You are here

  • Home
  • Former Spanish king renews bid for immunity in UK harassment case

Former Spanish king renews bid for immunity in UK harassment case

Former Spanish king renews bid for immunity in UK harassment case
Juan Carlos I, Spain’s former King, waves from a car as he arrives at La Zarzuela palace in Madrid, on May 23, 2022, to meet with his son. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8nc5j

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Former Spanish king renews bid for immunity in UK harassment case

Former Spanish king renews bid for immunity in UK harassment case
  • A lower court rejected Juan Carlos' bid for immunity in March, but he was given the go-ahead to challenge part of that ruling in July
  • His lawyers told the Court of Appeal in London on Tuesday that he emphatically denies Sayn-Wittgenstein’s claims
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Former Spanish king Juan Carlos asked a London court on Tuesday to block part of a harassment case brought against him by his ex-lover, arguing allegations made by her against him and Spanish intelligence are covered by state immunity.
The 84-year-old ex-monarch faces a lawsuit from Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who says Juan Carlos directed a campaign of harassment against her from 2012 that is still ongoing.
A lower court rejected Juan Carlos’ bid for immunity in March, but he was given the go-ahead to challenge part of that ruling in July.
Juan Carlos’ lawyers told the Court of Appeal in London on Tuesday that he emphatically denies Sayn-Wittgenstein’s claims. He argues that any alleged harassment before his abdication in 2014 is covered by immunity.
But Sayn-Wittgenstein’s lawyers say the acts of harassment were private acts which were performed in the service of the former sovereign’s “hidden agenda.”
Timothy Otty, representing Juan Carlos, told the court: “Immunity says nothing about the lawfulness or morality of conduct alleged.”
He said Sayn-Wittgenstein’s allegation that the then-head of Spain’s CNI intelligence agency, General Sanz Roldán, coordinated a covert operation to search her Monaco apartment in 2012 was covered by state immunity.
Otty argued it is impossible for his client’s “alleged private motives” to be separated from “the public office that gave the defendant the status and ability to exert influence over public officials.”
James Lewis, representing Sayn-Wittgenstein, said in written arguments that Sayn-Wittgenstein wants to rely on new information, including the “close relationship” between Juan Carlos and Roldán.
Sayn-Wittgenstein also argues that the harassment took place after Juan Carlos used her to hide “substantial sums of money” from the Spanish authorities and that the harassment was designed to control her so he could access it.
Once revered for his role in Spain’s transition to democracy, Juan Carlos was forced to abdicate in 2014 following a series of scandals including his affair with Sayn-Wittgenstein and is now seen as a liability for his son, King Felipe.
Spanish prosecutors dropped two investigations into alleged fraud in the former king’s business dealings in March after failing to find sufficient evidence of criminal activity, following a similar move by Swiss prosecutors last December.

Topics: Spain London Court harassment King Juan Carlos I

Related

Morocco arrests 32 migrants heading to Spain
Middle-East
Morocco arrests 32 migrants heading to Spain
Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar
Sport
Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

Pakistan police launch probe in gun attack on ex-premier Khan

Pakistan police launch probe in gun attack on ex-premier Khan
Updated 12 sec ago

Pakistan police launch probe in gun attack on ex-premier Khan

Pakistan police launch probe in gun attack on ex-premier Khan
Updated 12 sec ago
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani police on Tuesday launched a criminal investigation into a failed assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan, saying one shooter was involved against his assertion that there were two of them.
Khan, 70, a former international cricket star turned politician who has been pressing for early elections since being ousted as premier after losing a parliament vote in April, was shot at an anti-government rally last Thursday. He is recovering from leg wounds at his home in the eastern city of Lahore.
Khan supporters blocked roads near the capital Islamabad on Tuesday, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to close, as they protested against the attempt on Khan’s life in the city of Wazirabad in Punjab province.
Regional police chief Akhtar Abbas told Reuters a criminal investigation had been launched, without elaborating.
A copy of the police report lodged by Wazirabad police and seen by Reuters said a man in the crowd near Khan had taken out a pistol and started shooting, wounding the former premier and 10 other people, one of whom later died.
Police said the suspected shooter was arrested after Khan supporter Ibtesam Hasan overpowered him and threw off his aim, possibly saving the ex-premier from more serious gunshot wounds.
Hasan has in several local media interviews said the suspect detained by police was the shooter he had tackled.
Khan, who has said two shooters had tried to kill him, and his aides have said they will not accept the case registered by police it until it includes suspects named by him.
“We will file a petition,” Khan aide Fawad Chaudhry told Reuters, saying the party would want a court to decide on the names given by the former premier.
Khan has accused three people of devising a plan to assassinate him, naming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and intelligence official Maj. Gen. Faisal Nasser. He has provided no evidence for his claim, which was strongly denied by the government and military.
Khan launched what is known as a long-march protest rally from Lahore to the capital on Oct. 28. He was waving to the crowd from a container mounted on a truck in Wazirabad when a man fired several shots at him.

