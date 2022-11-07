Australian engineer jailed in Iraq facing ‘death sentence’ amid health fears

You are here

The UN working group on arbitrary detention in March released a report on Pether’s detention, warning that it was “arbitrary” and “a breach of international law.” (Shutterstock)
  • Robert Pether pens letter to family after arbitrary detention resulting from business dispute
  • 47-year-old survived skin cancer in 2005 but discovered new lesion while in prison
LONDON: An Australian engineer jailed in Iraq has sent a letter to his family from prison warning that he is facing a “death sentence” over potential untreated skin cancer, The Guardian reported on Monday.

Robert Pether, who was detained in Iraq last year after a contract dispute surrounding the work of his architecture business on a new Central Bank building in the country, warned that he “will not be coming home.”

The 47-year-old previously survived skin cancer in 2005, and before his arrest had attended regular screenings to monitor his health status.

But Pether warned in the letter that prison authorities, including a dermatologist brought in for consultations, have ignored the growth of a new lesion on his ear — the same location of a previous melanoma.

In June, he started to notice rapid changes in the lesion and alerted prison officials. But a dermatologist only prescribed Pether topical cream, which failed to arrive.

“The clock is ticking and I have a narrow window of opportunity — certainly less time than I am due to be imprisoned for,” he wrote.

“How do you tell a little girl who loves unicorns and cats that her daddy will not be coming home?

“How do you tell your children that you are proud of them, but will not be sharing the accolades (and pitfalls) of their lives with them?

“And toughest of all, how do you tell your wife, who is very much the other half of you, that you will not be keeping the promise you made to grow old together?

“These are the questions that I am currently grappling with every day — from the moment I wake up and sit on the cell floor for the first head count of the day, until the last thing at night, when I look at the photos of my family on the wall next to my bed.

“Hope is not forsaken, miracles can (and do) occur. However, the reality at the moment is looking bleak for myself and my family.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier this year appealed to his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi over Pether’s situation.

A spokesperson for the Australian Foreign Ministry said: “The Australian government continues to advocate for Mr. Pether in the strongest possible terms and at the highest levels.”

The UN working group on arbitrary detention in March released a report on Pether’s detention, warning that it was “arbitrary” and “a breach of international law.” The group called for his immediate and unconditional release.

UK Conservatives face fresh pressure over Islamophobia allegations

UK Conservatives face fresh pressure over Islamophobia allegations
  • Labour chair pens letter to Conservative counterpart demanding answers over internal probe
  • Hate crimes targeting Muslims in Britain rose 28% in last year, accounting for 42% of all recorded religious hate crimes
LONDON: The UK’s governing Conservative Party has been accused of ignoring rising Islamophobia in Britain and within its ranks as new figures show a surge in anti-Muslim hate crimes nationwide, The Independent reported on Monday.

Government figures show that hate crimes targeting Muslims in the UK rose by 28 percent in the last year, accounting for 42 percent of all recorded religious hate crimes in 2021/22.

For the past five years, Muslims have accounted for the highest proportion of religious hate crime victims, figures show. 

Within the Conservative Party, questions remain over the result of a probe into MP Mark Spencer, who was accused of Islamophobia by a fellow MP.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case last month said the investigation into Spencer’s actions remains “outstanding.”

In a letter to Conservative Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi, Labour chair Anneliese Dodds questioned the government’s alleged inaction on Islamophobia.

“It is deeply concerning that I must again raise the issue of Islamophobia directly with the chair of the Conservative Party,” she said.

“As Islamophobic hate crime is on the rise, the Conservatives need to show they are serious about tackling this insidious hatred, both in society and within their party. Denial of the issue simply isn’t good enough.”

Zahawi previously rejected criticism that the Conservatives are suffering from an Islamophobia problem, saying he “did not recognize institutional racism in the party.”

Dodds, in her letter, raised the issue of definitional arguments over Islamophobia within the Conservative Party.

In 2018, a cross-party parliamentary group encouraged the use of the term Islamophobia within government communications, but the Conservatives rejected the findings.  

Dodds asked Zahawi whether his party would end the “bizarre practice of refusing to use the term.”

