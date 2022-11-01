21st edition of Jordan Economic Forum conference kicks off

You are here

The 21st edition Jordanian Economic Forum in Amman. (Petra)
  • Conference theme in line with Jordanian efforts to launch finance-attractive projects through technology
AMMAN: The 21st edition of the Jordanian Economic Forum conference kicked off Tuesday under the theme “International Investment and Fintech,” the Jordan News Agency reported.

The forum is an economic platform that continuously monitors the major macroeconomic and microeconomic indicators that affect Jordan’s competitiveness and economic growth in a collaborative environment between the public and private sectors. 

During his opening remarks, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali stated that the conference’s topics are intertwined with efforts to leverage international relations and harness technology to launch finance-attractive projects. 

Shamali emphasized the government’s commitment to attracting foreign investment and encouraging Jordanian entrepreneurs by involving the private sector, as evidenced by its launch of a comprehensive reform path along three main axes: political, economic and public sector modernization. 

He stated that the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap initiatives provide a view of the ministry’s aspirations for digital transformation by establishing alternative and innovative work mechanisms that support the government in carrying out its tasks. 

 

LONDON: Palestinians in the occupied West Bank will likely suffer their deadliest year since the UN began tracking violence, the organization’s Security Council has been told.

Middle East Peace Process Coordinator Tor Wennesland told the council’s quarterly open debate that increased Israeli military operations were a major factor in the escalation, although attacks by settlers had also increased.

The UN’s latest figures show that at least 101 Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem have been killed by Israeli security forces this year, which is the highest monthly average since records began in 2005.

“So far, 2022 is on course to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in in the West Bank since (the UN) began systematically tracking Palestinian fatalities in 2005,” Wennesland said.

“Mounting hopelessness, anger and tension have once again erupted into a deadly cycle of violence that is increasingly difficult to contain.”

The coordinator did point to positive developments, such as October’s Algiers Declaration, in which 14 Palestinian factions agreed to recognize the PLO as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and to hold elections for the presidency of the Palestinian Authority, Legislative Council and National Council.

Council members and non-members condemned the escalation by Israel.

The Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine Riyad Mansour said the council had allowed its own resolutions to be violated by Israel for decades.

“Your role is to protect it (Palestine), or you would be effectively abandoning the two-state solution altogether,” he said. “If there is anything more you can do, and you know there is much more that can be done, do it. What are you waiting for?”

Israel’s representative Gilad Menashe Erdan said the PA plays victim at the council but praises “terrorists” on the streets of Nablus and Jenin.

He said his country was in the midst of a “terror wave,” and claimed that there had been more than 4,000 Palestinian against Israelis this year.  

Erdan added that the UN was biased against Israel, which he said sends a message that the Palestinians do not have to make a single concession.

Saudi Arabia’s representative Abdulaziz Al-Wasil called on the international community to make every effort to resolve the conflict, and guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people. 

Al-Wasil condemned Israeli settlement policies and measures in the occupied territories, including land annexation, settlement construction and expansion, forced displacement and property destruction. 

He also urged Israel to engage in serious negotiations to achieve peace based on the two-state solution. 

Kuwait’s representative Faisal Al-Enezi urged the council to accept its responsibility, as defined in the UN Charter, to hold Israel accountable for its crimes and illegal actions. 

He also praised Australia’s withdrawal of its recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and urged other countries to do the same.

Qatari representative Ayla Ahmed Saif Al-Thani said that Australia’s decision strengthens international efforts toward a two-state solution. 

Al-Thani said that she hoped the football World Cup, starting in Qatar later this month, would inspire people and have a positive impact on the peace process. 

Jordan’s representative Katherine Al-Halique said that Israel was attempting to alter the legal and historical status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. She said that the Jordanian Awqaf was the only entity authorized to manage the holy site’s affairs, and would continue to do so.

UAE representative Amiereh Al-Hefeiti said that 36 percent of Palestinians lived below the poverty line and that the Gaza Strip had one of the world’s highest rates of unemployment. 

 “A political solution is the only way to end this conflict and establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” she said. 

Bahraini representative Jamal Fares Al-Rowaei said that the international community must meet the Palestinian people’s aspirations for a peaceful, stable and prosperous country with East Jerusalem as its capital. 

