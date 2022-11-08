You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia ready to welcome G20 leaders at Bali summit next week

Indonesia ready to welcome G20 leaders at Bali summit next week

Indonesia ready to welcome G20 leaders at Bali summit next week
17 leaders of G20 member states have confirmed attendance, including Biden, Xi. (FILE/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6t78g

Updated 16 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia ready to welcome G20 leaders at Bali summit next week

Indonesia ready to welcome G20 leaders at Bali summit next week
  • 17 leaders of G20 member states have confirmed attendance, including Biden, Xi
  • Zelensky, Putin told Widodo they would join G20 ‘if situation allows’
Updated 16 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is ready to welcome world leaders arriving for next week’s summit of the Group of 20 major economies, President Joko Widodo announced on Tuesday.

The world’s largest Muslim-majority country holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, with the upcoming meeting expected to weather tensions over current global challenges, including food and energy insecurity caused by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Widodo was on an inspection visit to Bali ahead of the summit on Nov. 15 to 16.

“To the smallest aspects possible we have inspected everything, and I want to announce that we are ready to welcome our G20 guests,” he said in a Presidential Secretariat statement.

The president added that 17 heads of state had confirmed their attendance for the summit, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has said he would not take part in the summit if Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia which is a G20 member, attended.

Widodo said he had been in touch with both Zelensky and Putin.

“They said they will attend if the situation allows,” he told reporters.

As G20 chair, Widodo has come under pressure to exclude Russia from the Bali summit.

The Indonesian leader has called for a peaceful resolution to the war, though largely maintained a neutral position.

In June, Widodo became the first Asian leader to meet both Zelensky and Putin, as he sought to help forge peace and ease a global food crisis triggered by the conflict in Europe.

Topics: 2022 G20

Related

Saudi Arabia GDP highest among G20 in Q3 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia GDP highest among G20 in Q3 
Indonesia, Muslim World League hold first-ever G20 religion forum
World
Indonesia, Muslim World League hold first-ever G20 religion forum

Bulgarian police officer shot dead at border with Turkiye

Bulgarian police officer shot dead at border with Turkiye
Updated 08 November 2022
Reuters

Bulgarian police officer shot dead at border with Turkiye

Bulgarian police officer shot dead at border with Turkiye
  • The police officer, who was inspecting a cut in the fence along the border, died on the spot
  • This is the first attack with firearms by migrants
Updated 08 November 2022
Reuters

SOFIA: A Bulgarian police officer was shot dead at the border with Turkiye in the southeastern part of the Balkan country in a shootout with a suspected group of migrants, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) on Monday, when shots were fired from Turkish territory at a border police officer and a serviceman patrolling a stretch of the border near the village of Golyam Dervent, Demerdzhiev said.
The police officer, who was inspecting a cut in the fence along the border, died on the spot. The serviceman, who was not hurt, had returned fire after hearing 10 to 15 shots and a group made up of suspected migrants had withdrawn, officials said.
“This is a criminal act, an extreme aggression ... This is the first attack with firearms by migrants,” Dermendzhiev, who rushed to the site of the incident, told reporters.
“From now on, we will be uncompromising to anyone who endangers the health and life of our officers,” he said.
It was not immediately clear how large the group was, or if one or several people opened fire on the officer and soldier.
Dermendzhiev said Turkish authorities have pledged to cooperate and seek the perpetrators and that he would ask them to combat human trafficking rings more actively.
Bulgaria has deployed some 350 troops along its southern border with Turkiye and Greece to help border police combat a growing migrant influx.
Bulgaria is situated on one of the routes migrants from the Middle East and Afghanistan use to enter the European Union. Most of the migrants are not planning to stay in the bloc’s poorest member state but are looking to move on to richer countries in Western Europe.

Topics: Turkiye Bulgaria

Related

Special Dispute over Libyan territory and energy undermining Turkiye, Egypt reconciliation, say experts
Middle-East
Dispute over Libyan territory and energy undermining Turkiye, Egypt reconciliation, say experts
Russia, Turkiye to send free grain to needy countries: Erdogan
World
Russia, Turkiye to send free grain to needy countries: Erdogan

Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership

Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership
Updated 08 November 2022
AP

Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership

Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership
  • Sweden and Finland applied for membership in the NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine
Updated 08 November 2022
AP

