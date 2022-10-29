Saudi Arabia chooses movie ‘Raven Song’ to represent Kingdom at Oscars

RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission has chosen the film “Raven Song” to officially represent the Kingdom in the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.
The film was chosen by the Saudi Oscars committee, headed by Abdullah Al-Ayyaf, CEO of the Film Commission, which also includes directors Haifaa Al-Mansour, the head of the Saudi Cinema Association, Hana Al-Omair, and director Shahd Amin, CEO of the Red Sea International Film Festival, as well as director and actress Ahed Kamel, producer Mohamed Al-Turki, and director of the Saudi Film Festival and poet Ahmed Al-Mulla.
With this nomination, the film will enter the Academy Awards and will pass through several screening stages, before being judged for the initial and then final list that will be chosen by the American Academy of Sciences and Arts, which awards the Oscars.
The winner will be announced at the 95th ceremony, which will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 12 next year.
Mohammed Al-Salman, the film’s director, said: “I am very happy and proud that my first feature film, “Raven Song,” was chosen to represent my homeland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
He added: “The film is one of the fruits of the accumulated efforts of all those working in the film sector in the Kingdom, which is witnessing a boom and rapid growth and heralds a bright future.”
