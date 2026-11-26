DUBAI: The Arab region before Gaza is not the Arab region after Gaza, and UNDP’s next Arab Human Development Report will set out what that means. A senior UN official told Arab News the report will reveal “some very interesting, sometimes shocking realities.”

Abdallah Al-Dardari, UN assistant secretary-general and director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States, said the report is being designed around what UNDP calls the Gaza moment.

“Everything you see around us today: how do we manage the crisis? How do we come out of the crisis? What is the future?” he asked.

Three deficits, 25 years on

The new report marks 25 years since the first Arab Human Development Report, which was launched in 2002 under Rima Khalaf. That report concluded that the region suffered from three deficits: freedom, women’s empowerment and knowledge.

“I personally feel a load of responsibility in launching this report after the first one,” Al-Dardari said, describing Khalaf as “very brave” for launching it. “Filling those shoes is a very tough job.”

He said the first task of the new report is to assess where freedom, women’s empowerment and knowledge stand across the Arab world after a quarter of a century. One of the most important achievements since then, he said, is the Global Knowledge Index that UNDP produced, which he called “a very positive step forward.”

The picture, however, is uneven. “Performance across the region is very varied,” he said. “I can’t say that we got rid of the three deficits, but I can’t say that we are still where we were either.”

Trust under the spotlight

The report will also examine issues Al-Dardari described as sensitive, including the level of trust among citizens, and between citizens and their governments.

“Do they trust reforms more? Are they willing to accept more challenging times ahead?” he said.

A scenario to 2045

Beyond its assessment of the past 25 years, the report will map scenarios to 2045, looking at least 15 years ahead. Al-Dardari said this is in line with the Arab Vision 2045 approved by the Arab Summit in Baghdad.

“So we are realistic. Our feet are on the ground,” he said. “But the report will reveal some very interesting, sometimes shocking realities about the Arab region.”