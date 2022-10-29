You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan arrests Iranian nationals traveling to UAE on fake passports

Pakistan arrests Iranian nationals traveling to UAE on fake passports

Pakistan arrests Iranian nationals traveling to UAE on fake passports
The suspects were bound for Sharjah in the UAE when they were stopped at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, above, on Friday. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gjbj9

Updated 29 sec ago

Pakistan arrests Iranian nationals traveling to UAE on fake passports

Pakistan arrests Iranian nationals traveling to UAE on fake passports
  • Immigration officials stopped 2 suspects from flying to Sharjah from Karachi
  • In 2021, Pakistan nabbed 10 Iranians headed for Qatar on forged travel documents
Updated 29 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Two Iranian nationals were arrested at Karachi airport with fake Pakistani travel documents after they tried to board a flight to the UAE, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency told Arab News on Saturday.

The suspects, Amir Ali and Abdul Samad, were traveling to Sharjah from the southern Pakistani megapolis.

They were stopped at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

“Two Iranian nationals using fake Pakistani travel documents have been arrested from Karachi airport,” a FIA spokesperson said.

“Both have been shifted to the Anti-Human Traffic Circle in Karachi.”

The documents used by the suspects, seen by Arab News, showed that the pair had single-entry tourist visas to the UAE in their fake Pakistani passports.

In September last year, the FIA arrested 10 Iranians in Karachi, in what the agency said was a “comprehensive crackdown” in different parts of the southern port city. The FIA said at the time that the foreign nationals obtained Pakistan identity cards and travel documents with the help of Pakistani and Iranian agents, and intended to travel to Qatar.

In 2018, 11 Iranian nationals were arrested at Turbat International Airport in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province with fake Pakistani identity cards and passports, which they had used to repeatedly travel to the Middle East since 2014.

Topics: Pakistan Iran UAE

Related

Tehran seals border with Pakistan amid deadly crackdown in neighboring Iranian city
Middle-East
Tehran seals border with Pakistan amid deadly crackdown in neighboring Iranian city
Special Pakistan says Iran border 46% fenced, to be completed in a year
World
Pakistan says Iran border 46% fenced, to be completed in a year

Philippines president orders urgent aid amid storm Nalgae

Philippines president orders urgent aid amid storm Nalgae
Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines president orders urgent aid amid storm Nalgae

Philippines president orders urgent aid amid storm Nalgae
  • Heavy rains and strong winds pound the capital and surrounding areas for most of Saturday
  • Nalgae is the second deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year
Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Saturday ordered urgent aid distribution in a southern province where landslides have been triggered by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which has killed 72 people across the country so far.
Heavy rains and strong winds pounded the capital, Manila, and surrounding areas for most of Saturday as Nalgae forced tens of thousands of people to leave their homes and disrupted peak holiday travel in much of the nation.
Nalgae is the second deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, with the disasters agency reporting 45 deaths, mostly in hard-hit Maguindanao province. Another 33 people have been injured and 17 are registered missing.
“We could have done better in Maguindanao in terms of preparing. The 40 deaths, with 10 people missing there is a little too high,” Marcos said in a briefing with disaster officials.
He ordered the immediate distribution of drinking water and purifying systems to the province and other parts of the badly affected southern Philippines.
In the country’s capital region, which includes Manila and other cities, flooding prompted authorities to suspend classes and sports events.
Airlines have canceled 116 domestic and international flights to and from the Philippines’ main gateway, which stopped operations from 0800 to 1400 GMT because of strong winds, the transport ministry said.
Nearly 7,500 passengers and workers, and 107 vessels, were stranded in the country’s ports, the coast guard said.
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan on Saturday ordered the closure of the city’s cemeteries, where millions had been expected to visit during the extended All Saints’ Day weekend.
Nalgae has maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 95 kilometers (60 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 115 kph (71 mph) as it cut through the main Luzon island and headed to the South China Sea, the state weather agency said.
Another tropical depression gaining strength in the Pacific Ocean could enter Philippine territory on Tuesday, it added.
Almost 170,000 people have been forced from their homes by the storm, nearly a third of whom were sheltering in evacuation centers, government data showed.
In the central Leyte province, coast guard personnel led residents through chest-deep floodwaters, with rescuers using a plastic chair and an old refrigerator to float children and elderly people to safety, photos shared by the weather agency showed.
Marcos said the aid response should be stepped up once Nalgae exits land areas — on Sunday morning, according to the latest forecasts.
“Let us not wait for the helicopters and air assets to fly. If the weather is not good, look for more ways to deliver relief goods, water and medicines,” he said.
The Philippines sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually. In December, category 5 Typhoon Rai ravaged central provinces, leaving 407 dead and more than 1,100 injured.

Related

Tropical storm slams into Philippines, death toll rises to 72
Tropical storm slams into Philippines, death toll rises to 72
Update At least 67 killed as storm lashes southern Philippines
World
At least 67 killed as storm lashes southern Philippines

Huge blast heard in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu

Huge blast heard in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu
Updated 26 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Huge blast heard in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu

Huge blast heard in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu
Updated 26 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

MOGADISHU: A huge blast was heard in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday, a Reuters journalist said, but it was unclear what had exploded and what caused it.

