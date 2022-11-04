Saudi national team prepare for friendly against Iceland

You are here

Green Falcons’ players during their training session in preparation for their 4th friendly against Iceland on Sunday at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (SAFF)
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

  • Another step in countdown to World Cup in Qatar
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Saudi Arabia national football team are gearing up for their friendly match against Iceland on Sunday at Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.
The match is the next stage in the Green Falcons’ preparatory program for the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on Nov. 20.
The team have already beaten North Macedonia and secured draws with Albania and Honduras as they prepare for their opening World Cup encounter with Argentina on Nov. 22.
Head coach Herve Renard has been taking the team through their paces at the Emirates Palace Stadium as the footballing showpiece comes into view.
Training sessions begin with warm-up exercises before taking in passing and mini-games, concluding with stretching for squad members.
Salman Al-Faraj is back participating in group activity with the rest of the squad after getting back to full fitness, but Saleh Al-Shehri is being directed by medical staff, performing special exercises due to feeling pain in his thigh.
 

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia defeated Iceland 1-0 on Sunday in the latest World Cup warm-up for Herve Renard’s men with Saud Abdulhamid scoring the only goal of the game after 25 minutes. Here are five things we learned from the action in Abu Dhabi.

The captain’s fitness is worrying

Salman Al-Faraj is not only the captain and leader of the team but a calming and composed presence in midfield. He makes the team tick. Coach Renard last week compared him to Thiago Motta, the former Barcelona, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder who started his career playing for Brazil and then became an Italian international. It was quite the compliment but the problem is that Al-Faraj has been struggling for fitness all season. He has only played 179 minutes of league football this season for Al-Hilal and it has been a real stop start campaign.

He has missed the majority of the preparation games since qualification for the World Cup and then didn’t even last the first half against Iceland as he collected a shoulder injury after falling awkwardly. It doesn’t seem that this particular knock is especially serious but there is no doubt that the 33 year-old has been struggling and Renard will know that he may need a Plan B.

Widespread experimentation is over

It was not a full strength Iceland team but there was still some talent there and we will get a  good idea of how strong they are when they face South Korea at the end of the week. This, however,  was a solid performance from Saudi Arabia and it is clear that after the many changes and substitutions from the previous friendly games, this is looking more like the full-strength team that will take the field in Qatar as most of the big names were present..

The midfield looked similar to the one that functioned so well in qualification with Abdulelah Al-Malki and Mohamed Kanoo in action along with Salem Al-Dawsari who is now getting back some of his sharpness after the appendix operation. There are still questions regarding the striker however. Saleh Al-Shehri would normally be assured of that spot but is struggling with injury. In his absence Firas Al-Buraikan worked hard but never really had a sniff of goal.

Renard will not be looking to make too many changes ahead of the Argentina clash so time is running out for anyone else to stake their claim.

Saud Abdulhamid is staking a claim

Yet there are always some players who make a late dash for a World Cup place due to their performances just before the tournament and Abdulhamid may be Saudi Arabia’s bolter.

The Al-Hilal right-back has been in and around the national team set up for a while without ever becoming a regular starter but he has improved in the past year or two. He played a bit part in World Cup qualification but has started to become more of a fixture and his work-rate and ability to get forward could make the difference. 

His goal was a fine one. The 23 year-old had the energy to keep going and made it unannounced to the far post to get on the end of a long, looping cross from the opposite flank.

The header was cool, the determination was impressive and the performance a fine one at both ends of the pitch and some of his tackling was tigerish. Abdulhamid may just have played his way into the line-up against Argentina and at the very least has improved his chances.

Clean sheets becoming a good habit

For the neutral, there hasn’t been much excitement and action in Saudi Arabia’s warm-up period so far and that was the case once again and there just weren’t that many chances.

It was not a surprise. There have been just six goals in the past eight games. For fans of the Falcons however, the encouraging news is that just once has the defence been breached in the last six matches. The backline is becoming increasingly well-drilled, organised and disciplined.

This is obviously how Renard sees the team getting out of the group stage in Qatar and understandably so as there is little chance that Saudi Arabia can go toe to toe with Argentina in the opening match.

The best hope of success is to keep things tight at the back and Renard has worked hard to ensure that this miserly run continues all the way into Qatar. The standard of opposition of late has not been of the highest standard, which can’t be helped as most leagues are still playing, but Saudi Arabia are looking very solid and if it stays that way for the next month then there is a chance.

Renard offers experience and authority

The Frenchman is one of the best coaches around and it is no mean feat to win the African Cup of Nations with two separate countries. He knows that now he has the luxury of weeks with his team before the World Cup, something that many of his coaching counterparts would love to have.

