Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine says it has retaken 12 villages in Kherson since Wednesday

Ukraine says it has retaken 12 villages in Kherson since Wednesday
The Ukrainian military said it could neither confirm nor deny that Russian forces were indeed pulling out. (Reuters)
Updated 19 sec ago
Agencies

Ukraine says it has retaken 12 villages in Kherson since Wednesday

Ukraine says it has retaken 12 villages in Kherson since Wednesday
  • Advance took place less than a day after Moscow ordered its troops to withdraw from the Russian-held pocket
Updated 19 sec ago
Agencies

KYIV: Ukraine said Thursday its forces had reclaimed a dozen towns and villages in the southern Kherson region after Russian forces announced they were pulling back troops from the strategic territory.
Ukrainian general Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media that in the last day Ukraine’s forces had recaptured six settlements after fighting near Petropavlivka-Novoraisk and another six in the Pervomaiske-Kherson direction, capturing more than 200 square kilometers from Russian forces.
The advance took place less than a day after Moscow ordered its troops to withdraw from the entire Russian-held pocket on the west bank of the Dnipro River, including Kherson city, the only regional capital Russia had captured in nine months of war.
Ukrainian officials have so far mostly been wary in public, warning that Russians may still be planning to fight and sow destruction on their way out.
An adviser to Ukraine’s president said on Thursday Russia wanted to turn Kherson into a “city of death,” mining everything from apartments to sewers and planning to shell the city from the other side of the river.
“This is what (the) ‘Russian world’ looks like: came, robbed, celebrated, killed ‘witnesses’, left ruins and left,” Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
Russia denies it abuses civilians despite bombarding residential areas throughout the conflict. It has been evacuating thousands of civilians from the Kherson area in recent weeks in what Ukraine calls a forced deportation.
The Ukrainian military said it could neither confirm nor deny that Russian forces were indeed pulling out.
Zelensky himself was also cautious, mentioning Kherson just once in his daily overnight television address. Ukrainian forces were strengthening their positions “step by step” in the south, he said. “The enemy will make no gifts to us.”
Kyiv has hoped to trap thousands of Russian troops in the pocket, and appears to be advancing cautiously to protect its own troops, while inflicting as much damage as possible on the Russians as they try to escape across the river.
At the front north of Kherson there was less artillery audible than usual. A heavy fog had settled in overnight, light snow fell and the ground was coated with frost. Ukrainian troops manning checkpoints were buttoned up against the cold.
Vitaliy Kim, governor of Mykolaiv region which includes Snihurivka, stopped short of proclaiming the area liberated pending an official announcement by the military, but said authorities were planning a shipment of aid there.
Russia’s retreat order, just over a month after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of an area he said would be part of Russia forever, is one of the most humiliating defeats Moscow has suffered so far. Russian state media and pro-Kremlin war hawks defended it as a necessary move while acknowledging a heavy blow.
“I know for sure that this decision was not easy for anyone. Not for those who took it, nor for those of us who understood it would be so but still prayed it wouldn’t happen,” said Margarita Simonyan, head of RT, Russia’s international propaganda channel.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was shown on TV on Wednesday giving the retreat order in response to advice from his top commander who said it was necessary to save the lives of troops who would be better able to defend the Dnipro’s opposite bank.
General Mark Milley, chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, said initial indicators suggested Russia was following through with its withdrawal, though it could take time to complete. US President Joe Biden said the withdrawal showed there were “some real problems with the Russian military.”
The retreat follows Russian defeats in northern and eastern Ukraine, and leaves Moscow with only limited gains to show for a “special military operation” that made it a pariah in the West, killed tens of thousands of its soldiers and led to its first nationwide mobilization since the second World War.
Russian forces are still holding on to other gains in the south, including a vital land route connecting Russia to the Crimea peninsula it seized in 2014, and some cities in the east that they mostly obliterated while capturing them.
A Russian withdrawal would directly free hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians from occupation, and protect hundreds of thousands more, in areas such as nearby Mykolayiv, from artillery that has hammered civilian homes.
It gives Kyiv momentum not only to recapture territory seized in this year’s invasion, but also to threaten Russia’s hold on lands it grabbed in 2014, including Crimea.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan’s gyms

Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan’s gyms
Updated 10 November 2022
AP

Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan’s gyms

Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan’s gyms
  • Taliban ban on women using gyms and parks came into force this week
  • Taliban teams will begin monitoring establishments to check if women are still using them
Updated 10 November 2022
AP

