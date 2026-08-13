You are here

  • Home
  • Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, TASS reports

Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, TASS reports

Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, TASS reports
‌Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited Iturup, an island in the disputed Kuril ‌Islands chain claimed ‌by both ‌Russia ⁠and Japan. (AP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nre4c

Updated 13 August 2026 06:47
Reuters
Follow

Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, TASS reports

Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, TASS reports
  • The islands chain is claimed ‌by both ‌Russia ⁠and Japan
Updated 13 August 2026 06:47
Reuters
Follow

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Iturup, an island ​in the disputed Kuril Islands chain claimed by both Russia and Japan, state news agency TASS said on Thursday.

The neighbors never signed ‌a formal ‌World War ​Two ‌peace treaty ⁠as ​the main ⁠hurdle was the unresolved territorial dispute over the islands, which Japan calls the Northern Territories.

On the trip, described by ⁠TASS as Putin’s ‌first in ‌person to the island ​chain, ‌he visited the Yasny ‌fish-processing plant on Iturup, after overseeing navy drills in Russia’s far east.

Vesti TV channel ‌images showed Putin in a dark suit, standing in ⁠a ⁠room looking at two large tuna and halibut on a table, as two officials spoke about fishing and the migratory behavior of fish. He also stopped to try local fish ​roe.

Topics: Kuril Islands Russia Vladimir Putin

Related

Japan urges Russia not to hold military drills around disputed islands
World

Japan urges Russia not to hold military drills around disputed islands

Kuril islands: strategic chain at heart of Russia-Japan dispute
World

Kuril islands: strategic chain at heart of Russia-Japan dispute

Latest updates

US floats prospect of joint strikes on Colombian armed groups

US floats prospect of joint strikes on Colombian armed groups

Muslim World League launches social peace initiative in West Africa

Muslim World League launches social peace initiative in West Africa

Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, TASS reports

Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, TASS reports

Oman says the oil spill from a grounded tanker has reached its coastline

Oman says the oil spill from a grounded tanker has reached its coastline

New Arabian gazelle births signal wildlife recovery at Saudi reserve

New Arabian gazelle births signal wildlife recovery at Saudi reserve

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.