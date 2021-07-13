You are here

Pakistan says Iran border 46% fenced, to be completed in a year

Updated 13 July 2021
General view of Pakistan-Iran border in Taftan, one of Pakistan’s border crossing with Iran. (AFP/File)
Updated 13 July 2021

Pakistan says Iran border 46% fenced, to be completed in a year

Pakistan says Iran border 46% fenced, to be completed in a year
  • Final decision on banning Tehreek-e-Labbaik religious political party to be taken next month, says Pakistani interior minister
Updated 13 July 2021
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Work on fencing along Pakistan’s border with Iran is underway and will be completed within a year, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Monday.

The 959-km Pakistan-Iran border begins at the Koh-i-Malik Salih mountain and ends at Gwadar Bay in the Gulf of Oman. It includes a diverse landscape of mountain ridges, seasonal streams and rivers, and is notorious for human trafficking and smuggling, as well as cross-border militancy. 

In February last year, then-Pakistani Army spokesperson Gen. Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan and Iran were considering fencing the common border so that “no third party could sabotage relations” between the two countries. 

Both nations have repeatedly accused each other of allowing militants to cross their shared frontier and carry out attacks. Both deny state complicity. 

In May this year, Moazzam Jah Ansari, commandant of the paramilitary Frontier Constabulary in Balochistan, a province that borders Iran, told the Pakistani Senate that Iran was resisting the fencing. 

“Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan is 90 percent fenced and the rest will be completed within one month,” Ahmed told reporters. “The border with Iran is 46 percent fenced and it will be completed within a year’s time,” he said, adding that his ministry was “fully focused” on border management. 

Ahmed said that a final decision on the fate of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a religious political party that was banned by the government in April this year for holding violent protests, would be taken next month.  

“The last and important (issue) is that a summary of the decision regarding the TLP has been sent, and tomorrow, a meeting of the Cabinet will decide what should be the fate of TLP,” Ahmed added. 

The law requires that the Cabinet gives its approval to enforce a government ban on any political party before the election commission dissolves it and it is proscribed from contesting elections.

Taliban warns Turkey against keeping troops to guard Kabul airport

Taliban warns Turkey against keeping troops to guard Kabul airport
Updated 13 July 2021

Taliban warns Turkey against keeping troops to guard Kabul airport

Taliban warns Turkey against keeping troops to guard Kabul airport
  Facility has air defense system to foil rocket attacks
Updated 13 July 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban on Monday warned Turkey against keeping some of its troops in Afghanistan to run and guard Kabul airport after US and NATO forces withdraw next month, saying that any country choosing to do so would be treated as an “occupier.”

Turkey has more than 500 troops in Afghanistan as part of a non-combat NATO mission, with some soldiers training security forces and others serving at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

“Turkey has been in Afghanistan for the past 20 years with NATO, and if it wants to remain now, without any doubt, we regard it as an occupier and will act against it,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Arab News.

As NATO’s only Muslim member, Turkey’s noncombat troops have rarely been attacked by the Taliban or other insurgent groups in Afghanistan, with Mujahid saying the Taliban “always wanted to forge good relations” with Turkey and “endeavored to have normal ties.”

But he rejected Ankara’s proposal to oversee the airport’s operations.

“We have lots of commonalities with Turkey … and they are Muslim, but if they intervene and keep its troops, then it will bear the responsibility.”

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara had reached a conditional deal with Washington, DC to take over the airport’s security after the NATO withdrawal.

“Our defense minister met with the US defense secretary, and we had a meeting with US and NATO to discuss the future of the Hamid Karzai International Airport,” Erdogan said on July 9. “We decided on what we accept in this respect and which conditions we don’t agree upon.”

The airport’s security is crucial for military and civilian flights and the safe passage of international aid groups and diplomats in Afghanistan.

Ankara has, however, said it cannot carry out the mission without support and would need additional troops for it.