The Independent reported last week that the government had ended discussions over the use of the term more than three years after the findings of the cross-party group were released.

Imam Qari Asim, a senior British Muslim figure who took part in consultations with the parliamentary group, warned earlier this year that the government “had not engaged with him at all.”

He added that officials “completely failed to undertake any steps to facilitate the work of establishing a new definition in the last three years.”

Palestinian tycoon shot by British forces as boy launches bid to redress colonial-era abuses 

Palestinian tycoon shot by British forces as boy launches bid to redress colonial-era abuses 
  • Munib Al-Masri, 88, who was shot by British forces in 1944, earlier this year drafted a 300-page document on the alleged crimes and abuses
LONDON: The world’s richest Palestinian, who was shot by British forces as a boy, has launched an attempt to win redress for alleged crimes committed during colonial rule.

Munib Al-Masri, 88, who was shot by British forces in 1944, earlier this year drafted a 300-page document on the alleged crimes and abuses committed by colonial forces in Palestine between 1917 and 1948.

“I was walking with a march and the soldier shot me in my leg, even now my leg hurts from the injury,” Al-Masri told The Times. “I (barely) survived death seven times, and it is a miracle that I’m still alive to file this lawsuit,” he added.

Al-Masri told the BBC earlier this year that British rule and the division of the Palestinian mandate in 1948 between Israel and the Arab territories under the Balfour Declaration affected him deeply in his adult life.

“I saw how people were harassed…We had no protection whatsoever and nobody to defend us,” he said.

Al-Masri also wants to collect 100,000 signatures for a petition demanding that Britain reviews the declaration, due to claims it was never ratified by parliament, The Times reported. 

He wants at least an apology for the way the British government crushed protests during the mandate period, including the deaths of scores of villagers in a 1938 massacre in Al-Bassa and the killing of 11 people in Halhul.

Ben Emmerson, a British lawyer, and Luis Moreno Ocampo, a former chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, are working with Al-Masri.

Emmerson told the BBC earlier this year that “shocking crimes committed by certain elements of the British mandatory forces” were carried out “systematically on the Palestinian population,” adding that even during the time the crimes were carried out, they would have been seen as breaches of international law.

The Ministry of Defence said it was aware of “historical allegations” and that any evidence would be “reviewed thoroughly.”

UK’s new PM touts migrant cooperation after Macron meet

UK’s new PM touts migrant cooperation after Macron meet
  • Sunak is under pressure from days of bad headlines on the fate of migrants holed up in one UK detention center
  • Some 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year
SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak on Monday vowed imminent action on cross-Channel migrants after his first face-to-face meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Sunak has taken a much more positive tone toward Macron than his short-lived predecessor Liz Truss, who infamously refused to say whether the president was a friend or foe.
The leaders met on the sidelines of the UN’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt, with Sunak under pressure from days of bad headlines on the fate of migrants holed up in one UK detention center.
“It was great to meet President Macron to talk about not just tackling illegal migration but the range of other areas in which we want to cooperate closely with the French on,” he told UK media.
“And I think there is an opportunity for us to work closely, not just with the French but with other (European) countries as well,” he said.
“You will hear more details about that in the coming weeks as those conversations happen among all our teams.
“But I’m actually leaving this with renewed confidence and optimism that working together with our European partners, we can make a difference, grip this challenge of illegal migration and stop people coming illegally.”
Some 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year, with predictions numbers could hit 50,000 or even 60,000 by the year-end.
That has caused a logjam in asylum claims and increased accommodation costs estimated by the UK government at £6.8 million ($7.8 million) a day.
Sunak insisted his beleaguered interior minister, Suella Braverman, was getting to grips with the crisis, while stressing it lacked “one simple solution that’s going to solve it overnight.”
In its own account of the meeting, Macron’s office said only that he and Sunak agreed to “stay in contact” on the migration issue.
They also discussed climate commitments at COP and the war in Ukraine, agreeing to support the “vital needs” of the Ukrainian armed forces through the winter months, the Elysee said.
Macron invited Sunak to a Paris conference on December 13 about Ukraine, it said.

