Twitter survival at stake, Elon Musk warns as remote work ends

Twitter survival at stake, Elon Musk warns as remote work ends
The number of posts on Twitter containing racial slurs has soared since Elon Musk purchased the influential platform, new research shows. (AP Photo)
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Twitter survival at stake, Elon Musk warns as remote work ends

Twitter survival at stake, Elon Musk warns as remote work ends
  • A number of well-known brands have paused advertising on Twitter as they wait to see how Musk's proposals to relax content rules against hate and misinformation affect the tenor of the platform
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Elon Musk is warning Twitter employees to brace for “difficult times ahead” that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can't find new ways of making money.
Workers who survived last week's mass layoffs are facing harsher work conditions and growing uncertainty about their ability to keep Twitter running safely as it continues to lose high-level leaders responsible for data privacy, cybersecurity and complying with regulations.
Musk’s first companywide message to employees came by email late Wednesday night and ordered them to stop working from home and show up in the office Thursday morning. He followed that with his first “all-hands" meeting Thursday answering workers' concerns. Before that, many were relying on the billionaire Tesla CEO's public tweets for clues about Twitter's future.
“Sorry that this is my first email to the whole company, but there is no way to sugarcoat the message," wrote Musk, before he described a dire economic climate for businesses like Twitter that rely almost entirely on advertising to make money.
“Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn,” Musk said. “We need roughly half of our revenue to be subscription.”
At the staff meeting Thursday afternoon, Musk said some “exceptional” employees could seek an exemption from his return-to-work order but that others who didn’t like it could quit, according to an employee at the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity out of a concern for job security.
The employee also said Musk appeared to downplay employee concerns about how a pared-back Twitter workforce was handling its obligations to maintain privacy and data security standards, saying as CEO of Tesla he knew how that worked.
Musk’s memo and staff meeting echoed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers Wednesday, his most expansive public comments about Twitter’s direction since he closed a $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform late last month and dismissed its top executives. A number of well-known brands have paused advertising on Twitter as they wait to see how Musk's proposals to relax content rules against hate and misinformation affect the tenor of the platform.
Musk told employees the “priority over the past 10 days" was to develop and launch Twitter's new subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check mark next to the name of paid members — the mark was previously only for verified accounts. Musk's project has had a rocky rollout with an onslaught of newly bought fake accounts this week impersonating high-profile figures such as basketball star LeBron James, former U.S. President George W. Bush and the drug company Eli Lilly to post false information or offensive jokes.
In a second email to employees, Musk said the “absolute top priority" over the coming days is to suspend “bots/trolls/spam” exploiting the verified accounts. But Twitter now employs far fewer people to help him do that.
An executive last week said Twitter was cutting roughly 50% of its workforce, which numbered 7,500 earlier this year.
Musk had previously expressed distaste for Twitter's pandemic-era remote work policies that enabled team leaders to decide if employees had to show up in the office.
Musk told employees in the email that “remote work is no longer allowed" and the road ahead is “arduous and will require intense work to succeed" and they will need to be in the office at least 40 hours per week. He said he would personally review any request for an exception.
Twitter hasn’t disclosed the total number of layoffs across its global workforce but told local and state officials in the US that it was cutting 784 workers at its San Francisco headquarters, about 200 elsewhere in California, more than 400 in New York City, more than 200 in Seattle and about 80 in Atlanta.
The exodus at Twitter is ongoing, including the company's chief privacy officer, Damien Kieran, and chief information security officer Lea Kissner, who tweeted Thursday that “I’ve made the hard decision to leave Twitter.”
Cybersecurity expert Alex Stamos, a former Facebook security chief, tweeted Thursday that there is a “serious risk of a breach with drastically reduced staff” that could also put Twitter at odds with a 2011 order from the Federal Trade Commission that required it to address serious data security lapses.
“Twitter made huge strides towards a more rational internal security model and backsliding will put them in trouble with the FTC” and other regulators in the US and Europe, Stamos said.
The FTC said in a statement Thursday that it is “tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern."
“No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees," said the agency's statement. “Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them.”
The FTC would not say whether it was investigating Twitter for potential violations. If it were, it is empowered to demand documents and depose employees.
Twitter paid a $150 million penalty in May for violating the 2011 consent order and its updated version established new procedures requiring the company to implement an enhanced privacy protection program as well as beefing up info security.
Those new procedures include an exhaustive list of disclosures Twitter must make to the FTC when introducing new products and services — particularly when they affect personal data collected on users.
Musk is, of course, fundamentally overhauling platform offerings, and it's not known if he is telling the FTC about it. Twitter, which gutted its communications department, didn't respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Musk has a history of tangling with regulators. “I do not respect the SEC,” Musk declared in a 2018 tweet.
The Securities and Exchange Commission recently examined for possible tardiness his disclosures to the agency of his purchases of Twitter stock to amass a major stake. In 2018, Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million in fines over Musk’s allegedly misleading tweets saying he’d secured the funding to take the electric car maker private for $420 a share. Musk has fought the SEC in court over compliance with the agreement.
The consequences for not meeting FTC's requirements can be severe — such as when Facebook had to pay $5 billion for privacy violations.
“If Twitter so much as sneezes, it has to do a privacy review beforehand,” tweeted Riana Pfefferkorn, a Stanford University researcher who said she previously provided Twitter outside legal counsel. “There are periodic outside audits, and the FTC can monitor compliance.”
Twitter was fined in May for the alleged commercial exploit of customers data — phone numbers and email addresses — that it had claimed it needed for security purposes, such as enabling multi-factor authentication.
 

