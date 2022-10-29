You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: On Every Tide by Sean Connolly

What We Are Reading Today: On Every Tide by Sean Connolly

What We Are Reading Today: On Every Tide by Sean Connolly
Short Url

https://arab.news/mpgq3

Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: On Every Tide by Sean Connolly

What We Are Reading Today: On Every Tide by Sean Connolly
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

In On Every Tide, Sean Connolly tells the epic story of Irish migration, showing how emigrants became a force in world politics and religion.

Starting in the 18th century, the Irish fled limited opportunity at home and fanned out across America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

These emigrants helped settle new frontiers, industrialize the West, and spread Catholicism globally.

As the Irish built vibrant communities abroad, they leveraged their newfound power — sometimes becoming oppressors themselves.

Deeply researched and vividly told, On Every Tide is essential reading for understanding how the people of Ireland shaped the world.

Connolly’s writing is lively and light enough on its feet not to get bogged down in the statistics he deploys so effectively, Fiintan O’Toole said in a review for the New York Times.

Connolly has a healthy allergy to sentimental and heroic myth-making, remaining clear-eyed about the capacity of the Irish to inflict on others the oppression and belittlement they themselves suffered at home and abroad.

Topics: Book Review Irish migrants Ireland Sean Connolly

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Ransomware Hunting Team by Renee Dudley & Daniel Golden
Offbeat
What We Are Reading Today: The Ransomware Hunting Team by Renee Dudley & Daniel Golden
What We Are Reading Today: Why We Are Restless; On the Modern Quest for Contentment
books
What We Are Reading Today: Why We Are Restless; On the Modern Quest for Contentment

What We Are Reading Today: Why We Are Restless; On the Modern Quest for Contentment

What We Are Reading Today: Why We Are Restless; On the Modern Quest for Contentment
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Why We Are Restless; On the Modern Quest for Contentment

What We Are Reading Today: Why We Are Restless; On the Modern Quest for Contentment
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

Edited by Benjamin Storey And Jenna Silber Storey

A compelling exploration of how our pursuit of happiness makes us unhappy. We live in an age of unprecedented prosperity, yet everywhere we see signs that our pursuit of happiness has proven fruitless.

Dissatisfied, we seek change for the sake of change—even if it means undermining the foundations of our common life. In Why We Are Restless, Benjamin and Jenna Storey offer a profound and beautiful reflection on the roots of this malaise and examine how we might begin to cure ourselves.

Drawing on the insights of Montaigne, Pascal, Rousseau, and Tocqueville, Why We Are Restless explores the modern vision of happiness that leads us on, and the disquiet that follows it like a lengthening shadow.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Hard to Break; Why Our Brains Make Habits Stick
books
What We Are Reading Today: Hard to Break; Why Our Brains Make Habits Stick
What We Are Reading Today: Pentagons and Pentagrams; An Illustrated History
books
What We Are Reading Today: Pentagons and Pentagrams; An Illustrated History

What We Are Reading Today: Hard to Break; Why Our Brains Make Habits Stick

What We Are Reading Today: Hard to Break; Why Our Brains Make Habits Stick
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Hard to Break; Why Our Brains Make Habits Stick

What We Are Reading Today: Hard to Break; Why Our Brains Make Habits Stick
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Edited by Russell A. Poldrack

We all have habits we’d like to break, but for many of us it can be nearly impossible to do so. There is a good reason for this: The brain is a habit-building machine. In Hard to Break, leading neuroscientist Russell Poldrack provides an engaging and authoritative account of the science of how habits are built in the brain, why they are so hard to break, and how evidence-based strategies may help us change unwanted behaviors.

