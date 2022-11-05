French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen

You are here

French far right leader Marine Le Pen celebrates with newly elected leader of the National Rally president Jordan Bardella during the party congress in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP)
  • Jordan Bardella’s election a symbolic changing of the guard that comes at a crucial time for the resurgent National Rally
PARIS: Jordan Bardella was elected Saturday to replace Marine Le Pen as president of France’s leading far-right party, a symbolic changing of the guard that comes at a crucial time for the resurgent National Rally.
Bardella, an ambitious 27-year-old and outspoken member of the European Parliament, won an internal party vote with 85 percent support, according to results announced at a party congress in Paris. He becomes the first person to lead the anti-immigration party who doesn’t have the Le Pen name since it was founded a half-century ago.
The National Rally is seeking to capitalize on a breakthrough showing in legislative elections this year and growing support for far-right parties elsewhere in Europe, notably in neighboring Italy. It’s also facing broad public anger over a racist comment this week by a National Rally member in parliament that cast doubt on years of efforts to soften the party’s image.
Marine Le Pen has said she wants to focus on leading the party’s 89 lawmakers in the National Assembly. She’s still expected to wield significant power in party leadership, and run again for the presidency in 2027.
Bardella had been the interim president of the National Rally since Le Pen entered the presidential race last year. He beat out rival Louis Aliot, 53, the mayor of Perpignan and a senior official of the National Rally for two decades. Alliot, who is a fervent supporter of Le Pen’s rise and a former romantic partner of hers, won 15 percent of the party vote.
Le Pen lost to Emmanuel Macron on her third bid for the presidency this year, but won 44 percent of the national vote, her highest score yet. Two months later, her party won its most seats to date in the lower house of parliament.
Le Pen has gone to great lengths to remove the stigma of racism and antisemitism that clung to the far-right party, to soften its image and to broaden her audience. She has notably distanced herself from her now ostracized father Jean-Marie Le Pen, who co-founded the party then called the National Front.
“Bardella is part of a generation of young, very young, people who engaged themselves behind Marine Le Pen in the 2010s and who probably wouldn’t have joined the National Rally during Jean-Marie Le Pen’s era,” political scientist Jean-Yves Camus told The Associated Press.
Bardella supports the anti-immigration and protectionist line of the party.
“Progress today is called localism. It’s called defending borders. It’s called protectionism,” he told the AP in 2019, ahead of European elections, rejecting what he called “massive immigration.”
On the other hand, Aliot, vice president of the party, argued that the National Rally needs to reshape itself to make it more palatable to the mainstream right.
According to Camus, the party vote won’t question Le Pen’s leadership.
“The first impact of this election is that Le Pen won’t have to deal with the party and can focus on the most important thing, leading the party’s lawmakers in the National Assembly,” he explained.
For the past few months, 40,000 members of the party voted online to elect the new head of the party.

Firebomb attack on UK immigration center ‘motivated by terrorist ideology’: police

Firebomb attack on UK immigration center ‘motivated by terrorist ideology’: police
  • No one was hurt in the attack
  • The perpetrator was later found dead
LONDON: The firebombing of a UK migrant processing center last week was “motivated by a terrorist ideology,” counter terrorism police said on Saturday.
“Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), who have been working with Kent Police since the initial notification of this incident, have recovered evidence that indicates the attack at an immigration center in Dover on Sunday, 30 October 2022, was motivated by a terrorist ideology,” the body said in a statement.
No one was hurt in the attack. The perpetrator was later found dead.

Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military

Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military
  • Launches detected from from Tongrim, North Pyongan Province, to the West Sea
SEOUL: North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the western sea on Saturday morning, said South Korean military, adding the missiles flew about 130 kilometers at an altitude of about 20km.

North Korea has launched a series of missiles this week, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), drawing condemnation from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo and raising speculation it could be readying for the resumption of nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

Saturday’s launch, fired between 11:31 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. KST, comes as the United States and South Korea wrapped up a six-day Vigilant Storm exercise that began on Oct. 31.

The joint military exercise involved some 240 military aircraft and two US strategic bomber B-1B, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This is the first time the B-1B has been deployed in US-South Korean drills since 2017, which shows “the combined defense capabilities and determination of the Republic of Korea and the US to resolutely respond to any provocations from North Korea, and the will of the US to implement a strong commitment to extended deterrence,” JCS said in a statement.

Pyongyang on Friday demanded that the United States and South Korea halt “provocative” air exercises. South Korea said it scrambled warplanes in response to 180 North Korean military flights near the countries’ shared border on Friday.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired a daily record 23 missiles, with one landing off the coast of South Korea for the first time.

In recent years the UN Security Council has been split on how to deal with North Korea and in May, China and Russia vetoed a US-led push to impose more UN sanctions in response to North Korean missile launches.

China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says

China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says
  • China’s current strategy is still able to control COVID-19 despite the high transmissibility of COVID-19 variants and asymptomatic carriers
SHENZHEN, China: China will not waver in preventing a rebound of COVID-19 and in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ of cases as soon as they emerge, a spokesperson for the China National Health Commission said in a press conference on Saturday.

