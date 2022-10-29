You are here

Eddie Howe boss laughs off 'outrageous' Champions League talk as Newcastle crush Villa

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park. (AFP)
Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park. (AFP)
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe boss laughs off 'outrageous' Champions League talk as Newcastle crush Villa

Eddie Howe boss laughs off ‘outrageous’ Champions League talk as Newcastle crush Villa
  • Magpies eased to a 4-0 win over Aston Villa at St. James’ Park, a victory that kept Howe’s side in the Premier League top four
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes it is “outrageous” to talk about Newcastle United as Champions League contenders, that despite another rampant win on Tyneside.
The swaggering Magpies eased to a 4-0 win over Aston Villa at St. James’ Park, a victory that kept Howe’s side in the Premier League top four.
And while United have already played more than a third of their games this campaign, and suffered just one defeat, Howe still refuses to acknowledge anyone talking about Newcastle breaking the top flight top four.
“That’s an outrageous question. We’re just happy where we are,” said the head coach when asked whether he considers his side as possible Champions League qualifiers come May.
“We’re trying to win every game. I’ll let you write the headlines. For me, it’s about keeping the players very level and very driven to win the next game.”
One player doing everything to make sure United stay up there at the moment is Miguel Almiron.
The Paraguayan netted his seventh goal of the season, his best season tally for United after just 13 games, which was his sixth goal in his last six games in the Premier League.
Callum Wilson got another two and Joelinton also bagged his first of the campaign.
Howe admits he’s running out of superlatives to describe the performances and the finishing of Almiron.
“I’m running out of words to describe his goals,” said Howe.
“I don’t know which one is the better one, the last three have just been so good. Today, he used the defender’s body really well.
“He’s obviously identified the top corner but to hit with the speed and accuracy he did, was brilliant. Full credit to Miggy, it was another tireless performance.”
While Howe smiled from ear to ear in his post-match analysis in the bowels of St. James’ Park, he was not 100 percent satisfied with the overall show.
“First-half was a difficult half for us because it was stop-start, we couldn’t get any rhythm. Aston Villa are very competitive,” said Howe.
“Teams will come here and try to disrupt us in different ways and I felt they did. We struggled to build consistent pressure.
“The first goal is so important in any game and today we got it, probably from our best move of the half.
“The second-half was totally different, that’s the football and the style that we want to see on a consistent basis here.
“I stood back and enjoyed the second-half. I thought we were really good.”
Brazil manager Tite was present on Tyneside to witness yet another Bruno Guimaraes masterclass in the middle, even if he was marked to a man by compatriot Douglas Luiz, as well as Emi Buendia.
And Howe thinks the manager will have been impressed with what he saw from the midfielder ahead of the World Cup in Qatar next month.
“Bruno’s an important part of our team, there is no doubt about that but I think there are relationships and partnerships forming in other areas of the team that are equally important,” said Howe.
“The balance of the team at the moment is very good, both attacking and defending as a unit. Very pleased with all aspects of the team, especially in the second-half. The subs came on and showed their quality as well. A good day for us.”
Newcastle United travel to Southampton next Sunday, looking to make it six wins in seven in the Premier League, before taking on Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, then rounding off the first-half of the season by hosting Chelsea.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Aston Villa Premier league UEFA Champions League

Daniil Medvedev reaches final of ATP tournament in Vienna

Daniil Medvedev reaches final of ATP tournament in Vienna
Daniil Medvedev reaches final of ATP tournament in Vienna

Daniil Medvedev reaches final of ATP tournament in Vienna
  • Medvedev is edging closer to securing his place at the ATP Finals which get underway in Turin on Nov. 13
VIENNA: Daniil Medvedev made short work of his last-four match against Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday to reach the final of the ATP tournament in Vienna.

The former world No. 1 did not face a single break point in a dominant 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Medvedev will face Denis Shapovalov on Sunday as he bids to win his second title of the season.

The Russian’s only tournament success this year came in an ATP 250 event in Mexico in August, which ended a run of five straight final defeats.

