Twitter asks some laid off workers to come back — Bloomberg News
Tweets by staff of the social media company said teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those gutted, as were some product and engineering teams
CALIFORNIA: After Twitter Inc. laid off roughly half its staff on Friday following Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, the company is now reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs and asking them to return, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
Some of those who are being asked to return were laid off by mistake. Others were let go before management realized that their work and experience may be necessary to build the new features Musk envisions, the report said citing people familiar with the moves.
Twitter recently laid off 50 percent of its employees, including employees on the trust and safety team, the company’s head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth said in a tweet earlier this week.
Tweets by staff of the social media company said teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and machine learning ethics were among those gutted, as were some product and engineering teams.
Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple’s App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Musk’s first major revision of the social media platform.
Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.
Saudi TV host Lojain Omran crowned Dubai Bling favorite by fans on social media
Many compared the Netflix series to reality show“Real Housewives of Dubai,” albeit Dubai Bling has actual housewives, and reflects the UAE’s Arab identity
Updated 06 November 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: As the Arab world salons, Twitter spaces and cafés run abuzz with both praise and criticism of Netflix’s latest show “Dubai Bling”, one thing’s for certain so far — Saudi TV host and star Lojain Omran is the bling’s brightest.
The banker-turned-television personality began her career in Bahrain at Visa before shifting gears to the silver screen — which is where she made her mark on the world.
Following a stint of successful gigs as a host on several shows on Bahrain TV and Rotana Khalejia, Omran stood out as the familiar face the Arab world would wake up to in MBC’s Sabah Al-kheir ya Arab (Good Morning Arabs!).
While Omran’s cast mates may more suitably fit the stereotypical reality tv star, her own experience and background prove her to be the outlier. Her influence across the region has earned her the appointment of ambassador of the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Tolerance, as well as being celebrated as 2018’s Arab woman of the year by the Arab Women’s Foundation in London.
And with other Dubai Bling-ers flaunting their lavish lifestyles and personal lives on social media, Omran has won hearts by showing how much she cares for her family members.
The show itself and many of thr show’s millionaires, however, has seen mixed reactions from critics.
One Twitter user, Khawla Al-Fahim, criticized both “Dubai Bling” and “Real Housewives of Dubai” for being “trivial” and “superficial”.
Bling Dubai + Real Housewives of Dubai ..
من ضمن البرامج الواقعية التافهه والسطحية .. عباره عن اشخاص منافقين اللي يجمعهم ببعض الفلوس .. حتى تمثيلهم فاشل ..
بس اللي يقهر ان البرامج للأسف يحملون اسم دبي ..
Several users took to social media to discuss their favorite and least-favorite characters.
I’m not on any side, both were in the wrong, to be fair I really like both women. However I was shocked how quickly it escalated, tensions were high & they are classy ladies but you don’t expect a cat fight like that between 2 Queens#DubaiBling
Danya flipped a switch on Zeina in that office. The fact Danya is portraying to be the victim when it was her who showed up to Zeina’s office and be completely rude to her, throw coffee on her… but Zeina is the issues? Damn no accountability! #DubaiBling
DJ Bliss, one of the people on the show, even took to Twitter to address the negative comments against some of his co-stars.
He tweeted: “There have been some false, unfounded and distasteful comments on social media about a dear friend of mine. We are lucky enough to live in a peaceful and tolerant country like the UAE. Why can’t we learn from its tolerance and rise above hateful harassment and online bullying?”
There have been some false, unfounded and distasteful comments on social media about a dear friend of mine. We are lucky enough to live in a peaceful and tolerant country like the UAE. Why can’t we learn from its tolerance and rise above hateful harassment and online bullying?
Others compared it to reality show“Real Housewives of Dubai,” which paled in comparison to “Dubai Bling”. Of course, one way to look at is is that Dubai Bling actually has real housewives, and reflects more of Dubai’s Arab identity.
Joe Biden says Twitter spews lies across the world
‘… There’s no editors anymore in America’
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters
ROSEMONT, Illinois: US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Elon Musk had purchased a social media platform in Twitter that spews lies across the world.
“And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends — that spews lies all across the world… There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?”
‘Unstainable Thobe’ merges tradition with technology
New cloth is brainchild of food, PR firms
Limited production and not on sale
Updated 05 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Having a stain on your pristine white thobe can be quite bothersome if you are out and about, but with “Unstainable Thobe” it could all become a distant worry.
