Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off with over $800,000 prize money on offer

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off with over $800,000 prize money on offer
The opening day will see the contests for children and the Para Jiu-Jitsu athletes. (UAEJJF)
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off with over $800,000 prize money on offer

Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off with over $800,000 prize money on offer
  • 14th edition at Zayed Sports City begins Friday with contests for children and athletes with disabilities
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Over $800,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the winners at the 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship which gets underway at Zayed Sports City on Friday, the organizers have revealed.

The championship is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the UAE, and will feature competitions from Nov. 11 to 19 in a range of belt, age and weight categories. The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has organized the event.

The opening day will see the contests for children and the Para Jiu-Jitsu athletes. The weigh-ins took place on Thursday. There are 11 mats set up to allow for many athletes to compete simultaneously.

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union, and senior vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the UAE’s leadership for supporting the sport.

“The patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the UAE, for the championship, is a badge of honor for the athletes in the UAE and the rest of the world. The impressive performance of our athletes at world forums is a result of the support they received from His Highness,” he said.

Al-Hashemi welcomed the world’s professional grapplers to their “favorite competition.”

Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, general secretary of the UAEJJF, said the prize money demonstrates the UAE’s dedication to promoting the sport and helps to encourage athletes “to keep working hard to advance their skills.”

Among the world champions who have arrived in Abu Dhabi is Mario “Cowboy” Edson, a 4th-degree black belt from Brazil, who is participating in the Master 3 (69 kg) and Adult (69 kg) divisions.

“Abu Dhabi has continuously hosted the best jiu-jitsu competitions. This is my sixth time competing in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Every athlete wants to win in Abu Dhabi, so we have been practicing for months to win the title,” he said.

The schedule for this month is: Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival Nov. 11-12; Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship Nov. 13-14; Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship Nov. 15-16; Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship Nov. 17-19.

The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards will be held on Nov. 19.

Uncapped Xavi Simons in Dutch World Cup squad, Cillessen out

Uncapped Xavi Simons in Dutch World Cup squad, Cillessen out
Updated 58 min 10 sec ago
AP

Uncapped Xavi Simons in Dutch World Cup squad, Cillessen out

Uncapped Xavi Simons in Dutch World Cup squad, Cillessen out
  • Van Gaal also selected injured stars Memphis Depay of Barcelona and Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt
  • De Ligt is recovering from a knee injury
Updated 58 min 10 sec ago
AP

ZEIST, Netherlands: Uncapped attacking midfielder Xavi Simons was included Friday in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad, while veteran goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen did not make coach Louis van Gaal’s roster for the tournament in Qatar.
Van Gaal also selected injured stars Memphis Depay of Barcelona and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt in his 26-player squad.
Depay, who has scored 42 goals in 81 internationals, hasn’t featured since incurring a hamstring injury while playing for the Netherlands against Poland in September. De Ligt is recovering from a knee injury.
“Memphis Depay is still injured or not (fully) recovered,” Van Gaal said, adding that it was against his normal policy to select injured players. “But Memphis has been so important to this group — not only as a football player, but also as a person, so, yes, I have kept a place open for him.”
He described Depay as “medically fit” but added that he would not be ready to start the Netherlands’ opening match on Nov. 21 against Senegal — likely their toughest opponent in the group stage — but might be able to come on as a substitute.
“So that’s ... a risk for the group, but he is our top scorer and king of assists. We can’t change that,” Van Gaal said.
Simons, 20, earned his call-up with a strong first half of the domestic season with Dutch league leader PSV Eindhoven after transfering from Paris Saint-Germain. Born in Amsterdam, the player named in honor of Spain World Cup winner Xavi Hernández, went through Barcelona’s youth academy before moving to Paris.
One of the surprise omissions was Cillessen, who famously was substituted by Van Gaal shortly before a penalty shootout in the 2014 World Cup quarterfinals against Costa Rica. Van Gaal brought on reserve goalkeeper Tim Krul who saved two penalties as the Netherlands won to advance to the semifinals, where they lost to Lionel Messi’s Argentina – also after penalties.
Van Gaal said leaving out Cillessen came down to a simple reason.
“He hasn’t been in form in recent weeks. And the World Cup is now, not in five weeks,” he said.
Van Gaal’s team also plays Ecuador and host nation Qatar in the group stage.
The Netherlands have reached three World Cup finals — in 1974, 1978 and 2010 — and lost them all. The country’s only major title came at the 1988 European Championship.
Van Gaal hopes his current squad can go one better.
“We have a great chance of also becoming a world champion,” he said. “There are few coaches who dare to speak out like that, but I say this.”

