You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia, Muslim World League hold first-ever G20 religion forum

Indonesia, Muslim World League hold first-ever G20 religion forum

Indonesia, Muslim World League hold first-ever G20 religion forum
Religious leaders gather at the first-ever G20 Religion Forum in Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 2, 2022. (G20 Religion Forum)
Short Url

https://arab.news/26nzw

Updated 02 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia, Muslim World League hold first-ever G20 religion forum

Indonesia, Muslim World League hold first-ever G20 religion forum
  • R20 forum part of series of events staged by Indonesia ahead of G20 Summit
  • Indonesian president urges dialogue to help solve global challenges, end wars
Updated 02 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, kicked off on Wednesday the Group of 20’s first-ever Religion Forum ahead of the upcoming G20 summit in Bali.

The forum, R20, organized by Indonesia’s biggest Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama and the Muslim World League, is part of a series of events initiated under Indonesia’s presidency of the group of the world’s 20 leading economies.

More than 300 religious leaders and scholars from around the globe attended the opening of the two-day meeting.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who inaugurated the forum, called on participants to work together to help resolve global challenges and put an end to wars for the future generation to inherit a peaceful, united world.

“I hope you succeed in building understanding and agreement and will concur on concrete steps so that religion will have a bigger contribution for civilization and humanity, and for a happier world for everyone,” he said, addressing on a large screen the audience in Nusa Dua, Bali — the venue of the G20 Summit, which Indonesia will host on Nov. 15 to 16.

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa announced in his opening speech the launching of the Building Bridges Between the East and West initiative under the R20 forum’s platform.

“I am pleased to launch the initiative of Building Bridges Between the East and West for a better world understanding, peace, and mutually accepting societies,” the league’s chief said.

“We discussed in this platform many initiatives comprising human diversity, religious diversity, and civilizational diversity on the platform of human brotherhood. This diversity is important. God has wanted it from us in his wisdom.”

Yahya Cholil Staquf, head of Nahdlatul Ulama, said the R20 initiative came from a “sincere concern of all believers” about the future of humanity.

“On behalf of the Nahdlatul Ulama, I want to express our utmost gratitude to the MWL and especially to Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa for the willingness to have a collaboration with NU to co-host this forum for all of you.

“May God’s blessings, guidance, and help always be with us during this event and afterwards, and our joint endeavor contribute in a positive and constructive way for all humanity,” he added.

Ulil Abshar-Abdalla, head of NU think tank Lakpesdam, told Arab News from the summit’s venue that the very fact the forum had been initiated by the organization — which with a membership of 90 million was also the largest Muslim body in the world — highlighted its importance.

“The purpose of this forum is, among others, to promote an honest conversation among religious leaders from diverse faith traditions through rethinking religious doctrines and traditions that hamper dialogue and peaceful coexistence,” he said.

“This is the first time that the meeting of government leaders is preceded by a forum of religious leaders. The goal is to encourage the leaders of G20 to give religion a voice in any decision they make that touches the interest of people, given the importance of religion in the lives of many.”

Topics: G20 religion

Related

OECD latest body to project Saudi Arabia GDP growth to top G20 nations  
Business & Economy
OECD latest body to project Saudi Arabia GDP growth to top G20 nations  
G20 finance leaders discuss key threats to the global economy
Business & Economy
G20 finance leaders discuss key threats to the global economy

British army veteran Shareef Amini nicknamed ‘Rambo’ after surviving Russian attack in Ukraine

British army veteran Shareef Amini nicknamed ‘Rambo’ after surviving Russian attack in Ukraine
Updated 44 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

British army veteran Shareef Amini nicknamed ‘Rambo’ after surviving Russian attack in Ukraine

British army veteran Shareef Amini nicknamed ‘Rambo’ after surviving Russian attack in Ukraine
  • Amin has bullet wounds, lung punctures, shrapnel in limbs
  • Reference to Sylvester Stallone’s film character John Rambo
Updated 44 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British Army veteran fighting for Ukraine has been nicknamed “Rambo” by his comrades after surviving being shot several times, and dragging himself out of a trench to safety, the Metro reported.

Shareef Amin, an Afghanistan veteran who served nine years in the 1st Battalion, The Rifles, said he went to Ukraine almost immediately after the war began in February and initially provided humanitarian aid.

However, as the fighting intensified, he began using the skills and experience in the British military to train Ukrainians before eventually enlisting as a soldier.

In October, Amin and his unit were targeted by intense artillery fire after being spotted by the Russians, the Metro reported.

The attack left him with bullet wounds, lung punctures, and shrapnel nested in all four limbs.

“I shouldn’t be alive. I was in a shallow trench with my friend, a Ukrainian we called Professor, as the rounds just kept coming,” Amin told the Metro.

“Next thing I hear this almighty thud. It felt like someone had dragged me underground. I just saw red.”

“Professor’s body just went limp. He landed on top of me. At that point I knew I’d been hit. I thought, ‘I’m dead here. This is where I die.’ So I accepted it.”

Trapped, Amin recalled shouting to another comrade, Oleh Shumov, to see if he was still alive and told him that he could not get out.