Indonesia ready to welcome G20 leaders at Bali summit next week

Indonesia ready to welcome G20 leaders at Bali summit next week
Updated 20 min 47 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia ready to welcome G20 leaders at Bali summit next week

Indonesia ready to welcome G20 leaders at Bali summit next week
  • 17 leaders of G20 member states have confirmed attendance, including Biden, Xi
  • Zelensky, Putin told Widodo they would join G20 ‘if situation allows’
Updated 20 min 47 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is ready to welcome world leaders arriving for next week’s summit of the Group of 20 major economies, President Joko Widodo announced on Tuesday.

The world’s largest Muslim-majority country holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, with the upcoming meeting expected to weather tensions over current global challenges, including food and energy insecurity caused by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Widodo was on an inspection visit to Bali ahead of the summit on Nov. 15 to 16.

“To the smallest aspects possible we have inspected everything, and I want to announce that we are ready to welcome our G20 guests,” he said in a Presidential Secretariat statement.

The president added that 17 heads of state had confirmed their attendance for the summit, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has said he would not take part in the summit if Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia which is a G20 member, attended.

Widodo said he had been in touch with both Zelensky and Putin.

“They said they will attend if the situation allows,” he told reporters.

As G20 chair, Widodo has come under pressure to exclude Russia from the Bali summit.

The Indonesian leader has called for a peaceful resolution to the war, though largely maintained a neutral position.

In June, Widodo became the first Asian leader to meet both Zelensky and Putin, as he sought to help forge peace and ease a global food crisis triggered by the conflict in Europe.

Topics: 2022 G20

Related

Saudi Arabia GDP highest among G20 in Q3 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia GDP highest among G20 in Q3 
Indonesia, Muslim World League hold first-ever G20 religion forum
World
Indonesia, Muslim World League hold first-ever G20 religion forum

Bulgarian police officer shot dead at border with Turkiye

Bulgarian police officer shot dead at border with Turkiye
Updated 08 November 2022
Reuters

Bulgarian police officer shot dead at border with Turkiye

Bulgarian police officer shot dead at border with Turkiye
  • The police officer, who was inspecting a cut in the fence along the border, died on the spot
  • This is the first attack with firearms by migrants
Updated 08 November 2022
Reuters

SOFIA: A Bulgarian police officer was shot dead at the border with Turkiye in the southeastern part of the Balkan country in a shootout with a suspected group of migrants, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. (1830 GMT) on Monday, when shots were fired from Turkish territory at a border police officer and a serviceman patrolling a stretch of the border near the village of Golyam Dervent, Demerdzhiev said.
The police officer, who was inspecting a cut in the fence along the border, died on the spot. The serviceman, who was not hurt, had returned fire after hearing 10 to 15 shots and a group made up of suspected migrants had withdrawn, officials said.
“This is a criminal act, an extreme aggression ... This is the first attack with firearms by migrants,” Dermendzhiev, who rushed to the site of the incident, told reporters.
“From now on, we will be uncompromising to anyone who endangers the health and life of our officers,” he said.
It was not immediately clear how large the group was, or if one or several people opened fire on the officer and soldier.
Dermendzhiev said Turkish authorities have pledged to cooperate and seek the perpetrators and that he would ask them to combat human trafficking rings more actively.
Bulgaria has deployed some 350 troops along its southern border with Turkiye and Greece to help border police combat a growing migrant influx.
Bulgaria is situated on one of the routes migrants from the Middle East and Afghanistan use to enter the European Union. Most of the migrants are not planning to stay in the bloc’s poorest member state but are looking to move on to richer countries in Western Europe.

