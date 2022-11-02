You are here

'Planet Killer' asteroid could threaten earth

Photo/Shutterstock
Photo/Shutterstock
AFP

  • The newly-discovered asteroid is “the largest object that is potentially hazardous to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years,” said NOIRLab, a US-funded research group that operates multiple observatories
WASHINGTON: An international team of astronomers on Monday announced the discovery of a large asteroid whose orbit crosses that of Earth, creating a small chance far in the future of a catastrophic collision.
The 1.5 kilometer- (0.9 mile-) wide asteroid, named 2022 AP7, was discovered in area notoriously difficult to spot objects due to the glare from the Sun.
It was found along with two other near-Earth asteroids using a high-tech instrument on the Victor M. Blanco telescope in Chile that was originally developed to study dark matter.
“2022 AP7 crosses Earth’s orbit, which makes it a potentially hazardous asteroid, but it currently does not now or anytime in the future have a trajectory that will have it collide with the Earth,” said lead author of the findings, astronomer Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution for Science.
The potential threat comes from the fact that like any orbiting object, its trajectory will be slowly modified due to myriad gravitational forces, notably by planets. Forecasts are therefore difficult on the very long term.
The newly-discovered asteroid is “the largest object that is potentially hazardous to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years,” said NOIRLab, a US-funded research group that operates multiple observatories.
2022 AP7 takes five years to circle the Sun under its current orbit, which at its closest point to Earth remain several million kilometers away.
The risk is therefore very small, but in case of a collision, an asteroid of that size “would have a devastating impact on life as we know it,” said Sheppard. He explained that dust launched into the air would have a major cooling effect, provoking an “extinction event like hasn’t been seen on Earth in millions of years.”
His team’s results were published in the scientific journal The Astronomical Journal. The two other asteroids pose no risk to Earth, but one is the closest asteroid to the Sun ever found.
Some 30,000 asteroids of all sizes — including more than 850 larger than a kilometer wide — have been catalogued in the vicinity of the Earth, earning them the label “Near Earth Objects” (NEOs). None of them threaten Earth for the next 100 years.
According to Sheppard, there are “likely 20 to 50 large NEOs left to find,” but most are on orbits that put them in the Sun’s glare.
In preparation for a future discovery of a more threatening object, NASA conducted a test mission in late September in which it collided a spacecraft with an asteroid, proving that it was possible to change its trajectory.

 

Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily

Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily
Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily

Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily
  • The study illustrated how baleen whales may be at an elevated risk for microplastics ingestion as a result of their mode of feeding
  • The potential health effects on the whales from ingesting it is not well understood
WASHINGTON: As Earth’s largest animals, blue whales are mighty big eaters, gulping tons of food each day. They also now are ingesting huge amounts of plastic, according to scientists, due to the alarming volume of tiny particles of pollution choking the oceans.
Researchers on Tuesday presented an estimate of the amount of microplastics ingested by three species of baleen whales — blue, fin and humpback — off the US Pacific coast, detailing an issue posing uncertain health concerns for these marine mammals.
As baleen whales, these species are filter-feeders. They strain food — shrimp-like crustaceans called krill and other small prey — from the seawater using baleen plates in the mouth made of keratin, the substance found in people’s fingernails.
Blue whales, according to the study, may swallow roughly 10 million microplastic pieces daily, or up to about 95 pounds (43.5 kg) of plastic. For fin whales, whose main prey also is krill, the estimated daily tally is about 6 million microplastic pieces, or up to 57 pounds of plastic.
Some humpback whales specialize in krill and some favor eating small schooling fish. Krill-favoring humpbacks, according to the study, may ingest about 4 million microplastic pieces (up to 38 pounds of plastic) daily, while those favoring fish may take in a much smaller amount, roughly 200,000 pieces (up to a couple of pounds of plastic).
“In the moderately polluted waters off the US West Coast, baleen whales may still be ingesting millions of microplastics and microfibers per day,” said Stanford University marine biologist Matthew Savoca, a co-author of the study published in the journal Nature Communications.
“Also we find that the vast majority — 99 percent — are via their prey that have previously ingested plastic and not from the water they filter,” Savoca added.
The study illustrated how baleen whales may be at an elevated risk for microplastics ingestion as a result of their mode of feeding, the quantity of their food intake, and their habitat overlapping with polluted areas such as the California Current that flows south along North America’s western coast.
Blue whales can reach a maximum of about 100 feet (30 meters) long, fin whales about 80 feet (24 meters) and humpback whales about 50 feet (15 meters).
The researchers estimated the daily microplastic ingestion by examining the foraging behavior of 126 blue whales, 65 humpback whales and 29 fin whales using measurements from electronic tag devices suction-cupped to the animal’s back, with a camera, microphone, GPS locator and an instrument that tracks movement. They then factored in the concentrations of microplastics in the California Current.
As a study published last year based on the same whales off the US West Coast showed, blue whales eat about 10-20 tons of krill daily, while fin whales eat 6-12 tons of krill and humpback whales eat 5-10 tons of krill or 2-3 tons of fish.
The new study found that the whales primarily feed at depths of 165-820 feet (50–250 meters), coinciding with the highest measured microplastic concentrations in the open-ocean ecosystem.
Microplastics are particles of plastic debris — less than 5 mm (0.2 inch) long — arising from the disposal and breakdown of various consumer products and industrial waste, with their concentrations in the oceans mounting in recent decades. The potential health effects on the whales from ingesting it is not well understood.
“While this was not the focus of our study, other research has shown that if plastics are small enough they can cross the gut wall and get into internal organs, though the long-term effects are still unclear. Plastics can also release chemicals that are endocrine disruptors,” said marine biologist Shirel Kahane-Rapport of California State University, Fullerton, lead author of the study.