ANKARA, Turkey: Sweden’s new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, is meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday in a bid to clinch Turkish approval for his country’s bid to join NATO.
Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied for membership in the military alliance after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, fearing that Russian President Vladimir Putin might target them next.
But Turkey, which joined NATO in 1952, has been holding off on endorsing their bids, accusing Sweden — and to a lesser degree Finland — of ignoring Ankara’s security concerns. Erdogan’s government is pressing the two countries to crack down on individuals it considers terrorists, including supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party and people suspected of orchestrating a failed 2016 coup in Turkey.
Turkey also has called for the lifting of an arms embargo imposed following its 2019 incursion into northern Syria to combat Kurdish militants. Sweden last month said it would lift the embargo, a step seen as aiming to secure Ankara’s approval.
Kristersson is scheduled to hold talks with Erdogan at the Turkish presidential palace complex following an official welcoming ceremony.
Ahead of his visit, Kristersson wrote on Facebook on Monday that “we will do significantly more in Sweden through new legislation that provides completely new opportunities to stop participation in terrorist organizations.”
Sweden would also support NATO’s counter-terrorism fund to support the alliance’s ability to fight terrorism, Kristersson wrote.
All 30 NATO member countries must officially ratify the accession protocol for Finland and Sweden to join the alliance. Only the parliaments of Turkey and Hungary have yet to do so.
Last week, the NATO Secretary-General traveled to Turkey and urged the country to set aside its reservations over Finland and Sweden, insisting that the Nordic neighbors had done enough to satisfy Ankara’s concerns.
Turkish officials have said the two countries would join only after Turkey’s demands, agreed in a joint memorandun, are fulfilled. The 10-article memorandum was unveiled ahead of a NATO summit in June after Turkey had threatened for weeks to veto Sweden and Finland’s applications.

Topics: Sweden Turkey NATO Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson Ulf Kristersson President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Update Finnish president optimistic Turkey will ratify Finland’s NATO application
World
Finnish president optimistic Turkey will ratify Finland’s NATO application
Erdogan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Turkey
Middle-East
Erdogan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Turkey

Russia, US discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict

Russia, US discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict
Updated 08 November 2022
Reuters

Russia, US discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict

Russia, US discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict
  • Talks may take place in the Middle East
Updated 08 November 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia and the United States are discussing holding talks on strategic nuclear weapons for the first time since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, Russian newspaper Kommersant said on Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the discussions.
Talks between the two sides on strategic stability have been frozen since Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine on Feb. 24, even as the New START treaty on nuclear arms reduction stays in effect.
The talks may take place in the Middle East, the paper said, adding that Moscow no longer saw Switzerland, the traditional venue, as sufficiently neutral after it imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Yevgeny Prigozhin. (AP)
World
Russia’s Prigozhin admits interfering in US elections
Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine
World
Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine

French cardinal says he abused 14-year-old girl 35 years ago

Bordeaux Archbishop Jean-Pierre Ricard of France arrives at the Synod Hall at the Vatican. (AFP file photo)
Bordeaux Archbishop Jean-Pierre Ricard of France arrives at the Synod Hall at the Vatican. (AFP file photo)
Updated 08 November 2022
AP

French cardinal says he abused 14-year-old girl 35 years ago

Bordeaux Archbishop Jean-Pierre Ricard of France arrives at the Synod Hall at the Vatican. (AFP file photo)
  • Moulins-Beaufort said a total of 11 bishops and former bishops, including Ricard, have been targeted by accusations in relation with sex abuse in diverse cases investigated by French justice or church authorities
Updated 08 November 2022
AP

PARIS: Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, one of France’s highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church, said Monday that he had abused a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and is withdrawing from his religious duties.
The move comes after a report issued last year revealed a large number of child sex abuse cases within the French Catholic Church.
“Thirty-five years ago, when I was a priest, I behaved in a reprehensible way with a young girl aged 14,” Ricard said in a written statement.
“My behavior has inevitably caused serious and lasting consequences for this person,” he said.
Ricard, 78, used to be the archbishop of Bordeaux, in southwestern France, until he retired from that position in 2019 to serve in his home diocese of Dignes-les-Bains, in the south of the country. In the 1980s, he was a priest in the archdiocese of Marseille.
The announcement was made Monday at a news conference by the president of the French bishops’ conference, Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort.
Moulins-Beaufort said a total of 11 bishops and former bishops, including Ricard, have been targeted by accusations in relation with sex abuse in diverse cases investigated by French justice or church authorities.
Ricard said he had talked to the victim and asked her for forgiveness, without specifying when. He said he was also asking for forgiveness “to all those I hurt” through his statement. He did not elaborate on that.
At times when the French Catholic Church has just started to pay financial compensation to victims of child sexual abuse, Ricard said he decided “not to stay silent anymore about (his) situation” and that he was available for the country’s justice and for church authorities.
The broad study released last year by an independent commission estimated that some 330,000 children were sexually abused over 70 years by priests or other church-related figures in France.
The tally included an estimated 216,000 people abused by priests and other clerics, and the rest by church figures such as scout leaders and camp counselors. The estimates were based on broader research by France’s National Institute of Health and Medical Research into sexual abuse of children.
The report described a “systemic” coverup by church officials and urged the French Catholic Church to respect the rule of law in France.

