Protesters demanding a census revolt in Bolivian city

Protesters demanding a census revolt in Bolivian city
Demonstrators stand outside the vandalized building of the farmer's union during a general strike in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on November 11, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

Protesters demanding a census revolt in Bolivian city

Protesters demanding a census revolt in Bolivian city
  • Vendors and public transit workers set tires afire in streets and threw rocks at opponents of leftist President Luis Arce
  • Santa Cruz is a stronghold of center right political forces opposed to the Arce government
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia: Riot police used tear gas to quell violent street protests in Bolivia’s largest city on Friday, the latest disturbances in three weeks of unrest over demands that a new census be conducted.
Vendors and public transit workers set tires afire in streets and threw rocks at opponents of leftist President Luis Arce in the center of Santa Cruz, a key hub of the energy industry in Bolivia’s tropical lowlands.
TV images showed that a peasant federation office was looted and burned.
Authorities offered no official count of arrests or injuries sustained in the violence on Friday.
Santa Cruz is a stronghold of center right political forces opposed to the Arce government. Some residents there, claiming that the region pays more in taxes than it receives in services, demand a new census to tally the influx of migrants to the lowlands. The last census was in 2012. The next census is not scheduled until 2024.
If a new census were to measure that the region’s population had grown, it would receive greater federal funds and more seats in Congress.
The Arce government said that four people have been killed and 178 injured in unrest over the past three weeks in Santa Cruz.
The right wing governor of Santa Cruz province, Luis Fernando Camacho, said the protesters Friday were “set upon by the police and by MAS,” the ruling Movement To Socialism party of Arce.
 

Topics: Luis Arce Bolivia Movement To Socialism

Indonesia introduces tight security measures ahead of G20 Summit

Indonesia introduces tight security measures ahead of G20 Summit
Updated 11 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia introduces tight security measures ahead of G20 Summit

Indonesia introduces tight security measures ahead of G20 Summit
  • Over 24,000 police, military personnel deployed to secure Bali
  • Most leaders, including Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, will attend
Updated 11 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia has introduced tight security arrangements in Bali, as it prepares to welcome world leaders and thousands of international delegates for the G20 Summit next week.

The world’s largest Muslim-majority nation this year holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 largest economies, which will culminate in a meeting of the heads of state and government on Nov. 15 and 16.

The summit will take place on the island of Bali, one of the planet’s most popular holiday destinations, where Indonesia has previously hosted other major international events, including the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund annual meeting in 2018.

Security measures for the G20 Summit are being led by the Indonesian military and police, which together are set to deploy over 24,000 personnel, who have been trained to anticipate situations ranging from terrorist threats to natural disasters, as well as the possibility of violent demonstrations.

“The Indonesian National Police have tried to identify different threats that may occur,” National Police spokesperson Dedi Prasetyo told Arab News.

“The police have formed task forces to handle the possibility of these different threats and we are ready to secure all events surrounding the G20 Summit in Bali.”

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo earlier this week confirmed the attendance of at least 17 G20 leaders, including US President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping.

But the G20 leaders are not the only top-level officials attending.

“(We) prepared VVIP task forces not only for the 20 heads of state for G20 members but also 42 other heads of state that are expected to attend (the summit) in Bali,” the Indonesian military said in a statement.

A special Air Force fleet dedicated to G20 security will comprise 13 helicopters and fighter aircraft.

The provincial government of Bali will impose restrictions on parts of the island from this Saturday to Nov. 17. Community activities, classes at schools, office work, and traditional and religious ceremonies will be suspended for five days.

Despite rumors of security threats looming over the G20 Summit, security and terrorism analyst Stanislaus Riyanta from the University of Indonesia told Arab News that “it will be very difficult to penetrate G20 venues” in Bali.

“I see that the (Indonesian) government is very ready, because it’s not just one institution that’s working here, there are several especially when it comes to security,” he said.

“From the military, police, to the intelligence agency and even the provincial government — they are all very ready for G20.”

Topics: G20 2022 G20 Summit Indonesia G20 Indonesia

First Palestinian American elected to public office in US state of Georgia

First Palestinian American elected to public office in US state of Georgia
Updated 11 November 2022
ALI YOUNES

First Palestinian American elected to public office in US state of Georgia

First Palestinian American elected to public office in US state of Georgia
  • In this week’s midterms, Democrat Ruwa Romman, 29, won a seat in the state House of Representatives at the Georgia General Assembly
  • She claimed 58 percent of the vote to defeat her Republican opponent, who was accused of using racist, anti-Muslim tactics to tarnish her image
Updated 11 November 2022
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: A young community organizer has become the first Palestinian American elected to public office in the US state of Georgia.

