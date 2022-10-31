Grain ships sail from Ukraine ports as Russian missiles knock out power across country

You are here

Joint Coordination Centre officials board a cargo ship as it waits to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi in Istanbul, Turkiye, October 31, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 31 October 2022
AFP

  • For the past three weeks, Russia has attacked Ukrainian civil infrastructure using expensive long-range missiles and cheap Iranian-made “suicide drones”
  • Shmyhal said 18 targets, mostly energy infrastructure, were hit in missile and drone strikes on 10 Ukrainian regions
AFP

KYIV: Ships carrying grain sailed from Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Moscow’s suspension of its participation in a UN program to ensure the safety of such cargoes amid an unrelenting war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would continue implementing the program, brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye in July and aimed at keeping the supply of food commodities to world markets flowing.
“We understand what we offer the world. We offer stability on the food production market,” Zelensky told a news conference.
But Moscow said it was “unacceptable” for shipping to pass through a Black Sea security corridor as Ukraine was using it to conduct military operations against Russia.
The Russian defense ministry said it could not guarantee security in the area until the Kyiv agreed not to use the route for military purposes — an accusation Ukraine denies.
However, the ministry did not say what Russia would do if ships continued to sail the route. It stressed that Russia was not withdrawing from the deal but only suspending it.
Moscow announced the suspension on Saturday after what it said was a Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea fleet.
Meanwhile on the 250th day of a war that has ground on since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russian missiles rained down across the country. Explosions boomed out in Kyiv, sending black smoke into the sky.
Ukrainian officials said energy infrastructure was hit including at hydro-electric dams, knocking out power, heat and water supplies.
Ukraine’s military said it had shot down 44 of 50 Russian missiles. But strikes left 80 percent of Kyiv without running water, authorities said. Ukrainian police said 13 people were injured in the latest attacks.
“Food must flow”
Still, the resumption of food exports from Ukrainian ports suggested that the prospect of rising world hunger had been averted for now. International officials had feared that Moscow would reimpose a blockade on Ukrainian grain.
Earlier on Monday, Amir Abdullah, the UN official who coordinates the program, said in a Tweet: “Civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or held hostage. The food must flow.”
Shortly afterwards, Ukraine confirmed that 12 ships had set sail. The 354,500 tons of grain they carried was the most in a day since the program began.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, said it was very important for the grain deal to continue, the Turkish defense ministry said.
Missile strikes
Russia’s missile strikes during the Monday morning rush hour repeated a tactic it has pursued this month of targeting Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, especially power stations.
The US ambassador to Kyiv, Bridget Brink, tweeted: “Like millions of Ukrainians, our @USEmbassyKyiv team is once again taking shelter as Russia continues its callous and barbaric missile strikes on the people of Ukraine in an effort to leave the country cold and dark as we approach winter.”
For the past three weeks, Russia has attacked Ukrainian civil infrastructure using expensive long-range missiles and cheap Iranian-made “suicide drones” that fly at a target and detonate.
Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said 18 targets, mostly energy infrastructure, were hit in missile and drone strikes on 10 Ukrainian regions on Monday.
In Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, the strikes had caused a blackout that left trolleybus driver Ihor Polovikov stranded in his electric cable-powered vehicle.
He was fed up, he said, adding: “But nobody will give up just like that. We got used to it, it’s the ninth month. Everyone has understood that this is necessary.”
“Blackmailing the world”
Moscow said it was forced to pull out of the Black Sea grain shipping deal after blaming Kyiv for blasts that damaged Russian navy ships in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Saturday.
Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied it was behind the explosions that hit the Crimea base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, but says Russia’s navy is a legitimate military target. Moscow said the blasts were caused by a wave of sea and air drones.
After Russia suspended its participation in the grain shipping program, the United States accused Russia of using food as a weapon. President Zelensky said Moscow was “blackmailing the world with hunger.” Russia denies that is its aim.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the UN-brokered deal was “hardly feasible” since Russia could no longer guarantee the safety of shipping.
Ukraine and Russia are both among the world’s largest exporters of food. For three months, the UN-backed deal has guaranteed Ukrainian exports can reach markets, lifting a Russian de facto blockade. The news that Moscow was pulling out of the deal had sent global wheat prices soaring by more than 5 percent on Monday morning.
The ships that sailed on Monday included one hired by the UN World Food Programme to bring 40,000 tons of grain to drought-hit Africa.
Also on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow had completed the partial military mobilization announced by President Vladimir Putin in September and no further call-up notices would be issued.
Putin announced Russia’s first mobilization since World War Two on Sept. 21, one of a series of escalatory measures in response to Ukrainian gains on the battlefield.
Defense Minister Shoigu said at the time that some 300,000 additional personnel would be drafted. But the mobilization has proceeded chaotically and thousands have fled Russia to avoid being drafted.

