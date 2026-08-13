Social-media sensations and sisters Noor and Banen Stars on fame, feelings, and family

JEDDAH: With more than 22 million subscribers (and over 3 billion views) on YouTube and close to 18 million Instagram followers, Iraqi-American content creator and entrepreneur Noor Naim — better known as Noor Stars — is one of the Arab world’s most successful social-media personalities. Her younger sister Banen isn’t far behind, either, with more than 18 million followers across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Last month, they sat down together with Arab News’ sister publication Hia magazine for a wide-ranging chat about their relationships with fame, content creation, and — particularly — with each other. The following are extracts from that conversation.

Is there a moment you believe changed your lives?

Noor: The turning point for me was stepping into the world of social media. It was completely by chance. Back then, I never thought it could become a career or lead to so many opportunities. That one step ended up changing the course of my life.

What has fame given you? And what has it taken away?

Noor: Fame can be wonderful, but it can also be dangerous. It gives you so much, but it also takes a great deal. My advice to anyone in the public eye is not to let fame consume their entire life. It is important to build a life beyond it and nurture meaningful relationships.

Banen: Sometimes, especially in the world of social media, you can forget how to live in the moment. That’s something I am trying to change.

Noor: I fully agree. For years, I experienced life through a camera lens and I realized there were so many moments I hadn’t noticed while they were happening. These days, I take fewer photos because I want to live the experience.

Have you ever felt like you’re in competition with each other?

Noor: It’s the opposite. When Banen achieves something, it lands as though I’d done it myself, and I know she feels the same because I can see her eyes light up when something goes right for me. That is our mother’s work. She raised us to love each other’s wins. Jealousy was never in the room; we pushed each other forward instead. It’s the most beautiful thing she planted in us, and it’s why one sister’s success has always doubled as the other’s. I love to compete, but my sister is the one person I have no interest in competing with.

Banen: Success has brought us closer. Noor is the only person I actively hope will outdo me. Most people want to be the best in the room; I am happiest watching Noor pull ahead. And I know she feels that in reverse. Since I was a child, she has said she wants to see me do better than her. That took root early and never left.

Noor: Banen is not just my sister. She’s my friend and my support. The first time I came under real pressure, Banen was already in my corner. I never had to ask. That’s when I understood she is the person who gives me strength when mine runs out.

Banen: And when I set out on my own path. Noor believed in me before I believed in myself. I cannot picture doing anything without Noor.

Have life’s challenges shaped your characters more than success has?

Noor: Without a doubt. Success has taught me a lot, but hard times built my character and made me appreciate every milestone I have reached.

Banen: The toughest moments made us stronger and more grateful.

Do you ever feel you grew up faster than other kids?

Banen: I became aware of life’s realities at a very young age. We moved from country to country (including Iraq, Syria, Turkey, and the US), lived in different homes, and our mother raised us on her own. She always made sure we understood what was happening around us. I believe this is the reason why I tend to approach life more rationally than emotionally. I always felt I had to be stronger and more mature than my age in every situation because I was growing up as a refugee in every country we lived in.

Noor: I look at this experience from a positive perspective. I learned early in life that every experience can be viewed in one of two ways: you can either adopt a victim mentality or look for the lesson it has to offer. Yes, I definitely grew up too fast, and perhaps I missed out on parts of childhood, but I wouldn’t change any of it. I appreciate the character I have built, and I believe that every experience we went through helped shape the maturity we have today.

Banen, what’s one thing you know about Noor that no one else does?

Banen: She’s much more fun than people imagine. The public see a businesswoman, a success story, and a hardworking person… and she is all of those things. But there’s another side to her personality, one she rarely shows people, that is more spontaneous and playful.

What’s one quality each of you wishes you could acquire from the other?

Noor: Banen’s rationality. She has an incredible sense of calm and balance in her reactions.

Banen: I wish I had Noor’s persuasive abilities and her strong determination. She’s the kind of person who never sees the word “no” as the end of the road. Instead, she always looks for another way to achieve what she wants and convince others of her vision. I truly admire that quality in her and hope to develop it in myself.