The Netherlands:
Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax)
Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Daley Blind (Ajax)
Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)
Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş)

Injured Mane in Senegal World Cup squad, racing to be ready

Injured Mane in Senegal World Cup squad, racing to be ready
Updated 11 November 2022
AP

Injured Mane in Senegal World Cup squad, racing to be ready

Injured Mane in Senegal World Cup squad, racing to be ready
  • “Losing Sadio Mane is not something small for Senegal and African football,” Cisse said
  • The initial diagnosis was that Mane would be out for around a week
Updated 11 November 2022
AP

DAKAR, Senegal: Sadio Mane was included in Senegal’s World Cup squad on Friday as coach Aliou Cissé gambled on one of the world’s best forward being fit and ready in time after injuring his lower right leg this week playing for Bayern Munich.
Cisse said Senegal’s medical team hoped that Mane would need about a week to recover from the injury he sustained on Tuesday in a league game in Germany and therefore be ready for Senegal’s opening game at the World Cup against the Netherlands on Nov. 21 — on paper the strongest team Senegal will face in Group A in Qatar.
But Cisse also raised the possibility that Mane may not be fit in time for the tournament, which would dash the hopes of a nation that has come to rely on Mane delivering at big moments.
“Sadio Mane is a key player in our group. We will do all we can to have Sadio Mane (available),” Cisse said at the Senegal squad announcement in Dakar that was dominated by whether Mane would be in or out.
“Losing Sadio Mane is not something small for Senegal and African football. We have to anticipate in case he is absent, but we still have time to see if he will be fit or not,” Cisse said. “I cannot speak of his absence even if in my head I have to take this into account.”
Cisse said Senegal had sent its team doctor to Munich to examine Mane’s injury and the “good news” was that he did not require surgery. The initial diagnosis was that Mane would be out for around a week, Cisse said.
Bayern have already said that Mane will miss this weekend’s game against Schalke in the Bundesliga because of the injury but gave no definitive time frame on his recovery.
Mane is the focus of a Senegal team which won their first African Cup of Nations title this year and are rated by many as the best African side to ever go to a World Cup. They have realistic hopes of making the quarterfinals and may be Africa’s best chance yet of having a team reach the last four at a World Cup for the first time.
The 30-year-old Mane has been vital for Senegal, scoring the penalty that won the African Cup title in a shootout against Egypt in February. A month later, he also netted the winning penalty in another shootout that clinched Senegal a place at the World Cup in Qatar in a playoff, again beating Egypt. He recently became his country’s all-time leading scorer and finished second in this year’s Ballon d’Or behind Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.
The rest of the squad were as expected, with Cisse keeping faith with the heart of the team that won the African Cup in Cameroon for Senegal’s first major title.
That includes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, midfielders Idrissa Gueye, Nampalys Mendy and Cheikhou Kouyate, and forward Ismaila Sarr and Famara Diedhiou.
There’s also AC Milan defender Fode Ballo-Toure and Tottenham midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, who are new contenders for starting spots.
News of Mane’s injury put his West African home nation on tenterhooks. Even Senegal President Macky Sall sent out a tweet hoping for Mane’s “speedy recovery” in time for the World Cup.
Senegal will play host Qatar, the Netherlands and Ecuador in Group A and Cisse said his squad would continue to prepare as they had planned, despite the situation with Mane.
“For the moment, there is no question of changing anything,” Cisse said.
World Cup rules allow teams to replace an injured player up to a day before the team’s opening game, meaning Senegal still have the option of bringing in another player later on if Mane doesn’t recover in time. That would still be a major blow for Senegalese hopes and the World Cup itself.
At 30, Mane is probably at his peak right now and may not get another chance at the World Cup.