“There were a few moments in the match where I thought I should have done just a little bit better, to go in front earlier and try to build the pressure earlier,” said Medvedev.

“Then I managed to stay consistent and, in the most important points, managed to raise my level. That was enough today, and I’m really happy with my level.”

He had lost his previous meeting with Dimitrov at Indian Wells last year but had no such problems this time around, securing victory by winning the last five games of the match.

Medvedev is edging closer to securing his place at the ATP Finals which get underway in Turin on Nov. 13.

The 26-year-old, who won the season-ending event in 2020, sits fifth in the standings.

Canadian Shapovalov reached his second final of the month, after losing the Korea Open title match to Yoshihito Nishioka, by downing the in-form Borna Coric 7-6 (7/4), 6-0.

Shapovalov, who still has not won an ATP tournament since his first title in 2019, has won two of his five meetings with Medvedev, but lost the last three.

The 23-year-old edged a tight opening set in a tie-break, but Cincinnati Masters champion Coric fell away in the second as Shapovalov romped into the final.

Topics: Daniil Medvedev ATP

Saudi Arabia complete training ahead of Honduras friendly

Saudi Arabia complete training ahead of Honduras friendly
Saudi Arabia complete training ahead of Honduras friendly

Saudi Arabia complete training ahead of Honduras friendly
  • The players held a training session on Saturday at the Emirates Palace Stadium
ABU DHABI: The Saudi Arabia national team concluded their preparations Saturday for their friendly match against Honduras on Sunday evening at Al-Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The match comes as part of the third phase of the Green Falcons' preparatory program for the FIFA World Cup 2022, which begins next month in Qatar.

The match against Honduras will be the third friendly match during the current training camp and follows matches with Albania and North Macedonia.

It comes before two more friendlies agains Iceland and Panama.

The players held a training session on Saturday at the Emirates Palace Stadium, under the supervision of coach Herve Renard.  

Salman Al-Faraj did not participate in the training because he is ill, while Yasser Al-Shahrani returned to the camp.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Newcastle comfortable at Premier League's top table after 4-0 win over Aston Villa

Newcastle comfortable at Premier League’s top table after 4-0 win over Aston Villa
Newcastle comfortable at Premier League’s top table after 4-0 win over Aston Villa

Newcastle comfortable at Premier League’s top table after 4-0 win over Aston Villa
  • Callum Wilson adds a double to his tally as Magpies record 5th win in 6 matches
NEWCASTLE: If anyone in the Premier League remained in any doubt after last week, Newcastle United underlined to their rivals that they are very much part of the top flight party.

For far too long the Magpies have been passengers in the Premier League — present but not a threat to anyone, and all too happy to just exist.

But with the Public Investment Fund now at the helm, and Eddie Howe at the wheel, those days are long gone.

And it is becoming every bit more obvious by the week just why the established, so-called “big six,” and others with aspirations, fought so hard to make sure that the PIF did not get their hands on Newcastle.

Their wings were once clipped, but now the Magpies are flying high — and doing so with real purpose.

This was a rampant win, one done at a canter — and one that left many Newcastle fans flooding the city center on Saturday evening asking “is this what it feels like to actually be good?”

Callum Wilson netted twice against the Villains, who were 4-0 winners themselves last weekend, and Miguel Almiron made it seven for the season, with Joelinton getting a well-deserved first, as Newcastle made it five wins in six.

But for a narrow Spurs win over Bournemouth, the Magpies would be sitting in third place. As it stands, though, they had to settle for fourth — a remarkable statement in itself, given recent footballing history on Tyneside.

With England and Brazil bosses Gareth Southgate and Tite watching on from the stands — a first for St. James’ Park — Howe picked an unchanged team from the XI who beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 last weekend.

And in usual style, the Magpies started the game very much on the front foot.

After just three minutes, Newcastle swarmed down the right as Almiron found skipper Kieran Trippier, making his 300th English league appearance. The right-back chipped on to the head of Wilson, who peeled away from his man, but the effort went over. It was an early warning shot that the visitors did not heed.

