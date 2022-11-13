Tiffany Trump dons Elie Saab gown to marry Lebanese-born Michael Boulos

DUBAI: Tiffany Trump was escorted down the aisle by her father, former US President Donald Trump, as she married Lebanese-born businessman Michael Boulos at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida on Saturday.
The bride, 29, showed off a custom-made Grecian-style gown by Lebanese designer-to-the-stars Elie Saab.
Tiffany chose her wedding dress as a nod to Boulos’ heritage. “It’s a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic,” said mother of the bride Marla Maples, according to People magazine.
The couple drafted Lebanese wedding and event planner Toni Breiss, who is known for his larger-than-life events, for the occasion.
The wedding took place just four days after the US’s 2022 midterm elections, but the mother of the bride insisted it was an apolitical event.
“We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics,” she told People magazine, adding that Mar-a-Lago was chosen because it was ”Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was brought into the world.”
The 250-strong guest list included Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner.
Tiffany is the fourth child of Trump with his ex-wife Marla Maples.
Boulos, 25, is of Lebanese and French descent and grew up in Lagos where his father, Massad, runs Boulos Enterprises and who is the CEO of SCOA Nigeria.
Boulos and Tiffany were engaged in January 2021, the day before Trump left office following defeat in the 2020 election.
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra to release ‘Hijrah: In The Footsteps of The Prophet’ tome
Updated 7 min 54 sec ago
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: A Saudi travel exhibition opened in August to mark the Islamic new year has been encapsulated in a new book that will be released in December.
In 240 pages, “Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet” documents the historic journey of the Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madinah 1,400 years ago.
The exhibition, the contents of which the book has been based on, will run at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran until spring next year.
Dr. Idries Trevathan, a scholar of Islamic studies and curator of the Ithra display, also played a key role in curating and editing the book.
Split into seven chapters — a number often associated with spirituality — Trevathan brought in respected scholars Abdullah Alkadi, Kumail Almusaly, Daoud Stephen Casewit, Hamza Yusuf, Ovidio Salazar, and Thalia Kennedy as contributors.
He was also assisted by experts in trying to piece together the narrative using geography, storytelling, and landscapes along with high-resolution images of the actual route.
Writing in the book’s forward, Ithra director, Abdullah Al-Rashid, said: “We humbly believe that this volume and this exhibition represent real steps forward and knowledge, scholarship, and understanding among all peoples and faiths.
“It is our hope that as we learn more about the Hijrah, we will be encouraged to emulate the values and practice of those who traveled and that this will lead to greater understanding, empathy, and tolerance.
“We trust that our efforts will give rise to still more research and insights as future scholars build on this work and use it to learn more.”
Other forwards were written by Farah Abushullaih, the head of Ithra’s museum, Anas Saleh Serafi, secretary-general of Dar Al Funoon Al-Islamiyya, and Laila Al-Faddagh, director of the National Museum of Saudi Arabia.
Trevathan told Arab News: “Hijrah translates as migration, and refers to the Prophet’s migration, together with his closest companion, Abu Bakr, from Makkah to Madinah in the year 622, which is exactly 1,400 years ago.
“The Hijrah event is important for Muslims around the world; it marks the passage of time, the beginning of the Islamic calendar.
“It’s very significant in the sense that it’s a foundational story for 1 billion Muslims around the world. It literally defines the identity of these people from as far apart as Morocco, all the way to Indonesia.
“When we looked at the Hijrah story, we realized that there’s never been an exhibition or a film made about it, this very, very important event. And so, just under four years ago, we thought, well, Ithra, we decided to remedy the situation and we created an exhibition on the Hijrah. And the exhibition today is the fruits of our labor.
“It’s been a real labor of love, it involves scholars, artists, people, individuals, and institutions from all around the world. It’s really been a collective endeavor. And we’re really proud and honored to be able to share it with the public.
“In conjunction with this exhibition, we also produced an exhibition catalog. And what’s unique about this kind of catalog, is that it has chapters by many guest authors, many very well-respected scholars from around the world, including Dr. Abdullah Alkadi, who is considered the authority on the Hijrah and one of the most important living biographers of the Prophet Muhammad today.
“We also have a chapter by Sheikh Hamza Yusuf from Berkeley, California. And we also have chapters by Ithra scholars,” he said.
“What’s unique about this book, and different from other books published on the Hijrah, is its focus on the landscape of the Hijrah, of the sacred landscape.
“We worked with many filmmakers and photographers to document the landscape. A lot of what they shot is included in this book, so incredible landscape photography.
“Also, we wanted to look at ways in which people creatively expressed the Hijrah story across the generations. So, we looked at the artistic heritage and the literature from the Islamic world and we included a lot of these pieces in this book, and in the exhibition.
“But we also wanted to understand how the current generations expressed their memories or their feelings about the story. We commissioned new artworks to be included in the exhibition — some of those are also included in this book,” he added.
One of the replica pieces featured in the exhibition recently went viral on social media.
Trevathan said: “As part of the exhibition, we commissioned a facsimile of the Prophet’s sandals to be made, because we wanted to show the footwear the Prophet was wearing during his journey. These sandals are based on early written sources and there are a lot of them which describe every last detail of what they looked like.