North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills

North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills
Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
AP

North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills

North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills
  • North Korea has ramped up its weapons demonstrations to a record place this year, launching more than 40 ballistic missiles
Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response.
The statement from the ministry came as the US and South Korea conduct aerial drills involving more than 200 warplanes, including their advanced F-35 fighter jets, as they step up their defense posture in the face of North Korea’s increased weapons testing and growing nuclear threat.
North Korea has ramped up its weapons demonstrations to a record place this year, launching more than 40 ballistic missiles, including developmental intercontinental ballistic missiles and an intermediate-range missile fired over Japan. The North has punctuated those tests with an escalatory nuclear doctrine that authorizes preemptive nuclear attacks in loosely defined crisis situations.
The US and South Korea have resumed large-scale military drills this year after downsizing or suspending them in past years as part of efforts to create diplomatic space with Pyongyang and because of the pandemic.
The United States and South Korea’s “Vigilant Storm” air force drills, which are to continue through Friday, came after South Korea completed its annual 12-day “Hoguk” field exercises that officials say also involved an unspecified number of American troops.
North Korea’s latest statement came just days after the country fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, extending a barrage of launches since late September. Some of those launches have been described by the North as simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean and US targets.
North Korea has said its testing activities are meant as a warning amid the joint military drills. But some experts say Pyongyang has also used the drills as a chance to test new weapons systems, boost its nuclear capability and increase its leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul.
In comments attributed to an unidentified spokesperson, the North Korean Foreign Ministry statement said the military drills exposed the United States as the “chief culprit in destroying peace and security.” It said the North was ready to take “all necessary measures” to defend against outside military threats.
“If the US continuously persists in the grave military provocations, the DPRK will take into account more powerful follow-up measures,” the spokesperson said, using North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The statement did not specify what those measures could be.
South Korean officials have said North Korea could up the ante in coming weeks by detonating its first nuclear test device since September 2017, which could possibly take the country a step closer to its goals of building a full-fledged nuclear arsenal capable of threatening regional US allies and the American mainland.
In recent weeks, North Korea has also fired hundreds of shells in inter-Korean maritime buffer zones that the two Koreas established in 2018 to reduce frontline military tensions. North Korea has said that firing was in reaction to South Korean live-fire exercises at land border areas. The rival Koreas exchanged warning shots Oct. 24 along their disputed western sea boundary, a scene of past bloodshed and naval battles, as they accused each other of violating the boundary.

Russia recruiting US-trained Afghan commandos, vets say

Russia recruiting US-trained Afghan commandos, vets say
Updated 01 November 2022
AP

Russia recruiting US-trained Afghan commandos, vets say

Russia recruiting US-trained Afghan commandos, vets say
  • Russia looking to attract thousands of the former elite Afghan commandos into a ‘foreign legion’ with offers of steady $1,500-a-month payments
  • Retired CIA officer Michael Mulroy: ‘We didn’t get these individuals out as we promised, and now it’s coming home to roost’
Updated 01 November 2022
AP

Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and then fled to Iran after the chaotic US withdrawal last year are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press.
They said the Russians want to attract thousands of the former elite Afghan commandos into a “foreign legion” with offers of steady $1,500-a-month payments and promises of safe havens for themselves and their families so they can avoid deportation home to what many assume would be death at the hands of the Taliban.
“They don’t want to go fight — but they have no choice,” said one of the generals, Abdul Raof Arghandiwal, adding that the dozen or so commandos in Iran with whom he has texted fear deportation most. “They ask me, ‘Give me a solution. What should we do? If we go back to Afghanistan, the Taliban will kill us.’”
Arghandiwal said the recruiting is led by the Russian mercenary force Wagner Group. Another general, Hibatullah Alizai, the last Afghan army chief before the Taliban took over, said the effort is also being helped by a former Afghan special forces commander who lived in Russia and speaks the language.
The Russian recruitment follows months of warnings from US soldiers who fought with Afghan special forces that the Taliban was intent on killing them and that they might join with US enemies to stay alive or out of anger with their former ally.
A GOP congressional report in August specifically warned of the danger that the Afghan commandos — trained by US Navy SEALs and Army Green Berets — could end up giving up information about US tactics to the Daesh group, Iran or Russia — or fight for them.
“We didn’t get these individuals out as we promised, and now it’s coming home to roost,” said Michael Mulroy, a retired CIA officer who served in Afghanistan, adding that the Afghan commandos are highly skilled, fierce fighters. “I don’t want to see them in any battlefield, frankly, but certainly not fighting the Ukrainians.”
Mulroy was skeptical, however, that Russians would be able to persuade many Afghan commandos to join because most he knew were driven by the desire to make democracy work in their country rather than being guns for hire.
AP was investigating the Afghan recruiting when details of the effort were first reported by Foreign Policy magazine last week based on unnamed Afghan military and security sources. The recruitment comes as Russian forces reel from Ukrainian military advances and Russian President Vladimir Putin pursues a sputtering mobilization effort, which has prompted nearly 200,000 Russian men to flee the country to escape service.
Russia’s Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for Yevgeny Prigozhin, who recently acknowledged being the founder of the Wagner Group, dismissed the idea of an ongoing effort to recruit former Afghan soldiers as “crazy nonsense.”
The US Defense Department also didn’t reply to a request for comment, but a senior official suggested the recruiting is not surprising given that Wagner has been trying to sign up soldiers in several other countries.
It’s unclear how many Afghan special forces members who fled to Iran have been courted by the Russians, but one told the AP he is communicating through the WhatsApp chat service with about 400 other commandos who are considering offers.
He said many like him fear deportation and are angry at the US for abandoning them.
“We thought they might create a special program for us, but no one even thought about us,” said the former commando, who requested anonymity because he fears for himself and his family. “They just left us all in the hands of the Taliban.”
The commando said his offer included Russian visas for himself as well as his three children and wife who are still in Afghanistan. Others have been offered extensions of their visas in Iran. He said he is waiting to see what others in the WhatsApp groups decide but thinks many will take the deal.
US veterans who fought with Afghan special forces have described to the AP nearly a dozen cases, none confirmed independently, of the Taliban going house to house looking for commandos still in the country, torturing or killing them, or doing the same to family members if they are nowhere to be found.
Human Rights Watch has said more than 100 former Afghan soldiers, intelligence officers and police were killed or forcibly “disappeared” just three months after the Taliban took over despite promises of amnesty. The United Nations in a report in mid-October documented 160 extrajudicial killings and 178 arrests of former government and military officials.
The brother of an Afghan commando in Iran who has accepted the Russian offer said Taliban threats make it difficult to refuse. He said his brother had to hide for three months after the fall of Kabul, shuttling between relatives’ houses while the Taliban searched his home.
“My brother had no other choice other than accepting the offer,” said the commando’s brother, Murad, who would only give his first name because of fear the Taliban might track him down. “This was not an easy decision for him.”
Former Afghan army chief Alizai said much of the Russian recruiting effort is focused on Tehran and Mashhad, a city near the Afghan border where many have fled. None of the generals who spoke to the AP, including a third, Abdul Jabar Wafa, said their contacts in Iran know how many have taken up the offer.
“You get military training in Russia for two months, and then you go to the battle lines,” read one text message a former Afghan soldier in Iran sent to Arghandiwal. “A number of personnel have gone, but they have lost contact with their families and friends altogether. The exact statistics are unclear.”
An estimated 20,000 to 30,000 Afghan special forces fought with the Americans during the two-decade war, and only a few hundred senior officers were airlifted out when the US military withdrew from Afghanistan. Since many of the Afghan commandos did not work directly for the US military, they were not eligible for special US visas.
“They were the ones who fought to the really last minute. And they never, never, never talked to the Taliban. They never negotiated,” Alizai said. “Leaving them behind is the biggest mistake.”