Since the drawdown of coalition forces began on May 1, the Taliban have made rapid territorial gains against Afghan government forces in several regions, including areas near Kabul.

The advances have stoked fears about security in the capital and its airport, which has come under rocket strikes by both Taliban and Daesh affiliates in the past, despite the presence of coalition forces at the facility. When contacted by Arab News on Monday, several government officials, including those from President Ashraf Ghani’s office, refused to comment on Turkey’s decision to keep troops.

However, a Defense Ministry spokesman said that the Kabul airport had been fitted with an air defense system, to counter incoming rockets, over the weekend.

“This system installed at Kabul airport, (which) has been tested in other parts of the world, will be highly effective in foiling rocket attacks on Kabul airport as well,” Fawad Aman said.

Following secret talks with the Taliban that lasted nearly 16 months, the former US administration under President Donald Trump agreed to a deal with the insurgent group in Feb. 2020 to pull out all troops by May 1, after nearly 20 years of occupation in Afghanistan.

However, after assuming office in January, President Joe Biden said it was technically difficult to meet the deadline and vowed to withdraw the soldiers by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks in the US.

Last week, Biden said all foreign forces would exit the country by Aug. 31, while US and British officials said they would keep hundreds of soldiers to train Afghan troops and for security reasons.

The Taliban have accused the US of failing to abide by the deal, threatening to target any country that wished to keep troops beyond Sept. 11.

In May, when Ankara expressed its readiness to run the airport, the Taliban refused to attend a crucial, US-sponsored international meeting on Afghanistan in Turkey, aimed at settling the decades-old conflict.

One expert said that seeking to take over the security and operations of Kabul airport was nothing short of treason.

“Kabul airport is more important for the world, US and Europe than any other part of Afghanistan because they will use that as an exit or fleeing path when things become worse here,” Mohammad Hassan, an analyst and former Afghan colonel, told Arab News. “The entire country is burning, but the world only wants to protect the airport for their goals. This is really a big treason against the Afghan nation.”

World leaders gather in support of free and democratic Iran

World leaders gather in support of free and democratic Iran
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

World leaders gather in support of free and democratic Iran

World leaders gather in support of free and democratic Iran
  During annual summit hosted by Iranian opposition group the NCRI, prime ministers, senators and other politicians call for regime change in the country
  Central fight is 'between the people and the organized opposition seeking freedom and democracy on the one side, and the entirety of the regime on the other,' says US secretary of state
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Current and former political leaders from across Europe and North America gathered on Monday at the annual Free Iran Summit, during which they called for regime change in the Islamic Republic. They condemned the new president and urged the international community to do more to help the Iranian people.

During the online event, organized by Iranian opposition group the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and attended by Arab News, leaders criticized President Ebrahim Raisi’s human rights record and highlighted his direct involvement in the murders of thousands of political prisoners.

Speaking on the first day of the three-day summit, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the Iranian Revolution of 1979 sparked several conflicts: between Iran and the US, and between the Iranian regime and Gulf and Sunni Arab states.

“But one conflict is the most important to understand, to restore Iran to its rightful place in history,” Pompeo said. “The central fight is the one in the streets, and in the mosques and in the minds of Iranians — it is the divide between the people and the organized opposition seeking freedom and democracy on the one side, and the entirety of the regime on the other.

“The regime, of course, is headed by (Supreme Leader Ali) Khamenei, Raisi and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It is revolutionary in its zeal. It is brutal. It is theocratic. It is craven and kleptocratic.”

He highlighted in particular Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, a key figure in the regime who he said “wears a Western suit” and “speaks English with a smile but he is a terrorist who would kill his own people to save the regime.”

Pompeo added that the weight of international economic sanctions has left the regime “at its weakest point in decades,” and that the record-low turnout at the presidential election in June proved how weak Tehran has become.

“This was a boycott,” he said. “Turnout was the lowest since 1979, marking a total rejection of the regime and its candidates. It was, in fact, a boycott — and the regime knows it.”

