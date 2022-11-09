You are here

  • Home
  • Twitter to introduce ‘Official’ label for some verified accounts

Twitter to introduce ‘Official’ label for some verified accounts

Twitter to introduce ‘Official’ label for some verified accounts
The 'Official' label is not available for purchase. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vpvs9

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter to introduce ‘Official’ label for some verified accounts

Twitter to introduce ‘Official’ label for some verified accounts
  • Not all Twitter accounts that were previously verified with a blue check mark will get the “Official” label
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform Twitter will introduce an “Official” label for select verified accounts including major media outlets and governments when it launches its new $8 premium subscription product, its early stage products executive Esther Crawford said on Tuesday.
Crawford also confirmed that the revamped Twitter Blue subscription product, which will allow paid users to carry blue check marks on their accounts, will not actually verify users’ identities.
The lack of ID verification is likely to raise concerns about the possibility of people impersonating public figures.
Already, such concerns have caused Twitter to hold off on launching the new version of Twitter Blue until after the US midterm elections on Tuesday, tweeted Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity.
Fake accounts for government officials are a recurring issue for Twitter globally, according to sources familiar with the matter and researchers.
Not all Twitter accounts that were previously verified with a blue check mark will get the “Official” label and the label is not available for purchase, Crawford said.
Accounts that will receive the official label include governments, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some other public figures, she tweeted.
The introduction of a new label alongside the existing check marks “creates a confusing system” where some, but not all, previously verified accounts will be deemed official, said Jason Goldman, a former Twitter board member who served as head of product in its early years.
“It’s a complete mess,” he said.
The official label comes after an internal push by Twitter policy executives, who had strong concerns about government officials around the world being unlikely and unwilling to pay for verified check marks, one source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Twitter, which has lost many members of its communication team, did not respond to a request for further comment.
Crawford added on Tuesday that Twitter will “continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types.”

Topics: Twitter

Related

Online petition urges Elon Musk to ban Ali Khamenei from Twitter
Media
Online petition urges Elon Musk to ban Ali Khamenei from Twitter
Elon Musk arrives at Baron Investment Conference at the Metropolitan Opera House, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP/File)
Media
Twitter asks some laid off workers to come back

Iranian regime sends death threats to UK-based journalists

Iranian regime sends death threats to UK-based journalists
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

Iranian regime sends death threats to UK-based journalists

Iranian regime sends death threats to UK-based journalists
  • Several British MPs have urged the government to proscribe the IRGC as a terrorist group in response
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Two British-Iranian journalists have received “significant and imminent” death threats from the Iranian regime, their organization has said.

Iran International, which is based in London, said police had said they were aware of specific threats to their two staff from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the armed wing of the regime in Tehran.

The independent Persian-language news channel said that police believed the threats represented “an imminent and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.” 

Other Iran International journalists have also been informed of separate threats by the police, it said.

“Iran International is shocked and deeply concerned by the credible threats to life its Iranian-British journalists have received from the IRGC,” the channel’s parent company Volant Media said.

“Britain is the home of free speech. Iran International stands as part of that tradition, proud to serve the 85 million people of Iran with independent, uncensored information. 

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, and specifically the IRGC cannot be allowed to export their pernicious media crackdown to the UK. The IRGC cannot be allowed to act abroad with impunity.” 

The threats come after several weeks of warnings from the IRGC and Iranian government to independent media working in London, the company said.

Last month, Iran announced sanctions against Persian-language media outlets in the UK including Iran International and BBC News Persian. It accused them of “incitement of riots” and “support of terrorism” over their coverage of the anti-government protests.

Several British MPs have urged the government to proscribe the IRGC as a terrorist group in response.

Topics: Iranian regime Iran International Journalists IRGC

Related

Online violence against women journalists rising: UN report
Media
Online violence against women journalists rising: UN report
Media watchdog renews call for release of journalists detained during Iranian protests
Media
Media watchdog renews call for release of journalists detained during Iranian protests

UK’s Channel 4 announces new reality TV series ‘Made in Dubai’

UK’s Channel 4 announces new reality TV series ‘Made in Dubai’
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

UK’s Channel 4 announces new reality TV series ‘Made in Dubai’

UK’s Channel 4 announces new reality TV series ‘Made in Dubai’
  • Series will showcase city’s real estate market from unique perspective
  • Show adds to Dubai’s already successful year on small screen
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British broadcaster Channel 4 on Monday announced the launch of a new reality TV series, “Made in Dubai.”

Network bosses said the production would be a six-hour series, made in collaboration with Angel Eye Media, that delved into the UAE’s vibrant real estate market and went behind the scenes at one of the largest brokerages in the country.

The show will follow a group of managers and agents at real estate property agency Betterhomes, giving viewers what producers described as “an insight into their lives and the real estate market in Dubai as they sell some of the most sought-after homes.”

Rita Daniels, commissioning editor at Channel 4, said: “This exciting new series will delve into Dubai’s ultra-glamorous, highly competitive real estate world.