Peace talks on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict are extended

Peace talks on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict are extended
Updated 31 October 2022
AFP

Peace talks on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict are extended

Peace talks on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict are extended
Updated 31 October 2022
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Talks between the Ethiopian government and the rebel authorities in Tigray aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to their devastating two-year conflict were continuing on Monday, a diplomat said.

The negotiations led by the African Union began last Tuesday in South Africa, the first formal dialogue to try to end a war that has killed many thousands of people and unleashed a desperate humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia.

South Africa had initially said the talks being held in Pretoria would run until Sunday, but they remain shrouded in secrecy.

Ebba Kalondo, spokeswoman for AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat, said in a message that that “there was no date limitation put on the talks.”

A diplomat with knowledge of the discussions confirmed that the talks were continuing on Monday, without giving further details, adding: “They are very strict about confidentiality.”

A source close to the Tigrayan delegation in South Africa had said at the weekend that the talks would likely continue until Tuesday.

Since the negotiations began, intense fighting has continued unabated in Tigray, where government troops backed by the Eritrean army and regional forces have been waging artillery bombardments and air strikes, capturing a string of towns from the rebels.

Diplomatic efforts to try to bring the government and the rebels to the negotiating table gathered pace after combat resumed in late August, torpedoing a five-month truce that had allowed limited amounts of aid into Tigray.

The international community has voiced deep alarm over the ongoing fighting and the human cost it has exacted on civilians caught in the crossfire.

It is calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities, humanitarian access to Tigray where many face hunger, and a withdrawal of Eritrean forces, whose return to the battleground has raised fears of renewed atrocities against civilians.

The conflict erupted on Nov. 4, 2020, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray after accusing the region’s ruling Tigray People’s Liberation Front of attacking federal army camps.

Since then, the fighting in Africa’s second most populous country has forced well over two million people from their homes, and according to US estimates, killed as many as half a million. UN children’s agency UNICEF said in a report issued at the weekend that about 574,000 people alone had been displaced in Tigray as well as the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara since combat resumed in late August.

“Insecurity and restrictions on the movement of aid continue to constrain the humanitarian response across the three regions,” it said.

Somalia appeals for international help after deadly blasts

Somalia appeals for international help after deadly blasts
Updated 31 October 2022
AFP

Somalia appeals for international help after deadly blasts

Somalia appeals for international help after deadly blasts
Updated 31 October 2022
AFP

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s president has issued an urgent plea for international help for wounded victims of devastating car bombings at the weekend that claimed the lives of 120 people.

Bulldozers were still clearing the blast site in the capital Mogadishu on Monday in the hunt for bodies feared trapped under the rubble.

Saturday’s attack, which also wounded more than 300 people, was claimed by the Al-Shabab group and was the deadliest in the fragile Horn of Africa nation in five years.

“We appeal for the international community, Somali brothers, and other Muslim brothers and or partners to send doctors to Somalia to help the hospitals treat the wounded people,” President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said in a statement on Sunday.

He warned that the death toll could rise, as ill-equipped hospitals were swamped.

Somalia has been mired in chaos since the fall of president Siad Barre’s military regime in 1991 and has one of the world’s weakest health systems after decades of conflict.

“We cannot airlift all these numbers of wounded people ... anyone who can send us (help) we request to send us,” said Mohamud.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has ordered schools closed so that students can take part in a national blood donation drive.

Mohamud said he himself was among several hundred people who had donated blood to hospitals for the victims.

The World Health Organization said on Sunday it was ready to help the government treat the wounded and provide trauma care.

Al-Shabab, a group linked to Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack in which two cars packed with explosives blew up minutes apart near the city’s busy Zobe intersection, followed by gunfire.

It said it had targeted the country’s Ministry of Education.