Ruwa Romman, a 29-year-old progressive Democrat, was elected in the midterm elections this week to represent District 97 in the state’s House of Representatives at the Georgia General Assembly.

Romman defeated her Republican opponent, who was accused of using racist, anti-Muslim tactics to intimidate voters and tarnish her image. Nevertheless, Romman won by a clear margin, claiming almost 58 percent of the vote.

She told Arab News that the majority of people in her district had supported her during her campaign and protected her whenever she felt threatened by the supporters of her opponent, John Chan, who described himself as a “MAGA Republican,” a reference to former former president Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“I was able to develop a trust relationship with the communities in my district, especially with conservative groups who came out and supported me and defended me against my opponent’s attacks,” Romman said.

Thanks to that support, she said, she was able to overcome the vicious, Islamophobic attacks by her opponent’s campaign.

“I feel really lucky because I live in a great community that really cares about me” she added.

District 97, the boundaries of which were redrawn in 2021, is in Gwinnett County, north of Atlanta, and includes the towns of Berkeley Lake, Duluth, Norcross. and Peachtree Corners. It is a diverse district; 40 percent of the population is white and there are a sizable Muslim, African and Asian American populations.

Romman was born in Amman, Jordan, to Palestinian parents. Her grandparents were Palestinian refugees. Her parents moved to the Atlanta area 22 years ago, when she was 7 years old.

She said her parents are very supportive of her political ambitions, despite being skeptical when she started campaigning for election about 10 months ago.

“My parents are so proud and so excited for me,” she added.

Romman said she feels tremendously excited and honored to have been been elected and admitted that it has not yet quite sunk in that she actually won and has made history in the state.

“It felt weird to be in the state Capitol as a representative-elect,” she said in a statement after her victory. “I cannot fully express my thanks to everyone who supported our campaign. So many of those who volunteered with us had never done political work before.

“It’s such an honor to know that you chose me to be the first candidate you volunteer for and I hope to continue to be the person you felt deserved that support.

“I cannot wait to continue this work and look forward to serving everyone in my district.”

Romman ran on a progressive platform that included pledges to push for full funding for public education, expanded access to healthcare, and protection of women’s rights, including economic empowerment and access to abortions.

She told Arab News that her election win is part of a larger shift that is evident in Georgia politics, as the state had historically “suppressed mail-in ballots” through various legal channels, a tactic that was seen as benefiting Republicans.

She argued that while Georgia has long been considered a Republican-controlled “red state,” it is in fact a “voter-suppressed state” in which the election system was skewed in favor the Republican candidates.

Romman said she is determined to put public service back into politics and make government work for everyone, not just special interest groups and big corporations. 

Three other Muslim American candidates for the Georgia General Assembly made history at Tuesday’s elections.

State Sen. Sheikh Rahman, who in 2018 became the first Muslim elected to serve in the General Assembly, was reelected. Nabilah Islam became the first Muslim woman elected to the state Senate. And Farooq Mughal was elected to Georgia’s House of Representatives, where he and Romman will be its first Muslim members.

Topics: US Palestinians Arab Americans 2022 US Midterm Election

EU to discuss new Iran sanctions Monday: Lithuania

EU to discuss new Iran sanctions Monday: Lithuania
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

EU to discuss new Iran sanctions Monday: Lithuania

EU to discuss new Iran sanctions Monday: Lithuania
  • "We will be suggesting additional (Iranian) listings that could be added... to the sanctions list," said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
  • Foreign ministers would likely adopt sanctions at the Brussels meeting on Monday
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

BERLIN: EU foreign ministers will Monday discuss slapping Iran with new sanctions over its deadly crackdown on protests and support for Russia in Ukraine, member state Lithuania said.
“We will be suggesting additional (Iranian) listings that could be added... to the sanctions list,” said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on Friday during a visit to Berlin.
“It would have two parts — for Iranian participation in the war on Russia’s side in Ukraine, but also for the human rights abuses that are happening in the cities of Iran.”
A senior EU official, speaking anonymously, said foreign ministers would likely adopt sanctions at the Brussels meeting on Monday over the repression of protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini.
She died in the custody of the morality police on September 16, three days after falling into a coma following her arrest in Tehran for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic’s hijab dress rules for women.
A European diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that about 30 names were set to be added to the sanctions list.
The EU had already imposed sanctions against Iran on October 17, targeting the morality police and 11 officials including the country’s telecommunications minister over alleged involvement in repressing the protests.
Transfers of drones from Iran to Russia would also be discussed, said the EU official.
Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones in recent weeks to carry out attacks in Ukraine.
Last weekend, Iran admitted for the first time that it sent drones to Russia but insisted they were supplied to its ally before Moscow invaded Ukraine.
The EU is also seeking to confirm reports that Iran had transferred missiles to Russia to be used in Ukraine, the official said.
“If that is proven to be true... we will take action in the form of sanctions,” the official said.
Iran has denied supplying missiles to Russia, calling the accusations “completely false.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had already indicated earlier this week the 27-member EU was poised to adopt new sanctions, prompting Tehran to accuse Germany of being “provocative” and “undiplomatic.”
After talks with her Lithuanian counterpart, Baerbock pushed back, saying that “it is our European understanding that observance of universal human rights is not a national matter, but a universal matter.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Germany Lithuania Iran sanctions