It took Howe’s men until the 45th minute, plus five added minutes, to break the deadlock after a rather disjointed half of football, punctuated in the most part by injuries to Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia.

United threatened first with a sweeping move down the right as Trippier found Almiron, and Robin Olsen, on for Martinez minutes earlier, saved well with his outstretched leg.

Just minutes later, a similar move, with Newcastle clearly targeting left-back Ashley Young, broke down the stubborn Villa defense as Almiron was again teed up and his curling effort, bound for the far corner, was stopped by the outstretched arm of Young.

Wilson made no mistake, putting his penalty straight down the middle, giving Olsen no chance. Southgate take note.

Wilson had the ball in the net again moments later, this time rounding Olsen, but the offside flag denied him.

He was not to be denied for too much longer, though.

Just after the break a Trippier corner was taken short to Almiron, who produced a sumptuous back flick to the England right-back, whose chip was nodded in via the post from Wilson, who is proving to everyone this season that he is one of the best English strikers in the Premier League.

Like a swarm of bees, Newcastle hunted in packs — and you could tell that they smelled blood. Villa did their best to roll over under the pressure, too.

Joelinton made it 3-0 when he tucked in on the break after Wilson’s shot was saved by Olsen, before the most improved player in the top flight this season, Almiron, curled in what is becoming a trademark goal with his left, cutting in from the right for 4-0.

Instead of taking their foot off the gas, the relentless Magpies continued their assault on the Villa goal with a bar preventing Wilson getting a first Newcastle hat-trick and a post denying the impressive Jacob Murphy a goal off the bench.

The relentless assault on the established elites on and off the field is sustained, targeted and conducted with real purpose — a far cry from the Newcastle who used to just exist alongside the top flight.

And the biggest fear for those in their ivory towers in English football is that Newcastle United is only just getting started. The ceiling, as Jurgen Klopp referenced recently, is a long, long way from being reached.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league Aston Villa

Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter's return

Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter’s return
Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter’s return

Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter’s return
  • Tottenham fought back from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 to remain in third ahead of Newcastle
  • With Arsenal not in action until Sunday when they host Nottingham Forest, victory lifts City one point ahead of the Gunners at the top of the table
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League thanks to Kevin De Bruyne’s stunning strike in a 1-0 win over Leicester, as Chelsea boss Graham Potter suffered a nightmare return to Brighton with a 4-1 defeat on Saturday.
Tottenham fought back from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 to remain in third ahead of Newcastle.
City were without the free-scoring Erling Haaland for the trip to the King Power due to a foot injury and were blunted up front without the firepower of the Norwegian.
But one moment of magic from De Bruyne was enough for the winner as the Belgian’s free-kick four minutes into the second half clipped the inside of the post on its way past Danny Ward.
City needed one brilliant save from Ederson to prevent another sensational strike from an Belgian international as he turned Youri Tielemans’ volley onto the crossbar.
“I want this Kevin and we need this Kevin. The goals and assists he can do blind. But we need this type of involvement in the game and today that was the case,” said City boss Pep Guardiola.
With Arsenal not in action until Sunday when they host Nottingham Forest, victory lifts City one point ahead of the Gunners at the top of the table.
Potter had been unbeaten in his first nine games since leaving Brighton to take over at Chelsea last month.
By contrast, the Seagulls had not won in their first five games under new boss Roberto De Zerbi, but that all changed in a dominant first half by Brighton.
Thiago Silva twice cleared off the Chelsea goal line in the first five minutes before Leandro Trossard fired home the opener.
The visitors were then their own worst enemies as both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah deflected crosses into their own goal.
Kai Havertz’s header early in the second half pulled a goal back, but Pascal Gross rounded off a memorable win for Brighton late on.
Tottenham were staring a third consecutive league defeat in the face after Kieffer Moore struck twice for Bournemouth either side of half-time.
Spurs have at times looked toothless at times going forward in recent weeks, but won the game thanks to two set-pieces after Ryan Sessegnon pulled a goal back just before the hour mark.
Ben Davies rose highest to head home Ivan Perisic’s cross to level before Rodrigo Bentancur smashed home the winner from another corner in stoppage time.
Crystal Palace moved into the top half with a 1-0 win over Southampton as Odsonne Edouard slotted home the only goal at Selhurst Park.
Wolves remain in the bottom three despite coming from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw at Brentford.
Ben Mee put the Bees in front before Ruben Neves levelled with just Wolves’ sixth goal in 13 league games.
And Wolves’ issues in front of goal will not be helped by a suspension for Diego Costa after he was sent off in stoppage time.
Liverpool can close the gap on the top four when they host second-bottom Leeds at Anfield later on Saturday.

