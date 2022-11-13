You are here

  • Home
  • CNN Business Arabic appoints Maher Chmaytelli as editor-in-chief

CNN Business Arabic appoints Maher Chmaytelli as editor-in-chief

CNN Business Arabic appoints Maher Chmaytelli as editor-in-chief
Short Url

https://arab.news/cxft9

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

CNN Business Arabic appoints Maher Chmaytelli as editor-in-chief

CNN Business Arabic appoints Maher Chmaytelli as editor-in-chief
  • Experienced journalist has worked at major news media groups including Reuters, Bloomberg
  • He will be responsible for building, managing platform’s editorial team, strategy
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: CNN Business Arabic — a new venture between International Media Investments and CNN International Commercial — has announced journalist Maher Chmaytelli as its editor-in-chief, ahead of the platform’s launch at the end of this year.

Chmaytelli was previously head of the Middle East and North Africa breaking news hub at Thomson Reuters news agency.

IMI aims to position CNN Business Arabic as the most comprehensive source of business, finance, and economic news in Arabic throughout the region and internationally.

Chmaytelli has more than 25 years of journalism experience, with a solid track record of managing newsrooms and leading multi-media teams.

Key regional positions he has held include Syria bureau chief at Agence France-Presse from 2000 to 2002, Gulf and Levant bureau chief for Bloomberg between 2009 and 2014 where he also helped set up a regional hub for the media group in Dubai, and Bloomberg’s OPEC correspondent in 2013.

He joined Reuters as Iraq bureau chief in 2015 and led its coverage of the war on Daesh.

IMI chief executive officer, Nart Bouran, said: “We have a clear goal for our latest platform, CNN Business Arabic: We aim to make it the best specialized business news platform in the MENA region and for Arabic-speakers around the world.

“With that goal in mind, we have set out to leverage the latest media best practices and attract high-caliber journalists from the region to join us.

“I wish the new editor-in-chief the best of luck and I look forward to watching CNN Business Arabic grow under his leadership.”

Chmaytelli said: “I am proud to be part of the CNN Business Arabic team and to work with the CNN brand and global network. We have a lot of tasks ahead of us, most important the launch of the platform before the end of the year.

“In the run-up to that, we will build a strong editorial team, made up of experienced journalists capable of writing and presenting top-class business news that lives up to the aspirations of our Arabic-speaking audiences around the world.

“We will also aim to offer insightful business news explainers, analysis, and data-led content that are relevant for investors, start-ups, and market players,” he added.

Topics: CNN Business Arabic CNN

Related

International Media Investments partners with CNN to launch CNN Business Arabic
Media
International Media Investments partners with CNN to launch CNN Business Arabic
CNN Arabic launches two philanthropic projects with UAE-based foundation
Media
CNN Arabic launches two philanthropic projects with UAE-based foundation

Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about new Autopilot features during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. (REUTERS
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about new Autopilot features during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. (REUTERS
Updated 13 November 2022
Reuters

Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about new Autopilot features during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California October 14, 2015. (REUTERS
Updated 13 November 2022
Reuters

CALIFORNIA: Twitter Blue will probably “come back end of next week,” billionaire owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.
Twitter on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed.
The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers
Several users reported on Friday that the new subscription option for the blue verification check mark had disappeared, while a source told Reuters the offering has been dropped.
“To combat impersonation, we’ve added an ‘Official’ label to some accounts,” Twitter’s support account — which has the “official” tag — tweeted on Friday.
The label was originally introduced on Wednesday — but “killed” by Musk just hours later.
On Thursday, in his first companywide email, Musk warned that Twitter would not be able to “survive the upcoming economic downturn” if it failed to boost subscription revenue to offset falling advertising income, three people who saw the message told Reuters. 

 

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Related

Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
Media
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
Twitter survival at stake, Elon Musk warns as remote work ends
Media
Twitter survival at stake, Elon Musk warns as remote work ends

‘Qatar orders Israel and Israel obeys’: Al Jazeera gives pro-Palestinian spin to World Cup direct flights story

‘Qatar orders Israel and Israel obeys’: Al Jazeera gives pro-Palestinian spin to World Cup direct flights story
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

‘Qatar orders Israel and Israel obeys’: Al Jazeera gives pro-Palestinian spin to World Cup direct flights story

‘Qatar orders Israel and Israel obeys’: Al Jazeera gives pro-Palestinian spin to World Cup direct flights story
  • Arabic broadcaster claims Doha forced Israel to allow Palestinian fans to travel in exchange for direct flights from Tel Aviv
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Al Jazeera Arabic published a tweet on Thursday with the headline “Israel obeys Qatar’s orders” that claimed the Mediterranean nation was only allowed to attend the world cup for obeying the Gulf host country’s orders. 

