You are here

  • Home
  • Flowery facelift for heart of revolt in Iraqi capital

Flowery facelift for heart of revolt in Iraqi capital

Baghdad’s Tahrir Square — once the epicenter of the October 2019 nationwide anti-government protest movement — is now transformed. (AFP)
Baghdad’s Tahrir Square — once the epicenter of the October 2019 nationwide anti-government protest movement — is now transformed. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jzmw3

Updated 12 November 2022
AFP

Flowery facelift for heart of revolt in Iraqi capital

Flowery facelift for heart of revolt in Iraqi capital
Updated 12 November 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Three years ago, Fadel Abbas marched with tens of thousands of fellow Iraqis chanting for the “fall of the regime” in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, meaning “liberation” in Arabic.
The epicenter of the October 2019 anti-government protest movement, the square is now transformed and boasts a renovated park section, and Abbas sells coffee where he once shouted slogans.
“Here, many people were wounded and killed: young men, young women, doctors,” recalled Abbas, 21, offering cups to passers-by from flasks on his back.
“We were just demanding our rights.”
A scar runs across his left hand, a reminder of the violent crackdown unleashed by the security forces three years ago.
More than 600 people were killed and thousands injured during the unprecedented protests, where demonstrators denounced corruption, their “negligent” politicians, and the influence of Iran.

Blood was shed in this square. We want to transform it to reflect happiness and progress for Iraq.

Souad Al-Gohary, Writer

The wave of protests gradually died down in early 2020 as coronavirus pandemic restrictions took hold.
Today, little is left to physically mark the events, but another former protester, Ali Ryad, 29, pointed towards the nearby Tigris River and recalled that “even the bridges witnessed the bloodshed.”
Tahrir Square is where the city’s main boulevards on the eastern bank of the Tigris River converge at a roundabout built in 1937.
The iconic Freedom Monument, a 50 meter-long bas relief made of concrete and metal, honors the 1958 revolution which overthrew Iraq’s monarchy.
Recent restoration work has given the square a fresh look.
Alongside the monument, a previously abandoned promenade has been paved and planted with gardens of flowers and palm trees.
“We want to transform it from a place linked to martyrs into one linked to happiness”, said writer Souad Al-Gohary, taking pictures under the monument with a group of cyclists.
“Blood was shed in this square. We want to transform it to reflect happiness and progress for Iraq.”
Tahrir Square is now one of the few green spaces in Baghdad, a metropolis suffocated by concrete and cars.
Around the edge, the roar of traffic eases only after dark.
The city’s 8 million inhabitants have only one large public greenspace available to them, the Zawraa Park, where entrance requires buying a ticket.
City municipality spokesman Abdel Moneim Al-Issaoui said Baghdad planned to “organize activities for young people,” including exhibitions and concerts.
Baghdad resident Um Lamar, 36, said she had come to see the renovations in the park on her day off, enjoying a space that was “previously unreachable” during the protests.
Sporadic demonstrations are still held in front of the Freedom Monument, but they are far from resembling the waves of people seen in 2019, even though the concerns which drove the protest movement remain.
Last month, parliament approved the government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani — after more than a year of political paralysis following elections.
His government faces endemic corruption, widespread unemployment and decaying infrastructure in the country.
Sometimes a handful of young graduates rally to demand jobs. Other times sympathizers of Moqtada Sadr pound the pavement in the square.
Surveillance cameras and police still keep a close eye.
Only one seemingly abandoned building still symbolizes the 2019 protests: the “Turkish restaurant,” the largest building on the square, and the former headquarters of the demonstrators.
On its walls, graffiti can still be read calling for “thawra,” or “revolution.” The slogans are slowly fading with time.

 

Topics: Iraq

Related

In Iraq’s Babylon, age-old building techniques heal climate scars
Middle-East
In Iraq’s Babylon, age-old building techniques heal climate scars
Iraqi parliament approves new government headed by Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani
Middle-East
Iraqi parliament approves new government headed by Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani

UK, France condemn Iran’s violent repression of legitimate peaceful protests

UK, France condemn Iran’s violent repression of legitimate peaceful protests
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

UK, France condemn Iran’s violent repression of legitimate peaceful protests

UK, France condemn Iran’s violent repression of legitimate peaceful protests
  • The UK also accused Iran of threatening the lives of UK-based journalists on Friday
  • Ministers denounced Iran’s destabilizing activities in the Middle East, including transfers of UAVs and missiles
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK and France condemned on Friday Iran’s violent repression of legitimate peaceful protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amini, who had been arrested by the morality police, died on Sep. 16 while in custody.

