You are here

  • Home
  • Technal launches near-zero carbon aluminum products

Technal launches near-zero carbon aluminum products

Technal launches near-zero carbon aluminum products
The event witnessed a very informative panel discussion on the ‘Sustainability Trends in KSA’ and reflected on the powerful sustainable actions the industry. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j5bdt

Updated 58 sec ago
Arab News

Technal launches near-zero carbon aluminum products

Technal launches near-zero carbon aluminum products
Updated 58 sec ago
Arab News

The sixth edition of “World of Technal: Seminar on Sustainability and Building envelopes” concluded on Wednesday in Riyadh.

Technal, a French brand and part of the Norwegian Hydro Group, is a pioneer provider of aluminum systems for doors, windows, and facades in the Kingdom’s market with several exceptional and unique products and partnerships.

Robinson Sam, managing director at Hydro Building Systems for the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia, said: “Technal announced the launch of its latest products “Hydro CIRCAL” in the Kingdom, the world’s first near-zero carbon aluminum made with 100 percent post-consumer aluminum scrap for doors windows and facades.

He added that “Hydro CIRCAL” production with the use of post-consumer scrap significantly reduces the CO2 footprint compared to pre-consumer/process scrap as well as normal bauxite extraction and refinement, with no additional cost.

Sam praised the Saudi Arabia’s building development and construction progress, which showed its strong commitment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by taking actions and innovative approaches towards its green initiative that can be seen in the Line project in Neom among others.

Feras Farah, sales director for Middle East, said: “The building and construction sector accounts for 39 percent of energy related CO2 emissions, in addition to reducing embodied carbon, modern aluminium facade technology with high performances reduces greatly the operational carbon emissions. The advanced technology provided by Technal offers many innovative and dynamic solutions to the Kingdom’s market.”

Farah said that the most efficient way to reduce operational emissions is to offer performance products in order to optimize the energy consumption once the building is used.

The modern and efficient design of building contributes to reducing energy bills by rates of up to 40-50 percent, which mean less energy consumed and produced and less emissions generated.

In addition, Technal solutions have other advantages of sound and dust proofing, distribution of natural lighting, aesthetic and functional elements, and many more. Farah that Hydro is moving in with investments and partnerships in the coming period to keep pace with the steady growth in the Kingdom’s construction and development movement, especially in the upcoming giga projects.

The event witnessed a very informative panel discussion on the “Sustainability Trends in KSA” and reflected on the powerful sustainable actions the industry gearing up to take on the huge construction boom in the Kingdom.

The panel included Waleed Al-Ghamdi, director of Sustainability from ROSHN Real Estate; Mohammed Al-Masmoum, Red Sea Global; Dr. Ali Shash, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and Babette Cilliers, Alec Energy.

Several international engineering and architectural officials participated in the conference, including Zaha Hadid architects from London, Werner Sobek, Priedemann from Germany and others from the Saudi Arabian Construction Fraternity.

The event was supported by leading construction giants such as Alec Energy, LINQ Modular Construction, Advanced Engineering Solutions from UAE, fire and acoustic specialists Siderise UK, leading glass manufacturer AGC-Obeikan KSA, and interlayer lamination solution specialists Kuraray Germany.

Officials from The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Riyadh, The American Institute of Architects Middle East, ArchiNet architect association in Saudi Arabia and QMEA were also in attendance.

flynas: 6 daily flights to Doha from Riyadh, Jeddah from Nov. 20

flynas: 6 daily flights to Doha from Riyadh, Jeddah from Nov. 20
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

flynas: 6 daily flights to Doha from Riyadh, Jeddah from Nov. 20

flynas: 6 daily flights to Doha from Riyadh, Jeddah from Nov. 20
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced the launch of new daily flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Doha, on the occasion of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will be held from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. 

As of Nov. 20, flynas will operate upto 30 weekly flights from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. 

Launching the new direct flights to Doha comes in alignment with flynas' expansion strategy and plan under the slogan "We Connect the World to the Kingdom.” 

The airline’s strategy is aligned with the objectives of the civil aviation strategy to reach 330 million passengers and increase the number of international destinations connected with the Kingdom to more than 250 destinations by 2030.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Kingdom welcomes all holders of the "Hayya" card for the World Cup fans, which will allow them to apply for an online entry visa for a period of 60 days. Holders of the card can enter and exit the Kingdom multiple times. 

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com , the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.