Former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt, now a member of the European Parliament and a former leader of one of the largest political parties in the EU, said: “The election of Raisi will make Iran, the region and the world a more unsafe and illiberal place.”

Raisi “hates our democratic values,” he added. “Let us not forget that he is under US sanctions over a past that includes the extrajudicial killing of thousands of political prisoners. And it will be, I think, very difficult for (US President Joe) Biden to defend a deal with a man who is regarded as a mass murderer.”

Raisi, at the time a prosecutor in Tehran, was directly involved in the “death commissions” that passed judgment on thousands of political prisoners — most of them members of opposition group the Mujahedin-e-Khalq — who were summarily executed in 1988 at the direct decree of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The participants in the summit included friends and relatives of some of those who were murdered. They included Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the NCRI, whose husband died at the hands of the Iranian regime.

She condemned the regime’s “religious fascism” and urged the UN and global leaders to bring Raisi and Khamenei to justice for their roles in the 1988 murders, which have been labeled “crimes against humanity” both by her and Amnesty International.

The NCRI advocates for a “democratic, secular and non-nuclear” Iran, and dozens of speakers at the conference pledged support for the group as Iran’s “government in waiting.”

More than 250 current and former politicians from North America and Europe, including the former prime ministers of Italy, Belgium, Sweden and other countries, and dozens of US senators and national security representatives, attended or spoke at the summit.

The annual event attracts the fury of Tehran, and Iranian agents attempted to bomb the Free Iran Summit that was being held in Paris in 2018. Iranian diplomat-turned-terrorist Assadollah Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in a Belgian jail for his part in the plot.

There was diplomatic drama during this year’s event: On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Slovenia’s envoy over a video address to the summit by the country’s prime minister, Janez Jansa, who also currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

In his speech, Jansa called for an independent investigation into the 1988 massacres and said: “The Iranian people deserve democracy, freedom and human rights, and should be firmly supported by the international community.”

MPs given vote on UK aid cuts after months of campaigning 

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said that MPs would, on Tuesday, be able to give “a yes or no answer” on whether to reverse the cuts. (Reuters/File Photo)
Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said that MPs would, on Tuesday, be able to give “a yes or no answer” on whether to reverse the cuts. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

MPs given vote on UK aid cuts after months of campaigning 

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said that MPs would, on Tuesday, be able to give “a yes or no answer” on whether to reverse the cuts. (Reuters/File Photo)
  Commons speaker Jacob Rees-Mogg confirmed that MPs would vote on the UK's aid cuts on Tuesday
  Experts had warned that those cuts would 'cause many more deaths,' including in the Middle East
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Members of parliament will be given the option to decide on whether the UK maintains massive cuts to Britain’s foreign aid budget.

The government had initially sought to circumvent parliament to avoid putting the planned aid cuts to a vote.

But on Monday, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said that MPs would, on Tuesday, be able to give “a yes or no answer” on whether to reverse the cuts from next January. 

If the government is defeated, Britain’s foreign aid budget would be returned to 0.7 percent of GDP from the 0.5 that the government reduced it to at the start of 2021.

Rees-Mogg also confirmed that, if the government loses the vote, then they would ensure that funding is immediately restored at the start of 2022, rather than by some roundabout route, as some Parliamentary critics had feared.

The 0.2 percent cut represents around $5 billion in real terms; a devastating amount for millions of vulnerable people — including in some of the Middle East's poorest countries.

Lebanon, Yemen, Sudan and Libya would all see reductions of tens of millions of dollars each in funding, cuts that Mark Lowcock, former head civil servant at Britain’s Department for International Development, said would “cause many more deaths” and “damage the international reputation of the UK.” 

The potential humanitarian and political impact of the cuts prompted a rebellion from within the Conservative Party, as well as uproar from the humanitarian and aid sectors in the UK.