During talks held in Paris, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna also condemned Tehran for supplying Russia with drones used to indiscriminately target civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

They denounced Iran’s destabilizing activities in and around the Middle East, including transfers of unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles, and pledged to reinforce international cooperation to counter such activities.

The ministers reiterated their clear determination that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon and their deep concerns at its insufficient cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The UK also accused Iran of threatening the lives of UK-based journalists on Friday, after a crackdown that rights groups say has left more than 300 anti-regime protesters dead in Iran itself.

“I have summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires today after journalists working in the UK were subject to immediate threats to life from Iran,” Cleverly said.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran France Mahsa Amini

Related

UK summons Iranian diplomat over threats to journalists
Media
UK summons Iranian diplomat over threats to journalists
Fans urged to chant Mahsa Amini name at Iran World Cup games
Sport
Fans urged to chant Mahsa Amini name at Iran World Cup games

UK warships to play role in World Cup security operation

UK warships to play role in World Cup security operation
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

UK warships to play role in World Cup security operation

UK warships to play role in World Cup security operation
  • Four ships will patrol coast during football tournament in Qatar
  • Turkish, French, Pakistani police will also be involved in keeping the peace
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Royal Navy is deploying four ships to the Gulf as part of security steps around the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as the country looks to an international coalition to ensure security for the competition.

Three British minehunters and an auxiliary support ship based in Bahrain will take part in regular patrols throughout the tournament.

A Royal Navy spokesman told Metro newspaper: “Three minehunters, plus their mothership, have been tasked to remain in and around Qatar and (the) Central Gulf until Christmas as part of the Qatari-led international security effort, making sure the world’s greatest festival of football is not ruined by a hostile act.

“HMS Chiddingfold and HMS Bangor will conduct round-the-clock patrols of the sea lanes leading to the Gulf state, using state-of-the-art sonar and underwater remote-controlled devices to locate and identify mines or bomb.” He added: “HMS Middleton will remain on standby to provide additional support if needed.”

The group’s commander, Adrian Visram, told Metro: “Our mine-hunting force has been out here for 16 years keeping the sea routes open. The continuing flow of trade and energy during these tumultuous times is even more vital to UK interests.

“It is an immense privilege to command the Royal Navy’s support to the FIFA World Cup, building upon the strong defence relationship between Qatar and the UK.

“This demonstrates our commitment to working with international allies and partners to protect against threats overseas and promote our values.”

Qatar will deploy tens of thousands of security personnel for the World Cup, including police and specialists from 13 other countries, to maintain order and head off terrorist activity.

French, Turkish and Pakistani riot police and bomb disposal experts will be among those stationed at stadia and fan zones across Qatar.

The US Department of Defense will also cooperate with Doha to provide “technical arrangements,” according to the Qatari Ministry of Defense.

Topics: World Cup 2022 UK Iran 2022 FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Related

UK missiles passed on to Iran by Russia not major concern, says defense secretary 
Middle-East
UK missiles passed on to Iran by Russia not major concern, says defense secretary 
UK summons Iranian diplomat over threats to journalists
Media
UK summons Iranian diplomat over threats to journalists

UK missiles passed on to Iran by Russia not major concern, says defense secretary 

UK missiles passed on to Iran by Russia not major concern, says defense secretary 
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

UK missiles passed on to Iran by Russia not major concern, says defense secretary 

UK missiles passed on to Iran by Russia not major concern, says defense secretary 
  • NLAW anti-tank missiles that UK has supplied Ukraine with are not fitted with next-generation technology
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British missiles sent to help Ukraine that may be captured by Russia and passed on to Iran for reverse engineering purposes are not a major concern for the UK, its defense secretary has said. 

Ben Wallace told Sky News that it is a known risk that Russia could send captured British anti-tank missiles meant for Ukraine to Iran, but that it is not a huge cause for concern as the missiles do not contain cutting-edge technology. 

“Fundamentally, that is the risk we took when we decided it was important to help Ukraine,” he said. “Iran has a track record of reverse engineering. It’s always been very cunning at taking technologies from abroad and trying to turn it into its own capabilities.”

The NLAW anti-tank missiles that the UK has supplied Ukraine with are hugely effective pieces, but are not fitted with next-generation technology, Wallace said.

“That will mean there will be differences in it between what the Iranians — if they do have NLAWs — develop and what we have, and that goes the same for the US Javelins,” he added. “So I’m not particularly worried. But of course, it was a risk we took as a calculation.”