KABUL: The Taliban is banning women from using gyms in Afghanistan, an official said Thursday, the religious group’s latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms since they took power more than a year ago.
The Taliban overran the country last year, seizing power in August 2021. They have banned girls from middle school and high school, despite initial promises to the country, restricted women from most fields of employment, and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public.
A spokesman from the Ministry of Virtue and Vice said the ban was being introduced because people were ignoring gender segregation orders and that women were not wearing the required hijab, or head covering. Women are also banned from parks.
The ban on women using gyms and parks came into force this week.
Mohammed Akef MoHajjer, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, said the group had “tried its best” over the past 15 months to avoid closing parks and gyms for women, ordering separate days of the week for male and female access or imposing gender segregation. “But, unfortunately, the orders were not obeyed and the rules were violated, and we had to close parks and gyms for women,” said Mahjer.
“In most cases, we have seen both men and women together in parks and, unfortunately, the hijab was not observed. So we had to come up with another decision and for now we ordered all parks and gyms to be closed for women.”
Taliban teams will begin monitoring establishments to check if women are still using them, he said.
Hard-liners appear to hold sway in the Taliban-led administration, which struggles to govern and remains internationally isolated. An economic downturn has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and hunger as the flow of foreign aid has slowed to a trickle.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Thousands rally for justice after Indonesian stadium tragedy

Thousands rally for justice after Indonesian stadium tragedy
Updated 10 November 2022
AP

Thousands rally for justice after Indonesian stadium tragedy

Thousands rally for justice after Indonesian stadium tragedy
  • Stampede at Kanjuruhan football stadium left 135 people dead last month
  • Supporters of Arema FC started the rally with the prayer at the in East Java’s Malang city
Updated 10 November 2022
AP

MALANG, Indonesia: Thousands of people in Indonesia rallied Thursday demanding justice and a thorough investigation into those they blame for the stampede at Kanjuruhan football stadium that left 135 people dead last month.
Supporters of Arema FC started the rally with the prayer at the in East Java’s Malang city as they commemorated 40 days since the tragedy that occurred after police fired tear gas at a domestic league football match and caused a deadly crush as spectators attempted to flee.
Protesters from regions outside of the Malang area joined the rally. Organizers have described the events leading up to the deaths of the football spectators as human rights violations.
“Do arrest and judge all actors behind and the executors on the field from the Kanjuruhan tragedy on October 1,” the Arema fans, known as “Aremania,” said in a written statement Thursday. “Make the Kanjuruhan tragedy a serious human rights violation and not just a minor human rights violation.
“Pay for all losses suffered by the victim and the victim’s family through compensation and restitution mechanisms.”
The protesters planned to visit several landmarks in Malang, including the Gajayana football stadium, Malang city square and Malang City Hall.
Malang Mayor Sutiaji, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, met the participants and thanked them for the peaceful rally. Government officials in Malang are wearing black for two days to mark 40 days since one of the world’s deadliest sporting disasters.
An investigation team, set up by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in response to a national outcry over the deaths, last month concluded that the tear gas was the main cause.
It said police on duty had no knowledge that the use of tear gas is prohibited at football stadiums and used it “indiscriminately” on the pitch, in the stands and outside the stadium, causing more than 42,000 spectators inside the 36,000-seat stadium to rush to the exits, several of which were locked.
The fact-finding team, which included government officials, football and security experts and activists, also concluded that the national football association, known as PSSI, had been negligent and had ignored safety and security regulations, and urged its chairman and executive committee to quit.
Police officers fired tear gas when fans flooded the pitch after Arema FC was defeated in a home match for the first time in 23 years by rival Persebaya Surabaya.
The match was attended only by Arema fans, as organizers had banned Persebaya supporters because of Indonesia’s history of violent football rivalries.
National Police have removed the police chiefs of East Java province and Malang district and suspended nine other officers over violations of professional ethics.
Authorities have said they are bringing criminal charges against six people for negligence, including the head of the league’s administration, PT Liga Indonesia Baru, two Arema FC officials and three police officers who allowed or ordered officers to use tear gas. They have been arrested by the East Java police and could face up to five years in jail.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met President Widodo and pledged to help improve stadium safety.

Topics: Indonesia

China warns against extra ‘layers’ of COVID-19 curbs as outbreaks widen

China warns against extra ‘layers’ of COVID-19 curbs as outbreaks widen
Updated 10 November 2022
Reuters

