistani capital.

Topics: Imran Khan Pakistan

Lesotho’s millionaire businessman sworn in as prime minister

Lesotho’s millionaire businessman sworn in as prime minister
Updated 29 October 2022
AFP

Lesotho’s millionaire businessman sworn in as prime minister

Lesotho’s millionaire businessman sworn in as prime minister
  • Matekane dares constituents to help him make Lesotho great by uprooting corruption and stopping rampant embezzlement of public funds 
Updated 29 October 2022
AFP

MASERU, Lesotho: Diamond tycoon and political maverick Sam Matekane on Friday took the oath as Lesotho’s new prime minister at a packed soccer stadium in the southern African kingdom’s capital of Maseru.

The 64-year-old diamond tycoon, a political novice, arrived at his inauguration ceremony in a light gold, convertible Rolls Royce, voweing to scale back on government spending as well as publish a lifestyle audit of himself and his incoming cabinet members.
In his maiden speech, he said his stepping into office “represents a social contract in which I promise to make Lesotho great again.”
The pro-business leader who will lead one of the poorest countries in the world, said he will be picking up the pieces of a country that has been in recession since 2017.
Matekane said the “inability of the private sector to play its part in creating employment” has strained the public sector.
“Yet...the public sector itself does not have a dependable income, a situation which is likely to get worse.”
He promised to curb graft and to “reform a public service to make it more efficient, transparent, accountable and effective.”
“We have to uproot corruption and stop a rampant embezzlement of the public funds,” Matekane said.”
In an interview with AFP before the elections, Matekane said he hoped to turn things around, bringing his business skills to the government to relaunch the economy and tackle public debt and unemployment.
Thousands of citizens shielding themselves with colorful umbrellas to avoid the scorching sun welcomed their new prime minister singing hymns and blowing horns — commonly known as vuvuzelas in neighboring South Africa.
The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) leader becomes Lesotho’s tenth prime minister after his party won 56 legislative seats out of 120 after the October 7 polls — just six months after its inception.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country completely surrounds Lesotho, was one of the regional leaders attending the ceremony in the mountainous kingdom.
“The strong bond of our two nations are founded on family ties, shared language, history...our pasts are inseparable and our futures are also intertwined” Ramaphosa said in his congratulatory speech.
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, himself a succesful businessman who won a historic election last year, was in attendance.
US President Joe Biden also sent in a delegation to the ceremony.
Lesotho ranks among the world’s poorest countries, with more than 30 percent of its 2.2 million people living on less than $1.90 a day.

Topics: Lesotho Maseru Revolution For Prosperity party Sam Matekane

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted with hammer at home

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted with hammer at home
Updated 29 October 2022
Reuters

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted with hammer at home

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted with hammer at home
Updated 29 October 2022
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: An intruder demanding to see US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked her husband with a hammer during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early on Friday, officials said, in an assault that raised fears about political violence ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to a San Francisco hospital where he underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and severe injuries to his right arm and hands, a spokesperson for the House speaker said in a statement, adding that a full recovery was expected.
The man arrested at the scene, David Depape, 42, will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several other felony charges, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said.

This 2013 photo shows David Depape, who was arrested by police on Oct. 28, 2022 for attacking the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in his San Francisco home. (San Francisco Chronicle via AP) 

The Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, who is second in the constitutional line of succession to the US presidency, was in Washington with her protective detail at the time of the assault, according to the US Capitol Police.
Authorities were still investigating a motive for the predawn attack, which was witnessed and interrupted by police officers dispatched to the Pelosi home for an “A-priority wellbeing check,” Scott told reporters.
CNN reported that Paul Pelosi had called emergency-911 and spoke in “code,” not saying directly that he was under attack but leading the dispatcher to the conclusion that something was wrong.

