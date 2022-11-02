You are here

Winners crowned in Gymnastics and Muay Thai competitions at Saudi Games 2022

Winners crowned in Gymnastics and Muay Thai competitions at Saudi Games 2022
Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)
Winners crowned in Gymnastics and Muay Thai competitions at Saudi Games 2022

Winners crowned in Gymnastics and Muay Thai competitions at Saudi Games 2022
  • Jeddah United and Al-Wehda make it through to the women’s basketball finals
  • Double gold win for swimmer Kawthar Albaroudi
Tuesday saw the latest action from the Saudi Games 2022, which continues in Riyadh until Nov. 7, with Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, presenting the winners of the gymnastics and Muay Thai competitions with their medals.

Gymnastics (Artistic)

Taking place over two days at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, the artistic gymnastics event saw the participation of 24 players from seven clubs.

In the men’s vault final, Al-Etihad club’s Ismail Shabi took gold, followed by fellow club member Abdulaziz Aljohani with silver. Rounding up the top three was Abdulrahman Alshammari with the bronze medal.

In the men’s parallel bars final, the gold medal also went to Al-Etihad thanks to an excellent performance by Nasser Alsamiri. In second place and earning silver was Habeb Aswailah, followed by Ali Al-Antaif with bronze.

In the men’s horizontal bar final, the gold medal went to Ali Alawazem. Abdulkarim Almur earned the silver medal, while Minhal AL-Jamain received bronze.

As well as being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were congratulated by Sulaiman Muhammad Al-Jasser, chairman of the Saudi Gymnastics Federation, and Khalid Al-Ghligah, deputy minister of Digital Transformation at the Saudi Ministry of Sport.




Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)

Muay Thai

Also taking place at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium was the Muay Thai event, which featured 56 male and female athletes. 

In the men’s 54 kg category, Khaled Aldawalibi took first place and the gold medal, followed by Abdulaziz Alammar with silver. Firas Alanki, meanwhile, earned bronze.

In the men’s 67 kg category, and securing first place and the gold medal was Abdullah Alqahtani. Faris Al-Rimi won silver, followed by joint bronze medallists Abdullah Alsanea and Abdulelah Abu Maghaid.

In the men’s 77 kg category, the gold medal went to Mohammed Asoum, followed by Einad Baawidan with silver, and then joint bronze medallists Abdul Rahman Bahabeh and Ali Alharbi.

In the women’s 54 kg competition, Hattan Alsaif won gold, followed by Raneem Alsharif with silver, and joint bronze medallists were Sumaya Aidabbagh and Dana Alghussain.

While being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were also congratulated by Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Muay Thai Federation, plus Khalid Alsaad, president of the Saudi Padel Committee.




Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)

Swimming
It was a double gold win for Kawthar Albaroudi as she came out on top in the two swimming (women’s) finals today.

First up at the SAOC Complex was the women’s 50m freestyle that saw Albaroud take first place with a time of 29.29 seconds. In second place and winning silver was Hana Jaber (30.01), while third place and bronze was achieved by Mashael Alayed (30.70).

Albaroudi’s second win came 15 minutes later in the women’s 50m breaststroke, with a time of 38.20 seconds. Mariam Mustafa won silver (39.37), while Mashael Alayed won her second bronze of the day after clocking in 41.00.

The medallists were awarded by Adwaa Al-Arifi, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and undersecretary of Planning and Development at the Saudi Ministry of Sports; Mona Shahab, member of the Saudi Women’s Sports Committee; and Ahmed Al-Kudmani, president of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation.




Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)

Basketball
Following two thrilling women’s semifinals at the Al-Hilal Main Court, Jeddah United and Al-Wehda have made it through to the finals.

Jeddah United beat Al-Ittihad 61-57, while Al Wehda defeated Al-Nassr 46-32.




Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)

Badminton
Featuring 32 male and female athletes from 13 clubs, the badminton competition began on Tuesday with group matches held at the SAOC Complex.

The group stage matches continue on Wednesday, followed by the finals on Nov. 3.




Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)

Volleyball
The volleyball group matches continued with four group matches at the SAOC Complex on Tuesday.

In the women’s groups, Alanka beat Al-Etihad 3-0, while Al-Hilal defeated Al-Taraji, also by 3-0.

In the men’s group matches, Ibtsam won 3-0 over Al-Nasser. Al-Ahli, meanwhile, won its match 3-0 against Al-Etihad.




Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)

Handball
The men’s handball also continued with two group matches at KSU Arena’s Center Court.

Al-Khaleej beat Al-Qarah 31-28.

Mudhar drew with Al-Zulfi 29-29.




Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)

Tennis
The quarterfinals of both the men’s and women’s singles competitions concluded at the Saudi Tennis Federation HQ courts on Tuesday.

Heading to the men’s semifinals are Ammar Al-Hagbani, Rakan Al-Qoud, Saud Al-Hagbani and Solaiman Al-Qassimi.

In the women’s semifinals, the final four players are Yara Al-Hagbani, Sara Al-Obaidan, Zainab Al- Obaidan, and Lara Bukhari.




Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)

Topics: Saudi Games 2022 Saudi Arabia sport

Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games

Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games

Two national swimming records set at Saudi Games
  • Monday’s action also saw the para table-tennis final, and more group matches in futsal, volleyball and handball
  • National swimming records set by Yousif Buareesh and Ali Alessa
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

Two national swimming records were set on Monday at this year’s Saudi Games, which continues in Riyadh until Nov. 7. Here are the day’s highlights.

Swimming

Yousif Buareesh set a new record of 24.4 seconds in the Men’s 50m Butterfly at the Olympic and Paralympic Committee Complex. Silver went to Natheer Al-Hamoud (24.96), and bronze to Hassan Ali Al-Yousef (26.55).

Ali Alessa broke the second record of the day in the Men’s 200m Backstroke with a time of two minutes and 10 seconds. Ali Al-Sadeq won silver (2:20.2), while Aqeel Al-Hashim took bronze (2:22.09).

Three more swimming finals took place on Monday.

Sultan Al-Otaibi took gold in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke with a time of one minute and 6.62 seconds. In second place was Yousuf Al-Yousuf (1:06.96), and Abdullah Mohammed Al-Rasheed in third (1:07.43).

In the Men’s 100m Freestyle, Emadaldeen Zaben won gold with a time of 52.30 seconds, while Faisal Al-Shilaty came second (53.28), and Shereef Fawzy third (54.42).

In the Men’s 200m Medley, Alexandre Younes won gold with a time of two minutes and 7.36 seconds. Mohammed Al-Otaibi took silver (2:18.29), while Abdulqader Younes won bronze (2:19.42).

The medals were awarded by Vice-President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Director of the Saudi Games, Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed. 

Para Table Tennis

Riyadh club athlete Nasser Hassan Siraj won gold in the final against Abdulrahman Hassan Bahari of Al-Madina Al-Monawara Sporting Club. Mohammed Al-Shamri of Ha’il won bronze.

Medals were presented at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex by the Deputy Director of the SOPC and the Deputy Director of the Saudi Games, Princess Delayel Nahar Al Saud.

Volleyball

In the Women’s groups, Al-Faisali beat Al-Nahda 3-0, while Al-Eitifaq defeated Al-Nasser by the same score.

In the Men’s groups, Al-Faisali won 3-1 against Abha. Al-Hilal beat Ibtsam 3-0.

Handball

Three group matches took place on Monday at KSU Arena’s Centre Court. The results were:

Al-Ahli 26-24 Al-Khowildiah

Al-Noor 30-30 Al-Wehda 

Al-Trraji 32-25 Al-Safa 

Futsal

Monday’s results for the Men’s group matches were:

Al-Qadisiyah 4-2 AlUla 

Al-Nassr 5-4 Riyadh 

Musadaa 5-5 Al-Ardh 

Al-Eitifaq 6-0 FAO

Topics: Saudi Games 2022 Yousif Buareesh Ali Alessa

Saudi Arabia continue Abu Dhabi training sessions ahead of Iceland friendly

Saudi Arabia continue Abu Dhabi training sessions ahead of Iceland friendly
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia continue Abu Dhabi training sessions ahead of Iceland friendly

Saudi Arabia continue Abu Dhabi training sessions ahead of Iceland friendly
  • The Green Falcons are currently in the third phase of their preparatory program for next month's FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Updated 01 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Saudi Arabia national team resumed their preparation camp in Abu Dhabi on Monday morning with a light training session.

The Green Falcons are currently in the third phase of their preparatory program for next month's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Head coach Herve Renard said he was satisfied with the recovery session at the Al-Akhdar camp headquarters on Monday.