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Google and Euromonitor share insights into shopping plans of World Cup 2022 visitors

Google and Euromonitor share insights into shopping plans of World Cup 2022 visitors
Updated 10 November 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Google and Euromonitor share insights into shopping plans of World Cup 2022 visitors

Google and Euromonitor share insights into shopping plans of World Cup 2022 visitors
  • Researchers found that 83 percent of travelers surveyed will be on the lookout for a bargain in sales during the Black Friday season
  • A 50 percent increase in searches for “distance from UAE to Qatar” reinforces the finding that regional travel is under consideration
Updated 10 November 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: With a little over a week until the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar, fans and marketers alike are eagerly looking forward to world football’s showpiece event, which is taking place in the Middle East for the first time.

Google, in partnership with research firm Euromonitor, conducted a study of people in 13 countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, to help marketers better understand the attitudes and plans of those who will attend the event.

Researchers found that many of those who intend to travel to Qatar for the World Cup are interested in doing some shopping on the sidelines of the competition and will be on the lookout for a bargain. Because it was moved from its normal summer slot to winter on account of the climate in Qatar, this year’s World Cup coincides with major international holidays and shopping events such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, the US Thanksgiving celebrations and the run-up to Christmas.

“As the FIFA event coincides with a number of festive occasions, the majority of visitors are planning to set aside some time for Black Friday and other sale shopping, particularly browsing through fashion, beauty and electronics aisles,” Edita Bauzinske, a consulting manager at Euromonitor International, told Arab News.

The survey found 83 percent of respondents were interested in taking advantage of sales during the Black Friday season. About 86 percent of them said they research potential purchases in advance and 59 percent use search engines to do so.

Meanwhile, 55 percent of those polled said they plan to shop online, or to combine online and in-store shopping. A majority of those (77 percent) said they were interested in shopping for fashion items, while 64 percent will be looking at health and beauty products, and 54 percent at small consumer electronics.

With many consumers, globally, stating their intention to research purchases well in advance of travel, Google said that marketers have a unique opportunity to connect with a large audience searching for future purchases online.

Most people said there was some degree of flexibility in their budgets, according to the report.

“Despite having a set budget in mind, most travelers feel fine about going over budget while on holidays,” said Bauzinske.

The average global traveler’s budget is $3,500 but some are willing to shell out a little extra and there are differences based on point of origin. For example, 37 percent of European and 31 percent of Latin American travelers prefer to spend seven or more nights in a foreign country, while 49 percent of tourists from the Asia-Pacific region and 37 percent from North America tend to opt for a shorter stay of three to four nights.

In terms of buying tickets for their trip, 55 percent of respondents said they always buy tickets for flights, transport connections and events or attractions separately, while 36 percent said they sometimes buy items separately but sometimes choose package deals.

Although many of people from around the world who will travel to Qatar in the coming weeks are doing so specifically for the World Cup, many expressed an interest in exploring the wider country while there. Recent Google trends reveal that searches for “places to visit in Qatar” have increased by a factor of 1.3.

Researchers found that 66 percent of people surveyed are interested in tourist attractions when researching a destination, and that when they arrive, 65 percent usually visit one or two attractions each day.

Other countries are also on the radars for more than a third of people planning to travel to Qatar for the World Cup. The study found 38 percent would be willing to explore neighboring countries, with geographic proximity and affordability being key deciding factors.

A 50 percent increase in searches for “distance from UAE to Qatar” reinforces the finding that regional travel is under consideration by some World Cup visitors.