“The reaction to seeing the sandals has been incredible. I think people reacted so positively because they’re able to connect with the Prophet in a very special way through his possessions.
“So they’re able to relate to the story even more — in a closer way,” he added.
The book is now available for pre-order in English, with an identical Arabic version too and is on sale for $70 at the Ithra store and all major online retailers.
American singer Kelly Rowland spotlights Arab designers in Georges Chakra gown
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: US singer Kelly Rowland has hit yet another red carpet in an Arab ensemble, with the singer’s latest outing proving she is a fan of Middle Eastern designers.
Rowland attended the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in California on Saturday in a lilac gown by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra.
Hailing from the designer’s 2022 couture collection, the look featured a textured bodice with a fish scale-style pattern in icy silver. Lavender chiffon cascaded from Rowland’s neck into a train that added a touch of drama to the outfit.
The ensemble was chosen by Hollywood stylist Kollin Carter.
This year’s Baby2Baby Gala was attended by the likes of actress-turned-mogul Jessica Alba, who serves on the non-profit organization’s board of directors, as well as Kim Kardashian, Mindy Kaling and Tyler Perry.
Chakra has dressed a number of Hollywood celebrities in the past, including British actress Kate Beckinsale, US singer Nicole Scherzinger and Brazilian model Adriana Lima, among others.
Chakra first established his brand in 1985 and has displayed his collections at Paris Fashion Week since the mid-1990s. He is also one of the few designers from the region to regularly present at the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode’s official Haute Couture week in Paris.
Meanwhile, it is not the first time Rowland has opted for an outfit from the Middle East. In October, she attended the Wearable Art Gala in California in a dramatic ball gown by Bahraini label Monsoori.
Founded by designer Shaima Al-Mansoori, the fashion house is known for its larger-than-life red carpet gowns, which have been worn by stars including Jhene Aiko, Beyonce, Katy Perry and Bebe Rexha.
For her part, Rowland showed off a deep red, voluminous gown paired with shoulder-grazing black gloves and diamond jewelry.
In 2021, Rowland appeared on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” in a burgundy dress covered with ruffled feathers by Lebanese couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji and in 2018, she stunned at the City of Hope Gala in Santa Monica, California, wearing a dazzling floor-length gown by Kuwait’s Yousef Al-Jasmi.
Amman Opera Festival to host production of iconic ‘La traviata’
Verdi work stars Jordanian soprano Zeina Barhoum, Italy’s Riccardo Gatto as lead singers
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News
AMMAN: The Amman Opera Festival will launch its fourth edition on Wednesday and Friday, presenting the iconic Verdi opera “La traviata.”
The festival, the first of its kind in the Arab world, will be held at the Amman Academy Theatre, under the patronage of Princess Muna Al-Hussein.
“La traviata” tells a tragic love story set against the cruelty of 19th century European high society.
Starring Jordanian soprano Zeina Barhoum and Italy’s Riccardo Gatto as lead singers, the performance will be accompanied by the Italian Piacenza Opera House Choir, the Terre Verdiane Orchestra and musicians from Jordan.
Amman Academy Director Yasmin Nassif expressed the organization’s pride in hosting the festival, Jordan News Agency reported. Nassif said that the academy established its theater to provide a venue for artists and academics to showcase their creativity.
Conductor Massimo Taddia, director Riccardo Canessa and Gatto also expressed their excitement to be part of the event, adding that it will contribute to the orchestra’s friendship with Jordanian stakeholders.
Barhoum said that plans are in the works for a performance based on Petra — presented in Arabic, English and the ancient Nabataean dialect — for the festival’s fifth edition in 2023.
Syrian designer Zena Adhami’s love-themed rugs on show at Dubai Design Week 2022
Updated 12 November 2022
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: For this year’s edition of Dubai Design Week, Syrian designer and graphic artist Zena Adhami designed a pair of hanging rugs inspired by the various stages and types of romantic love.
Toned in cold black and white, the rugs also demonstrate the unique richness of the Arabic language, which has more than 50 words describing various degrees and kinds of love, including wala’a (passionate love) and junoon (excessive love) and alam (madness).
Adhami named her work “Degrees of Love in Arabic Language,” and told Arab News that it was an infographic depicting the stages of love that sparked the idea for the piece.
“I wanted to think about those tensions of the word ‘love,’ the complexity of the Arabic language and the form of Arabic letters,” explained Adhami.
It took Adhami around three weeks to complete her rugs (with the help of a weaver). She began by using computer-generated imaging to help her create the various ‘steps’ (based on the words themselves) through which the figures in her design are climbing.
“It is quite challenging, because you’re translating something that is digital and you’re bringing it to life using a different material,” she said. “I let the material kind of dictate the meaning of the work. Errors might happen, but that is part of the interesting aspect of design.”
The resulting product partly portrays the sense of getting lost in a space, but also one’s own world of inner emotions, under a starry night.
“It is black-and-white only because love is mainly expressed at night. You can hear it in our songs in Arabic,” said Adhami.
Explaining the solitary nature of the figures in the rug’s designs she said: “It’s not necessarily about being isolated, but being connected with your feelings when you’re alone.”