Salam gives gaming aficionados a memorable experience at Comic Con Arabia 2022

Salam held competitive tournaments for seasoned and amateur gamers (Supplied)
Salam held competitive tournaments for seasoned and amateur gamers (Supplied)
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Salam gives gaming aficionados a memorable experience at Comic Con Arabia 2022

Salam held competitive tournaments for seasoned and amateur gamers (Supplied)
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Salam, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading telecom companies, wowed e-sports enthusiasts at Comic Con Arabia, which took place between Oct.20 – 22  in Jeddah, offering a one-of-a-kind gaming experience. 

Being the official e-sport and technology host at the event, Salam gave the gaming community in the Kingdom a memorable experience for all attendees as it implemented competitive tournaments for seasoned gamers, in addition to tactical, smaller tournaments for amateur gamers. 

Salam’s focus on innovation saw experiential games involving virtual reality (VR) introduced to Comic Con Arabia 2022, as well as other state-of-the-art interactive experiences. 

The event was a celebration of all things pop-culture. It spans a large spectrum covering international comic book creators and illustrators, Hollywood and streaming celebrities, international cosplayers, e-sports tournaments, local and regional creators and influencers, exclusive pop-culture merchandise, and music performances.

Salam’s focus on gamers in Saudi Arabia, currently home to 23.5 million gaming enthusiasts, led to the creation of its “Gamers League’”where gamers were invited to compete in a series of gaming competitions and win valuable prizes. 

Salam’s dedicated “Gamer” package is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and accommodates the growing community of amateur and professional gamers. 

The package includes top-of-the-range routers providing unprecedented internet connectivity with upload speeds of up to 150 Mbps and download speeds of up to 300 Mbps. 

This innovative service is apt considering the country’s plans to develop the gaming and e-sports industry with the aim to create 39,000 new jobs and boost Saudi Arabia’s GDP by SR50 billion (USD $13.3 billion) by 2030. 

Salam’s reputation as a leading homegrown telecom provider in Saudi Arabia, and for having the best performing connectivity for gamers, led it to being the official e-sports and technology sponsor at Comic Con Arabia 2022. 

With over 15 years of experience in the field, Salam offers next-generation connectivity and technology solutions for business and domestic consumers.

Salam offers connectivity, wholesale, and technology solutions for businesses and a fast-growing home and personal customer segment with the Kingdom’s only 1 Gbps home fiber service. 

As one of the region’s most established networks, Ookla SpeedTest Awards recently awarded Salam with the Best Internet Video Experience award in Saudi Arabia. 

Airbus, Salam join forces for High Altitude Platform Station connectivity services

Airbus, Salam join forces for High Altitude Platform Station connectivity services
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Airbus, Salam join forces for High Altitude Platform Station connectivity services

Airbus, Salam join forces for High Altitude Platform Station connectivity services
Updated 25 October 2022
Arab News

Airbus HAPS Connectivity Business has signed a strategic partnership with Salam to progress the development of private networks, IoT applications, disaster management solutions, and other connectivity and high-altitude Earth observation services from the stratosphere to serve the Kingdom.

Ahmad Al-Anqari, Salam CEO, said: “We see in Airbus’ Zephyr platform a key asset to provide private network services, IoT solutions as well as civil, governmental and non-governmental applications. There are numerous use cases for the platform’s capabilities and we look forward to this partnership with Airbus to serve the Saudi market in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.”

“In partnership with Salam, our Zephyr platform, with its demonstrated advanced capabilities, will be instrumental in serving several markets in the Kingdom,” said Jeff Smith, head of Connectivity of Airbus HAPS Connectivity Business.

Salam is a leading Saudi telecommunications and ICT company and part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group.

Airbus, a leader in the HAPS (High Altitude Platform Station) market with Zephyr, will provide low-latency, direct-to-device 5G connectivity services, in addition to persistent high-resolution imaging and live-video, delivered from the stratosphere.

The company’s solution will support in bridging the digital divide and will bring connectivity services to those who are currently unserved or underserved from a solar powered and carbon neutral platform.

 

All-new BMW 3 Series now available at Mohamed Yousef Naghi Motors

All-new BMW 3 Series now available at Mohamed Yousef Naghi Motors
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

All-new BMW 3 Series now available at Mohamed Yousef Naghi Motors

All-new BMW 3 Series now available at Mohamed Yousef Naghi Motors
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

With a new look, an extensively modernized premium ambience and an advanced evolution in digitalization, the all-new BMW 3 Series has now arrived at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors — the latest addition to the leading fleet available across the Kingdom.