Tory rebels said earlier this year that they were “confident” they would be able to reverse the cuts, despite failing at one point to amend a separate law to include a clause that would see the cuts reversed. 

Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that, should the overseas aid budget be restored, that there would be “consequences for the fiscal situation, including for taxation and current public spending plans.” 

Other politicians, including Ruth Davidson, the former leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, warned that the cuts would once again ensure that the Tories are viewed as the “nasty party,” as the “horrific pictures” of famine in Ethiopia and elsewhere repel voters.

Questions over policing and W.Cup bid after violent Wembley scenes

Questions over policing and W.Cup bid after violent Wembley scenes
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

Questions over policing and W.Cup bid after violent Wembley scenes

Questions over policing and W.Cup bid after violent Wembley scenes
  Questions were raised about why so many fans without tickets had been allowed to congregate on the main thoroughfare to the famous ground
  Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who attended the match, told reporters 'it was a shame that a small minority... tried to spoil it or behaved badly'
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

LONDON: England football chiefs and police on Monday faced questions over the chaotic and violent scenes around Wembley Stadium for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final, with concerns it could affect the country’s 2030 World Cup bid.
Police have launched an investigation to find the ticketless fans who stormed through security barriers and entered the stadium before the final, in which Italy beat England in a penalty shoot-out.
Stewards and riot police chased dozens of fans, who kicked down the security barrier before stampeding into an entrance and barging their way past other supporters, leading to violent scenes as some fought back.
Questions were raised about why so many fans without tickets had been allowed to congregate on the main thoroughfare to the famous ground, where the atmosphere became more hostile as kick-off approached.
“That was the worst experience I’ve ever had as a fan at a football match,” tweeted Daily Mail football journalist Mike Keegan.
“Shambolic organization, police nowhere to be seen, fans without tickets running amok within what was a giant Covid breeding ground,” he tweeted.
“Saw fights, bottles thrown, people karate kicking windows and (a new one for me) had to jump out of the way of an armed officer with his gun drawn chasing someone.
“Wembley Way a bombsite. Awful, awful night.”
London’s Metropolitan Police said it made 86 arrests and a total of 19 officers were injured while managing the final.
“Just before the match started, a group of people did breach an outer perimeter security cordon and gain entry into the stadium without a ticket,” it said, adding that police helped to eject them.
Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham apologized to fans affected, telling the BBC that the security team had “never seen anything like it.”
“There were a large number of drunken yobs trying to force their way in, we run a stadium not a fortress,” he said.
“I have to apologize to any fans whose experience was affected and any of the team who had to cope with this.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who attended the match, told reporters “it was a shame that a small minority... tried to spoil it or behaved badly.”
“I don’t think that they damaged the atmosphere, certainly not in the stadium. But we will be looking at exactly what happened,” he said, conceding that police had “particular difficulties” in enforcing coronavirus social distancing rules.
Britain and Ireland are hoping to mount a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, but Sunday’s scenes may have dealt those hopes a major blow, according to some observers.
“You can forget about the 2030 World Cup bid. Disgraceful,” tweeted broadcaster John Duggan.
Veteran reporter Henry Winter, chief sports writer for The Times newspaper, said that he had seen a Sky television presenter “subjected to horrendous abuse” and that the security cordon was too close to the stadium.
“It was clear from the section to the right of main press box that some ticketless got in. A surge arrived 15 mins before kickoff,” he explained.
“Some couples with tickets stood in aisles rather than argue with those who sat in their seats. Stewards overwhelmed.
“Thugs obviously and rightly condemned but Wembley security has to be better. The scenes, and the abuse of Italians and their anthem, is shaming and also a disaster for @FA 2030 World Cup bid.
“England may have gone out of two tournaments on one night,” he added.
Johnson, though, disagreed, arguing that Britain and Ireland have “a very good case” to host the tournament. In Dublin, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar also said the incidents would not affect the bid.
Riot police were also required in central London, as large crowds attempted to push into a fanzone without tickets, while others clambered on buses and lampposts.
While there were some reports of vandalism after the game, the fans dispersed soon after the final whistle amid torrential rain.

