Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, TASS reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Iturup, an island in the disputed Kuril Islands chain claimed by both Russia and Japan, state news agency TASS said on Thursday.
The neighbors never signed a formal World War Two peace treaty as the main hurdle was the unresolved territorial dispute over the islands, which Japan calls the Northern Territories.
On the trip, described by TASS as Putin’s first in person to the island chain, he visited the Yasny fish-processing plant on Iturup, after overseeing navy drills in Russia’s far east.
Vesti TV channel images showed Putin in a dark suit, standing in a room looking at two large tuna and halibut on a table, as two officials spoke about fishing and the migratory behavior of fish. He also stopped to try local fish roe.