Observer for the League of Arab States Maged Abdelfattah Abdelaziz said that the failure of the council to address the Palestinian question would lead to greater reliance on the General Assembly, Human Rights Council, International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to uphold democracy, human rights and law.  

He said that Palestine should be granted full UN membership, and added that it was illogical for Israel to condemn Russia for its occupation of Ukrainian territory while continuing settlement activities in violation of the council’s resolution 2334.

 

WASHINGTON: Members of a coalition of 38 community and interfaith groups in Montgomery County, in the US state of Maryland, have called on members of the County Council to scrap a proposal to adopt a definition of antisemitism that equates it with criticism of the Israeli state and its policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Representatives of the organizations held a press conference on Monday at the entrance to the council offices to highlight the issue, explain their opposition to the resolution and urge council members to reject it.

The resolution calls for the County Council to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism. However, the community groups argue this definition is too broad, would be an infringement of the right to freedom of speech in the US, and shields the Israeli state from criticism of illegal actions against Palestinians in the Occupied Territories.

The IHRA’s “working definition,” which is not legally binding, considers criticism of Israel, including calls to boycott the country or its products, to be antisemitic. The US State Department has adopted the IHRA definition, and pro-Israel groups in the US have encouraged many US states to so likewise at state and local levels.

Opponents of the IHRA definition argue that the Israeli state is a political entity and so, like all other states, should be subject to legitimate criticism.

In July, Montgomery County Council removed the IHRA resolution from its agenda as a result of intense pressure from the community, including hundreds of emails that were sent to council members.

The council initially included a revised version of the resolution on the agenda for its meeting on Tuesday this week, but it was once again removed and shelved until an unspecified date.

Hannah Shraim, co-chair of Maryland for Palestine, a grassroots organization that supports Palestinian rights, and one of the organizers of Monday’s press conference, said: “The IHRA definition, while seemingly innocent, is used as a weapon to silence and censure Palestinians and Palestine advocates by conflating criticism of Israel and Zionism with antisemitism.”

The definition is a “tool to silence and smear those who are advocates in exercising their right to political free speech,” she added.

Shraim urged Montgomery County Council to reject the IHRA definition and called for a public meeting to debate the resolution, so that the voices of coalition members can be heard and their views taken into account.

“We support a resolution to combat antisemitism but we don’t support the IHRA definition of antisemitism,” she said.

The interfaith coalition includes groups such as the New Synagogue Project Jewish Voice for Peace and the Montgomery County Muslim Council, among others.

Yosef Berman, a rabbi and member of the New Synagogue Project, which is based in Washington and has many members in Montgomery County, said antisemitism and white nationalism are on the increase in the US.

“We continue to see a rise in antisemitism and white-Christian nationalism that has become part of mainstream Republican discourse and conspiracy theories targeting many of our communities,” he said.

“All of us standing here believe we need to confront antisemitism and we need to do so alongside countering anti-Muslim bigotry, white supremacy and all racism.”

The County Council resolution also equates criticism of Zionism as a manifestation of antisemitism, stating: “Modern forms of antisemitism can manifest through anti-Zionism when denying the Jewish right to existence and self-determination.”

Joshua Cooper, a mathematics professor at the University of South Carolina and a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, said that the use of language such as that contained in the County Council resolution is in itself antisemitic.

“I find this language very offensive,” he said, adding that as a Jewish person, “I want nothing to do with the government in Tel Aviv. It’s a smear on the historic commitment to justice of Judaism and the Jewish people to say this.

“The County is essentially saying that Jews who don’t support Zionism are actually bad Jews. They are helping the real antisemites, who go around shooting up synagogues and producing really dangerous rhetoric that whips the far right into horrifying behavior.”

Arab News contacted Montgomery County Council for its comments but did not immediately receive a response.

BEIRUT: Lebanon officially entered into a presidential vacuum on Tuesday. 

The Lebanese flag was lowered to half mast at the Baabda Presidential Palace and a memorandum was issued to take down the photo of former President Michel Aoun from offices and halls in official departments, following the protocols adopted at the end of the presidential term.

Arab and international officials reiterated their calls to elect Aoun’s successor as soon as possible to prevent a prolonged power vacuum.

The EU recalled sanctions that may be taken against individuals or entities that would prevent Lebanon from emerging from its crisis.

