Gigi Hadid makes a splash at CFDA Fashion Awards in New York

DUBAI: Palestinian Dutch model Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to quit Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.
On Sunday, Hadid shared a statement from a former Twitter employee on her Instagram Story, adding that she “deactivated” her account on the platform.
“For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry,” she wrote, “and it’s not a place I want to be a part of.”
Hadid apologized “to the fans, who I’ve loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter,” but she added that she has no regrets about her decision otherwise.
“I can’t say it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm,” the 27-year-old added.
Hadid is not alone in the sentiment. Several other celebrities have claimed they’re quitting Twitter in the last week.
“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” tweeted “Grey’s Anatomy” creator and producer mogul Shonda Rhimes to her 1.9 million followers
Singer Sara Bareilles tweeted to her 2.8 million followers: “Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me.”
Hadid, along with her supermodel sister Bella Hadid, also took time out this weekend to wish their father Mohamed Hadid a happy birthday. “Happy birthday baba. Love you so much,” Gigi posted on Instagram Story, along with a throwback picture.
Bella also posted a collage of pictures featuring their father, writing, “Happy birthday baba babinooo.”
Meanwhile, Gigi also recently unveiled the latest collection for her new brand, Guest in Residence.
Titled “Varsity Funk,” the limited-edition collection features a color palette of sage, baby blue, orange and yellow and plays on American high school uniform design elements. From bomber jackets in cashmere to similarly soft rugby shirts, the new line is comfort dressing at its most chic.
The cashmere knitwear brand was founded in New York by the supermodel, who took to Instagram in September to share what prompted her to start her own label.
“Over the last handful of years, I didn’t want to be backed into starting my own line just because there was an offer on the table or a deal to be made,” the US Dutch Palestinian model wrote to her 76.2 million followers.