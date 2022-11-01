You are here

Lebanon seizes captagon pills inside construction material

Lebanon seizes captagon pills inside construction material
Officer empties a bag of tablets of captagon, drug trafficking. (AFP)
Updated 01 November 2022
AFP

Lebanon seizes captagon pills inside construction material

Lebanon seizes captagon pills inside construction material
Updated 01 November 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanese security forces seized over five million captagon pills hidden inside construction material, the interior minister said Tuesday, in the latest bust of the amphetamine-type stimulant.
Officers seized “a large quantity of captagon” during a raid on a warehouse in the southern Lebanese city of Ghazieh, Bassam Mawlawi said in a statement.
The illegal shipment of pills was labelled as heading to Sudan via Ivory Coast, but it is unclear if that was the true destination.
In January, authorities seized a large quantity of captagon hidden inside a tea shipment, bound for Saudi Arabia via Togo.
Lebanese authorities have ramped up efforts to counter captagon production and trafficking after backlash from Gulf nations, where most shipments are headed.
Most of global captagon production originates in Syria, spurring a multi-billion-dollar industry that has made the drug the country’s largest export by far.
Captagon was long labelled “the jihadist drug” and closely associated with the Daesh group and its atrocities.
Captagon traffickers have in recent years found ever more imaginative places in which to conceal their drug, from fake oranges, to real hollowed-out pomegranates and pitted olives.

Topics: Lebanon drugs trafficing Captagon pills

Arab League assures Lebanon of full support in hour of crisis

Arab League assures Lebanon of full support in hour of crisis
Updated 28 min 6 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Arab League assures Lebanon of full support in hour of crisis

Arab League assures Lebanon of full support in hour of crisis
  • ‘The Arab League stands by Lebanon’s government,’ said Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit to caretaker PM Najib Mikati in Algeria
  • The EU has recalled sanctions that may be taken against individuals or entities that would prevent Lebanon from emerging from its crisis
Updated 28 min 6 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon officially entered into a presidential vacuum on Tuesday. 

The Lebanese flag was lowered to half mast at the Baabda Presidential Palace and a memorandum was issued to take down the photo of former President Michel Aoun from offices and halls in official departments, following the protocols adopted at the end of the presidential term.

Arab and international officials reiterated their calls to elect Aoun’s successor as soon as possible to prevent a prolonged power vacuum.

The EU recalled sanctions that may be taken against individuals or entities that would prevent Lebanon from emerging from its crisis.

“The Arab League stands by the Lebanese government,” Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit said after meeting Lebanese caretaker Premier Najib Mikati in Algeria ahead of the 31st Arab Summit.

Aboul Gheit further stressed the importance of doing everything necessary to hold the Lebanese presidential elections on time.

Mikati met Sheikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, special representative of the king of Bahrain, in the presence of Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib.

“Lebanon seeks the best relations with the Arab brothers,” Mikati said, calling on the Arabs to “understand the Lebanese situation and support Lebanon.”

The EU’s high representative, Josep Borrell, said in a statement: “After four inconclusive rounds of parliamentary votes, no candidate was elected and the presidency of Lebanon is now vacant.

Since the last general elections in May, no government was formed. Such a political vacuum is occurring while Lebanon is facing a deteriorating socioeconomic situation. Institutional volatility compounded with economic instability would pose serious risks for Lebanon and its people.

“The EU once again calls on the Lebanese leadership to organize presidential elections and form a government with the utmost urgency. In July 2022, the EU renewed a sanctions framework that allows imposing restrictive measures on individuals or entities blocking an exit from the Lebanese crisis. To facilitate the disbursement of the additional international funding and reverse the deteriorating trend of the Lebanese economy, a disbursing agreement with the International Monetary Fund must be reached, and key, long overdue reforms must be undertaken without any further delay.”

The EU stressed its commitment to continue to assist Lebanon and its people to move forward toward the recovery and stability they deserve, provided that Lebanese leaders assume their responsibilities and take the necessary measures.

The French Embassy in Lebanon retweeted a post by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying: “The serious and unprecedented crisis in Lebanon requires the proper and full functioning of all its institutions. In this context, France calls on the Lebanese deputies to elect, without delay, a new president.”

The Russian Embassy in Lebanon hoped that “the friendly people of Lebanon will succeed in overcoming the current difficult stage, which can only be achieved within the framework of a joint constructive action, in which everyone’s opinion is taken into account and without external interference.”

Speaking from Algeria, Mikati reiterated: “The caretaker government should run the country normally without provocation, provided that the priority remains to elect a new president and form a new government, and that cooperation and harmony exist between them.

“In the event of any emergency, I will consult the ministers before making any decision regarding holding a Cabinet session. If the quorum is secured, the session will be held and decisions are taken by a two-thirds majority. I hope that everyone will cooperate so we can overcome this difficult stage.”