“It’s set to feature the most incredible and stunning properties and hugely talented brokers. We are set to be amazed as we watch them battle to secure outlandishly expensive deals that could potentially earn them eye-watering amounts of commission.”

With more than 35 years of experience in selling properties in Dubai, Betterhomes’ group managing director, Richard Waind, said the agency had been “delighted to work with Angel Eye and Channel 4 to show the world what Dubai has to offer.”

In recent years, Dubai has witnessed a period of rapid economic growth. The UAE’s effective management of the coronavirus pandemic, the safety of the country, and its alluring tax benefits have all helped to reinvigorate the image of the city and make it and the nation one of the world’s most popular places to move to.

Following the success of Expo 2020, the luxury market has experienced significant growth throughout this year with an average increase of 64 percent in the number of monthly transactions compared to the previous year.

Dubai also had a particularly high-profile year on television, with several reality TV shows set among its skyscrapers, exposure that helped promote the image of the city worldwide.

Netflix’s “Dubai Bling” and Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Dubai” both gained international attention highlighting the lavish lifestyles of some of the city’s residents.

Earlier this year, BBC Three aired the two-part docuseries “Dubai Hustle,” a similar concept to “Made in Dubai,” which followed a group of 20-something real estate brokers from agency haus and haus.

Ollie Durrant, creative director at Angel Eye Media, said: “Dubai is one of the most sought-after places to live and work in the world, attracting people from all over the planet to enjoy a luxurious, tax-free lifestyle.

“‘Made in Dubai’ will follow the efforts of the brokers to make their dream a reality while giving us a sneak peek through the doors of some of the most amazing homes you’ll ever see.”

“Made in Dubai” does not yet have a release date. However, it is expected the show will be divided into six parts.

Topics: channel 4 made in dubai reality show UAE UK Dubai

Related

Saudi TV host Lojain Omran crowned Dubai Bling favorite by fans on social media photos
Media
Saudi TV host Lojain Omran crowned Dubai Bling favorite by fans on social media
Reality show ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ to premiere in 2022 
Lifestyle
Reality show ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ to premiere in 2022 

Online violence against women journalists rising: UN report

Online violence against women journalists rising: UN report
Updated 08 November 2022
GABRIELE MALVISI

Online violence against women journalists rising: UN report

Online violence against women journalists rising: UN report
  • Disinformation, misogyny at play, says study
  • Governments, media firms urged to act
Updated 08 November 2022
GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: The UN Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization has published a discussion research paper that points to a steep rise in online violence against women journalists.

The UNESCO report titled “The Chilling: Global trends in online violence against women journalists,” is based on research by the International Center for Journalists and the University of Sheffield, and highlights the evolving challenges faced by female reporters.

“UNESCO first commissioned (the) ICFJ to produce the research in 2019, amid growing concern at the UN level about threats faced by women journalists online, that were effectively chilling their freedom of expression,” Dr. Julie Posetti, deputy VP and global director of research at the ICFJ, told Arab News.

“(The report) is the most comprehensive study on gender-based online violence targeting women journalists to date and demonstrates how women journalists targeted with misogynistic abuse suffer both more, and worse, online violence at the intersection of racism and religious bigotry, for example.”

The study reveals how online attacks are inextricably bound up with disinformation, intersectional discrimination, and populist politics, and are often tied to larger disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining public trust in fact-based journalism.

A team of 24 international researchers that interviewed over 1,000 female journalists in 15 countries, found that nearly three in four women respondents (73 percent) said they had experienced online violence, with nearly one in four being the target of physical and sexual violence threats.

“These attacks have a chilling effect on women’s journalism and their freedom of expression,” the report states.

Topics: UNESCO ICFJ online violence women journlists

Related

Update Philippine prisons chief ordered murder of journalist: Police
World
Philippine prisons chief ordered murder of journalist: Police

Twitter bans impersonators, amid questions over firm’s future

Twitter bans impersonators, amid questions over firm’s future
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

Twitter bans impersonators, amid questions over firm’s future

Twitter bans impersonators, amid questions over firm’s future
  • Aim is to remove fake accounts, says Elon Musk
  • ‘Chief Twit’ making controversial staff, policy changes
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Elon Musk has announced a new policy that will see Twitter banning impersonators from the platform if they are not clearly labeled as parodying others, as confusion grows over the social media firm’s future.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” Musk tweeted on Sunday.

Since the self-proclaimed “Chief Twit” last week announced that the platform will start charging $8 for verifying accounts, several “blue-check” users have flocked to the platform to impersonate Musk himself.

On Monday, Twitter temporarily banned comedian Kathy Griffin for impersonating Musk after she used his name and image in her own verified account.

Other verified users impersonating Musk, including Jeph Jacques, Sarah Silverman, and Mad Men star Rich Sommer, also appear to have been kicked off the site.

“I guess not all content moderators were let go? LOL,” the American comedian and actress joked in a post on Mastodon, an alternative to Twitter and other social media sites which have enjoyed a surge in popularity since Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

Musk said Twitter previously issued a warning before the suspension, but as it is rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning as well as “no exceptions.”

