You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi interior minister attends NAUSS graduation ceremony

Saudi interior minister attends NAUSS graduation ceremony

Saudi interior minister attends NAUSS graduation ceremony
1 / 5
The Kingdom’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also chairman of NAUSS’ supreme council, attended the awards ceremony on Thursday. (Supplied)
Saudi interior minister attends NAUSS graduation ceremony
2 / 5
NAUSS President Dr. Abdulmajeed Al-Banyan opened the awards ceremony in Riyadh on Thursday. (Supplied)
Saudi interior minister attends NAUSS graduation ceremony
3 / 5
The Kingdom’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also chairman of NAUSS’ supreme council, attended the awards ceremony on Thursday. (Supplied)
Saudi interior minister attends NAUSS graduation ceremony
4 / 5
The Kingdom’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also chairman of NAUSS’ supreme council, attended the awards ceremony on Thursday. (Supplied)
Saudi interior minister attends NAUSS graduation ceremony
5 / 5
The Kingdom’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also chairman of NAUSS’ supreme council, attended the awards ceremony on Thursday. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r6fs7

Updated 22 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Sulami

Saudi interior minister attends NAUSS graduation ceremony

Saudi interior minister attends NAUSS graduation ceremony
  • Interior minister sees 245 students collect their certificates
  • Arab League secretary-general praises university’s work in security field
Updated 22 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Sulami

RIYADH: The secretary-general of the Arab League has praised Naif Arab University for Security Sciences for its commitment to educational excellence.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for 245 students in Riyadh on Thursday, Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the university played a vital role in training the security personnel of the future using the latest practices and systems from around the world.

NAUSS had “focused on the successful experiences and the transferred expertise in cybersecurity and health security,” the Egyptian politician said.

Aboul Gheit was joined at the awards ceremony by the Kingdom’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also chairman of the university’s supreme council.

Opening the ceremony, NAUSS President Dr. Abdulmajeed Al-Banyan said: “The university has received generous support from King Salman’s government, which enabled it to become an Arab entity concerned with building human capacities along with scientific research in security-related fields.

“NAUSS is continuously working on achieving the goals of its strategic plan, while aiming to become the first institution to qualify Arab leaders and experts in security-related fields.”

Al-Banyan added that earlier this year the university implemented more than 140 training courses involving 1,650 trainees in disciplines such as crisis management, drug control, cybercrime and economic crime.

It had also added a master’s program in law enforcement and a higher diploma program in human rights and criminal justice to its curricculum, he said.

The prince followed Al-Banyan with a presentation to mark the 50th anniversary of the idea to create the university, which came at the inaugural Arab Police and Security Leaders conference in Al-Ain in the UAE in 1972.

He also spoke about the creation of the Regional Experts Center on Drugs and Crime and the Arab Center for Technical Cooperation on Migration and Border Management.

Meanwhile, Mishaal bin Mahmas Al-Harthi delivered a speech on behalf of all the new graduates in which he thanked the prince for attending the ceremony. The prince also presided over a ceremony to recognize the most distinguished of the new graduates.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Naif Arab University for Security Sciences Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif

Related

Saudi engineering students win medals, patents at Warsaw exhibition
Saudi Arabia
Saudi engineering students win medals, patents at Warsaw exhibition
200 Saudi students compete in World Robot Olympiad qualifiers 
Saudi Arabia
200 Saudi students compete in World Robot Olympiad qualifiers 

KSRelief provides healthcare services, voluntary programs to Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan

KSRelief provides healthcare services, voluntary programs to Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

KSRelief provides healthcare services, voluntary programs to Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan

KSRelief provides healthcare services, voluntary programs to Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan
  • In Oct., Arsal Medical Center provided 14,087 services to 7,149 patients
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) provided healthcare services to Syrian refugees and their host community in Baalbek, Lebanon on Thursday.

The initiative is part of the third phase of KSRelief’s project to enhance medical care in the area, wrote state agency SPA.

In Oct., Arsal Medical Center provided 14,087 services to 7,149 patients, of which 41 percent were males and 59 percent were females, whereas the percentage of refugees was 65 percent and residents 35 percent.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s relief center continued the 14th and 15th voluntary programs for Syrian refugees in Jordan’s Zaatari camp.

The program saw 22 volunteers from various medical, psychological, social, and educational specialties.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia Syrian refugees Jordan Lebanon

Related

KSRelief’s Masam project dismantles 1,119 mines in Yemen within a week
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief’s Masam project dismantles 1,119 mines in Yemen within a week
KSRelief distributes 70 tons of food aid for displaced people in Somalia 
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes 70 tons of food aid for displaced people in Somalia 

Working better: How the Kingdom’s ‘ambassador of happiness’ is putting joy into people’s jobs

Working better: How the Kingdom’s ‘ambassador of happiness’ is putting joy into people’s jobs
Updated 10 November 2022
SALEH FAREED

Working better: How the Kingdom’s ‘ambassador of happiness’ is putting joy into people’s jobs

Working better: How the Kingdom’s ‘ambassador of happiness’ is putting joy into people’s jobs
  • Businesswoman Sultana Al-Amri is determined to build success through smiles
  • ‘Personal success translates into organizational success and that drives progress,’ she says
Updated 10 November 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: If happiness at work is one of the keys to success in life, then businesswoman Sultana Al-Amri is determined to make everyone a winner.