Senegal:
Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers), Alfred Gomis (Rennes), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)
Defenders: Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiacos), Abdou Diallo (Leipzig), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Fode Ballo-Toure (AC Milan)
Midfielders: Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Mamadou Loum (Reading), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester), Moustapha Name (Pafos), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham)
Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor)

Fans urged to chant Mahsa Amini name at Iran World Cup games

Fans urged to chant Mahsa Amini name at Iran World Cup games
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

Fans urged to chant Mahsa Amini name at Iran World Cup games

Fans urged to chant Mahsa Amini name at Iran World Cup games
  • Iran has been rocked by eight weeks of protests since Amini’s death
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: Activists have called on football fans attending Iran’s matches at the World Cup starting later this month to chant the name of Mahsa Amini, whose death in custody sparked nationwide protests.
Iran has been rocked by eight weeks of protests since Amini’s death, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress rules for women based on Islamic sharia law.
In spite of a bloody crackdown, the protests that initially saw women burn their hijab headscarves and cut their hair have evolved into a broader movement calling for the end of the Islamic republic.
Women’s rights campaigner Negin Shiraghaei called on spectators to sing out the 22-year-old Amini’s name in the 22nd minute of each game that Iran plays at the World Cup in Qatar.
“Join us to remind the world about what’s happening in Iran by shouting Mahsa’s name at minute 22 of football matches this World Cup,” said a post on her Twitter account.
Masih Alinejad, a New York-based activist originally from Iran who campaigns against the mandatory hijab, also appealed to World Cup fans to chant Amini’s name.
“Help us immortalize #MahsaAmini and our fight against this brutal regime. At the 22nd minute of each World Cup game, say #MahsaAmini,” she tweeted.
Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says at least 304 people have been killed across Iran since protests broke out over Amini’s death on September 16.
The protests were fanned by fury over the restrictive dress rules for women, but have grown into a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 fall of the shah.
Iranian sports stars are among celebrities who have shown public support for the Amini protests, landing some of them in trouble with the authorities.
In late September, former Iranian international football player Hossein Maanahi was arrested for what state media said was his support for “riots” on his social media pages.
All but two players in Iran’s national football team refused to sing the country’s anthem before they played a friendly against Nicaragua in Tehran on Thursday evening, according to footage shared online.
At the end of September, the whole team remained dressed in black during the anthems rather than exposing Iran’s national uniform, in what was seen as a tribute to those killed in the protests.
The Islamic republic has sought to portray the protest movement as a plot hatched by the United States and its allies.
At the World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar November 20, Iran is scheduled to face England on November 21, Wales on November 25 and the United States on November 29.

Ansu Fati makes Spain World Cup squad, Sergio Ramos excluded

Ansu Fati makes Spain World Cup squad, Sergio Ramos excluded
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

Ansu Fati makes Spain World Cup squad, Sergio Ramos excluded

Ansu Fati makes Spain World Cup squad, Sergio Ramos excluded
  • Sergio Ramos is Spain’s record appearance-maker on 180 games for the national team
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

LAS ROZAS DE MADRID, Spain: Luis Enrique called up Barcelona forward Ansu Fati for the 2022 World Cup as he announced his squad on Friday.
The 20-year-old Barcelona forward was not used in September’s Nations League clashes and has not been at his best for his club this season.
Fati has four caps for his country and one goal, and has spent the best part of the last two seasons on the sidelines because of repeated knee injuries.
Luis Enrique included him in a list of 26 players for the tournament in Qatar, which did not include veteran Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos, despite speculation he could return.
Ramos, who is Spain’s record appearance-maker on 180 games for the national team, has found fitness and form with his club this season.
Luis Enrique, who only brought 24 players to Euro 2020 out of a possible 26, has elected to select his full complement this time around.
As well as veteran players like Barcelona duo Sergio Busquets, who was in Spain’s World Cup winning squad in 2010, and Jordi Alba, the coach opted for younger, relatively untested options.
Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams and Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon were selected, along with Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino.
Luis Enrique has been criticized in the past for not calling up Real Madrid players, but Los Blancos pair Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio were included.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton/ENG), David Raya (Brentford/ENG)
Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City/ENG), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City/ENG), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Pedri Gonzalez (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris SG/FRA)
Forwards: Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/GER), Pablo Sarabia (Paris SG/FRA), Alvaro Morata (Juventus/ITA), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal)

Herve Renard plots final squad preparations as Saudi Arabia gears for sixth World Cup

Herve Renard plots final squad preparations as Saudi Arabia gears for sixth World Cup
Updated 11 November 2022
John Duerden

Herve Renard plots final squad preparations as Saudi Arabia gears for sixth World Cup

Herve Renard plots final squad preparations as Saudi Arabia gears for sixth World Cup
  • The Green Falcons returned to the Kingdom after five unbeaten friendly matches during Abu Dhabi camp
  • Renard’s team will play one last friendly, against Croatia, on Nov. 16 before flying out to Qatar
Updated 11 November 2022
John Duerden

“It was a successful training camp,” said Yasser Al-Misehal, the head of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation on Thursday as the national team returned to Riyadh for a well-earned breather before plunging back into preparation for the World Cup.