Whatever happens at the World Cup, it will be interesting to look back at this whole preparation period and especially this training camp.

It started with the boss changing his team wholescale after an hour, to ensure that as many players as possible got some time on the pitch.

He has also had to oversee the return to fitness of a number of injured players and now, in the latter stages, is changing formations to give his team a little more tactical flexibility. There is still a game left before the team return home. If the World Cup turns out to be successful then there will be many coaches who will study these three weeks.

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series
  • Slovenian golfer clinched her second career title at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club
  • Aramco Team Series returns to Jeddah for final leg of golf’s global series
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Slovenian superstar Pia Babnik will once again tee it up in the Aramco Team Series at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, aiming to defend the individual title she won in 2021 after birdieing the 18th hole to win by one shot.

Babnik, 18, is one of the game’s brightest talents, having secured two career titles already and finished third in the Chevron Championship in April. She currently sits 65th in the world rankings and will be looking to go back-to-back in King Abdullah Economic City on Nov. 10-12.

The Slovenian will compete against the likes of Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Bronte Law, Alison Lee and Suzann Pettersen for the individual title, as the Aramco Team Series returns to Jeddah for the conclusion of golf’s global series.

The 18-year-old will be joined by Olivia Cowan, Anne Van Dam, Annabel Dimmock and Marianne Skarpnord, among others, and November’s event will be the 32nd stop on the Ladies European Tour Race to Costa del Sol and fifth and final edition of the Aramco Team Series for 2022.

Babnik has been a stalwart of the various Aramco Team Series events since its inception and is also an ambassador for the tournament and believes it is doing incredible things for the continued growth of the female game.

She said: “These events are so fun to be a part of, and all the players love being involved in these tournament weeks. We get to travel to some really great places around the world and play some world-class golf courses, all while getting treated incredibly.

“The Aramco Team Series is providing life-changing prize funds to the Ladies European Tour and growing the game of golf both in Saudi Arabia and around the world. It is a pleasure to represent the tournament and be one of their ambassadors as the series continues to go from strength to strength.”

Green Falcons complete final training session ahead of Iceland World Cup warm up match

Green Falcons complete final training session ahead of Iceland World Cup warm up match
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

Green Falcons complete final training session ahead of Iceland World Cup warm up match

Green Falcons complete final training session ahead of Iceland World Cup warm up match
  • The match against Iceland on Sunday will be the fourth friendly for Saudi Arabia
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia’s national football team concluded their preparations for their friendly match against Iceland on Sunday at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The match forms part of the third phase of the Green Falcons’ preparatory program for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which begins later this month.

The match against Iceland on Sunday will be the fourth friendly for Saudi Arabia, before a fifth and final match against Panama.

It follows three other friendlies, which included a win over North Macedonia and draws with Albania and Honduras.  

Saleh Al-Shehri, Sultan Al-Ghannam and Nasser Al-Dosari continued their special training program, accompanied by the medical staff, in their bid to be fit and ready for the World Cup opener against Argentina.

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed honors equestrian medallists

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed honors equestrian medallists
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed honors equestrian medallists

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed honors equestrian medallists
  • Joining Prince Fahd was Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud and Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Mohamed Al-Saud.
  • Princess Delayel also honored the medallists of the women’s volleyball competitions.
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

The latest from the Saudi Games 2022, which continues in Riyadh until Nov. 7:

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, on Friday honored the equestrian medallists in the jumping category, which took place at the Equestrian Club in Al-Jenadriyah.

He was joined by Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, and Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Mohamed Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation.

Princess Delayel also honored the medallists of the women’s volleyball competitions.

VOLLEYBALL
At the SAOC Complex, the women’s volleyball finals were the first matches of the day.

Al-Hilal won the gold medal after beating Al-Etifaq with a close call of 3-2. Alanka was able to secure the bronze medal after coming third and winning over Al-Faisali 3-1.

In the men’s volleyball semifinals, Al-Ahli beat Al-Ibtisam with a score of 3-1, while Al-Hilal scored 3-1 against Al-Etihad in the second match and secured their ticket to the finals.

The final match between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal takes place on Saturday, while Al-Etihad and Al-Ibtsam will fight for bronze earlier in the day.

EQUESTRIAN
The Desert Falcons soared high and were placed first in the jumping category. They were awarded the gold medal after the astonishing performance of Abdullah Abalkhail, Aljwhrah Al-Tuwaijiri, Abdullah Al-Sheikh and Khaled Al-Motbi. In the same category, Albwani won silver and was represented by jockeys Nasser Al-Shawaf, Funun Al-Humaidan, Abdul Rahman Al-Mutawa and Mohamed Al-Asaker. Alsacb was placed third and secured a bronze medal. The team was represented by jockeys Khaled Al-Hadi, Mohammed Al-Humaidan, Naglaa Al-Hamid and Nasser Al-Baqmi.

