Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, TASS reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Iturup, an island ​in the disputed Kuril Islands chain claimed by both Russia and Japan, state news agency TASS said on Thursday.

The neighbors never signed ‌a formal ‌World War ​Two ‌peace treaty ⁠as ​the main ⁠hurdle was the unresolved territorial dispute over the islands, which Japan calls the Northern Territories.

On the trip, described by ⁠TASS as Putin’s ‌first in ‌person to the island ​chain, ‌he visited the Yasny ‌fish-processing plant on Iturup, after overseeing navy drills in Russia’s far east.

Vesti TV channel ‌images showed Putin in a dark suit, standing in ⁠a ⁠room looking at two large tuna and halibut on a table, as two officials spoke about fishing and the migratory behavior of fish. He also stopped to try local fish ​roe.