 

Topics: Cardinals Bordeaux Archbishop Jean-Pierre Ricard Child abuse

Related

Pope removes two cardinals hit by sex scandals from group of close advisers
World
Pope removes two cardinals hit by sex scandals from group of close advisers
Australian court upholds sex abuse verdict of Cardinal Pell
World
Australian court upholds sex abuse verdict of Cardinal Pell

Russia’s Prigozhin admits interfering in US elections

Yevgeny Prigozhin. (AP)
Yevgeny Prigozhin. (AP)
Updated 08 November 2022
Reuters

Russia’s Prigozhin admits interfering in US elections

Yevgeny Prigozhin. (AP)
  • Prigozhin, who is often referred to as “Putin’s chef” because his catering company operates Kremlin contracts, has been formally accused of sponsoring Russia-based “troll farms” that seek to influence US politics
Updated 08 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in US elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.
In comments posted by the press service of his Concord catering firm on Russia’s Facebook equivalent VKontakte, Prigozhin said: “We have interfered (in US elections), we are interfering and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.”
The remark by the close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin was posted on the eve of the US midterm elections in response to a request for comment from a Russian news site.
“During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once,” Prigozhin said. He did not elaborate on the cryptic comment.
Prigozhin, who is often referred to as “Putin’s chef” because his catering company operates Kremlin contracts, has been formally accused of sponsoring Russia-based “troll farms” that seek to influence US politics.
In July, the US State Department offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on Prigozhin in connection with “engagement in US election interference.” He has been hit by US, British and European Union sanctions.
Prigozhin, who served nine years in prison in Soviet times for robbery and other crimes before going into business during the 1990s, had long kept a low public profile. But this year he has become more outspoken, including by criticizing the performance of Russia’s generals in Ukraine.
In October, after Ukraine’s successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, Prigozhin issued a statement calling for Russia’s military commanders to be stripped of their medals and “sent with assault weapons barefoot to the front.”
WAGNER MERCENARY FIRM
In September, he admitted to founding the Kremlin-aligned Wagner Group mercenary firm, which is active in Syria, Africa and Ukraine. Prigozhin had previously sued journalists for reporting that he was linked to Wagner.
Last Friday Wagner opened a defense technology center in St. Petersburg, a further step by Prigozhin to highlight his military credentials.
Moscow has made no secret of the fact that it would like to see the United States end its military support for Ukraine and pressure Kyiv into striking a peace deal with Russia that would entail territorial concessions.
But although Russian state media have poured scorn on President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party over everything from their economic record to their Ukraine policy, foreign policy experts close to the Kremlin do not expect Tuesday’s midterm elections to tilt things in Russia’s favor.
Even though a few Republicans oppose continuing military aid to Ukraine, the view from Moscow is that the aid will continue to flow regardless of whether Biden loses control of Congress.
“The old Congress will sit until January and it will approve quite a serious package (of military aid to Ukraine) before it winds up,” Fyodor Lukyanov, editor of the Russia in Global Affairs journal, told the online rbc.ru news portal.
“Then there is likely to be more tricky and prolonged negotiations (over the aid). Perhaps such aid will be a bit less frequent. But essentially the consensus view is that Russia should be weakened as much as possible by supporting Ukraine.”
Commenting on attempts by Russian trolls and bots to influence the election, Sam Greene, a professor of Russian politics at King’s College in London, said he thought the goal was to try to shape the agenda on Ukraine that Republicans will pursue after the vote.
“(The aim is) to get the (Republican) base clamouring for a drawdown in US support for Ukraine,” Greene wrote on Twitter.
But he said he thought that was “a tall order” given the party’s lack of a consolidated position on the Ukraine war.
“Half want to bash Biden for supporting Ukraine, the other half for not supporting Ukraine enough,” said Greene.

 

Topics: US election Russia Yevgeny Prigozhin US President Joe Biden Russian President Vladimir Putin

Related

Special Mixed bag for Arab Americans in US elections
World
Mixed bag for Arab Americans in US elections
Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine
World
Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine

Latest updates

Indonesia ready to welcome G20 leaders at Bali summit next week
Indonesia ready to welcome G20 leaders at Bali summit next week
Novak Djokovic leads strong line-up of players, teams for World Tennis League in Dubai
Novak Djokovic leads strong line-up of players, teams for World Tennis League in Dubai
Egyptian president calls for leaders to coordinate climate change policies with NGOs at EMME-CCI 
Egyptian president calls for leaders to coordinate climate change policies with NGOs at EMME-CCI 
Four Saudi golf courses get world sustainability certification
Four Saudi golf courses get world sustainability certification
Online violence against women journalists rising: UN report
Online violence against women journalists rising: UN report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.