Topics: Chelsea Manchester city Brighton & Hove Albion Caribbean Premier League

6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz

6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz
6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz

6 Bayern players score in Bundesliga rout of Mainz
  • Sadio Mané bagged one goal and set up two more as Bayern cruised to their sixth straight win
  • Leipzig stayed a tough team to beat at home after a 2-0 result over struggling Bayer Leverkusen
MUNICH: Bayern Munich are back on top of the Bundesliga, for a day at least, after sweeping aside Mainz 6-2 with six different scorers to continue a run of big wins.
Sadio Mané bagged one goal and set up two more as Bayern cruised to their sixth straight win in all competitions, with an impressive 25 goals scored in those games.
Bayern needed just five minutes to take the lead as Mané set up Serge Gnabry for the opening goal. Jamal Musiala added a second and Mané earned, then scored, a penalty just before the break.
Mainz had chances to get back into the game, with Jonathan Burkardt hitting the crossbar and seeing his poorly hit penalty tipped over the bar. Silvan Widmer headed in from the resulting corner to make it 3-1, but Mainz’s comeback stopped there.
A precise cross from Mané allowed Leon Goretzka to head in for Bayern in the 58th and 17-year-old French striker Mathys Tel added Bayern’s fifth off the bench with a deflected shot in the 80th.
Backup goalkeeper Sven Ulreich — deputizing while Manuel Neuer’s recovery from a shoulder injury drags on — gave away the ball under little pressure soon after, allowing Marcus Ingvartsen to score a consolation goal for Mainz.
The four-goal lead was restored when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the veteran forward who has given Bayern much-needed structure in attack recently, scored in the 86th for his sixth goal in five games, after earlier assisting on Musiala’s goal.
Bayern went to the top by two points from surprise early season leader Union Berlin, which can retake first place if they beat Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday.
Bayern’s focus switch to Inter Milan on Tuesday as the German champion aim to complete a perfect record of six wins from six in the Champions League group stage.
LEIPZIG FORTRESS
Leipzig stayed a tough team to beat at home after a 2-0 result over struggling Bayer Leverkusen.
Leipzig have won seven successive home games under coach Marco Rose since he was appointed in September following a crushing 4-1 loss at home to Shakhtar Donetsk under his predecessor Domenico Tedesco.
Christopher Nkunku’s header and Timo Werner’s goal on a counterattack gave Leipzig the win. Injuries meant Leipzig started with third-choice goalkeeper Orjan Nyland but he had little to do against a Leverkusen team which dropped to 16th and have one win in six games under new coach Xabi Alonso.
FELIX NMECHA’S MOMENT
Felix Nmecha has spent most of his career in the shadow of his older brother and teammate Lukas, first at Manchester City and then at Wolfsburg, but he was the star as Wolfsburg beat relegation-threatened Bochum 4-0.
Felix Nmecha scored his first career Bundesliga goal with a header in the 27th minute then notched a second in similar style in the second half.
Ridle Baku and Jonas Wind had the other goals for Wolfsburg, which are unbeaten in six league and cup games.
Bochum failed to build on their upset of Union Berlin last week.
Waldemar Anton scored in stoppage time from a backheeled pass by Tiago Tomas for Stuttgart to beat Augsburg 2-1.

Topics: Bayern Munich Mainz RB Leipzig Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen

