Winners crowned in Gymnastics and Muay Thai competitions at Saudi Games 2022

Tuesday saw the latest action from the Saudi Games 2022, which continues in Riyadh until Nov. 7, with Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, presenting the winners of the gymnastics and Muay Thai competitions with their medals.

Gymnastics (Artistic)

Taking place over two days at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, the artistic gymnastics event saw the participation of 24 players from seven clubs.

In the men’s vault final, Al-Etihad club’s Ismail Shabi took gold, followed by fellow club member Abdulaziz Aljohani with silver. Rounding up the top three was Abdulrahman Alshammari with the bronze medal.

In the men’s parallel bars final, the gold medal also went to Al-Etihad thanks to an excellent performance by Nasser Alsamiri. In second place and earning silver was Habeb Aswailah, followed by Ali Al-Antaif with bronze.

In the men’s horizontal bar final, the gold medal went to Ali Alawazem. Abdulkarim Almur earned the silver medal, while Minhal AL-Jamain received bronze.

As well as being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were congratulated by Sulaiman Muhammad Al-Jasser, chairman of the Saudi Gymnastics Federation, and Khalid Al-Ghligah, deputy minister of Digital Transformation at the Saudi Ministry of Sport.







Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)



Muay Thai

Also taking place at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium was the Muay Thai event, which featured 56 male and female athletes.

In the men’s 54 kg category, Khaled Aldawalibi took first place and the gold medal, followed by Abdulaziz Alammar with silver. Firas Alanki, meanwhile, earned bronze.

In the men’s 67 kg category, and securing first place and the gold medal was Abdullah Alqahtani. Faris Al-Rimi won silver, followed by joint bronze medallists Abdullah Alsanea and Abdulelah Abu Maghaid.

In the men’s 77 kg category, the gold medal went to Mohammed Asoum, followed by Einad Baawidan with silver, and then joint bronze medallists Abdul Rahman Bahabeh and Ali Alharbi.

In the women’s 54 kg competition, Hattan Alsaif won gold, followed by Raneem Alsharif with silver, and joint bronze medallists were Sumaya Aidabbagh and Dana Alghussain.

While being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were also congratulated by Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Muay Thai Federation, plus Khalid Alsaad, president of the Saudi Padel Committee.







Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)



Swimming

It was a double gold win for Kawthar Albaroudi as she came out on top in the two swimming (women’s) finals today.

First up at the SAOC Complex was the women’s 50m freestyle that saw Albaroud take first place with a time of 29.29 seconds. In second place and winning silver was Hana Jaber (30.01), while third place and bronze was achieved by Mashael Alayed (30.70).

Albaroudi’s second win came 15 minutes later in the women’s 50m breaststroke, with a time of 38.20 seconds. Mariam Mustafa won silver (39.37), while Mashael Alayed won her second bronze of the day after clocking in 41.00.

The medallists were awarded by Adwaa Al-Arifi, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and undersecretary of Planning and Development at the Saudi Ministry of Sports; Mona Shahab, member of the Saudi Women’s Sports Committee; and Ahmed Al-Kudmani, president of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation.







Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)



Basketball

Following two thrilling women’s semifinals at the Al-Hilal Main Court, Jeddah United and Al-Wehda have made it through to the finals.

Jeddah United beat Al-Ittihad 61-57, while Al Wehda defeated Al-Nassr 46-32.







Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)



Badminton

Featuring 32 male and female athletes from 13 clubs, the badminton competition began on Tuesday with group matches held at the SAOC Complex.

The group stage matches continue on Wednesday, followed by the finals on Nov. 3.







Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)



Volleyball

The volleyball group matches continued with four group matches at the SAOC Complex on Tuesday.

In the women’s groups, Alanka beat Al-Etihad 3-0, while Al-Hilal defeated Al-Taraji, also by 3-0.

In the men’s group matches, Ibtsam won 3-0 over Al-Nasser. Al-Ahli, meanwhile, won its match 3-0 against Al-Etihad.







Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)



Handball

The men’s handball also continued with two group matches at KSU Arena’s Center Court.

Al-Khaleej beat Al-Qarah 31-28.

Mudhar drew with Al-Zulfi 29-29.







Action from Tuesday's competitions at the Saudi Games 2022. (SOPC)



Tennis

The quarterfinals of both the men’s and women’s singles competitions concluded at the Saudi Tennis Federation HQ courts on Tuesday.

Heading to the men’s semifinals are Ammar Al-Hagbani, Rakan Al-Qoud, Saud Al-Hagbani and Solaiman Al-Qassimi.

In the women’s semifinals, the final four players are Yara Al-Hagbani, Sara Al-Obaidan, Zainab Al- Obaidan, and Lara Bukhari.