He told the Metro how, despite the fact that he was still under fire, Shumov jumped out of his trench, grabbed Professor by the helmet, and dragged his body away.

It was then that Amin realized the extent of his own injuries.

“I pushed myself up and felt almighty agony through my lungs, through my arm. I looked down and my hand was hanging off,” he told the Metro.

“I don’t know how I got the strength to pull myself out of that ditch but I did. As I did, I sort of rolled into a front crawl and saw this huge piece of shrapnel sticking out of my leg. It was like a tin can.”

Amin and Shumov were soon rescued by Kozak Warrior armored personnel vehicles and driven to waiting ambulances before being taken to the hospital.

With both lungs punctured and limbs broken, surgeons removed three pieces of shrapnel, which now lie beside his hospital bed in a jar.

Despite his extensive injuries, Amin has defied medical odds and is already walking again. However, he has lost most of the feeling in his right hand and foot.

His nickname is a reference to Sylvester Stallone’s film character John Rambo, who survives overwhelming odds in battle on numerous occasions.

Friends are crowdfunding to return Amin, who is originally from Bristol, to the UK with his Ukrainian fiancée Helen Vitvickaja and her 10-year-old son.

The soldier, who has since been awarded a Ukrainian bravery medal, said he has no regrets about his decision to fight.

“If I sat at home despite having skills that can help, what kind of human being am I?”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Crisis British army

Related

British Army launches new counter-extremist force
World
British Army launches new counter-extremist force
Aid to Afghanistan should resume: Ex-British Army chief
World
Aid to Afghanistan should resume: Ex-British Army chief

African Union: parties in Ethiopia conflict have agreed to cease hostilities

African Union: parties in Ethiopia conflict have agreed to cease hostilities
Updated 02 November 2022
Reuters

African Union: parties in Ethiopia conflict have agreed to cease hostilities

African Union: parties in Ethiopia conflict have agreed to cease hostilities
  • The war pits regional forces from Tigray against Ethiopia's federal army and its allies
Updated 02 November 2022
Reuters

PRETORIA: The parties in the conflict in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray have agreed to cease hostilities, African Union mediator Olusegun Obasanjo said on Wednesday just over a week after formal peace talks began in South Africa.
The war, which broke out in November 2020, pits regional forces from Tigray against Ethiopia’s federal army and its allies, who include forces from other regions and from neighboring Eritrea.
The conflict, which has at times spilled out of Tigray into the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar, has killed thousands of people, displaced millions from their homes and left hundreds of thousands on the brink of famine.
Neither Eritrea nor regional forces allied with the Ethiopian army took part in the talks in South Africa and it was unclear whether they would abide by the agreement reached there.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) hostilities African Union

Related

Eritrea mobilizes its soldiers, raising Tigray fears
World
Eritrea mobilizes its soldiers, raising Tigray fears
10 killed in twin air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray: hospital
World
10 killed in twin air strikes on Ethiopia’s Tigray: hospital

‘Persepolis’ author sings praise of Iranian protesters

‘Persepolis’ author sings praise of Iranian protesters
Updated 02 November 2022
AFP

‘Persepolis’ author sings praise of Iranian protesters

‘Persepolis’ author sings praise of Iranian protesters
  • The best-selling author no longer claims to represent the country's youths who are defying a vicious crackdown by security forces
  • "I thought it was necessary for the French to sing in Persian, because it sends a message to Iranians," Satrapi said
Updated 02 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: For Marjane Satrapi, whose classic “Persepolis” tells the story of a girl growing up in post-revolutionary Iran, finding a way to voice support for the anti-theocracy protests in her native land wasn’t easy.
The best-selling author has lived and worked in France for over two decades, and no longer claims to represent the country’s youths who are defying a vicious crackdown by security forces.
“How am I going to speak for them?” Satrapi told AFP in rare public comments since the start of the uprising.
“But there is nothing worse than doing nothing,” she said, denouncing “all this criticism of the actresses who were cutting their hair” in solidarity with the demonstrators.
Her response was to gather fellow French artists to sing “Baraye” — the song that has become emblematic of the rebellion — in a poignant video released on social media Wednesday.
The song — whose title means “For” — was written after the death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested by Tehran morality police, in the incident which sparked the protests.
Arranged by the crooner Benjamin Biolay, the video features around 40 fellow artists such as pop star Yael Naim and the actors Hugo Becker, Chiara Mastroianni and Camille Cottin singing the verses in Persian.
“I thought it was necessary for the French to sing in Persian, because it sends a message to Iranians — there’s nothing as touching as trying to speak to you in your own language,” Satrapi said.
Including men was important, she added, because “there are plenty of boys who are getting themselves killed over there... The beauty of this Iranian movement is that it was started by women and the men have joined in.”
The video also includes images of the “Persepolis” film from 2007 based on her graphic novels, and ends with an ensemble chorus set against the red, white and green of the Iranian flag.
Satrapi, born in 1969, recounts in “Persepolis” her years as an outspoken teenager chafing at the Islamic revolution and its restrictions imposed on women, especially for one from a progressive family like hers.
At 14, her parents sent her to school in Vienna to avoid arrest over her defiance of the regime. She later returned to Tehran but then left for France in 1994, embarking on her career as an author, film director and painter.
As is the case for many living in exile, Satrapi said she had “buried half of herself” to avoid becoming “one of the old fogies of the diaspora who think nothing has changed since they left.”
But the need to express her support for the current protests was galvanized by multiple video calls with protesters — when Iran’s Internet and social media networks were working.
And even if she recognizes that her video might not change things, “the dam is starting to break” in the face of a new “revolution.”
Her optimism has even prompted her to dream of a different future, one that could again see her in her homeland.
“I am a bit morbid, and I had made a will — I had told myself that even if I cannot return to my country, I had to be buried there, so the cycle would be complete.”
“Now, I can see myself again walking the streets of Tehran, which is both the ugliest and most beautiful city on earth.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Marjane Satrapi Persepolis