While many World Cup fans made their travel plans well ahead of time, as with any event there are those who will decide at the last minute that they do not want to miss out on being there in person.

This was illustrated by the fact that searches for “World Cup tickets” increased by 40 percent during the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Searches for “last-minute flights” increased by 35 percent, and “last-minute hotel” by 90 percent as the event’s finale got closer.

Analysis of such behavior offers marketers the chance to explore additional avenues for offering consumers last-minute deals through simple and action-driven communication, Google said.

“Consumers from across the globe are highly interested in FIFA World Cup 2022,” Bauzinske said.

“While planning trips, travelers engage in online research to learn about the destination but also to find the best deal for the accommodation and travel.”

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 22 Google Euromonitor

Saudi Arabia launches initiative to develop media industry in Arab states

Saudi Arabia launches initiative to develop media industry in Arab states
Updated 10 November 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Saudi Arabia launches initiative to develop media industry in Arab states

Saudi Arabia launches initiative to develop media industry in Arab states
  • Saudi Arabia launched the Montij initiative at the 22nd Arab Radio and Television Festival to stimulate creativity and innovation and achieve a globally competitive Arab media
  • Saudi Minister of Media Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi: It is time for (Arabs) to join forces to achieve a sophisticated professional media industry that will help deliver the message of the Arab world
Updated 10 November 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, at the 22nd Arab Radio and Television Festival, has launched the Montij (Arabic for “producer”) initiative to stimulate creativity and innovation in the Arab media industry.

Saudi Arabia’s acting Minister of Media Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi opened the 22nd Arab Radio and Television Festival in Riyadh on Wednesday.

It is first time the festival has been held outside Tunisia since its inception in 1981.

The “Future of Media” exhibition was also launched at the event, attended by nearly 15,000 people, including 1,000 media professionals from around the world, and 200 production companies representing the most important regional and international media organizations.

Al-Qasabi said that the festival represents a valuable opportunity and a promising platform for consultation, knowledge exchange and cooperation to address the challenges in developing a new Arab media industry that is influential in its content and that befits the region’s values.

The festival, he added, also represents an opportunity to celebrate creators and refine their talents.

“It is time for (Arabs) to join forces to achieve a sophisticated professional media industry that will help deliver the message of the Arab world in a flexible, influential and effective manner,” Al-Qasabi said.

Mohammed Al-Harthy, president of the Arab States Broadcasting Union, also honored several Arab media and cinema industry leaders for their active contributions to enriching the Arab world’s media and artistic content.

The festival’s 22nd edition includes 30 workshops and sessions on filmmaking, independent media work, television and radio production, sports media, stardom and women’s participation in cinema.

The festival will give out several awards in conjunction with the Future of Media Exhibition, which begins Thursday, Nov. 10 and runs for three days in Riyadh. Over 200 member organizations will participate at the event, including television networks, private radio stations, Arabic-language international channels, the world’s most famous manufacturers of technical equipment, production companies, audio-visual content distributors and service providers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 22nd Arab Radio and Television Festival Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi

Iran arrests ‘agent’ of London-based opposition TV channel — Fars

Iran arrests ‘agent’ of London-based opposition TV channel — Fars
Updated 10 November 2022
Reuters

Iran arrests ‘agent’ of London-based opposition TV channel — Fars

Iran arrests ‘agent’ of London-based opposition TV channel — Fars
  • “Recently, the agent carried out numerous activities and actions in slandering the Islamic Republic, inviting youth to riot and creating terror among the people,” Fars said
Updated 10 November 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iranian security forces have arrested an employee of an opposition television broadcaster, Iran International, as the individual was trying to flee the country, its semi-official Fars news agency said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Iran’s intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, called the London-based channel a “terrorist” organization.
The arrest comes amidst one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police for not wearing “appropriate attire.”
“Recently, the agent carried out numerous activities and actions in slandering the Islamic Republic, inviting youth to riot and creating terror among the people,” Fars said with respect to the arrest.
Iranian media identified the arrested individual as Elham Afkari, who they said had been in contact with the TV channel.
The semi-official Student News Network broadcaster said she was the sister of Navid Afkari, a 27-year-old Greco-Roman wrestler executed in September 2020 after being convicted of stabbing a security guard to death during anti-government protests in 2018.
Afkari’s family and activists have said Navid was tortured into making a false confession, accusations that were denied by the hard-line Iranian judiciary.
Saeed Afkari confirmed his sister’s arrest on Twitter on Thursday, adding that the whereabouts of Elham’s three-year-old daughter were unknown.
Since the execution of Navid Afkari, the Afkaris have faced several court cases over involvement in the 2018 protests. Habib Afkari was freed in March 2022 after months of isolation in prison, while Vahid Afkari remains in solitary confinement.