China warns against extra ‘layers’ of COVID-19 curbs as outbreaks widen

China warns against extra ‘layers’ of COVID-19 curbs as outbreaks widen
  • China has repeatedly said it would stick to the zero-COVID policy despite the growing outbreaks
  • The economic costs of COVID-19 in China are being felt in most sectors
Updated 10 November 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: Chinese authorities should take a more targeted approach to tackle COVID-19 outbreaks and rectify any extra “layers” of measures, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday, as cities reeled under tighter curbs as cases spread.
China is grappling with its highest tallies of coronavirus cases since April, raising questions about its zero-COVID policy that has frustrated the public and inflicted damage on the world’s second-largest economy. New domestic cases rose to 8,824 on Wednesday, according to health authority data.
China has repeatedly said it would stick to the zero-COVID policy despite the growing outbreaks but pressure is growing on the central government to rein in over-zealous authorities in the provinces fearing blame for failing to contain the virus.
Thousands of government officials have been punished for various perceived failings in the nearly three years of the pandemic.
“All localities will further improve the level of scientific and precise prevention and control, strive to achieve the greatest prevention and control effect at the least cost, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development,” Xinhua reported.
It cited improvements in the implementation of measures in some major cities such as Zhengzhou, in the central province of Henan.
When infections were found in certain buildings in Zhengzhou only the surrounding areas were being closed and the entire community was not being “controlled indiscriminately,” Xinhua reported.
The economic costs of COVID-19 in China, where the virus first emerged in December 2019, are being felt in most sectors.
Haima Automobile said logistics and personnel movements at its Zhengzhou base have been heavily impacted by COVID-19 since October.
This month, Apple supplier and iPhone assembler Foxconn was rocked by discontent over stringent COVID-19 measures, with many workers fleeing the site.
In Guangzhou, a southern city of about 19 million where cases hit more than 2,000 for a third straight day on Thursday, officials have launched mass testing, for the time being resisting a city-wide lockdown.
But some residents suspect a lockdown like the one endured by the financial hub of Shanghai for months this year may be coming.
Mason Long, who works for a Guangzhou gaming company, said a full lockdown could happen, with most of the city’s 11 districts already have under some form of new COVID-19 restriction.
“Panyu district just announced that it’s restricting travel in and out, so that’s three districts to announce that,” Long said.
“The rest of us in other districts are super worried this will be applied to the entire city and we’ll be facing a Shanghai-style lockdown. I personally think it could.”
Many people have already moved to other cities, or are planning to do so, he said.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend G20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend G20 summit
Updated 10 November 2022
AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend G20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend G20 summit
  • Avoids possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine
  • The G20 is the biggest of three summits being held in Southeast Asia this week and next
Updated 10 November 2022
AP

JAKARTA: Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, an Indonesian government official said Thursday,
Avoids possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the two-day summit in Bali that starts Nov. 15. The summit was to have been the first time Biden and Putin would have been together at a gathering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Chief of Support for G20 events told reporters in Denpasar, Indonesia, that Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation.
“The Indonesian government respects the decision of the Russian government, which President Putin himself previously explained to President Joko Widodo in a very friendly telephone conversation,” said Pandjaitan, who is also the Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment.
Widodo, who is hosting the G20 and Pandjaitan, said that “we hope that the good communication between the two leaders can reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine.”
The G20 is the biggest of three summits being held in Southeast Asia this week and next, and it remained unclear if Lavrov will represent Russia at all of them. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit began Thursday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, followed by the G20 and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok, Thailand.
Biden will attend ASEAN and the G20 while Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to APEC.
Biden had ruled out meeting with Putin if he had attended the summit, and said the only conversation he could have possibly had with the Russian leader would be to discuss a deal to free Americans imprisoned in Russia.
Biden administration officials said they had been coordinating with global counterparts to isolate Putin if he had decided to participate either in person or virtually. They have discussed boycotts or other displays of condemnation.
Putin’s decision not to attend the G20 comes as Russia’s forces in Ukraine have suffered significant setbacks. Russia’s military said it will withdraw from Kherson, which is the only Ukrainian regional capital it captured and a gateway to the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.
Russia’s announced retreat from Kherson along with a potential stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide both countries an opportunity to negotiate peace, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday.
He said as many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians and “well over” 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war, now in its ninth month. “Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side,” Milley added.

Topics: Russia Vladimir Putin G20

More than 100,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine, top US general

More than 100,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine, top US general
Updated 10 November 2022
Reuters

More than 100,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine, top US general

More than 100,000 Russian military casualties in Ukraine, top US general
Updated 10 November 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: America’s top general estimated on Wednesday that Russia’s military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, and added Kyiv’s armed forces “probably” suffered a similar level of casualties in the war.

The estimates could not be independently confirmed by Reuters.

But Milley’s remarks offer the highest U.S. estimate of casualties to date in the nearly nine-month-old conflict, and came as Ukraine and Russia face a potential winter lull in fighting that experts say could offer an opportunity for some kind of negotiations.

Asked about prospects for diplomacy in Ukraine, Milley noted that the early refusal to negotiate in World War One compounded human suffering and led to millions more casualties.

“So when there’s an opportunity to negotiate, when peace can be achieved ... seize the moment,” Milley told the Economic Club of New York.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia announced its troops would withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, in a significant setback for Moscow and potential turning point in the war.

Some experts say the latest setback for Moscow could allow Ukraine to negotiate from a position of strength while others argue that Russia might use negotiations to buy time to reset and refit its forces for a renewed spring offensive.

Milley said the initial indicators suggested Russia was following through with its withdrawal from Kherson. But he cautioned that it could take time to complete.

“It won’t take them a day or two, this is going to take them days and perhaps even weeks to pull those forces south of that river,” Milley said, estimating that Russia probably had 20,000 to 30,000 troops north of the Dnipro river in that area.

The United States and its NATO allies have stopped short of direct intervention in Ukraine, but are arming, advising and enabling its military to defend Kyiv against Russia’s invading armies.

Milley said the conflict so far had turned anywhere from 15 million to 30 million Ukrainians into refugees, and killed probably 40,000 Ukrainian civilians.

“You’re looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded. Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side. A lot of human suffering,” Milley said.

Despite the high casualty numbers, US officials say that Moscow has been unable to achieve its objectives in Ukraine and have raised questions about how long Russia will be able to sustain an invasion that has also decimated much of its mechanized ground forces and sapped artillery stockpiles.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