Topics: Turkiye Bulgaria

Related

Special Dispute over Libyan territory and energy undermining Turkiye, Egypt reconciliation, say experts
Middle-East
Dispute over Libyan territory and energy undermining Turkiye, Egypt reconciliation, say experts
Russia, Turkiye to send free grain to needy countries: Erdogan
World
Russia, Turkiye to send free grain to needy countries: Erdogan

Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership

Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership
Updated 08 November 2022
AP

Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership

Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership
  • Sweden and Finland applied for membership in the NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine
Updated 08 November 2022
AP

ANKARA, Turkey: Sweden’s new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, is meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday in a bid to clinch Turkish approval for his country’s bid to join NATO.
Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied for membership in the military alliance after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, fearing that Russian President Vladimir Putin might target them next.
But Turkey, which joined NATO in 1952, has been holding off on endorsing their bids, accusing Sweden — and to a lesser degree Finland — of ignoring Ankara’s security concerns. Erdogan’s government is pressing the two countries to crack down on individuals it considers terrorists, including supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party and people suspected of orchestrating a failed 2016 coup in Turkey.
Turkey also has called for the lifting of an arms embargo imposed following its 2019 incursion into northern Syria to combat Kurdish militants. Sweden last month said it would lift the embargo, a step seen as aiming to secure Ankara’s approval.
Kristersson is scheduled to hold talks with Erdogan at the Turkish presidential palace complex following an official welcoming ceremony.
Ahead of his visit, Kristersson wrote on Facebook on Monday that “we will do significantly more in Sweden through new legislation that provides completely new opportunities to stop participation in terrorist organizations.”
Sweden would also support NATO’s counter-terrorism fund to support the alliance’s ability to fight terrorism, Kristersson wrote.
All 30 NATO member countries must officially ratify the accession protocol for Finland and Sweden to join the alliance. Only the parliaments of Turkey and Hungary have yet to do so.
Last week, the NATO Secretary-General traveled to Turkey and urged the country to set aside its reservations over Finland and Sweden, insisting that the Nordic neighbors had done enough to satisfy Ankara’s concerns.
Turkish officials have said the two countries would join only after Turkey’s demands, agreed in a joint memorandun, are fulfilled. The 10-article memorandum was unveiled ahead of a NATO summit in June after Turkey had threatened for weeks to veto Sweden and Finland’s applications.

Topics: Sweden Turkey NATO Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson Ulf Kristersson President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Update Finnish president optimistic Turkey will ratify Finland’s NATO application
World
Finnish president optimistic Turkey will ratify Finland’s NATO application
Erdogan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Turkey
Middle-East
Erdogan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Turkey

Russia, US discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict

Russia, US discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict
Updated 08 November 2022
Reuters

Russia, US discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict

Russia, US discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict
  • Talks may take place in the Middle East
Updated 08 November 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia and the United States are discussing holding talks on strategic nuclear weapons for the first time since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, Russian newspaper Kommersant said on Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the discussions.
Talks between the two sides on strategic stability have been frozen since Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine on Feb. 24, even as the New START treaty on nuclear arms reduction stays in effect.
The talks may take place in the Middle East, the paper said, adding that Moscow no longer saw Switzerland, the traditional venue, as sufficiently neutral after it imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Yevgeny Prigozhin. (AP)
World
Russia’s Prigozhin admits interfering in US elections
Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine
World
Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine

Latest updates

Tiffany Trump to tie the knot with Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos in Florida this weekend 
Tiffany Trump to tie the knot with Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos in Florida this weekend 
Former Spanish king renews bid for immunity in UK harassment case
Former Spanish king renews bid for immunity in UK harassment case
Aramco-Total JV SATORP pioneers MENA’s first plastic waste-to-feedstock process  
Aramco-Total JV SATORP pioneers MENA’s first plastic waste-to-feedstock process  
COP27: African leaders urge funding and technical support to achieve climate goals 
COP27: African leaders urge funding and technical support to achieve climate goals 
Saudi Arabia hosts 3×3 Basketball World Tour Nov. 11-12
Saudi Arabia hosts 3×3 Basketball World Tour Nov. 11-12

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.