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Al-Bukhari said that Saudi-Lebanese relations will improve further once a new government is formed and a sovereign president is elected to restore the confidence of Saudi Arabia and the countries concerned with the Lebanese issue.

The UN’s special coordinator in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, announced that she met with Hezbollah’s Arab and international relations officer, Ammar Al-Moussawi, and discussed ways to quickly end the presidential vacuum and form a new government.

Top officials participated in a program on Tuesday, officially closing the presidential pavilion at the Baabda Palace as Aoun’s term ended without a replacement, lowering the Lebanese flag to half mast, and shutting off the water fountain.

Topics: Lebanon Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit Najib Mikati

Putin confirms Russia’s readiness to strengthen ties with Arab League

Putin confirms Russia’s readiness to strengthen ties with Arab League
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

Putin confirms Russia’s readiness to strengthen ties with Arab League

Putin confirms Russia’s readiness to strengthen ties with Arab League
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

Moscow is ready to strengthen ties with the Arab League and all its members, President Vladimir Putin said in a message to the heads of state and heads of government of Arab League countries participating in the 31st summit.

Putin’s message focused on strengthening regional and global security, state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

“We believe that the military and political issues that the Middle East and North Africa are facing, including the Syrian and Libyan crises and the Yemeni and Israeli-Palestinian conflicts, should be resolved based on universally recognized international laws,” the message from the Russian president said.

The statement called for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Middle Eastern and North African countries are playing an increasing role in the process, Putin said.

“Undoubtedly, the tasks of improving the international situation and opposing the threats and challenges of our time increase the demand for coordinated collective efforts and significantly raise the importance of representative organizations such as the Arab League,” Putin said.

The partnership between Russia and Arab countries, Putin accreted, will ensure global peace and stability.

The 31st summit of the Arab League is set to kick off in the Algerian capital of Algiers on Tuesday.

The summit’s agenda includes regional issues, such as the situation in Yemen, Libya and Syria, the Palestine issue, as well as ways to ensure food security and strengthen relations between Arab nations.

Topics: Russia Arab leaders 31st Arab League Summit Arab League Summit 2022

Food security, Palestinian issue top agenda at Arab League Summit in Algeria

Food security, Palestinian issue top agenda at Arab League Summit in Algeria
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

Food security, Palestinian issue top agenda at Arab League Summit in Algeria

Food security, Palestinian issue top agenda at Arab League Summit in Algeria
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Algeria is hosting the 31st summit of the Arab League on Tuesday and Wednesday, with topics on food security and the Palestinian issue likely to be topping the conference’s agenda.
The 22-member Arab League last held its summit in 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus. In the years since, new challenges have drastically reshaped the region’s agenda, with the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and four more Arab League countries, as well as the fallout of the war in Ukraine.
All those issues are expected to take center stage during Algeria’s debut hosting of the summit.
Chief among the summit’s discussion points will likely be the food and energy crises aggravated by the conflict in eastern Europe.
The crisis has had devastating consequences for Egypt, Lebanon and Tunisia, among other Arab countries, struggling to import enough wheat and fuel to satisfy their population.
The past month has seen the worst drought in several decades ravage swaths off Somalia, bringing some areas of the country to the brink of famine.
Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit called Friday for an “integrated Arab vision” to tackle the pressing food security challenges.
The Palestinian crisis is also expected to top the summit agenda.
Previously, Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane said that the Arab meeting would be an occasion “to reaffirm support for the Palestinian cause, as a central Arab cause.”
Algeria took the presidency of the Council of the League of Arab States from Tunisia.
The main roads of Algiers have been decked out with Arab flags and huge billboards welcoming “brother Arabs.”
* With AP

