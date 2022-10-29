You are here

Saudi Arabia chooses movie 'Raven Song' to represent Kingdom at Oscars

date 2022-10-29
  The winner will be announced at the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 next year
RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission has chosen the film “Raven Song” to officially represent the Kingdom in the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.
The film was chosen by the Saudi Oscars committee, headed by Abdullah Al-Ayyaf, CEO of the Film Commission, which also includes directors Haifaa Al-Mansour, the head of the Saudi Cinema Association, Hana Al-Omair, and director Shahd Amin, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival, as well as director and actress Ahed Kamel, producer Mohamed Al-Turki, and director of the Saudi Film Festival and poet Ahmed Al-Mulla.
With this nomination, the film will enter the Academy Awards and will pass through several screening stages, before being judged for the initial and then final list that will be chosen by the American Academy of Sciences and Arts, which awards the Oscars.
The winner will be announced at the 95th ceremony, which will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 12 next year.
Mohammed Al-Salman, the film’s director, said: “I am very happy and proud that my first feature film, “Raven Song,” was chosen to represent my homeland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
He added: “The film is one of the fruits of the accumulated efforts of all those working in the film sector in the Kingdom, which is witnessing a boom and rapid growth and heralds a bright future.”

  First ever games take place in the presence of Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Riyadh region
RIYADH: The opening ceremony of the first edition of the Saudi Games, the largest national sports event of its kind, took place on Friday at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh with the attendance and participation of more than 6000 athletes.

The event welcomed esteemed guests, including HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Riyadh region, as well as the Saudi public. It honored the athletes of the past, present, and future in a grand ceremony filled with lights, fire, and music.

 

 

The night kicked off with the raising of the Saudi flag and the national anthem, followed by the march of the participating athletes from various sports clubs all over the country.

A special segment of the night’s festivities was dedicated to raising the Saudi Games flag alongside the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic committee flag. The flags were carried by prominent Saudi athletes, including Dounia Aboutaleb, the first female Saudi player to achieve a medal in the Asian Taekwondo championship in 2022, and Ahmed Sharbatly, a Saudi Paralympic rider who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

They then welcomed all the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic athletes who represented the Kingdom throughout history as they took rounds across the stadium, followed by an immersive performance display of the various sports categories.

 

 

The Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, took the stage to deliver a speech, thanking Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his generous sponsorship of the event and endless support for the sector on behalf of all Saudi athletes. The Prince is also the Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Saudi Games.

“Today, with national cadres, we are embracing success and beginning a new stage of creating champions to live through this significant event: the first Saudi Games, an idea that was planned by HRH Crown Prince, to allow more than 6000 male and female athletes the chance to compete and showcase their talents,” Prince Abdulaziz said.

Saudi athletes and champions have represented more than 200 Saudi clubs in the search for passion and gold medals and have received the title in 45 sports, five of them being dedicated to the Paralympic champions, he said.

“We wish all the best to our Saudi heroes in this historic session, and I hope that this will be a nucleus and a key to presenting distinguished and creative champions able to develop themselves and elevate the name of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the future in continental, regional and international forums,” he added.

At the ceremony, four athletes took center stage to take the Saudi Games oath on behalf of all athletes: Ibrahim Almoaiqel, Sarah Aljumaah, Yasmeen Al-Dabbagh, and Ahmed Sharbatly. They pledged to take part in the Saudi Games with respect to the governing rules and committed themselves to compete without drug use in the true spirit of sportsmanship.

A Saudi Games oath on behalf of all judges, officials, and coaches was also taken by representatives.

Riyadh’s Governor Prince Faisal then officially announced the opening of the first Saudi Games in Riyadh for the year 2022.

Finally, a ceremony in which the Saudi Saudi Games torch was passed down to various athletes having traveled across the Kingdom, taking its place now at the King Fahd Stadium. The segment featured participation by the likes of Sydney ‘00 Olympic Games Silver medalist Hadi Soua’an and Tokyo ‘20 Olympic Games Silver medalist Tarek Hamdi.

The night concluded with renowned French DJ and music producer David Guetta performing a live set for the stadium’s guests, featuring beloved anthems such as “Love Tonight” and “Titanium.”

The Saudi Games aims to harness the love for sports regionally, increase general participation in sports, and create a good competitive environment for athletes. It also aims to become a platform for discovering new and undernourished talents.

The Games have already kicked off with a women’s weightlifting event on Thursday and is set to continue with various competitions across the city for a two-week period. The Games will conclude on November 7.

Participants will compete for a grand total of more than SR200 million: Gold-medal winners to receive SR1 million, and silver-medal winners awarded SR300,000 and SR100,000 respectively. This is the highest prize money dedicated to the sports sector in the history of the region.

The ceremony ended with a music concert by international DJ David Guetta.

MORONI: A Saudi Fund for Development delegation laid the foundation stone for a $5 million water project in Moroni, Comoros, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday. 

The project will benefit about 83,000 people in 17 villages, enhancing water and food security, reducing the rate of disease and epidemics, and facilitating access to clean drinking water sources.

It aims to establish a water treatment plant, rehabilitate and construct water tanks, in addition to constructing distribution networks in villages, and improving drinking water sources from the former water distribution network.

The ceremony of laying the foundation stone was attended by Minister of Energy, Water and Hydrocarbons of Comoros Ali Abrau, Minister of Finance and Budget Mazi Abdo, and Saudi Ambassador to Comoros Atallah bin Zayed Al-Zayed.

Abrau voiced his appreciation for the Kingdom’s efforts through SFD in Comoros since 1981, helping the country to create job opportunities and facilitate development. 

Bandar Al-Obaid, director-general of the Arab Countries Operations Department at SFD, said that the project will support the water sector in Comoros and is “a tributary of development.”