In the two years since becoming the first Saudi woman to be honored with the title “Ambassador of Happiness” by the World Federation of United Nations Associations, Al-Amri has been dedicated to ensuring the company she works for in Jeddah is a joyful one.

“I am honored to be appointed to this important role,” she said. “I believe that every workplace, whether it is a government entity or a private company, should have a happiness ambassador to promote the culture of happiness, positivity and cooperation among employees so that they can collectively achieve their goals.

“It is important to remember that personal success translates into organizational success and that in turn drives progress toward a better future.”

In response to the frequent questions she gets about her role, Al-Amri said: “Allah has honored me with the responsibility of spreading this message, so everyone has accepted the idea of the field of happiness.”

When it comes to creating a happy workplace, cooperation and a sense of involvement are key, she said.

“Employee satisfaction is the term used to describe whether employees are happy and satisfied, and it’s measured by motivation, goal achievement, morale and workplace positivity. Involving employees in the work environment improvement plan based on survey results creates an environment of shared responsibility for workplace culture and improvements,” she said.

“Employers should avoid leading employees to believe that satisfaction at work is the employer’s responsibility. Employee satisfaction is a shared responsibility. So, through periodic questionnaires, we know several things and develop a plan to work on the desires and needs of employees.”

Al-Amri said she fully supported the objectives of the Kingdom’s “Quality of Life Program for Happiness and Positivity” and was developing a series of initiatives to increase employee engagement.

Fostering employee happiness was rapidly moving up the HR agenda in companies of all shapes and sizes across Saudi Arabia, she added.

“The department of happiness has recently become widespread in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and focuses the attention on personal relationships.

“It implements programs to take care of the happiness of employees from the moment they enter the facility until they leave it, and this is done through a number of programs where all their needs are considered within the work environment, leading to loyalty in the workplace and creating a positive and cooperative work environment among employees.”

Al-Amri was recognized by the WFUNA in 2020 for her efforts both in the workplace and the wider community to raise the happiness index in the Kingdom.

After trademarking her title she has become a popular guest on media programs throughout Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.

“It is an honor for me to hold this title and also carry with it the responsibility of spreading this culture in a correct way that adds to society and the country,” she said.

A study by the Social Market Foundation showed that happy employees were up to 20 percent more productive than unhappy ones.

“Definitely, happiness leads to higher retention rates,” Al-Amri said. “Happy employees tend to stay at their job four times longer than those who are not happy at work. Happiness directly affects our stress levels and stress directly affects productivity. Eliminating stress through a happy workplace leads to more productive employees.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sultana Al-Amri happiness

Related

Saudi Games: The start of a new era for athletes in the Kingdom
Sport
Saudi Games: The start of a new era for athletes in the Kingdom
Special Saudi Arabia launches initiative to develop media industry in Arab states
Media
Saudi Arabia launches initiative to develop media industry in Arab states

Saudi Civil Defense issues weather warnings

Saudi Civil Defense issues weather warnings
Updated 10 November 2022
SPA

Saudi Civil Defense issues weather warnings

Saudi Civil Defense issues weather warnings
Updated 10 November 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense on Thursday urged the public to take caution as it warned of chances of thunderstorms in parts of the Kingdom from Thursday to Monday.

Hail, Madinah, the Eastern Province, the Northern Border Region and parts of Makkah will be affected by moderate to heavy rains and brisk winds, which may lead to torrential flow, and the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jouf and parts of Makkah will be affected by medium rain.

It also warned that rainy thunderclouds with active winds during the same period will hit parts of the Tabuk, Riyadh, Qassim, Asir, Jizan and Al-Baha regions.

The directorate called for caution against potential dangers, to stay away from places where torrents gather, and to abide by the instructions of the authorities announced through various media and social networking sites.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Civil Defense thunderstorms

Related

Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Civil Defense calls for caution as thunderstorms expected until Wednesday
A Civil Defense crew in Alkhobar rescued animals including cats, dogs and fish from Pets Houses. (Saudi Civil Defense) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Civil Defense rescues pet animals trapped in Alkhobar fire

Misk Global Forum bridges the generation gap to encourage positive change

Misk Global Forum bridges the generation gap to encourage positive change
Updated 10 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Misk Global Forum bridges the generation gap to encourage positive change

Misk Global Forum bridges the generation gap to encourage positive change
  • ‘We, the younger generation, need to stop blaming older generations for the mistakes of the past (and) work together to build the future we want,’ said Misk Foundation’s Amani Alkhiami
  • This year’s event covered topics such as embracing transformation, sports for all, gender equality, quality education and philanthropy, with the aim of breaking barriers and inspiring change
Updated 10 November 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: With its theme of “Generation Transformation,” this year’s Misk Global Forum set out to make an impact on a global scale by encouraging intergenerational conversations that can pave the way for positive change, according to a senior research manager at the Misk Foundation.