Topics: Algeria 31st Arab Summit

Iran protests rage on in defiance of crackdown

Iran protests rage on in defiance of crackdown
Updated 01 November 2022
AFP

Iran protests rage on in defiance of crackdown

Iran protests rage on in defiance of crackdown
  • The authorities have warned protesters it is time to leave the streets but the demonstrations have shown no sign of abating
  • At least 46 journalists have been arrested so far
Updated 01 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: Iranians staged new protest actions to denounce the country’s theocratic regime in defiance of a crackdown that is now seeing those arrested put on trial and facing the death penalty.
Iran has for the past six weeks been rocked by protests of a scale and nature unprecedented since the 1979 Islamic revolution, sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by the Tehran morality police.
The authorities have warned protesters it is time to leave the streets but the demonstrations have shown no sign of abating, taking place in residential areas, major avenues and universities nationwide.
The challenge for the regime is compounded by the custom in Iran to mark 40 days since a person died, turning every “chehelom” 40-day mourning ceremony for the dozens killed in the crackdown into a potential protest flashpoint.
Residents of the Tehran district of Ekbatan late Monday shouted protest movement slogans including “Death to the dictator” with security forces using stun grenades in a bid to stop the action, according to footage posted on the 1500tasvir monitoring site and other outlets.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights organization said the funeral in the mainly Kurdish city of Sanandaj in northwestern Iran on Monday for Sarina Saedi, a 16-year-old girl it said was killed in the crackdown, turned into a protest with anti-regime slogans shouted and women removing headscarves.
1500tasvir also posted a widely shared video on social media showing medical students protesting in the northern city of Tabriz telling the authorities “You are the pervert!” in a message to the morality police.
Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group said that students were on Tuesday staging a sit-in protest at Isfahan University while social media footage indicated a similar action was in progress at the engineering faculty of Amir Kabir university in Tehran.
Amini’s death was according to family members caused by a blow to the head while in custody. The Iranian authorities contest this explanation but have ordered an investigation.
The protests were fueled by anger over the strict Islamic dress code for women in Iran — which the police who arrested Amini were enforcing — but have become a rallying point for popular anger against the regime that has ruled Iran since the fall of the shah in 1979.
While there have been outbursts of protests in Iran over the past two decades the current movement has regularly broken taboos.
Images shared on social media showed murals of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had been daubed with red paint in the holy city of Qom.
The protests have also seen a myriad of different tactics, with observers noting a new trend of young people tipping off the turbans of clerics in the street.
According to IHR, 160 people have been killed in the crackdown on the protests sparked by Amini’s death and another 93 in a distinct protest wave in Zahedan in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province.
IHR has warned that these figures are a minimum, with information slow to flow in due to disruptions of the Internet by the authorities.
Hengaw said among those buried was Komar Daruftade, a 16-year-old from Piranshahr in northwestern Iran who it said had been shot by security forces at a distance of three meters (15 feet) and later died in hospital.
Thousands of people have been arrested nationwide in the crackdown on the protests, rights activists say, while Iran’s judiciary has said 1,000 people have already been charged in connection with what it describes as “riots.”
The trial of five men charged with offenses that can carry capital punishment over the protests opened Saturday in Tehran.
One of the men, Mohammad Ghobadlou, was sentenced to death at the first trial session, according to a video from his mother posted by the Washington-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center. However this has not been confirmed by the judiciary.
The popular Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi has become the latest high profile figure to be arrested, according to the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran.
At least 46 journalists have been arrested so far, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists. Tehran journalist Marzieh Amiri is the latest to be detained, her sister Samira wrote on Instagram.
Meanwhile the prominent freedom of expression campaigner and Wall Street Journal contributor Hossein Ronaghi, who was arrested shortly after the protests began, is on “hunger strike and not well,” his brother Hassan wrote on Twitter after the activist was granted a meeting with his parents.
World powers have sought to tighten the pressure on Iran with Canada announcing Monday fresh sanctions, targeting Iranian police and judicial officials.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that the European Union is considering further sanctions against Iran saying he was shocked “people who are peacefully demonstrating at protests in Iran are dying.”

Topics: Iran Mahsa Amini Iran Protests 2022 Protests

Netanyahu bids for comeback in tight Israeli election

Netanyahu bids for comeback in tight Israeli election
Updated 01 November 2022
Reuters

Netanyahu bids for comeback in tight Israeli election

Netanyahu bids for comeback in tight Israeli election
  • Israel’s longest-serving premier, Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges, which he denies, but his rightist Likud party is still expected to finish as the largest in parliament
Updated 01 November 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a tight race on Tuesday as he bids for a return to power in an election that could turn on support from a far-right party whose leaders call for those deemed disloyal to Israel to be expelled.
With the country going through its fifth election in less than four years, voter exasperation may hurt turnout, but surging support for the ultranationalist Religious Zionism bloc and firebrand co-leader Itamar Ben-Gvir has galvanized the race.
Israel’s longest-serving premier, Netanyahu is on trial on corruption charges, which he denies, but his rightist Likud party is still expected to finish as the largest in parliament.
Final opinion polls published last week however showed him still short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, opening the prospect of weeks of coalition wrangling and possibly new elections.
Security and surging prices have topped the list of voter concerns in a campaign triggered by outgoing centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s decision to seek an early election following defections from his ruling coalition.
The campaign has also taken place against a backdrop of months of violence in the occupied West Bank.
However, policy disputes have been overshadowed by the outsized personality of Netanyahu, whose legal battles have fed the stalemate blocking Israel’s political system since he was indicted on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in 2019.
As Netanyahu’s legal problems have continued, Ben-Gvir and fellow far-right leader Bezalel Smotrich have eaten into Likud’s traditional hawkish base and the once-marginal Religious Zionism is now set to be the third-largest party in parliament.
Ben-Gvir — a former member of Kach, a group on Israeli and US terrorist watchlists — has moderated some earlier positions, but the prospect of his joining a coalition government led by Netanyahu risks alarming Washington.
Lapid has campaigned on diplomatic advances well as the economic record of the unlikely coalition formed after the last election that mixed right-wing, centrist and, for the first time, an Arab party.

Topics: Benjamin Netanyahu ISRAEL ELECTION Israel Jerusalem