FENCING
Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Musaed Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Shooting Federation, on Friday honored the fencing medallists in the women’s foil individual and men’s sabre individual categories, after the event concluded at the Al-Riyadh Club.

In the women’s foil individual category, fencer Anaheed Faris Alkhibiri secured the gold medal. Winning silver was Aya Ammar Yousef, followed by a joint bronze for Leen Adnan Alfouzan and Joud Homoud Alshehri.

In the men’s sabre individual category, fencer Saad Mohammed Albaqmi was placed first and was awarded the gold medal. The silver medal was won by Ali Saeed Albahrani, followed by a joint bronze for fencers Adel Mukhld Almutairi and Abdullah Ahmed Almansaf.

HANDBALL

With two thrilling matches at the KSU Arena, the handball semifinals concluded on Friday.

Al-Khaleej secured its place in the finals after winning against Al-Noor with a close call of 37-36.

In the second match, Al-Hada beat Al-Trraji with a score of 24-23.

As a result, Al-Hada will meet Al-Khaleej in the finals on Sunday. Meanwhile, Al-Noor will compete with Al-Trraji for the battle for third place.

CHESS
The chess competitions continued for the third day in a row at Arkan Sport Complex.

The event will see its medallists determined on Nov. 6.

SAILING
The sailing continued on Friday at the Jubail Water Sports Center and is set to conclude on Nov. 7.

BOXING
The boxing quarterfinals concluded on Friday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

 
WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL
On Thursday, Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium witnessed the start of the wheelchair basketball competitions, which were held in the Paralympic Court.

In the first match, Al-Riyadh beat Al-Madinah with a remarkable score of 75-11, while Jeddah beat Al-Jouf with a score of 53-33. In the third match, Riyadh won over Jazan with a score of 87-29.

In Friday’s matches, Riyadh beat Jeddah with a score of 80-41, while Al-Jouf won its match against Jazan with a score of 72-18.

The next round of competitions will take place on Saturday, when Al-Madinah will meet Al-Jouf and Jazan takes on Jeddah.

COMING UP:
The Saudi Games 2022 continue on Saturday, featuring seven sports.

The men and women’s boxing semifinals continue, while the fencing finals will focus on the men’s individual foil and women’s epee individual categories.

The shooting competition will continue at the City Public Security Training Shooting Range.

Futsal continues at the KSU Arena, where Al-Hilal meets Al-Yamamah in the women’s finals for a battle for gold, while Al-Nassr takes on Al-Shabab to determine who secures third place.

In the men’s finals, Al-Nassr will compete against Al-Etifaq to determine who takes home the gold medal, and Musadaa and Al-Ardh will face each other in the battle for bronze.

The athletics games will start on Saturday at Al-Riyadh Club. The event will feature men’s 110m hurdles, 100m, 400m, javelin, long jump and shot put.

The sport climbing event will be held at the Fan Zone in Al Nakheel Mall, while the skateboarding competition will take place at The Boulevard Riyadh.

The karting games will be hosted at the Dirab Park, while the table tennis event will take place at the Leaders Development Institute in the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

The karate event will kick off at KSU Arena, while the Equestrian Endurance Games will take place at the Equestrian Club in Al-Jenadriyah.
 

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball

Saudi Games update: medals in taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, on Thursday honored the medallists of the taekwondo, badminton and beach volleyball competitions.

Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, also honored the medallists of the beach volleyball and archery competitions.

TAEKWONDO
Following a two-day taekwondo event at the KSU Arena, a host of winners were revealed.

In the women’s -53 kg category, Donia Abutaleb was awarded a gold medal, followed by Fatema Alsalah with silver. It was a joint bronze for Taiba Alshreef and Rahaf Aljouhi.

In the women’s -67 kg category, Nancy Abubader secured first place and won the gold medal. Winning silver was Sara Ameen, followed by a joint bronze for Sara Abdulftah and Tartila Altaweel.

Turning to the men’s -63 kg category, Hamad Almabrook secured the gold medal, while Ali Asiri took silver. Winning bronze was Riyad Hamdi and Fahad Alsmeeh.

In the men’s -80 kg category, Ali Almabrook won the gold medal. Securing silver was Hesham Aldoukhi, followed by Abdallah Alzeagi and Saud Ibrahim with bronze.

In addition to being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were also congratulated by Heabdulelah Al-Dallak, assistant minister of sports, and Brig. Gen. Shaddad bin Talie’ Al-Omari, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

BADMINTON
The badminton event, which took place at the SAOC Complex, concluded after Kadeeja Kothoor secured first place and a gold medal at the women’s singles. Haya Almudarra received silver, while Fatimah Mousa took bronze.