'Be cautious': Johnson goes ahead with lifting England's COVID curbs

’Be cautious’: Johnson goes ahead with lifting England’s COVID curbs
Updated 12 July 2021
Reuters

’Be cautious’: Johnson goes ahead with lifting England’s COVID curbs

’Be cautious’: Johnson goes ahead with lifting England’s COVID curbs
  An increase in cases underlined that the pandemic was by no means over
  Government says Britain's vaccination drive has largely broken the link between infections and serious illness or death
Updated 12 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people on Monday to show caution when nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in England next week.
He said an increase in cases underlined that the pandemic was by no means over.
England will from July 19 be the first nation in Britain to lift the legal requirement to wear masks and for people to socially distance. The government says Britain’s vaccination drive — one of the world’s fastest — has largely broken the link between infections and serious illness or death.
But what was once billed as “freedom day” is now being treated with wariness by ministers after a new surge in cases and fears that there could be as many as 100,000 new infections a day over the summer.
Johnson set a somber tone, defending his decision to lift most of the remaining restrictions by saying the four conditions the government set itself had been met, but also warning the country that more people would die from the coronavirus.
“We think now is the right moment to proceed...But it is absolutely vital that we proceed now with caution and I cannot say this powerfully or emphatically enough — this pandemic is not over,” he told a press conference.
“To take these steps we must be cautious and must be vaccinated,” he said, adding that England would see “more hospitalizations and more deaths from COVID.”
Johnson added: “I generally urge everyone to keep thinking of others and to consider the risks.”
Earlier, health minister Sajid Javid told parliament that people should still wear masks in crowded areas like on public transport and should only gradually move back to the workplace, and that the government would encourage businesses holding mass events to use health certification as a way to open up.
Business welcomed the move, but also called on the government to offer clearer guidance. Claire Walker, co-executive director of the British Chambers of Commerce, said companies still did not have the full picture they needed.
“Business leaders aren’t public health experts and cannot be expected to know how best to operate when confusing and sometimes contradictory advice is coming from official sources,” she said.
After 18 months of pandemic, governments around the world have been wrestling with how and when to reopen their economies.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded on Monday that coronavirus restrictions had been lifted in the Netherlands too soon and he apologized as infections surged to their highest levels of the year.
Britain has implemented one of the world’s swiftest vaccination programs, with more than 87 percent of adults having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 66 percent having received two.
The Conservative government argues that the fact that deaths and hospital admissions remain far lower than before, even though cases have risen sharply, is proof that the vaccines are saving lives and it is now safer to open up.
But the surge in infections to rates unseen since the winter has raised concern, with some epidemiologists saying the Euro soccer championships might have helped fuel the rise.
Britain, which ranks 20th in the world for per-capita reported deaths https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/coronavirus-data-explorer?tab=table&zoomToSelection=true&time=2020-03-01..latest&pickerSort=asc&pickerMetric=location&Metric=Confirmed+deaths&Interval=Cumulative&Relative+to+Population=true&Align+outbreaks=false from COVID-19, on Monday reported a further 34,471 COVID-19 cases, up 26 percent in a week, and six additional deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
London’s Wembley Stadium hosted the Euro 2020 final on Sunday between England and Italy. Large crowds gathered in London, including around the stadium, and there were reports that some had gained entry to the match without tickets to join the more than 60,000 who had them — much to the dismay of the World Health Organization.
“Am I supposed to be enjoying watching transmission happening in front of my eyes?” WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove tweeted in the late stages of the match.
“The #COVID19 pandemic is not taking a break tonight ... #SARSCoV2 #DeltaVariant will take advantage of unvaccinated people, in crowded settings, unmasked, screaming/shouting/singing. Devastating.”