Related

Food aid staving off famine in Somalia: UN
World
Food aid staving off famine in Somalia: UN

Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home

Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home
Updated 29 October 2022
AP

Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home

Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home
  • Saifullah Paracha reunited with his family after more than 17 years in custody in the US base in Cuba
Updated 29 October 2022
AP

ISLAMABAD: A 74-year-old from Pakistan who was the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was released and returned to Pakistan on Saturday, the foreign ministry in Islamabad said.
Saifullah Paracha was reunited with his family after more than 17 years in custody in the US base in Cuba, the ministry added.
Paracha had been held on suspicion of ties to Al-Qaeda since 2003, but was never charged with a crime. Last year in May, he was notified that he had been approved for release. He was cleared by the prisoner review board, along with two other men in November 2020.
As is customary, the notification did not provide detailed reasoning for the decision and concluded only that Paracha is “not a continuing threat” to the United States, according to Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at his hearing at the time.
In Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said it had completed an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate Paracha’s repatriation.
“We are glad that a Pakistani citizen detained abroad is finally reunited with his family,” the ministry said.
Paracha, who lived in the United States and owned property in New York City, was a wealthy businessman in Pakistan. Authorities alleged he was an Al-Qaeda “facilitator” who helped two of the conspirators in the Sept. 11 plot with a financial transaction.
He has maintained that he didn’t know they were Al-Qaeda and denied any involvement in terrorism.
The US captured Paracha in Thailand in 2003 and held him at Guantanamo since September 2004. Washington has long asserted that it can hold detainees indefinitely without charge under the international laws of war.
In November 2020, Paracha, who suffers from a number of ailments, including diabetes and a heart condition, made his eighth appearance before the review board, which was established under President Barack Obama to try to prevent the release of prisoners who authorities believed might engage in anti-US hostilities upon their release from Guantanamo.
At the time, his attorney, Sullivan-Bennis, said she was more optimistic about his prospects because of President Joe Biden’s election, Paracha’s ill health and developments in a legal case involving his son, Uzair Paracha.
The son was convicted in 2005 in federal court in New York of providing support to terrorism, based in part on testimony from the same witnesses held at Guantanamo whom the US relied on to justify holding the father.
In March 2020, after a judge threw out those witness accounts and the US government decided not to seek a new trial, the younger Paracha was released and sent back to Pakistan.

Topics: Pakistan Guantanamo

Related

UN body says Guantanamo detention of Pakistani has no legal basis
World
UN body says Guantanamo detention of Pakistani has no legal basis
Prisoner gives Guantanamo court first account of CIA abuse
World
Prisoner gives Guantanamo court first account of CIA abuse

Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet

Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
Updated 29 October 2022
AFP

Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet

Russia blames Ukraine, UK for drone attack on Black Sea Fleet
  • Sevastopol is the largest city in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014
Updated 29 October 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: The Russian army on Saturday accused the UK of helping Ukraine plan a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, and said that one of its ships suffered “minor” damage.

“The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of the military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Maritime Operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists located in the city of Ochakiv in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region,” Moscow’s defense ministry said in a statement.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Crimea

Related

Update Russia says three killed in Crimea bridge blast, army leadership changed
World
Russia says three killed in Crimea bridge blast, army leadership changed
Russia detains 8 suspects over Crimea bridge blasts
World
Russia detains 8 suspects over Crimea bridge blasts

Australia repatriates Australian women and children from Syrian refugee camp

Australia repatriates Australian women and children from Syrian refugee camp
Updated 29 October 2022
Reuters

Australia repatriates Australian women and children from Syrian refugee camp

Australia repatriates Australian women and children from Syrian refugee camp
  • The women and children left the Al-Roj refugee camp in northern Syria on Thursday afternoon
Updated 29 October 2022
Reuters

SYDNEY: The Australian government has repatriated four Australian women and their 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said on Saturday in a resumption of a controversial program.
The repatriation to New South Wales state, criticized by the Liberal-National opposition, is part of bringing back from Syria dozens of Australian women and children who are relatives of dead or jailed fighters from the so-called Daesh group.
Australia rescued eight children and grandchildren of two dead Daesh fighters from a Syrian refugee camp in 2019 but has held off repatriating any others until now.
“The decision to repatriate these women and their children was informed by individual assessments following detailed work by national security agencies,” O’Neil said in a statement.
The women and children left the Al-Roj refugee camp in northern Syria on Thursday afternoon and crossed into Iraq to board a flight home, the Sydney Morning Herald and state broadcaster ABC reported on Friday.
The Labor-led government’s focus has been on the safety and security of “all Australians” and those involved in the repatriation, O’Neil said, adding the government had “carefully considered the range of security, community and welfare factors in making the decision to repatriate.”
The repatriation followed similar moves by the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Britain and Canada, O’Neil said.
She said allegations of illegal activity would continue to be investigated by state and federal law enforcement authorities. Local media previously reported some women may be charged with terrorism offenses or for entering Syria illegally.
“Any identified offenses may lead to law enforcement action being taken,” O’Neil said, adding that New South Wales was providing “extensive support services” to help the group reintegrate into Australia.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has labelled the move as not in the country’s best interest, saying the women have mixed with “people who hate our country, hate our way of life.”
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters he would not discuss details of the group’s case but said he was following national security advice.
“The Australian government will always work to ensure that people are kept safe here in Australia, that is our priority,” he said, according to an official transcript of his remarks in Griffith, in regional New South Wales.

Topics: Australia Syria Daesh

Related

Australian government gears up Syrian prison rescue plan
World
Australian government gears up Syrian prison rescue plan
Australia to repatriate ‘most vulnerable’ children in Syria camps
Middle-East
Australia to repatriate ‘most vulnerable’ children in Syria camps

Latest updates

Pakistan arrests Iranian nationals traveling to UAE on fake passports
Pakistan arrests Iranian nationals traveling to UAE on fake passports
Philippines president orders urgent aid amid storm Nalgae
Philippines president orders urgent aid amid storm Nalgae
Huge blast heard in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu
Huge blast heard in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu
Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home
Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home
Iran shrine attack mourners chant against Mahsa Amini ‘riots’
Iran shrine attack mourners chant against Mahsa Amini ‘riots’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.