Swiss claim record for world's longest passenger train

Swiss claim record for world’s longest passenger train
Swiss claim record for world’s longest passenger train

Swiss claim record for world’s longest passenger train
  • The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.9-kilometer-long train composed of 100 coaches
GENEVA: A Swiss railway company claimed the record for the world’s longest passenger train Saturday with a trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps.
The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.9-kilometer-long (1.2-mile-long) train composed of 100 coaches along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen.
The route was designated a UNESCO World Heritage in 2008 and leads through 22 tunnels, some of which spiral through mountains, and across 48 bridges, including the curved Landwasser Viaduct.
The entire journey took over an hour. Rail enthusiasts lined the valley to watch the train’s 25 sections wind their way about 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) through the Alps.
Rhaetian Railway director Renato Fasciati said the record attempt was intended to highlight some of Switzerland’s engineering achievements and to celebrate 175 years of Swiss railways.

Saudi man saves 5-year-old girl from drowning

Saudi man saves 5-year-old girl from drowning
Saudi man saves 5-year-old girl from drowning

Saudi man saves 5-year-old girl from drowning
RIYADH: A Saudi man hurled to the rescue of a young girl drowning in a lake in Jubail after hearing calls for help.
Ali Al-Merri was on a picnic with his family in Jubail Industrial City when he heard a group of women calling for help.
Al-Merri did not hesitate to jump into the waters with his clothes on to rescue a five-year-old girl who was drowning in one of the lakes, witnesses to the incident said.
A video of the incident went viral on social media and praises to Al-Merri's heroic act were trending in Saudi Arabia.

Dinosaur skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Dinosaur skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction
Dinosaur skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Dinosaur skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction
  • Visitors take selfies with ‘Shen’, the Chinese word for god, which measures 12.2 meters long and 4.6 meters high and weighs 1,400 kilograms
SINGAPORE: The skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex drew thousands of visitors in Singapore on Friday eager to have a look at the huge fossil before it heads for auction in Hong Kong.
Many took selfies with the dinosaur, named “Shen,” the Chinese word for god, which measures 12.2 meters long and 4.6 meters high and weighs 1,400 kg.
The T-Rex, which would have lived 66-68 million years ago, was unearthed in Montana, in the United States, in 2020.
“We knew the grandchildren are so into dinosaurs. They’re always like ‘dinosaur this, dinosaur that’, so we thought, ‘wow, it’s such a good experience to bring them to have a look at this real thing’,” retiree Nancy Seet said.
Dinosaur enthusiast Richard Chan, 37, said he was reliving his childhood.
“I collect a lot of Jurassic Park T-Rex figurines so really cool to see an actual one,” said Chan.
When Shen is sold, it will be the first auction of a T-Rex fossil in Asia, according to Christie’s.
Some experts have expressed concern that such significant items should not be auctioned to private collectors, where they may not be available to the public or to scientists.
Francis Belin, president at Christie’s Asia Pacific, said they hoped that exceptional objects ended up in institutions so they could be seen by the public.
A guide price was not provided for Shen, nor the identity of the seller, but Belin said a previous T-Rex skeleton “Stan” fetched $31.8 million at a sale in New York in 2020.
Shen the T-Rex is on public view for three days until Sunday. The auction in Hong Kong takes place on Nov. 30.

What We Are Reading Today: The Ransomware Hunting Team by Renee Dudley & Daniel Golden

What We Are Reading Today: The Ransomware Hunting Team by Renee Dudley & Daniel Golden
What We Are Reading Today: The Ransomware Hunting Team by Renee Dudley & Daniel Golden

What We Are Reading Today: The Ransomware Hunting Team by Renee Dudley & Daniel Golden
This is a real-life technological thriller about a band of eccentric misfits taking on the biggest cybersecurity threats of our time.

The ransomware hunting team is a book that should not be overlooked by anyone who wishes to better understand the complex cyberworld we inhabit.

The members of the self-titled ransomware hunting team are spread out across the US and Europe.

Pulitzer Prize- winning journalist and author Daniel Golden and Propublica Technology reporter Renee Dudley have teamed up to tell the story of the band of societal outcasts and misfits who have turned their passions into superpowers, saving the world’s networks and computers from increasingly dangerous ransomware viruses, saving hundreds of millions of dollars from being put into the hands of cybercriminals, as well as saving sensitive personal information from being leaked to the dark web.