Topics: Iran London Iran International TV

TikTok’s agency competition Rock the Tok reveals winners of 2nd event

TikTok’s agency competition Rock the Tok reveals winners of 2nd event
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News

TikTok’s agency competition Rock the Tok reveals winners of 2nd event

TikTok’s agency competition Rock the Tok reveals winners of 2nd event
  • FP7 McCann, Commonwealth McCann and Peace Cake win top awards
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: TikTok has announced the winners of its second agency competition, Rock the Tok.

The competition, which is open to marketers, creatives and advertisers from agencies across the Middle East, Turkiye and Pakistan, is aimed at offering agencies an opportunity to showcase their most creative campaigns.

“It is a testament to the passion and ingenuity of the agency ecosystem of the region that we’re seeing creatives, strategists and marketers embrace these kinds of challenges,” said Jovana Jovanovic, regional head of creative agency partnerships at TikTok.

This year’s competition was launched in July with an open invitation to creative, media, social and digital agencies to submit a best-in-class campaign that ran in the first half of 2022 on TikTok.

The competition received entries from across the region with a record increase in entries from Saudi Arabia and Egypt indicating the growing popularity of TikTok in these countries.

TikTok partnered with independent industry body The Marketing Society and its regional creative council to form a jury panel, which also featured senior leaders from TikTok.

FP7 McCann Dubai won the TikTokers’ Choice Award for McDonald’s, while McCann Commonwealth won the Best Organic Content award for Chevrolet Arabia, and Peace Cake won the Innovative Use of Platform award for Netflix.

The FP7 McCann team said: “This is proof of our dedication to creating an agency culture — working in tandem with a platform partner like TikTok — to nourish our teams and deliver meaningful connections to our clients.”

For McCann Commonwealth, the campaign and award are a result of their new strategy. The client and agency wanted to “switch from being a brand that creates ads, to a brand that adds value through content,” said the team behind the winning campaign.

The automotive sector has always inspired great fan-created content and “we’re just following the trend,” they explained.

The award is a testament to creativity and authenticity being the key to creating viral and effective content on TikTok, they added.

For independent agency Peace Cake, which “lives and breathes content,” the award is a “great encouragement for us, our brilliant team, and our pioneering client,” said Randa Habib, account lead and operations manager at the agency.

“TikTok is a platform that has always inspired creativity and brought joy to the community,” said Youssef Gaddallah, head of business marketing and creative strategy for MENA Services, KSA and North Africa at TikTok.

“It is clear that leading agencies and creatives in the region have tapped into the power of the platform and relish the challenge to create content that has a lasting impact,” he said.

Topics: TikTok Rock the Tok

Angry backlash against KFC Germany over anti-Jewish promo message

Angry backlash against KFC Germany over anti-Jewish promo message
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News

Angry backlash against KFC Germany over anti-Jewish promo message

Angry backlash against KFC Germany over anti-Jewish promo message
  • The fast food company sent an app notification encouraging users to commemorate Kristallnacht by treating themselves to crispy chicken with extra cheese
  • Kristallnacht is the name for Nov. 9, 1938, when the Nazis targeted Jews in Germany with a campaign of hate that left 91 dead, 30,000 arrested and 267 synagogues destroyed
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: KFC in Germany sparked a storm of protest after sending a notification to users of its app encouraging them to commemorate Kristallnacht on its anniversary by treating themselves to crispy chicken with extra cheese.

Kristallnacht is the name for the events in Germany on Nov. 9, 1938, when the Nazis targeted the Jewish population with a campaign of hate during which an estimated 91 people were killed, 30,000 arrested and 267 synagogues were destroyed.

It became known as Kristallnacht (which translates as the night of the broken glass), because of the broken glass that covered streets in its aftermath.

KFC’s bosses in Germany apparently were unaware of the meaning or significance of the occasion when they sent out their the notification, prompting users of the app to take to Twitter to express their outrage.

 

 

KFC quickly apologized and blamed the tasteless incident on an error in its system. It said that it would check its internal processes so that such a mistake does not happen again.

This failed to satisfy everyone, with some suggesting that the insulting message was more likely to have been the result of human error, rather than a system error as KFC claimed.

 

 

Topics: KFC Jewish