“The Arab League stands by the Lebanese government,” Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit said after meeting Lebanese caretaker Premier Najib Mikati in Algeria ahead of the 31st Arab Summit.

Aboul Gheit further stressed the importance of doing everything necessary to hold the Lebanese presidential elections on time.

Mikati met Sheikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, special representative of the king of Bahrain, in the presence of Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib.

“Lebanon seeks the best relations with the Arab brothers,” Mikati said, calling on the Arabs to “understand the Lebanese situation and support Lebanon.”

The EU’s high representative, Josep Borrell, said in a statement: “After four inconclusive rounds of parliamentary votes, no candidate was elected and the presidency of Lebanon is now vacant.

Since the last general elections in May, no government was formed. Such a political vacuum is occurring while Lebanon is facing a deteriorating socioeconomic situation. Institutional volatility compounded with economic instability would pose serious risks for Lebanon and its people.

“The EU once again calls on the Lebanese leadership to organize presidential elections and form a government with the utmost urgency. In July 2022, the EU renewed a sanctions framework that allows imposing restrictive measures on individuals or entities blocking an exit from the Lebanese crisis. To facilitate the disbursement of the additional international funding and reverse the deteriorating trend of the Lebanese economy, a disbursing agreement with the International Monetary Fund must be reached, and key, long overdue reforms must be undertaken without any further delay.”

The EU stressed its commitment to continue to assist Lebanon and its people to move forward toward the recovery and stability they deserve, provided that Lebanese leaders assume their responsibilities and take the necessary measures.

The French Embassy in Lebanon retweeted a post by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying: “The serious and unprecedented crisis in Lebanon requires the proper and full functioning of all its institutions. In this context, France calls on the Lebanese deputies to elect, without delay, a new president.”

The Russian Embassy in Lebanon hoped that “the friendly people of Lebanon will succeed in overcoming the current difficult stage, which can only be achieved within the framework of a joint constructive action, in which everyone’s opinion is taken into account and without external interference.”

Speaking from Algeria, Mikati reiterated: “The caretaker government should run the country normally without provocation, provided that the priority remains to elect a new president and form a new government, and that cooperation and harmony exist between them.

“In the event of any emergency, I will consult the ministers before making any decision regarding holding a Cabinet session. If the quorum is secured, the session will be held and decisions are taken by a two-thirds majority. I hope that everyone will cooperate so we can overcome this difficult stage.”

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Al-Bukhari said that Saudi-Lebanese relations will improve further once a new government is formed and a sovereign president is elected to restore the confidence of Saudi Arabia and the countries concerned with the Lebanese issue.

The UN’s special coordinator in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, announced that she met with Hezbollah’s Arab and international relations officer, Ammar Al-Moussawi, and discussed ways to quickly end the presidential vacuum and form a new government.

Top officials participated in a program on Tuesday, officially closing the presidential pavilion at the Baabda Palace as Aoun’s term ended without a replacement, lowering the Lebanese flag to half mast, and shutting off the water fountain.

WASHINGTON: The United States is concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday.
“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” said the spokesperson from the National Security Council. “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”

The official spoke after the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the United States warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the Kingdom.
The United States has said Iran has supplied Russia with drones for use in its war against Ukraine, prompting Washington to set aside efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal, which then-President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.

BEIRUT: Lebanese security forces seized over five million captagon pills hidden inside construction material, the interior minister said Tuesday, in the latest bust of the amphetamine-type stimulant.
Officers seized “a large quantity of captagon” during a raid on a warehouse in the southern Lebanese city of Ghazieh, Bassam Mawlawi said in a statement.
The illegal shipment of pills was labelled as heading to Sudan via Ivory Coast, but it is unclear if that was the true destination.
In January, authorities seized a large quantity of captagon hidden inside a tea shipment, bound for Saudi Arabia via Togo.
Lebanese authorities have ramped up efforts to counter captagon production and trafficking after backlash from Gulf nations, where most shipments are headed.
Most of global captagon production originates in Syria, spurring a multi-billion-dollar industry that has made the drug the country’s largest export by far.
Captagon was long labelled “the jihadist drug” and closely associated with the Daesh group and its atrocities.
Captagon traffickers have in recent years found ever more imaginative places in which to conceal their drug, from fake oranges, to real hollowed-out pomegranates and pitted olives.