Renard has called in Zakaria Hawsawi to join the national team camp in Abu Dhabi.

The national team continue their training on Tuesday, ahead of their fourth warm-up match of the training camp, which is against Iceland on Sunday.

The Green Falcons have already beaten North Macedonia and secured draws with Albania and Honduras as they gear up for their opening World Cup match against Argentina on Nov. 22.

Topics: football soccer 2022 FIFA World Cup Saudi Arabia

Saudi Sports For All board looking to promote more programs across the Kingdom

Saudi Sports For All board looking to promote more programs across the Kingdom
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Sports For All board looking to promote more programs across the Kingdom

Saudi Sports For All board looking to promote more programs across the Kingdom
  • Quarterly meeting discussed SFA initiatives implemented in the third quarter and the extent of community participation in physical activity
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports For All Federation’s board of directors met for its quarterly meeting to review past achievements and ways to enhance the sports sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s development.

The meeting reflected on the SFA initiatives implemented in the third quarter and the extent of community participation in sports and physical activity. The meeting also reviewed the SFA’s future plans and how they fit into the federation’s broader strategy.

SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini gave a detailed presentation on the federation’s role in supporting the Quality of Life program objectives and the increasing number of community members participating in sports and physical activity.

She further highlighted the SFA’s progress in building new and high-level partnerships with the private sector.

The board expressed its appreciation to the SFA’s leadership for the continued ability to initiate programs that reach the broader population, encouraging participation in sports and physical activity, and the federation’s determination to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Quality of Life objectives.

Chaired by the federation’s president, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, the board meeting attendees included Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, and the newly-appointed board member, Bader Al-Asaker, head of the private office of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Sports For All (SFA)

Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022

Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022

Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022
  • Sunday also saw competitions in para table tennis, basketball, volleyball and women’s futsal
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Sunday saw another action-packed program at the Saudi Games 2022 in the following competitions:

Indoor rowing

Taking place at the Leaders Development Institute at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex, the men’s category saw Rakan Ali Reda take gold, with Imad Youssef claiming silver and Hassan Qadri bronze.

In the women’s category, Kariman Abu Aljadayel won the gold, with Emma Merrick taking silver and Haya Almami securing bronze.

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice-president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and director of the Saudi Games, presented the medals to the athletes, who were also congratulated by Abdulaziz Baeshen, assistant minister of sports at the Saudi Ministry of Sport, as well as Husein Alireza, president of the Saudi Rowing Federation.
Weightlifting

Two medal events took place at the Al-Riyadh Club Main Court — starting off with the women’s weightlifting 81 kg category, which was won by Dalal Al-Momin with a total lift of 145 kg. Hanan Bagas won silver (141 kg), and was followed by Wafa Gumra with bronze (124 kg).

In the men’s +102 kg, Hassan Al-Radhi took first place after lifting 362 kg, with Ali Al-Khazal securing the silver with 360 kg. Hussain Al-Mahar earned bronze with 326 kg.

The winners were presented with their medals by Mohamed Ahmad Alharbi, president of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation and member of the International Weightlifting Federation, along with Adwa Al-Arifi, undersecretary of planning and development at the Ministry of Sports, and Ali Dhafir Hakami, vice chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation.
Swimming

In another full day of swimming heats and medal events at the SAOC Complex, the men’s 200m freestyle gold went to Alexandre Younes with a time of 1:54.89. In second place was Ahmed Ali Al-Hashim (1:58.60) and in third place was Zaid Al-Sarraj (2:00.57).

In the men’s 50m backstroke, Mohammed Boksmati took gold — his second medal of the Saudi Games after winning silver on Saturday — with a time of 27.47 seconds. Silver went to Ammar Al-Humaid (28.96), and bronze to Patrik Zemek (29.23).

The third final to take place at the SAOC Complex was the men’s 200m breaststroke, in which Yousuf Al-Yousuf emerged victorious with a time of 2:27.79. Mohammed Al-Otaibi took silver (2:33.56), while Hashim Ridha Al-Alawi secured bronze with a time of 2:36.57.

The men’s 100m butterfly was won by Natheer Al-Hamoud with a time of 56.51 seconds, while second place went to Ali Mohammed Al-Yousef (59.31). Rory Romrad took bronze in a time of 1:00.47.