 

 

“This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” Musk said, adding that any name change at all will cause temporary loss of the verified checkmark.

After Griffin’s suspension, Musk joked that she had been banned “for impersonating a comedian.”

“But if she really wants her account back, she can have it,” the Tesla CEO wrote in a pair of follow-up tweets. “For $8.”

Prior to Musk’s era, Twitter rules already stated that users “may not impersonate individuals, groups or organizations to mislead, confuse or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of users on Twitter.”

Parody accounts were required to include this information in both their accounts and their bios, and consequences for not abiding by the rules include profile moderation, temporary suspension, and permanent ban, though the latter was rarely adopted.

The parody bans also appear to contradict Musk’s promise that no “major content decisions would be made before the formation of a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.”

Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple’s App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks as it seeks to shore up revenue.

But earlier on Sunday, sources reported Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new service until after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

In a sign of more confusion following the change of ownership, Twitter is now reaching out to dozens of employees who have lost their jobs and asking them to return.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk Kathy Griffin

Related

Online petition urges Elon Musk to ban Ali Khamenei from Twitter
Media
Online petition urges Elon Musk to ban Ali Khamenei from Twitter
Supermodel Gigi Hadid among latest celebrities to quit Twitter
Lifestyle
Supermodel Gigi Hadid among latest celebrities to quit Twitter

Online petition urges Elon Musk to ban Ali Khamenei from Twitter

Online petition urges Elon Musk to ban Ali Khamenei from Twitter
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

Online petition urges Elon Musk to ban Ali Khamenei from Twitter

Online petition urges Elon Musk to ban Ali Khamenei from Twitter
  • Iran leader spreads ‘hate, propaganda’
  • 27k sign up amid ongoing calls by activists
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Twitter users have launched an online petition calling on Elon Musk, who recently bought the platform, to ban Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from Twitter.

Emily Schrader, an Israeli-American journalist and CEO of digital marketing agency Social Lite Creative, and other Twitter users, started the online petition on Change.org.

In an open letter to Musk, she wrote: “When it comes to technology, the Ayatollah’s regime has filtered the internet for its own public, banning social media platforms such as Twitter in their entirety, yet the Ayatollah himself uses the platform to spread blatant calls to violence which are then carried out by his own proxies, as well as Holocaust denial and other forms of conspiratorial hate.”

She added: “Unfortunately, these are not just words of a random Twitter user, they are calls to action from a world leader. The Ayatollah oversees the Islamic regime forces, including cyber forces, which have been repeatedly proven to use bots to target and harass activists who speak out against the regime outside of Iran. This is a stark violation of Twitter’s existing policies.”

Users from around the world have been calling on Twitter for years to ban Khamenei. Now, with Musk’s takeover of the platform, many are turning to him directly.

Peter Singer, a bioethics professor, questioned Musk: “How is it that Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei, who has banned 83 million people from Twitter himself can freely post his messages denigrating women on that platform?”

Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad is also among those demanding Khamenei’s ban from the platform

Several other users are asking for the same.

 

 

 

Khamenei is notorious for using his Twitter accounts to incite hate, violence and disinformation. Yet his many accounts in multiple languages still exist on the platform.

In January last year, an account linked to Khamenei’s personal office posted a graphic threatening “revenge” while appearing to depict former President Donald Trump under the shadow of a looming airstrike, which was retweeted by one of Khamenei’s personal accounts. Following a public backlash, Twitter suspended the account that posted the tweet but not the personal account.

It said it suspended the account due to a violation of its policy against fake accounts.

“The justification that Twitter reportedly gave for why it shut down that particular account but not others was not just unpersuasive, it was preposterous,” David Weinberg, Washington director for international affairs of the US-based Anti-Defamation League, told Arab News, at the time.

In the petition, Schrader asserted: “Any leader who bans a platform for his own citizens shouldn’t be able to use that platform as a tool to promote antisemitism, violence and extremism — especially that which leads directly to violence against innocent people.”

Over 27,000 people had signed the petition at the time of writing this article.

Topics: Twitter Iran

Related

Iran says gunman behind shrine attack was from Tajikistan
Middle-East
Iran says gunman behind shrine attack was from Tajikistan

Latest updates

Australia, Kazakhstan open with victories at Billie Jean King Cup
Australia, Kazakhstan open with victories at Billie Jean King Cup
Twitter to introduce ‘Official’ label for some verified accounts
Twitter to introduce ‘Official’ label for some verified accounts
Lewandowski and Pique sent off as Barça rally past Osasuna
Lewandowski and Pique sent off as Barça rally past Osasuna
No ‘Kvara,’ no problem as Napoli run Serie A win streak to 10 matches
No ‘Kvara,’ no problem as Napoli run Serie A win streak to 10 matches
Turkish bus refuses to stop for prayer, igniting fresh secularism debate
Turkish bus refuses to stop for prayer, igniting fresh secularism debate

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.