’Where is Nancy?’
The intruder shouted, “Where is Nancy?” before attacking her husband, CNN and The Washington Post both reported, citing unnamed sources.
A statement from Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said her husband had been attacked “by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker.”
Little was immediately known about the suspect.
In recent posts on several websites, an Internet user named “daviddepape” expressed support for former President Donald Trump and embraced the cult-like conspiracy theory QAnon. The posts include references to “satanic paedophilia,” anti-Semitic tropes and criticism of women, transgender people and censorship by tech companies.
Older messages promote quartz crystals and hemp bracelets. Reuters could not confirm that the posts were created by the man arrested on Friday.
It was unclear how the intruder got into the three-story red brick townhouse in the affluent Pacific Heights neighborhood. Aerial photos showed shattered glass on a door at the rear of the house.
Streets around the residence were closed off following the attack, which occurred less than two weeks before midterm elections in which control of the House and US Senate is at stake.
Scott said police were called to the house at 2:27 a.m. Pacific time (0927 GMT), where they encountered Depape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer, before Depape pulled the hammer away and attacked Pelosi.
Police officers tackled, disarmed and arrested Depape and took both men to a hospital for treatment, Scott said at a press briefing. He declined to answer questions, and said police would provide more details later.

Bipartisan reaction
President Joe Biden called Pelosi to express his support, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy also said he reached out to Pelosi, while Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he was “horrified and disgusted” by the attack.
The Capitol Police, responsible for protecting Congress, said it was working with the FBI and San Francisco police on the investigation.
New York City police warned on Thursday that extremists could target politicians, political events and polling sites ahead of the midterm elections.
Republicans have been campaigning on concerns about violent crime, as well as inflation and other quality-of-life issues. San Francisco’s crime rate in 2021 was 1.5 times the national average, according to several crime-tracking websites.
As a Democratic leader in Washington and a longtime representative from one of America’s most liberal cities, Pelosi, 82, is a frequent target of Republican criticism and is often featured in attack ads.
Her office was ransacked during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump, some of whom hunted for her during the assault.
In January 2021, her home was vandalized with graffiti messages saying “Cancel rent” and “We want everything” painted on the house and a pig’s head left in front of the garage, according to media reports.
McConnell’s home also was vandalized around that time.
Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack, condemned the rise of incendiary campaign rhetoric vilifying political opponents and promoting falsehoods about widespread voter fraud.
“When you convince people that politicians are rigging elections, drink babies blood, etc, you will get violence. This must be rejected,” he wrote on Twitter, calling on Republican candidates and elected officials to “speak out, and now.”
In a politically polarized climate, threats against Republican and Democratic lawmakers have been on the rise. Capitol Police said they investigated 9,625 incidents in 2021, nearly a threefold increase from 2017.
A gunman angered by Trump shot and wounded five Republican members of Congress at a baseball practice in 2017, and Democrat Gabby Giffords was shot in the head at a public appearance in 2011.
Paul Pelosi, who owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital firm, was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in an auto accident in May. He was sentenced to five days in jail in Napa County, California, but his term was offset by community service and credit given for time already served immediately following his arrest. 

Topics: Nancy Pelosi US violence

UN urges revival of negotiations on disputed Western Sahara

UN urges revival of negotiations on disputed Western Sahara
Updated 29 October 2022
AP

UN urges revival of negotiations on disputed Western Sahara

UN urges revival of negotiations on disputed Western Sahara
  • Morocco has proposed autonomy, but Polisario insists local population has right to referendum
Updated 29 October 2022
AP

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council has called for a revival of UN-led negotiations on the disputed Western Sahara in a resolution that expressed “deep concern” at the breakdown of the 1991 ceasefire between Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front whose decades-old dispute shows no sign of ending.

The vote was 13-0 with Russia and Kenya abstaining.

Morocco annexed Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony believed to have considerable offshore oil deposits and mineral resources, in 1975, sparking a conflict with the Polisario Front.

The UN brokered the 1991 cease-fire and established a peacekeeping mission to monitor the truce and help prepare a referendum on the territory’s future that has never taken place because of disagreements on who is eligible to vote.

