Eddie Howe boss laughs off ‘outrageous’ Champions League talk as Newcastle crush Villa

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes it is “outrageous” to talk about Newcastle United as Champions League contenders, that despite another rampant win on Tyneside.
The swaggering Magpies eased to a 4-0 win over Aston Villa at St. James’ Park, a victory that kept Howe’s side in the Premier League top four.
And while United have already played more than a third of their games this campaign, and suffered just one defeat, Howe still refuses to acknowledge anyone talking about Newcastle breaking the top flight top four.
“That’s an outrageous question. We’re just happy where we are,” said the head coach when asked whether he considers his side as possible Champions League qualifiers come May.
“We’re trying to win every game. I’ll let you write the headlines. For me, it’s about keeping the players very level and very driven to win the next game.”
One player doing everything to make sure United stay up there at the moment is Miguel Almiron.
The Paraguayan netted his seventh goal of the season, his best season tally for United after just 13 games, which was his sixth goal in his last six games in the Premier League.
Callum Wilson got another two and Joelinton also bagged his first of the campaign.
Howe admits he’s running out of superlatives to describe the performances and the finishing of Almiron.
“I’m running out of words to describe his goals,” said Howe.
“I don’t know which one is the better one, the last three have just been so good. Today, he used the defender’s body really well.
“He’s obviously identified the top corner but to hit with the speed and accuracy he did, was brilliant. Full credit to Miggy, it was another tireless performance.”
While Howe smiled from ear to ear in his post-match analysis in the bowels of St. James’ Park, he was not 100 percent satisfied with the overall show.
“First-half was a difficult half for us because it was stop-start, we couldn’t get any rhythm. Aston Villa are very competitive,” said Howe.
“Teams will come here and try to disrupt us in different ways and I felt they did. We struggled to build consistent pressure.
“The first goal is so important in any game and today we got it, probably from our best move of the half.
“The second-half was totally different, that’s the football and the style that we want to see on a consistent basis here.
“I stood back and enjoyed the second-half. I thought we were really good.”
Brazil manager Tite was present on Tyneside to witness yet another Bruno Guimaraes masterclass in the middle, even if he was marked to a man by compatriot Douglas Luiz, as well as Emi Buendia.
And Howe thinks the manager will have been impressed with what he saw from the midfielder ahead of the World Cup in Qatar next month.
“Bruno’s an important part of our team, there is no doubt about that but I think there are relationships and partnerships forming in other areas of the team that are equally important,” said Howe.
“The balance of the team at the moment is very good, both attacking and defending as a unit. Very pleased with all aspects of the team, especially in the second-half. The subs came on and showed their quality as well. A good day for us.”
Newcastle United travel to Southampton next Sunday, looking to make it six wins in seven in the Premier League, before taking on Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, then rounding off the first-half of the season by hosting Chelsea.