“‘Generation Transformation’ is the idea and mindset that it is not just one generation that is driving change, it is actually everyone coming together; boomers, generation X, millennials, generation Z, coming together to create meaningful and impactful change,” Amani Alkhiami told Arab News.

The two-day Misk Global Forum at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, which concluded on Thursday, is the flagship global event of the Misk Foundation. Established in 2016, the forum brings together industry experts, new and established leaders, entrepreneurs and creators of all ages to discuss innovative ways of meeting the challenges associated with change.

The discussions during this year’s event were described as “multigenerational dialogue to break barriers and inspire change,” on topics such as embracing transformation, sports for all, gender equality, quality education, philanthropy, happiness, and money.

“All of us are responsible; we all have a seat in the car, driving change, but what we are trying to do with Generation Transformation is we are putting young people in the driver's seat, pulling and pushing for change and driving for change with all of the other generations, together,” Alkhiami said.

“We, as the younger generation, need to stop blaming the older generations for the mistakes of the past but, rather, help them and take their hands to really work together to build the future that we want.”

She added that various activities designed to encourage and empower such intergenerational conversations and exchanges of ideas will continue after the conclusion of the forum.

This year’s event included skills labs with workshops and sessions to help young people develop their skills, expertise and talents.

“We have two skills labs and each skills lab hosts about 10 different workshops,” Alkhiami said. “We have topics (such as) looking at things in creative ways, we have podcast-making, we have things on computer design and coding and development, so there are so many … different things and we made that by design, to make sure that there is a place for everyone.”

A “Meet the Leader” initiative at this year’s forum was designed to give delegates the chance to hear and be inspired by the firsthand accounts and experiences of people who are already making an impact.

“‘Meet the Leader’ provides unique conversations with key leaders from our country, but also globally; listen to them and really learn from their wisdom in this generational dialogue,” Alkhiami said.

Another part of the forum, called the Majlis, provided an opportunity for more personal and intimate dialogue on subjects such as mental health and well-being, and understanding your presence in real life and the virtual world.

“We also have the Founder’s Cafe, which looks at the founders of businesses, entrepreneurs, how to get started and how to develop yourself, and how to move from an idea to an activation to actually building your business,” Alkhiami said.

The Misk Global Forum also offered career clinics that were open to all attendees interested in discussing ways to develop or expand their careers.

“Our career clinics are really a ‘pod’ for people who need support to understand where they can go in life,” Alkhiami said. “They can bring their resumes and sit down with a career coach to help them figure out where they need to go.”

All of the initiatives and sessions were designed to help pave the way for positive change through intergenerational conversations and the sharing of expertise, wisdom and perceptions, she added.

“The fact that young people are coming together for dialogue, to network and to listen and to become better listeners and better active change-makers, that in itself is the outcome of this forum,” Alkhiami said.

“We really looked at the global conversations around the world, the issues facing young people today, and the biggest issue was that generations weren’t talking to each other and every generation has been blaming the other generations for what they have said.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia MISK GLOBAL FORUM

Related

Misk Global Forum urges intergenerational dialogue, youth upskilling, to boost knowledge economy
Saudi Arabia
Misk Global Forum urges intergenerational dialogue, youth upskilling, to boost knowledge economy
The Misk Global Forum is one of the world’s biggest youth-led events. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Misk Global Forum 2022 aims to spark intergenerational dialogue that inspires change

Saudi aid agency chief, FAO director general discuss humanitarian efforts

Saudi aid agency chief, FAO director general discuss humanitarian efforts
Updated 10 November 2022
SPA

Saudi aid agency chief, FAO director general discuss humanitarian efforts

Saudi aid agency chief, FAO director general discuss humanitarian efforts
Updated 10 November 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, met Qu Dongyu, director-general of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, in Riyadh on Thursday.  

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of common interest related to humanitarian aid, food security, nutrition and early recovery.

Dongyu praised the humanitarian efforts exerted by the Kingdom in countries around the world, stressing that the work has contributed to alleviating the suffering of people in need, especially as Saudi aid strategies targeted vital and important sectors in human life.

Topics: KSRelief Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Qu Dongyu

Related

KSRelief concludes voluntary program for open-heart surgery and catheterization in Mauritania 
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief concludes voluntary program for open-heart surgery and catheterization in Mauritania 
KSrelief signs $8million joint agreement with UN FAO to support agriculture in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief signs $8million joint agreement with UN FAO to support agriculture in Yemen

Latest updates

Intermix art and fashion showcase spotlights transformation and sustainability within the industry
Intermix art and fashion showcase spotlights transformation and sustainability within the industry
Governments must be open to all solutions to hit energy transition goals: KAPSARC president 
Governments must be open to all solutions to hit energy transition goals: KAPSARC president 
Saudi interior minister attends NAUSS graduation ceremony
Saudi interior minister attends NAUSS graduation ceremony
McKinsey to release new insights on hydrogen production and energy transition 
McKinsey to release new insights on hydrogen production and energy transition 
US President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza
US President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.