China’s current strategy is still able to control COVID-19 despite the high transmissibility of COVID-19 variants and asymptomatic carriers, a health official added.

China has a zero COVID-19 policy, which includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing, aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Russia detains suspect after bar inferno kills 15

Russia detains suspect after bar inferno kills 15
  • Firefighters fought through the early hours to extinguish the blaze at the popular Poligon bar in Kostroma city
  • Kostroma is one of Russia’s oldest cities and is famous for its medieval architecture and monasteries
MOSCOW: Russian police on Saturday detained a man suspected to have caused a huge fire overnight at a bar in the historic city of Kostroma that killed at least 15 people.

Fire fighters fought through the early hours to extinguish the blaze at the popular Poligon bar in the city, which is around 300 kilometers northeast of Moscow.

Russian agencies reported that the fire could have started after a drunk man fired a “flare gun” on the dance floor.

“Police officers identified and detained the suspect (behind) unlawful acts in an entertainment establishment in the city of Kostroma, which resulted in a fire and the death of people,” Russian police said.

“He has now been handed over to investigative authorities,” it added, without providing any further details.

Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case of “causing death by negligence.”

It published images from inside the burnt-out building, showing a barely recognizable bar with some visible stickers of beer brands. The bar had a collapsed roof and burnt-out walls, with near total destruction inside.

State television aired night-time images of the bar — housed in a single-story logistical center — engulfed in flames.

Authorities said the fire started at around 2:00 a.m. local time (2300 GMT Saturday) and was put out at around 7:30 a.m.

Kostroma regional governor Sergei Sitnikov said 13 people were killed.

“Two more bodies were recovered. This means the number of victims is now 15,” the TASS news agency later quoted law enforcement sources as saying.

Around 250 people were evacuated from the building when it caught fire, authorities said earlier.

TASS, citing emergency service sources, said a drunk man with a “flare gun” was likely to have caused the fire.

“He was spending time in the bar with a woman, ordered her flowers, with a flare gun in his hands,” the source told the agency.

“Then he went to the dance floor and fired it.”

Emergency services said the blaze engulfed more than 3,500 square meters (37,700 square feet).

Some local media, quoting witnesses, said here was panic when the fire started as people rushed to an exit, causing a jam. One man forced a closed door open, possibly saving lives, according to reports.

The RIA Novosti news agency said the bar belonged to a local deputy of the ruling United Russia party, Ikhtiyar Mirzoyev.

He told the agency that he would “give all the necessary help to the families and loved ones of the dead.”

On its website, Poligon says it acts as an evening and night-time “place for recreation and entertainment.”

By day, it is a typical Russian “stolovaya” — a casual restaurant serving traditional food.

It says it is housed in a “distribution center” and is popular with traffic police.

State television showed images of dozens of emergency workers fighting the inferno.

The sign “Poligon” was visible amid the flames raging on its roof.

One fire fighter told state television that it took 50 people to extinguish the blaze and that they had used 20 fire engines.

He said the fire was especially difficult to put out because of a risk that the building might collapse.

Kostroma, a city on the Volga river of around 230,000 people, is one of Russia’s oldest cities and famous for its medieval architecture and monasteries.

Russia, which frequently has a lax approach to safety rules, has seen a number of deadly fires at entertainment venues in recent years.

In 2018, a fire killed 60 people in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

In 2009, another blaze at a nightclub in the Urals city of Perm killed 156 people.

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
  • Churches opened their doors to serve as shelters for those whose homes were impacted
POWDERLY, Texas: Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins.
Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county’s emergency manager, confirmed one death although he didn’t immediately provide details.
The small town of Idabel saw a church, medical center and a school torn apart.
“There was total destruction on the south and east sides of Idabel,” Steven Carter, an emergency management coordinator for McCurtain County, told the Texarkana Gazette.
Carter told the paper people were still trapped late Friday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said search-and-rescue teams and generators were being sent to the Idabel area.
“Praying for Oklahomans impacted by today’s tornadoes,” Stitt tweeted.
Keli Cain of the Oklahoma Emergency Management Office said at least three other counties were also hit by storms, with flash flooding in some areas.
The National Weather Service said tornadoes also were reported in Texas and Arkansas and a storm system was heading toward Louisiana.
In Texas, authorities in Lamar County said at least 50 homes were damaged or destroyed and 10 people were treated at one hospital, including two with critical injuries. No deaths were immediately reported.
Judge Brandon Bell, the county’s highest elected official, declared a disaster in the area, a step in getting federal assistance and funding. Bell’s declaration said at least two dozen people were injured across the county.
One community hit hard was Powderly, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Idabel and about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. Both Powderly and Idabel are near the Texas-Oklahoma border.
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management said the tornado touched down shortly after 4 p.m. and traveled north-northeast through the communities of Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek and Powderly.
Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, told The Paris News newspaper that she wasn’t aware anyone had been killed but knew of injuries.
“It’s going to take a long time to get this cleaned up, but the community came together,” Johnson said. “It’s really heartbreaking to see.”
Churches opened their doors to serve as shelters for those whose homes were impacted.