The product is the brainchild of food company Heinz and public relations firm Wunderman Thompson.
“The inspiration was real people and Arabian Gulf culture. The thobes, kanduras, and dishdashas are really important in the region. They are the national garments and keeping them pristine white is a real concern and source of great pride,” Adham Abdullah, senior copywriter at Wunderman Thompson Dubai told Arab News.
“Wearing a thobe is a given, packing a spare one is a given, and needing to eat carefully is an accepted constraint. But what if you could fearlessly eat all the food you like with all the sauces you enjoy, without worrying about stains, let alone having to think about keeping spare clean ones in your car? That’s a real-life solution,” Rita Giannelli, brand manager at Heinz, said.
The “Unstainable Thobe” launched through the partnership follows the traditional Saudi design of the garment but the developers aim to expand their production to launch UAE-style kanduras and Oman-style dishdashas.
The “Unstainable Thobe” took one year to create from conceptualization, approval, testing and production.
“The test phase was the longest one. It took us months to find the right technology and many more to learn the best way to apply the technology to the thobes without compromising the natural feel of the fabric while offering the protection we need to avoid stains,” Tiago Bastos, Wunderman Thompson Dubai’s creative director, said.
“When we were applying the nanotechnology to the fully tailored thobe, the fabric became thicker and unpleasant to wear. More than that, the protection would work for regular drinks like coffee and tea but wouldn’t fully protect against heavier liquids like ketchup or sauces,” Bastos said.
The design team resolved the issue by applying the anti-stain technology directly to the yarn of the thread — even before it became an actual fabric.
“The ‘Unstainable Thobe’ is the result of merging tradition and technology. While the fabric is the same as the ones preferred by local tailors, the tech applied to it is something completely different,” Pablo Dachefsky, Wunderman Thompson Dubai’s executive creative director, said.
The protective barrier of the thobe that prevents staining is made of millions of 40 nanometer-wide silicone filaments that adhere to the material of the fabric, creating a coat that protects it from spills.
One of the concerns people face with an unstainable material is that the fabric loses the protective layer after a few washes. The “Unstainable Thobe'' aims to address that concern with their technology.
“The thobes can be washed regularly without compromising the protection,” Dachefsky said.
The development team stressed to never rub any spills or stains on the fabric and that if anything does spill on the thobe the first step is to splash some water on it and watch as the stain slides away.
The creators shared that for now the “Unstainable Thobe” is a limited edition and is not for sale but can be won through the Heinz social media accounts.
Wunderman Thompson Dubai and Heinz have previously partnered on numerous projects.
Wunderman Thompson Dubai created social and digital assets for the brand that were relevant to the GCC market.
“I think this is a perfect example of how brands can stay true to themselves while embracing and being relevant to local markets. This is how brands need to move forward,” Dachefsky said.
The creative director said that he expects to see more collaborations like this in the future.
“The GCC is a region of such rich culture that welcomes people from all over the world with open arms. Acknowledging and celebrating the people, traditions, and heritage from here is not only good for business but also the least we can do as well-received newcomers.”
Warning shots fired as brawl erupts on Lebanese talkshow
MTV security staff clash with Free Patriotic Movement members after program host cuts live feed
Updated 05 November 2022
NAJIA AL-HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Supporters of the Free Patriotic Movement came to blows with other members of the audience during a live broadcast of “Sar El-Waet” (“It’s About Time”), a political talk show on Lebanese channel MTV, on Thursday evening.
The violence continued outside the studio and shots were fired. Some FPM supporters were injured during the fight before the army intervened to calm the situation.
Host Marcel Ghanem discusses political issues with invited guests on the weekly show, which takes place in front of an audience of activists and members of various parties, who can also ask questions.
This video grab shows a man firing his gun outside the TV studio.
Although many heated debates have taken place on the show over the years, this was the first time the arguments have escalated into fistfights and gunfire, all in the presence of MPs from the FPM and reformist parties, including Khatt Ahmar MP Waddah Al-Sadek.
MTV Lebanon, the full name of which is Murr Television, is known for its support of Lebanese Forces, the FPM’s political opponent.
“FPM supporters are no longer allowed among the audience of Sar El-Waet until further notice, while FPM-affiliated guests are welcome to express their positions,” the channel said later.