In the men’s singles, Shaikh Mehad Shah won first place and gold, followed by Muath Alghamdi with silver and Nawaf Alghamdi with bronze.

In addition to being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were also congratulated by Muqrin Al-Muqrin, chairman of the Saudi Badminton Federation, and Mai Obaid Al-Rasheed, vice president of the Saudi Badminton Federation.

TENNIS
The competition, which featured a total of 32 players at the Saudi Tennis Federation HQ, concluded with both gold medals (and a silver) going to three siblings.

In the women’s singles, Yara Al-Hagbani took the gold medal, with silver going to Lara Bukhari. Sara Al-Obaidan received bronze.

In the men’s singles — in a final that featured two siblings — Saud Al-Hagbani beat brother Ammar Al-Hagbani to take gold. Bronze went to Rakan Al-Qoud.

The medallists were honored by Habib Al-Rubaan, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, as well as Abdulrahman Al-Suhaibani, assistant minister for Governmental Councils and Committees Affairs, and Areej Mutabagani, chairman of the Saudi Tennis Federation.

ARCHERY
Featuring the participation of 48 male and female players, the archery event at the Saudi Games 2022 concluded on Thursday evening.

In the women’s recurve Individual finals, Sara bint Saloum took first place and the gold medal. Dalal Almugairin received silver, while Haifa Alkhenizan took bronze.

In the men’s recurve individual finals, Mansour Alawi secured first place to win the gold medal, followed by Fares Alotaibi with silver. Abulrahman Almusa received bronze.

And finally, in the men’s compound individual finals, Muidh Albaqami won first place and secured a gold medal, followed by Alexander Ignatius with silver and Abdulaziz Airodhan with bronze. 

In addition to being honored by Princess Delayel, the medallists were congratulated by Mushal Al-Hokair, president of the Saudi Arabian Archery Federation, and Turki Mohammed Al-Darbi, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Archery Federation.

SHOOTING
Taking place in the City Public Security Training Shooting Range, the shooting competition, which featured 56 athletes, concluded on Thursday afternoon.

In the men’s trap category, Fahad Almutairi secured first place to win the gold medal. Winning silver was Delem Alqahtani, while Mohammed Alshriedh took bronze.

The winners were honored by Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Said bin Saud Al-Saud, and Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Shooting Federation.

SQUASH
Taking place in the KSU Arena Court 2, the men’s singles squash event concluded on Thursday, with the winners honored by Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Saud, board member of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Dr. Adel Al-Aqili, president of the Saudi Squash Federation.

Abdulrahman Mustafa won gold, followed by Mohammed Alnasfan with the silver. Abdulaziz Aburegah, meanwhile, earned bronze.

HANDBALL
The handball quarterfinals kicked off on Thursday at the KSU Arena Central Court.

After a tense match against Al-Safa, Al-Noor was able to win the match with a close call of 34-31.

Al-Khaleej beat Al-Zulfi with a score of 32-26, while Al-Huda won the match against Mudhar with a score of 32-31.

Finally, Al-Trraji beat Al-Wehda 30-29.

In Friday’s semifinals, Al-Noor meets Al-Khaleej, while Al-Huda takes on Al-Trraji.

VOLLEYBALL
The men’s volleyball group matches concluded on Thursday, with Al-Etihad beating Abha 3-0, while Al-Hilal won against Al-Taraje 3-0.

The men’s volleyball semifinals take place on Friday. The first match will be between Al-Ahli and Al-Ibtsam, while the second match will be between Al-Etihad and Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, the SAOC Complex will on Friday host the Women’s volleyball finals, where Al-Eitifaq and Al-Hilal will battle it out for gold.

In Thursday’s semifinals, Al-Hilal beat Al-Faisali 3-0, while Al-Eitifaq defeated Alanka 3-1.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, as well as Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, also honored the medallists of the beach volleyball competition.

Featuring a total of 28 athletes, the beach volleyball concluded with two finals.

In the women’s finals, the pair Raha Moharrak and Raja Chatah won the gold medal. Silver went to Victoria Tattum and Dareen Mubayyidh, while bronze went to Christine Garcia and Ghirlie Flores.

In the men’s finals, gold went to Alalyani and Basohib.

Also congratulating the winners was Khalid bin Mansour Al-Zughaibi, president of the Saudi Volleyball Federation.

---
COMING UP:
The Saudi Games 2022 continue on Nov. 4 with boxing, chess, equestrian, fencing, handball, sailing, volleyball, and wheelchair basketball.
 