The tweet read “#Israel_obeys_Qatars_orders, This hashtag topped the trending lists in Qatar and other Arab countries after FIFA announced that Doha and Tel Aviv had reached an agreement allowing the arrival of football fans from Israel, provided that they are not transported by Israeli aircraft. Tweeters celebrated Qatar’s success in imposing its conditions, thus allowing more Palestinian fans to enjoy the football matches.”

 

 

While unprecedented flights from Israel to Qatar have been announced, the fact that Al Jazeera Arabic spun the news to claim that Israeli fans and ticketholders were allowed to enter the country based on obeying certain orders from the Gulf country are misleading. 

Longstanding tradition with international sporting events such as the Olympics and the World Cup have been arenas where citizens from any and all countries are welcomed to host nations — even though participation in these events has been subject to political squabble. 

Before a host-country is selected, FIFA requires a government guarantee with regards to various legal issues, such as security, infrastructure, tax law, customs, and visa procedures.

As it stands, Qatar has banned entry to the country of anyone not attending or participating in or watching the world cup, with the exception of Qatari nationals and residents.

The nature of the direct flights between the two nations gained positive reactions from influential policy makers such as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who tweeted:“I welcome FIFA’s announcement of direct flights between Qatar and Israel for the World Cup. This step bolsters people to people ties and economic integration, while encouraging freedom of travel for all, both Israeli and Palestinian.”

 

 

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also tweeted that “Excited about this important step to further build people to people ties and integrate Israel into the region.  We will be cheering on Team USA @USMNT!”

 

 

Qatatri media and journalists, however, took advantage of this opportunity to misleadingly present a show of strength. 

Qatari journalist Jaber Al-Harmi tweeted a list of conditions assumingly placed by Qatar on Israel to allow it to send its fans to the World Cup. 

 

 

“Allow Palestinians to travel to #Qatar; ‎Any escalation during this period will threaten to cancel flights between the two parties; 8000 Palestinians obtained approval to attend,” he wrote.

Topics: Qatar Israel World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022

Related

Argentina taking fewer forward than Brazil to World Cup
Sport
Argentina taking fewer forward than Brazil to World Cup

Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts

Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
Updated 11 November 2022
AP

Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts

Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
  • U-turn comes after platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by the company
Updated 11 November 2022
AP

LONDON: Twitter’s relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — was unavailable Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter.
Before billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media platform two weeks ago the blue check was granted to celebrities, journalists and verified by the platform — precisely to prevent impersonation. Now, anyone can get one as long as they have a phone, a credit card and $8 a month.
After an imposter account registered under the revamped Twitter Blue system tweeted that insulin was free, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. had to post an apology. Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, Musk’s own Tesla and SpaceX were also impersonated as well as the accounts of various professional sports figures.
For advertisers who have put their business in Twitter on hold, the fake accounts could be the last straw as Musk’s rocky run atop the platform — laying off half the workforce and triggering high-profile departures — raises questions about its survivability.
There are now two categories of “blue checks,” and they look identical. One includes the accounts verified before Musk took helm. It notes that “This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category.” The other notes that the account subscribes to Twitter Blue.
An email sent to Twitter’s press address went unanswered. The company’s communications department was gutted in the layoffs.
On Thursday, Musk tweeted that “too many corrupt legacy Blue ‘verification’ checkmarks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months.”
Twitter Blue was not available on the platform’s online version, which said signup was only possible on the iPhone version. But the iPhone version did not offer Twitter Blue as an option
Twitter also once again began adding gray “official” labels to some prominent accounts. It had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later.
They returned Thursday night, at least for some accounts — including Twitter’s own, as well as big companies like Amazon, Nike and Coca-Cola, before many vanished again.
Celebrities also did not appear to be getting the “official” label.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk Nintendo SpaceX Eli Lilly & Co. Tesla Lockheed Martin

Related

Twitter survival at stake, Elon Musk warns as remote work ends
Media
Twitter survival at stake, Elon Musk warns as remote work ends
Twitter bans impersonators, amid questions over firm’s future
Media
Twitter bans impersonators, amid questions over firm’s future

Asharq News boss honored at annual Peacock Awards

Asharq News boss honored at annual Peacock Awards
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

Asharq News boss honored at annual Peacock Awards

Asharq News boss honored at annual Peacock Awards
  • Nabeel Alkhatib named general manager of the year at ceremony in Jordan
  • Subsidiary Asharq Business with Bloomberg also wins prize
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Palestinian broadcast journalist Dr. Nabeel Alkhatib has been named the best general manager of a news services company in the Middle East at a prestigious annual awards event.

The media entrepreneur collected his Peacock Award at a ceremony held on Wednesday evening at the St. Regis Hotel Amman in Jordan.