The live show was interrupted for 15 minutes after the fighting began. When the broadcast resumed, Ghanem demanded that those who were involved and removed from the studio return microphones that were stolen. He also said cameras were damaged and parts of the studio vandalized.
He said: “What happened inside the studio is unacceptable and inappropriate for an audience that was supposed to remain under control, although everyone was given the opportunity to express their opinion freely. We apologize for what happened on air and the security forces will take it from here.”
Al-Sadek told Arab News: “After President Michel Aoun’s unproductive six-year term, the FPM felt that it lost power. It no longer had a way to disrupt and provoke tension and everyone hated it. When FPM officials tried to continue accusing others of being corrupt, claiming they were the ones fighting corruption, I said the FPM should re-evaluate its experience in governance and apologize to people for its failure.
“The FPM supporters in the audience lost their nerve during the discussions. It all began when a supporter of the Marada movement agreed with what was said against the FPM. They started insulting him and throwing punches, so MTV’s security forced them out of the studio.
“It turned out that armed FPM supporters were waiting outside MTV’s headquarters and gunshots were fired. I had to pull my gun out to be able to leave the studio, escorted by members of the Internal Security Forces and the army.”
In messages posted on social media, FPM supporters said they had been ambushed by MTV. The channel accused the party’s supporters of coming prepared to cause trouble and that one of them, a woman, was caught on camera calling someone and asking them to come to the studio quickly.
The FPM issued a statement that said: “FPM student supporters were assaulted by members of the audience and MTV’s security, who dragged them outside, beat them up, and opened fire.” It called on the security services and the judiciary to take immediate action.
Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora denounced the actions of the FPM supporters.
“Some political parties that have recently suffered loss and disappointment, especially after they failed to disrupt political and constitutional institutions, are trying to fabricate political tensions and sectarian strife,” he said.
He warned against the clashes spreading onto the streets, saying that this would have consequences the country cannot afford.
Lebanese Forces demanded that appropriate legal action be taken as soon as possible to hold those responsible for the violence accountable, warning that any delay would encourage the perpetrators to commit more such acts, threatening what little stability remains in Lebanon.
During his Friday sermon, a Hezbollah cleric in the Tire area accused MTV and the talk show of being “paid to provoke the public and create strife.”
The Lebanese Press Syndicate said the incident runs counter to the principle of preserving the sanctity of media institutions and warned of the repercussions of hate speech.
The Media for Freedom organization said the predominance of militia activity over over the values of dialogue is the result of incitement that motivates a partisan audience to take unacceptable action.
Meanwhile, the FPM and its political opponents remain locked in a fierce dispute over the presidential vacuum created when Aoun’s term ended on Oct. 31 without an agreement being reached on his replacement. The FPM has refused to hand over presidential powers to Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s caretaker government.
Vietnam to require 24-hour take-down for ‘false’ social media content
Legislation enshrine Vietnam’s position as one of the world’s most stringently controlled regimes for social media
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters
HANOI: Vietnam’s information minister said on Friday authorities had tightened regulations to deal with “false” content on social media platforms so that it must be taken down within 24 hours instead of 48 hours previously.
The new rules will enshrine Vietnam’s position as one of the world’s most stringently controlled regimes for social media firms and will strengthen the ruling Communist Party’s hand as it cracks down on “anti-state” activity.
Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung told parliament there was risk that “false news, if it is handled in a slow manner, will spread very widely.”
Reuters had previously reported government plans to bring in the new regulations, as well rules so that very sensitive information has to be taken down within three hours.
Most governments do not have laws imposing the taking down of content on social media firms, but Vietnam’s move comes amid intensifying crackdowns in some parts of the world on online content.
According to Hung, current penalties in Vietnam for posting and spreading misinformation were only one-tenth of the level imposed by Southeast Asian peers.
“The ministry will propose to the government an increase in administrative fines to a level that is high enough to deter the public,” he said.
Speaking to the legislature, Hung proposed by 2023 to completely deal with “News-lization,” a term used by authorities to describe when people are misled into thinking that social media accounts are authorized news outlets.
Reuters in September reported that the government was preparing rules to limit which social media accounts can post news-related content.
Vietnam, which is a $1 billion market for Facebook, has tightened Internet rules over the past few years, culminating in a cybersecurity law that came into effect in 2019 and national guidelines on social media behavior introduced in June last year.
Critics have raised concerns the laws could hand the authorities more power to crack down on dissidents.