Hard to Break offers a clear-eyed tour of what neuroscience tells us about habit change and debunks “easy fixes” that aren’t backed by science.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Pentagons and Pentagrams; An Illustrated History
books
What We Are Reading Today: Pentagons and Pentagrams; An Illustrated History
What We Are Reading Today: The 5 Elements of Effective Thinking
books
What We Are Reading Today: The 5 Elements of Effective Thinking

What We Are Reading Today: Pentagons and Pentagrams; An Illustrated History

What We Are Reading Today: Pentagons and Pentagrams; An Illustrated History
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Pentagons and Pentagrams; An Illustrated History

What We Are Reading Today: Pentagons and Pentagrams; An Illustrated History
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

Edited by Eli Maor And Eugen Jost

The pentagon and its close cousin, the pentagram, have inspired individuals for the last two and half millennia, from mathematicians and philosophers to artists and naturalists.

Despite the pentagon’s wide-ranging history, no single book has explored the important role of this shape in various cultures, until now.

Richly illustrated, Pentagons and Pentagrams offers a sweeping view of the five-sided polygon, revealing its intriguing geometric properties and its essential influence on a variety of fields.

Traversing time, Eli Maor narrates vivid stories, both celebrated and unknown, about the pentagon and pentagram.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The 5 Elements of Effective Thinking
books
What We Are Reading Today: The 5 Elements of Effective Thinking
What We Are Reading Today: The Revolutionary; Samuel Adams
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Revolutionary; Samuel Adams

What We Are Reading Today: The 5 Elements of Effective Thinking

What We Are Reading Today: The 5 Elements of Effective Thinking
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The 5 Elements of Effective Thinking

What We Are Reading Today: The 5 Elements of Effective Thinking
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

Edited by Edward B. Burger And Michael Starbird

The 5 Elements of Effective Thinking presents practical, lively, and inspiring ways for you to become more successful through better thinking.

The idea is simple: You can learn how to think far better by adopting specific strategies. Brilliant people aren’t a special breed—they just use their minds differently.

By using the straightforward and thought-provoking techniques in The 5 Elements of Effective Thinking, you will regularly find imaginative solutions to difficult challenges, and you will discover new ways of looking at your world and yourself—revealing previously hidden opportunities.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Revolutionary; Samuel Adams
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Revolutionary; Samuel Adams
What We Are Reading Today: ‘A Spoonful of Home’ by Rania Moualla
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘A Spoonful of Home’ by Rania Moualla

What We Are Reading Today: The Revolutionary; Samuel Adams

What We Are Reading Today: The Revolutionary; Samuel Adams
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Revolutionary; Samuel Adams

What We Are Reading Today: The Revolutionary; Samuel Adams
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

Edited by Stacy Schiff

For people interested in learning about more behind the beginning of the American Revolution, The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams is a must read.

Well written and engaging, author Stacy Schiff gives the reader the build-up to the revolution through the eyes of the man who most likely helped to build it up: Samuel Adams. 

Schiff brings her masterful skills to Adams’s improbable life, illuminating his transformation from aimless son of a well-off family to tireless, beguiling radical who mobilized the colonies.

“Arresting, original, and deliriously dramatic, this is a long-overdue chapter in the history of our nation,” said a a review on Goodreads.com.

Adams was so entwined in the events leading up to the revolution, that reading his biography is like reading an historical account of those events.

Schiff ably brings this history to life in this fascinating volume that richly details the life of the man many believe was the linchpin to the Revolution, said the review.

The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams is a well documented and scholarly read, one that is never boring.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘A Spoonful of Home’ by Rania Moualla
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘A Spoonful of Home’ by Rania Moualla
What We Are Reading Today: Newsroom Confidential by Margaret Sullivan
books
What We Are Reading Today: Newsroom Confidential by Margaret Sullivan

Latest updates

Australia repatriates Australian women and children from Syrian refugee camp
Australia repatriates Australian women and children from Syrian refugee camp
Lebanese divas Elissa, Haifa Wehbe thrill audience in Riyadh
Lebanese divas Elissa, Haifa Wehbe thrill audience in Riyadh
Tropical storm slams into Philippines, death toll rises to 72
Tropical storm slams into Philippines, death toll rises to 72
UN urges Libya rivals to agree in road map to elections soon
UN urges Libya rivals to agree in road map to elections soon
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff drawn into same group at WTA Finals
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff drawn into same group at WTA Finals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.