Morocco has proposed wide-ranging autonomy for Western Sahara. But the Polisario Front insists the local population, which it estimates at 350,000 to 500,000, has the right to a referendum. The US-drafted resolution extended the mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission charged with carrying out the referendum, known as MINURSO, until Oct. 31, 2023.

The resolution calls on the parties to resume UN-led negotiations without preconditions, “taking into account the efforts made since 2006 and subsequent developments with a view to achieving a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution, which will provide for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara.”

It says this should be done “in the context of arrangements consistent with the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations and noting the role and the responsibilities of the parties in this respect.”

Kenya’s UN Ambassador Martin Kimani said his government voted for the resolution last year in hopes that the UN mission would return “to its core objective of implementing a referendum for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara.

But he said progress has been limited and the resolution adopted Thursday “continues a gradual but noticeable shift away from the mandate and will not assist the parties to achieve a just, lasting, and mutually acceptable political solution as originally intended.”

Jeffrey DeLaurentis, US deputy ambassador, welcomed the council’s support, saying the Biden administration continues “to view Morocco’s autonomy plan as serious, credible, and realistic.”

He called a political solution “vital to promoting a peaceful and prosperous future for the people of Western Sahara and the region.”

But the Polisario Front ended the ceasefire in November 2020 and resumed its armed struggle following a border confrontation with Morocco which continues today, and in comments after the vote the two sides remained at odds about the future.

The resolution calls on the parties “to demonstrate political will and work in an atmosphere propitious for dialogue in order to advance negotiations.”

It expresses “strong support” for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ personal envoy for Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, and “strongly encourages” Morocco, the Polisario Front and neighboring countries Algeria and Mauritania to engage with him.

Two round-table meetings of the four parties in December 2018 and March 2019 failed to make any headway on the key issue of how to provide for self-determination.

But Morocco’s UN Ambassador Omar Hilale said after Thursday’s vote that they were “very fruitful and positive and substantial” because “we had very deep discussion on autonomy, on the guarantees, on the need for Polisario to design and to accept autonomy, and also on the elections.”

He expressed hope that de Mistura “will succeed in calling for another round-table,” lamenting that a year has been lost because Algeria, which backs the Polisario, has said it will not attend.

“Let’s hope that the wisdom will prevail in Algeria, and we can come back to the round-table because there will be no solution without discussion all together and having compromise” on Morocco’s autonomy proposal, Hilale said.

He claimed that the resolution adopted on Thursday “irreversibly consecrates, like the resolutions of the council since 2007, the pre-eminence, credibility and seriousness of the Moroccan autonomy initiative as the sole and only solution to this regional dispute.”

Topics: Western Sahara United Nations (UN)

US announces $275m in new military assistance for Ukraine

US announces $275m in new military assistance for Ukraine
Updated 28 October 2022
AFP

US announces $275m in new military assistance for Ukraine

US announces $275m in new military assistance for Ukraine
  • The package includes ammunition for Himars precision rocket launchers and various types of 155 mm artillery rounds
Updated 28 October 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States will provide a new $275 million military assistance package for Ukraine to help it battle Russia’s invasion, the Pentagon announced on Friday.
The package includes ammunition for Himars precision rocket launchers, various types of 155 mm artillery rounds, anti-armor systems, small arms ammunition and four satellite communications antennas, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists.
“We’re seeing Ukrainian infrastructure and electrical grids being targeted by the Russians and these antennas provide an additional capability on the ground at a critical time when Ukraine’s infrastructure is being hit,” Singh said.
They are not, however, intended as a substitute for the Starlink service provided by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company, and have “nothing to do in terms of access to Starlink,” she said.
Musk said earlier this month that SpaceX could not continue funding Starlink in Ukraine indefinitely, creating uncertainty surrounding a service that has provided a vital communications capability for Kyiv’s forces.
But the world’s richest man quickly reversed course, saying SpaceX will continue to pay even though Starlink is losing money.
The latest aid package brings Washington’s total security assistance commitments for Ukraine to more than $18.5 billion since early 2021, and nearly $18 billion since Russia invaded in February.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Pentagon