Just how successful they will be remains to be seen when the tournament has been and gone. If the Green Falcons put on a good show in a tough group containing Argentina, Poland and Mexico, then all will point to the last few weeks in Abu Dhabi as a valuable part of the preparation for a sixth World Cup and an attempt to get into the knockout stage for the second time.

On the face of it, however, it did go well. At the basic level, there were no scandals or controversies that can happen when players get together before the World Cup, such as Roy Keane walking out of Ireland’s pre-2002 training camp. It was all nicely low-key. In the three weeks spent in the UAE, Saudi Arabia played five games against international opposition that provided, perhaps, a small European taste of Poland and Central American experiences that may help with Mexico. It started with a 1-0 draw with North Macedonia, then there was a 1-1 draw against Albania and a goalless stalemate with Honduras. It came to a close with a 1-0 victory over Iceland and a 1-1 tie with Panama on Thursday.

So, no defeats and, indeed, with the goalless draws against Ecuador and the US in September, that unbeaten run has stretched to seven games. The opposition may not have always been at full strength as most leagues around the world are still playing, but conceding just two goals in the five games, just two in the last seven in fact, demonstrates the fact that coach Herve Renard has been working hard to make his team harder to beat.

In the middle of defense, Hassan Tambakti staked his claim for a starting spot while Ali Al-Bulaihi’s powerful presence made a difference. Abdulelah Al-Amri also did his chances of trying to stop Lionel Messi in the opening game no harm at all either. Who starts in defense remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that Mohammed Al-Owais is going to be the No. 1 goalkeeper.

Full-back options are looking better now than just a month ago. Sultan Al-Ghannam has returned from injury to play the second half against Panama and Yasser Al-Shahrani also looks to be back to fitness. Saud Abdulhamid did his chances no harm at all with some energetic defensive work and a fine goal against Iceland.

There is good news also in midfield with Abdulelah Al-Malki coming back from his ACL injury sustained against Japan in February. The Al-Hilal defensive midfielder looks set to be an important part of the team in the coming games. Despite his domestic ban, Mohamed Kanno still has the physicality and dynamism that keeps him going until the end. Also encouragingly, Salem Al-Dawsari, the team’s creative star, is another who has used the training camp to get back into shape following his appendix operation, and he will be crucial in Qatar.

Worries remain, however. Captain Salman Al-Faraj has been in and out of action with various knocks and was last seen leaving the pitch before half-time against Iceland with a shoulder injury. It doesn’t look too serious, and he could play against Croatia on Wednesday, but Renard must be concerned as to whether the classy midfielder can manage three games in just over a week. Al-Faraj keeps things simple and makes the team tick, and everyone will feel better if he lines up against Argentina.

And then there is the striking situation. While defensively, Saudi Arabia have looked sound, they still lack a cutting edge upfront. There were four scored in 450 minutes of football in Abu Dhabi, which means four scored from the last nine. Incredibly, the last time the three-time Asian champions scored more than once came in that thrilling 3-2 win over China in World Cup qualification, back in Oct. 2021. That was 18 games ago. No wonder then that there is a focus on keeping things tight at the back.

Saleh Al-Shehri initially provided hope. The Al-Hilal man was another coming back from a long-term absence and returned to score against North Macedonia in the opening game. Al-Shehri has since picked up a hamstring injury and while Renard said that he is now running without issues and should be fit to take on Argentina, there can be no certainty when it comes to those kinds of problems. Firas Al-Buraikan is a hard-working presence, but there is still a feeling that he may be best coming off the bench in the second half.

“We are ready for the World Cup, in part, as we have not yet reached full readiness,” said Renard. “We must preserve what we have achieved in the past weeks, and we must be more effective inside the penalty area.”

Compared to the other 31 teams, however, Saudi Arabia have had lots of game time over the last few weeks. There is still one left, the final friendly with Croatia in Riyadh when the country gets to say goodbye to the stars and wish them well. It will end one of the most extensive preparation periods in World Cup history, and Renard can’t complain about the support he has been given. Now it just remains to be seen how much of a difference it makes.

