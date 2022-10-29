Technal launches near-zero carbon aluminum products

The sixth edition of “World of Technal: Seminar on Sustainability and Building envelopes” concluded on Wednesday in Riyadh.

Technal, a French brand and part of the Norwegian Hydro Group, is a pioneer provider of aluminum systems for doors, windows, and facades in the Kingdom’s market with several exceptional and unique products and partnerships.

Robinson Sam, managing director at Hydro Building Systems for the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia, said: “Technal announced the launch of its latest products “Hydro CIRCAL” in the Kingdom, the world’s first near-zero carbon aluminum made with 100 percent post-consumer aluminum scrap for doors windows and facades.

He added that “Hydro CIRCAL” production with the use of post-consumer scrap significantly reduces the CO2 footprint compared to pre-consumer/process scrap as well as normal bauxite extraction and refinement, with no additional cost.

Sam praised the Saudi Arabia’s building development and construction progress, which showed its strong commitment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by taking actions and innovative approaches towards its green initiative that can be seen in the Line project in Neom among others.

Feras Farah, sales director for Middle East, said: “The building and construction sector accounts for 39 percent of energy related CO2 emissions, in addition to reducing embodied carbon, modern aluminium facade technology with high performances reduces greatly the operational carbon emissions. The advanced technology provided by Technal offers many innovative and dynamic solutions to the Kingdom’s market.”

Farah said that the most efficient way to reduce operational emissions is to offer performance products in order to optimize the energy consumption once the building is used.

The modern and efficient design of building contributes to reducing energy bills by rates of up to 40-50 percent, which mean less energy consumed and produced and less emissions generated.

In addition, Technal solutions have other advantages of sound and dust proofing, distribution of natural lighting, aesthetic and functional elements, and many more. Farah that Hydro is moving in with investments and partnerships in the coming period to keep pace with the steady growth in the Kingdom’s construction and development movement, especially in the upcoming giga projects.

The event witnessed a very informative panel discussion on the “Sustainability Trends in KSA” and reflected on the powerful sustainable actions the industry gearing up to take on the huge construction boom in the Kingdom.

The panel included Waleed Al-Ghamdi, director of Sustainability from ROSHN Real Estate; Mohammed Al-Masmoum, Red Sea Global; Dr. Ali Shash, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and Babette Cilliers, Alec Energy.

Several international engineering and architectural officials participated in the conference, including Zaha Hadid architects from London, Werner Sobek, Priedemann from Germany and others from the Saudi Arabian Construction Fraternity.

The event was supported by leading construction giants such as Alec Energy, LINQ Modular Construction, Advanced Engineering Solutions from UAE, fire and acoustic specialists Siderise UK, leading glass manufacturer AGC-Obeikan KSA, and interlayer lamination solution specialists Kuraray Germany.

Officials from The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Riyadh, The American Institute of Architects Middle East, ArchiNet architect association in Saudi Arabia and QMEA were also in attendance.