Starting at an attractive price of only SR253,000 ($67,325), the latest evolution to the 3 Series comes with rejuvenated exteriors and interiors and includes targeted updates to the front and rear-end design, which shine an even brighter spotlight than ever on the sporting ability for which the BMW 3 Series Sedan.

With greater emphasis to the sporty appearance of the new BMW 3 Series Sedan, the redesigned headlights and kidney grille give the car a strong visual presence. On the interior, the newly designed cockpit includes the BMW Operating System iDrive 8 and the BMW Curved Display, adding to an advanced drive experience. 

All variants of the new BMW 3 Series now come as standard with the newly designed eight-speed Steptronic transmission with gearshift paddles on the steering wheel and a newly designed selector lever.

Heading the engine range for the BMW 3 Series is the Sedan model with ultra-sporty characteristics. This means the BMW 3 Series provides a powerful output range up to 374 hp.

Highly efficient internal combustion engines with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, and electrification in the form of plug-in hybrid and 48V mild hybrid technology, strike an exceptionally fine balance between driving pleasure and fuel economy.

For more information on the thrilling new BMW 3 series and to book a test drive, customers can visit their nearest showroom across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or visit www.bmw-saudiarabia.com/.

NBB collaborates with Mastercard to launch 100% recycled cards

NBB collaborates with Mastercard to launch 100% recycled cards
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

NBB collaborates with Mastercard to launch 100% recycled cards

NBB collaborates with Mastercard to launch 100% recycled cards
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

The National Bank of Bahrain has recently announced its shift to 100 percent recycled plastic cards in partnership with Mastercard. This long-term initiative is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to embed environmental sustainability within its daily operations.

In addition to the bank’s continuous strides towards implementing ESG practices, NBB will now produce all of its credit and prepaid cards with 100 percent recyclable material to reduce the bank’s environmental impact, plastic waste, and pollution.

The recent initiative will be implemented on all newly procured cards in line with NBB’s commitment to responsible banking.

Through the partnership, NBB aims to decrease its annual production of plastic after studies revealed that around 6 billion payment cards are produced annually and replaced every 3 to 5 years, resulting in an increase in harmful landfill waste across the world.

Subah Abdullatif Al-Zayani, chief executive retail banking at NBB, said: “Billions of bank cards are produced globally on an annual basis, which has an adverse impact on our environment. Alongside Mastercard, NBB’s approach to transitioning into 100 percent recycled cards aims to develop an effective life cycle strategy for eco-friendly products that helps minimize our impact on the environment. We have put the proper technology, processes and products in place to facilitate our shift to green cards as we aim to control our energy consumption, carbon footprint and plastic waste.”

Shadi Barakat, head of card business at NBB, said: “We are pleased to be launching our 100 percent recycled cards for all NBB cardholders, in partnership with Mastercard, enabling them to participate in our efforts to lower the negative effects of our products and services. NBB believes in reusing plastic waste, therefore we have ensured that our new sustainable product is made entirely out of recycled materials. This ongoing initiative is also part of our commitment to spread environmental awareness throughout the industry.”

Adam Jones, country general manager MENA Central, Mastercard, said: “At Mastercard, we are passionately committed to embedding sustainability in everything we do, and have been for a long time. We have an extensive track record in creating products, services, partnerships, and experiences that enable consumers to make sustainable consumption choices that are better for the planet – easily, intuitively, to their benefit.”

Maria Medvedeva, VP, country business development lead for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Mastercard said: “Our collaboration with NBB will play a significant role in removing the environmental impact of plastic waste. We know our customers are looking for ways to effect positive change in the world. Our technology, expertise and approach to partnership is advancing our mission to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital economy, where both people and the planet can thrive.”

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia chooses movie ‘Raven Song’ to represent Kingdom at Oscars
Saudi Arabia chooses movie ‘Raven Song’ to represent Kingdom at Oscars
Daniil Medvedev reaches final of ATP tournament in Vienna
Daniil Medvedev reaches final of ATP tournament in Vienna
Saudi Arabia complete training ahead of Honduras friendly
Saudi Arabia complete training ahead of Honduras friendly
Fresh uproar over Palestinian president “governing by decree’
Fresh uproar over Palestinian president “governing by decree’
Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water ‘grab’
Clashes as thousands march in France against agro industry water ‘grab’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.