Since 1981, the fund has provided four development projects through soft development loans worth more than $61 million, in addition to three grants provided by the Kingdom worth $10 million to contribute to growth and prosperity. 
 

  Observatory will provide accurate, up-to-date data on translation industry through latest technology
RIYADH: The Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, representing the Ministry of Culture, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization on Wednesday to establish the Arab Translation Observatory in Riyadh. 

It is one of several projects established by the Kingdom with ALECSO to create a digital bibliographic database and provide translation services. 

The observatory aims to support a unified Arab plan for the Arabic translation movement by coordinating and unifying translation efforts. 

The Minister of Culture thanked the Kingdom’s leadership for sponsoring the initiative. 

ALECSO Director-General Mohamed Ould Amar thanked Saudi Arabia for its partnership, making the observatory a leading reference for certified translation from and into Arabic.

Amar said that the collaboration came at a time when the region needed to keep up with global and cultural knowledge, making translation from and into Arabic one of the most important projects in this era.

The observatory, he explained, would connect translation channels by monitoring and documenting the translation movement in Arab countries, as well as providing accurate data and statistics on the reality and movement of the translation industry using the latest technologies. 

The observatory will have several departments that offer specialized services such as the bibliography of translated books, translation studies and research, a directory of publishing houses and translators, and a list of practitioners in the translation sector both locally and internationally. 

It is ALECSO’s sixth regional body, and it comes 32 years after the organization’s last external center was established.

  Dressed-up visitors were granted free entry to the Boulevard on the condition that they wore scary costumes
RIYADH: Spooky season festivities began in Riyadh after the Boulevard was transformed into a venue-wide costume party during the “Scary Weekend” event, which took place on Thursday and Friday.

Dressed-up visitors were granted free entry to the Boulevard on the condition that they wore scary costumes.

The event was dedicated to showcasing terrifying disguises and parading the creative designs of Saudis and residents. The goal was to create an atmosphere filled with fun, thrills and excitement as people discovered the stories behind various character costumes.

One attendee, Abdulrahman, showcased a costume of the North American mythological creature Wendigo. The legend says that the folkloric creature is a malevolent spirit that possesses human beings, calls on feelings of greed and hunger, and cannibalizes people, feeding on their flesh. This was Abdulrahman’s first time celebrating Halloween in the country.

“It’s a great celebration, honestly, and there’s a spirit of joy… In terms of haram or halal, I don’t know about it. We celebrate it just for the fun of it and nothing else. We don’t believe in anything,” he told Arab News.

While Halloween has long been shunned across the Gulf, attendees at the event described the occasion as a form of harmless entertainment.

One eventgoer, Khaled Alharbi, said: “Actions are based on intentions. I’m just here to have fun.”

Alharbi came with his family, with members dressed as a bloodied doctor, nurse and consultant. They created a backstory behind their costumes, arriving at the Boulevard just in time for the city’s biggest costume party. Alharbi carried a two-year old family member dressed as witch, who playfully cast an insanity spell on the rest of the family.

This was also the family’s first time celebrating Halloween.

Nearby, another witch sat with velvety red hair and a festive hat, accompanied by her friend, dressed as Catwoman. Sitting on a sidewalk, completing their costumes with temporary tattoos, the two told Arab News about their experience.

“I tried to create a mix of jewelry and eyeliner tattoos. I think makeup inspires me as well. This is my first time celebrating Halloween. Last year I missed the date, so I will not miss it this time,” the witch, Ameera, said.

The pair added that the event was a great occasion to express their creativity and celebrate with the Saudi public. Both work in a hospital and said that dressing up was a great way to relieve stress and enjoy themselves.

“I support it. There’s an energy inside of us — we have to let it out. This celebration is the place to channel this energy. If there’s someone really creative and talented, who has a vivid imagination, they can let it out these days. For example, through drawing or cinematic makeup,” Ameera said.

Another attendee, Abdulaziz bin Khaled, decided to represent his love for Western movies and zombie gore, combining the two as he dressed as a decayed cowboy carrying a sign that read: “Be Careful It’s A Zombie.”

Bin Khaled said: “That’s my favorite type of movie: Cowboys, American wars, scary movies and Westerns. I love the Denzel Washington movie ‘The Magnificent Seven.’

“This is the second costume event they’ve had at the Boulevard. It’s really great and all the young men and women are out in amazing costumes. Everyone’s creating cool things inspired by movies and horror, and others. It’s so good that we can see this during Riyadh Season,” he added.

The event was complete with a fireworks show, enhanced sound effects and spooky decorations. A similar event took place earlier this year at Boulevard Riyadh City and Winter Wonderland on March 17 and 18.

  The exhibition is open from 3 p.m. until midnight and ends on Saturday
RIYADH: Anime lovers will look up to one of their heroes following the arrival of a six-meter-tall Evangelion statue at Saudi Anime Expo, part of Riyadh Season 2022 festivities.

Groundworks CEO Kamimura Yasuhiro, who attended the expo opening ceremony, told Arab News that the large-scale figure was originally made for an event in Japan, “but because of its large size, we could not install it anywhere. We were able to bring it here and install it, and this is the first time it has been installed outside Japan.”

The character featured in the “Neon Genesis Evangelion” series that appeared in the 1980s and screened on Tokyo TV in October 1995.

Other statues displayed in the venue include Eren Yeager, hero of the “Attack on Titan” series, and Conan, which will bring back childhood memories for many visitors.

The three-day exhibition will allow fans to interact with their favorite characters, attend live performances by celebrities, and have discussions with producers and voice actors. There will also be local and international cosplay competitions, and screenings of the latest anime films.

Shops will sell original products related to anime characters.

The exhibition is open from 3 p.m. until midnight and ends on Saturday.