Britain deports 22 Albanians for 'illegal' migration

Britain deports 22 Albanians for ‘illegal’ migration
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

Britain deports 22 Albanians for ‘illegal’ migration

Britain deports 22 Albanians for ‘illegal’ migration
  • Since the beginning of the year, 38,000 people have used small boats to cross the Channel into Britain
  • Braverman last week caused fury by calling the Channel crossings an “invasion”
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK has deported 22 Albanians via a chartered flight, amid reports in the British press that they were “illegal migrants” and “criminals.”

The heavily guarded flight was personally authorized by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the Daily Mail said. Most on board were transferred to the plane via what the newspaper described as “secure vans” from closed deportation centers where they had been held as criminals or for “illegal immigration.”

Some were vetted at the Manston migrant processing center in Kent. The short-term holding facility was designed for a maximum of 1,600 people. However, the population has swelled to almost three times that number as the government fails to process the asylum claims of thousands of people crossing from France in small boats.

Migrant charities have described conditions at the center as appalling, with reports of outbreaks of diphtheria. Braverman was last month accused of ignoring advice that those inside were being detained for unlawfully long periods.

At least one person who was due to be deported on the Wednesday flight was given a reprieve after a lawyer fought the case, saying “more consideration” was needed by the Home Office.

The plane landed at Tirana’s Mother Teresa airport on Wednesday and those onboard were transferred to an on-site police station that had been partially paid for by the UK.

All those deported had their passports stamped by Albanian authorities banning them from entering the Schengen area of Europe for three years, meaning they cannot travel to France or Belgium to attempt to cross the English Channel again.

Since the beginning of the year, 38,000 people have used small boats to cross the Channel into Britain. Ministers say that Albanians now make up about 60 percent of Channel-crossers, and the government has used several deportation flights in the last few months to send hundreds back to their home country.

Braverman, who was sacked by the former Prime Minister Liz Truss for compromising security only to be reappointed days later by Rishi Sunak under a new government, last week caused fury by calling the Channel crossings an “invasion.”

Topics: UK Albanians migrants

Germany allocates 1b euros to Ukraine cyber-defense, documenting war crimes

Germany allocates 1b euros to Ukraine cyber-defense, documenting war crimes
Updated 11 November 2022
Reuters

Germany allocates 1b euros to Ukraine cyber-defense, documenting war crimes

Germany allocates 1b euros to Ukraine cyber-defense, documenting war crimes
  • The extra allocation comes amid rows over whether Germany should step up its provision of military aid to Ukraine
  • Germany is the third largest military donor to Ukraine
Updated 11 November 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: The German government has earmarked an extra 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion) from its 2023 budget to support Ukraine, with money allocated to defending against Russian cyberattacks and collecting evidence of war crimes, a document showed.
The extra allocation comes amid rows over whether Germany should step up its provision of military aid to Ukraine, which says it needs offensive battlefield weapons, including tanks, to take the fight to the Russian army.
The earmark is a win for the Greens, the coalition party which has been the strongest advocate of military support for Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February.
Germany is the third largest military donor to Ukraine, though far behind the United States, whose weapons deliveries have been crucial to the Ukrainian armed forces’ battlefield successes, which culminated in Friday’s recapture of Kherson, the largest city Russia took.
“The Ukraine budget makes clear that our support goes far beyond the important and necessary weapons deliveries,” said Robin Wagener, the Green legislator who chairs the parliamentary Ukraine group.
“We are investing massively in peace in Europe and Ukraine.”
Some of the money will support teams recording evidence of human rights abuses and war crimes, including those uncovered in the wake of Russian withdrawals.
Extra money will also go to supporting civil society in the broader region, including protection of journalists in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Germany battlefield cyberattacks

