Saudi delegation arrives in Abu Dhabi for Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

‘Neymar can make the difference for Brazil:’ Premier League star Willian

DUBAI: Opinion is often divided among football followers when it comes to Neymar.

Alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona from 2014-17, the forward was part of a triumverate to rival the game’s most skilful and potent attacks.

They amassed a combined total of 363 goals, 173 assists and trophies aplenty before Neymar was sold when Paris Saint-Germain paid his €222 million ($221.3 million) buyout clause.

The transfer — and still a world record — in 2017 has perhaps not been the success story he, nor the club, envisaged.

While dominant in domestic competition, the Qatari-owned French side have yet to lift the Champions League, despite an array of talent that also includes Kylian Mbappe and Messi after his arrival from Barcelona in 2021, and with Neymar’s performance and contribution questioned by critics.

And for Brazil; does Neymar’s name stand deservedly alongside the all-time greats if he does not lead them to a World Cup success?

Despite his 75 international goals — just two shy of the legendary Pele’s record mark — in 121 appearances, the 30-year-old has only won gold at the 2016 Olympics with the national team in major competitions.

Injury saw him miss out when Brazil infamously lost the 2014 World Cup semifinal to Germany 7-1 in their home tournament, before they bowed out at the quarter-final stage in Russia four years later with defeat to Belgium.

At the Copa America, Willian replaced the injured Neymar before the Selecao won the 2019 tournament, and they lost last year’s final to Argentina last year even with their talisman in their ranks.

But Willian, capped 70 times by his country, has no doubt about Neymar’s quality or influence for club or country.

“Neymar is an unbelievable player, he can make the difference for Brazil at any time,” he said.

“From the first minute to the last minute, he’s a special player for Brazil.”

The pressure, though, will be on Neymar and Brazil at next month’s tournament in Qatar.

Led by Tite — who had brief spells at UAE sides Al-Ain and Al-Wahda — Brazil are among the favorites to win a sixth title, but a first since 2002.

“I think the pressure is normal,” added Fulham midfielder Willian. “Brazil is a huge country, a lot of history, already won the World Cup five times, and just always want to win.

“Brazil always has the chance to win the World Cup because Brazil is Brazil, with so many quality players.

“But at the same time we know how difficult it is to win the World Cup and there will be other national teams with quality there as well.

“But I hope this is the time they win it again . . . and I now expect Brazil to go there to Qatar and win this World Cup.”

Willian will be following their fortunes from England, having made a surprise return to the Premier League in September.

He won two titles during seven seasons with Chelsea before joining Arsenal on a free transfer in 2020.

But the move to the Emirates Stadium proved so unhappy an experience that he cut it short after just one year into a three-year contract.

A spell at his boyhood club Corinthians followed, but death threats on social media prompted another early exit.

Fulham offered Willian a deal until the end of the season and the 34-year-old has already impressed, scoring his first goal in a 3-2 win at Leeds that took the club up to seventh place.

Manager Marco Silva believes his guile and experience will be invaluable to a side that were promoted last season.

And Willian is enjoying the chance to roll back the years.

“I just wanted to play in the Premier League again,” he said. “For me, it’s the best league in the world.

“To play in the Premier League you have to enjoy yourself and I’m doing that — I feel so good to be back.

“I enjoy the moment, enjoy the game but, at the same time, always to win. I want to compete, I want to score goals, to play well.

“I think I’m getting younger as well. I’m 34, but I feel 28, something like this. I feel good and am enjoying this moment a lot. I want to play until 40 if it’s possible, I wish to. I have to take care of myself outside the pitch, but I feel good.”

Fulham’s impressive start to the season has sparked talk of a first appearance in European competition since they reached the Europa League in 2011, via the Fair Play League.

In the 2009-10 campaign they reached the Europa League final, where they lost to Atletico Madrid.

But Willian added: “You know how difficult this league is, so we have to take it step by step, game by game, and I think we are doing that.

“It’s too early to think about Europe but we have ambition and, of course, if it is possible, we want to go.

“This team is a very good team with a lot of players that want to win, who have the ambition to win things — and I am proud to play for Fulham at the moment.

“But I’m not playing alone, I need the team, they need me and it’s a mix. I learn from them and I’m here to help them, and to help the team as much as I can to win games.”