Alkhatib is general manager of Asharq News, whose subsidiary Asharq Business with Bloomberg was also recognized at the event, picking up the “Best Economic News on Social Media Platforms” prize.

 

 

The Peacock Awards honor the best use of social media by individuals and organizations.

Asharq Business with Bloomberg is a multi-platform business news service that offers round-the-clock coverage in Arabic, with a focus on regional and global economics. It is part of Riyadh-based Asharq News, which is a subsidiary of Saudi Research and Media Group.

The company said it aims to “become the premier Arabic-language business news provider, using multiple platforms to reach business leaders as well as a younger generation that understands the importance of economic, financial and corporate information to the development of the region.”

Alkhatib joined Asharq News in 2019 after working as general manager at TV channels Al Arabiya and Al-Hadath.

Topics: Asharq News Saudi Research & Media Group Nabeel Alkhatib

Related

Special Asharq’s GM Nabeel Khatib on channel launch, Bloomberg collaboration and regional competition
Media
Asharq’s GM Nabeel Khatib on channel launch, Bloomberg collaboration and regional competition
Nabeel A. Al-Jama’, senior vice president for HR and corporate services at Saudi Aramco
Saudi Arabia
Nabeel A. Al-Jama’, senior vice president for HR and corporate services at Saudi Aramco

UK summons Iranian diplomat over threats to journalists

UK summons Iranian diplomat over threats to journalists
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

UK summons Iranian diplomat over threats to journalists

UK summons Iranian diplomat over threats to journalists
  • Two British-Iranian journalists working in the UK for an independent Farsi-language channel have received "credible" death threats from Iran's security forces
  • The channel has been covering the anti-regime protests in Iran following the death in mid-September of Mahsa Amini
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

LONDON: Britain on Friday hauled in a senior Iranian diplomat after what it described as death threats against journalists living in the UK, following weeks of anti-regime protests.
The move coincided with Melika Balali, 22, an Iranian-born wrestler now based in Scotland, receiving police protection after accusations that she too had been threatened by the Tehran regime.
“I have summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires today after journalists working in the UK were subject to immediate threats to life from Iran,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted.
“We do not tolerate threats and intimidation from foreign nations toward individuals living in the UK,” he said.
Two British-Iranian journalists working in the UK for an independent Farsi-language channel have received “credible” death threats from Iran’s security forces, the channel’s broadcaster said on Monday.
Volant Media, the London-based broadcaster of Iran International TV channel, said the pair had received “death threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”
The channel has been covering the anti-regime protests in Iran following the death in mid-September of Mahsa Amini for allegedly breaching strict dress rules for women.
Volant Media said London’s Metropolitan Police force had also notified other journalists of threats. The Met refused to comment.
But Police Scotland confirmed Friday that it had instituted a “safety plan” to protect Balali, who moved to Scotland a year ago and now represents her adopted country in UK competitions.
When she won gold for Scotland at the British Wrestling Championships in June, Balali held up a sign saying “stop forcing hijab” and “I have the right to be a wrestler.”
Amini, who was also 22, died in police custody after her arrest for allegedly wearing the hijab “improperly.”
Balali recently shaved her head at a protest in Glasgow, in an act of solidarity with the ongoing protests in Iran over women’s rights.
“These threats make me stronger. When I receive threats from the government of Iran I just think my way is right — if I were wrong, why would they threaten me?” the wrestler told BBC Scotland.
Iran has warned Britain it will “pay” for what it labelled its actions to destabilize the Islamic republic in the protests sparked by Amini’s death, state media reported Wednesday.
Iran says Britain harbors hostile Farsi-language media reporting on the protests. The BBC in turn has accused Tehran of waging a campaign of threats and intimidation against its Persian service.

Topics: Iran UK Journalists Iran Protests 2022

Related

Journalists reporting on Mahsa Amini’s death accused of spying for CIA, says Iranian regime
Media
Journalists reporting on Mahsa Amini’s death accused of spying for CIA, says Iranian regime
Iran shrine attack mourners chant against Mahsa Amini ‘riots’
Middle-East
Iran shrine attack mourners chant against Mahsa Amini ‘riots’

Latest updates

CNN Business Arabic appoints Maher Chmaytelli as editor-in-chief
CNN Business Arabic appoints Maher Chmaytelli as editor-in-chief
Ithra to release ‘Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet’ tome
Ithra to release ‘Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet’ tome
Tadawul’s share drops 10% as PIF’s book-building on the sale of 10% stake concludes 
Tadawul’s share drops 10% as PIF’s book-building on the sale of 10% stake concludes 
Biden promises competition with China, not conflict as first summit ends in Asia
Biden promises competition with China, not conflict as first summit ends in Asia
England claim T20 World Cup with five-wicket win over Pakistan
England claim T20 World Cup with five-wicket win over Pakistan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.