Wallace said the UK is looking into a Sky News report this week that Moscow had flown British and US anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles intended for the Ukrainian military to Tehran along with €140 million ($144 million) in August, which Russia then exchanged for dozens of drones set to be used against Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran UK British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace

Related

UK summons Iranian diplomat over threats to journalists
Media
UK summons Iranian diplomat over threats to journalists
Fans urged to chant Mahsa Amini name at Iran World Cup games
Sport
Fans urged to chant Mahsa Amini name at Iran World Cup games

Jordan’s King Abdullah, UK PM Rishi Sunak discuss strategic relations

Jordan’s King Abdullah, UK PM Rishi Sunak discuss strategic relations
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

Jordan’s King Abdullah, UK PM Rishi Sunak discuss strategic relations

Jordan’s King Abdullah, UK PM Rishi Sunak discuss strategic relations
  • Pair highlight deep-rooted ties between the two nations
  • King thanks Sunak for UK’s ongoing economic and development support
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met in London on Friday to discuss the development of strategic relations between their countries.
The king expressed Jordan’s keenness to advance its friendly ties with the UK and bolster cooperation in the political, economic and defense fields, Jordan News Agency reported.
He also expressed appreciation for the UK’s economic and development support for Jordan and stressed the need for increased collaboration among all nations to tackle the ramifications of the Ukrainian crisis, especially with regards to food and energy security.
On the issue of Palestine, King Abdullah stressed the need to achieve a just and comprehensive peace between Palestinians and Israelis on the basis of the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He said also that it was vital to preserve the historical and legal status quo in the holy city and prevent Israeli measures that might lead to an escalation of the conflict.
In that regard, Jordan would continue to safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem under the Hashemite Custodianship, he added.
The king also stressed the importance of maintaining support for refugees through the UNHCR and UNRWA, and the pair also discussed regional and international efforts to counter terrorism.
Sunak said he was equally keen to strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and commended Jordan for the key role it plays in the Middle East region.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining cooperation to achieve economic prosperity and described Jordan as one of the UK’s most important allies in the region.

Topics: Jordan King Abdullah UK UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Ukrainian crisis

Related

Minister highlights Jordan’s tourism recovery at World Travel Market London
Middle-East
Minister highlights Jordan’s tourism recovery at World Travel Market London
Demolition work likely cause of deadly Jordan building collapse: Investigation expert
Middle-East
Demolition work likely cause of deadly Jordan building collapse: Investigation expert

US President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza

US President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza
Updated 11 November 2022
Reuters

US President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza

US President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza
  • Biden vowed that the US was on track to slash its carbon emissions, urging all nations to ramp up their own efforts
  • “In the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Egypt has spoken up strongly in the UN and that is appreciated very much as well,” he said
Updated 11 November 2022
Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: US President Joe Biden on Friday praised Egypt for speaking up strongly on the war in Ukraine and said Cairo had been a key mediator in Gaza.
Biden was speaking as he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the COP27 summit in the resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
“In the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Egypt has spoken up strongly in the United Nations and that is appreciated very much as well,” he said.

Addressing the COP27 climate conference, Biden vowed that the United States was on track to slash its carbon emissions, urging all nations to ramp up their own efforts to avert catastrophic global warming.
Biden touted the passage of a massive, $369 billion spending package to green the United States economy as an example for the entire world.
While the US spending on its own renewable energy push has been praised by activists, Washington has come under criticism for falling short on its pledges to financially help developing countries with their own transitions and to cope with intensifying climate-induced impacts.
“The climate crisis is about human security, economic security, environmental security, national security and the very life of the planet,” Biden told an audience at the COP27.
Biden said the United States is “on track” to achieve its pledge of cutting emissions 50-52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.
“To permanently bend the emissions curve, every nation needs to step up. At this gathering, we must renew and raise our climate ambitions,” he said.
“The United States has acted, everyone has to act. It’s a duty and responsibility of global leadership.”

The lightning visit to Egypt marks the start of a week-long trip abroad that will also take him to an ASEAN regional summit in Cambodia at the weekend, before he travels to Indonesia for G20 talks.

Topics: COP27 US US President Joe Biden Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

UN chief Guterres laughs off ‘wrong speech’ moment at COP27
Offbeat
UN chief Guterres laughs off ‘wrong speech’ moment at COP27
COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
Business & Economy
COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change

Latest updates

Climate activists take to the trees to save German village
Climate activists take to the trees to save German village
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Protesters demanding a census revolt in Bolivian city
Protesters demanding a census revolt in Bolivian city
Brazil tops US 94-79 in World Cup basketball qualifying
Brazil tops US 94-79 in World Cup basketball qualifying

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.