The explosions tore through walls and shattered windows of nearby buildings, sending shrapnel flying and plumes of smoke and dust into the air.

Ali Yare Ali, a local government official in Mogadishu, said that between seven and nine bodies were suspected to be under the rubble of buildings destroyed by the blasts.

The attack took place at the same junction where a truck packed with explosives blew up on Oct. 14, 2017, killing 512 people and injuring more than 290, the deadliest attack in Somalia.

Somalia’s allies denounced the bombings, with the US, the UN and the African Union among those issuing messages of support.

The attack tests the government’s ability to secure the conflict-weary nation, including the capital of nearly 2.5 million people.

“The Somali nation and these terrorists are at war, as I speak now, there is fighting ongoing in many parts of the country,” Mohamud said Sunday.

“We are at war with them, and we are killing each other.”

Mohamud called on all Somalis to show solidarity and support those affected by the attack.

“We must get united in providing assistance to the families, children and parents of those who were martyred,” he said, lauding donations of water, food and clothes to survivors.

It was not immediately clear how the cars loaded with explosives evaded the numerous checkpoints that ring-fence the coastal city.

Witnesses said the road was busy with rows of tuk-tuks and other vehicles when the first blast hit.

First responders were met with a second explosion, killing the elderly and women with children strapped on their back, police said.

“I could not sleep last night because of the horrible scene,” police officer Adan Mohamed said on Sunday.

Al-Shabab fighters have stepped up their attacks in Somalia since Mohamud was elected in May and vowed an “all-out-war” against terrorism.

In August, the group launched a 30-hour gun and bomb attack on the popular Hayat hotel in Mogadishu, killing 21 people and wounding 117.

The insurgents have been seeking to overthrow the government in Mogadishu for about 15 years.

They were driven out of the capital in 2011 by an African Union force but the group still controls swathes of countryside and continues to wage deadly strikes on civilian, political and military targets.

Philippines records over half of storm death toll in autonomous Muslim region

Philippines records over half of storm death toll in autonomous Muslim region
Updated 31 October 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippines records over half of storm death toll in autonomous Muslim region

Philippines records over half of storm death toll in autonomous Muslim region
  • President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said national state of calamity ‘not necessary’
  • Nearly 2 million people affected by Tropical Storm Nalgae
Updated 31 October 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Over 100 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to hit the Philippines this year, officials said on Monday, with more than half of the deaths recorded in the country’s southern autonomous Muslim region.

Tropical Storm Nalgae barreled across the Southeast Asian country over the weekend and set off flash floods and landslides, leaving behind a trail of destruction and flooding in one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

The worst storm impact was recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which had been swamped by unusually heavy rains. At least 53 people were killed in its Maguindanao province, according to data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The region’s chief minister, however, said authorities are recovering more bodies from a huge mudslide in Maguindanao’s Datu Odin Sinsuat town.

“Retrieval operations are ongoing. So far more than 60 cadavers have been dug up,” BARMM Chief Minister Ahod “Al-Haj Murad” Ebrahim told Arab News.

The mudslide laden with rocks, trees and debris reportedly buried dozens of houses in Kusiong village where authorities fear more casualties as rescue operations continued on Monday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who flew on Monday over the flood-submerged districts to inspect the damage after Nalgae, said it was not necessary to declare a one-year national state of calamity, a day after the recommendation was proposed by the national disaster council.

“I don’t think it’s necessary,” Marcos said during a press briefing.

“I came to that conclusion in consultation with DENR,” he said, referring to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. “They said (damage) wasn’t extensive; it was very highly localized.”

The president said Maguindanao, Quezon and Cavite were the country’s hardest hit provinces and have declared their own state of calamity.

Nearly 2 million people across over 5,100 villages in the Philippines were affected by Nalgae, according to official data, as floodwaters swamped many provinces and cities and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Typhoon Noru had damaged swaths of the country’s farmland only in September, causing damages of nearly $51 million.

The Philippines sees about 20 storms and typhoons every year. The archipelago nation of more than 7,600 islands also lies in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where the majority of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making it one of the most disaster-prone countries.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, left more than 6,000 people dead or missing and displaced millions in the central Philippines.