The winners were awarded their medals by Ahmed Al-Kudmani, president of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation, and Abdullah Al-Yami, executive director of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation, along with Dr. Gasim Basel Alzuhair, vice-president of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation.
Basketball

The women’s basketball group matches at Al-Hilal’s Main Court produced the following results:

Al-Shoulah 48-42 Riyadh

Jeddah 49-45 Al-Nassr 

Al-Wehda 44-28 Abha

Al-Ittihad 52-41 Al-Hilal 52-41
Volleyball

Five group matches took place at the SAOC Complex on Sunday.

In the women’s groups, Al-Hilal beat Al-Etihad 3-0, while Al-Eitifaq won over Al-Faisali, also by 3-0. Finally, Alanka beat Al-Taraje 3-0.

In the men’s group matches, Al-Etihad won 3-0 over Al-Faisali. Ibtsam, meanwhile, won its match 3-2 over Al-Taraje.
Futsal

The latest results from the women’s group matches were:

Al-Hilal 4-0 Al-Shabab 

Al-Ahli 5-2  Easstern Flames

Al-Taraji 23-0 Flaij

3x3 Basketball

The 3x3 Basketball concluded on Sunday at the Saudi Games 2022 Fan Zone, with Al-Nasser beating Al-Hilal 16-12 in the finals to take gold.

In the bronze medal match, Ohod defeated Al-Fateh 16-13.

The winners were presented with their medals by Dr. Ghassan bin Yousef Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Basketball Federation. Also present were Mohammed Al-Zain, board member of the Saudi Basketball Federation, and Abdullah bin Shuail, executive director of the Saudi Basketball Federation.

Para Table Tennis

The para table tennis competition took place at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex with Riyadh athlete Mohammed Hussein Al-Harbi taking gold after defeating Jeddah’s Saleh Hamed Al-Ghamdi in a thrilling final. Tabuk’s Faris Al-Balawi secured the bronze medal.

The winners were congratulated by Dr. Abdullah Al-Bar, president of the Saudi Table Tennis Federation; board member Khalid bin Salem Al-Mutairi and executive director Hatoon bint Saad Al-Sadhan.
Bowling

The competitions at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex’s Bowling Center saw the men’s gold medal going to Abdulrahman Abdulwahab, with Ammar Yasser taking silver, and Mohammed bin Sultan Al-Saud winning bronze.

In the women’s category, Irene Nestor Tomolva finished first, and followed by Hadeel Abdelmoein in second and Rachel Tolentino in third.

The winners were awarded their medals by Abdulaziz Al-Massad, deputy minister of the Ministry of Sports for Sports and Youth Affairs; Abdulmalik bin Abdulaziz Al-Shathri, president of the Saudi Bowling Federation; and Moaidh Al-Qahtani, vice president of the Saudi Bowling Federation.

The action continues on Monday at the the Saudi Games 2022 with billiards, futsal, artistic gymnastics, handball, Muay Thai, Para table tennis, swimming, tennis, beach volleyball, volleyball and wrestling.

For the latest results, please visit https://results.saudigames.sa/#/nsg2022/schedule/days/2022-10-30

Topics: Saudi Games 2022

A gold, two silver medals for Saudi karatekas at youth karate world championships

A gold, two silver medals for Saudi karatekas at youth karate world championships
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

A gold, two silver medals for Saudi karatekas at youth karate world championships

A gold, two silver medals for Saudi karatekas at youth karate world championships
  • The results marked the first time the Saudi team achieved three world champions in their respective categories
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

KONYA: The Saudi karate team ended its participation at the 12th World Junior and U21 Karate Championships in Konya, Turkiye with three gold medals and two silver medals.

Ali Mogarri and Abdulaziz Al-Seif won youth silver medals for the weight classes of 68 kilograms and 61 kilograms, respectively, and Olympic class competitor Sanad Sufiani took home the gold medal for the 84+ kilogram division.

The results marked the first time the Saudi team achieved three world champions in their respective categories.

Dr. Musharraf Al-Shahri, president of the Saudi Karate Federation, congratulated the Saudi leadership on the achievement. 

He also expressed his appreciation to Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of Sports and President of the Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and his deputy Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, for their support and follow-up, which have had a significant impact on making dreams and visions come true for Saudi sport in general, but Saudi Karatekas in particular.

A total of 1,778 athletes from 98 nations competed in the competition.

Topics: karate Saudi Arabia