Related

Videos showing Iranian crackdown on protesters go viral as anger grows
Middle-East
Videos showing Iranian crackdown on protesters go viral as anger grows
Family of Iranian woman shot dead in protest threatened by authorities
Middle-East
Family of Iranian woman shot dead in protest threatened by authorities

Iran to send team to Vienna to discuss nuclear work with IAEA

Iran to send team to Vienna to discuss nuclear work with IAEA
Updated 02 November 2022
Reuters

Iran to send team to Vienna to discuss nuclear work with IAEA

Iran to send team to Vienna to discuss nuclear work with IAEA
  • Amirabdollahian said he would speak to the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, to discuss efforts to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal
Updated 02 November 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: An Iranian delegation will visit Vienna in the coming days to try to narrow differences with the UN nuclear watchdog, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.
“We will send a delegation from Iran to Vienna in the coming days to start talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and we hope to resolve remaining issues based on what we have agreed in the past days,” he told a news conference.
Amirabdollahian also said he would speak to the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, to discuss efforts to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on reviving the largely hollowed-out 2015 nuclear deal are stalled, with officials saying one important sticking point has been Iran’s demand that the IAEA end an investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

Topics: Vienna Attack Iran nuclear deal

Related

Exclusive A nuclear deal would help Iran ‘fund proxy groups, repress its people,’ warns Iranian Kurdish leader Mustafa Hijri
Middle-East
A nuclear deal would help Iran ‘fund proxy groups, repress its people,’ warns Iranian Kurdish leader Mustafa Hijri
Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal
World
Iran says Washington lacks political will to revive nuclear deal

Russia to hand ‘evidence’ of UK role in Crimea strike to envoy

Russia to hand ‘evidence’ of UK role in Crimea strike to envoy
Updated 02 November 2022
AFP

Russia to hand ‘evidence’ of UK role in Crimea strike to envoy

Russia to hand ‘evidence’ of UK role in Crimea strike to envoy
  • Russia has claimed UK "specialists" helped Kyiv launch a drone attack on the fleet in Moscow-annexed Crimea
  • "The UK ambassador will be summoned and will be given the appropriate materials," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
Updated 02 November 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow will “in the near future” summon the British ambassador to hand over “evidence” of its claim that the UK helped orchestrate an attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Russia has claimed UK “specialists” helped Kyiv launch a drone attack on the fleet in Moscow-annexed Crimea at the weekend.
Russia has also accused London of being behind September explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
Russian authorities have so far provided no proof to back up their claims.
“The UK ambassador will be summoned and will be given the appropriate materials,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, adding the meeting would take place “in the near future.”
“The basic materials will be handed over as evidence to the British side and will also be shown to the general public,” she added.
The British ambassador to Russia is Deborah Bronnert.
Zakharova said Moscow will publish the “materials” after its meeting with the ambassador.
On Saturday, the Russian army said Ukraine had launched the drones on its fleet “under the leadership of British specialists in the city of Ochakiv” in southern Ukraine.
Moscow added that “according to our information” the same British unit had “taken part in the planning” of September explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.
The UK says these are “false claims on an epic scale.”
Relations between London and Moscow have been deteriorating for years, and Russia considers Britain — a staunch Ukraine backer — one of the most hostile Western countries.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Crimea UK drones

Related

Iran denies personnel in Crimea helping Russia
Middle-East
Iran denies personnel in Crimea helping Russia
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
Middle-East
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

Latest updates

STC is the most valuable brand in KSA & UAE, finds Kantar’s new report
STC is the most valuable brand in KSA & UAE, finds Kantar’s new report
Jordan’s crown prince highlights Palestinian cause, regional trade at Arab Summit
Jordan’s crown prince highlights Palestinian cause, regional trade at Arab Summit
War correspondent Tania Mehanna holds roundtable discussion at Arab News
War correspondent Tania Mehanna holds roundtable discussion at Arab News
British army veteran Shareef Amini nicknamed ‘Rambo’ after surviving Russian attack in Ukraine
British army veteran Shareef Amini nicknamed ‘Rambo’ after surviving Russian attack in Ukraine
US wants Iran ousted from UN women’s body
US wants Iran ousted from UN women’s body

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.