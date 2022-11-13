French jewelry label Boucheron shows off latest collection in Riyadh

RIYADH: High-end French jewelry brand Boucheron showcased its latest collection at an exclusive event at Aseel Resort in Diriyah, with the maison’s CEO telling Arab News that the move highlights the importance of Saudi Arabia to the label.
In Boucheron’s second “La Maison” event in the Kingdom, it showed off its “Carte Blanche, Ailleurs” collection.
“We decided to invest in Saudi Arabia, doing the Maison event last year and now this year, because it’s a market that is totally changing very quickly, echoing our values about women empowerment, and it was a kind of story that I felt which was really going with the sense of what we can propose at Boucheron,” CEO Helene Poulit-Duquesne told Arab News.
Saudi Arabia’s focus on promoting the role of women in the economy, as part of Vision 2030, struck a chord with Boucheron as the brand is itself driven by a female-led workforce, with Poulit-Duquesne at the forefront and Claire Choisne as the artistic director.
It is something which allows the company to push creative boundaries, create objective designs made by and for women, and establish client empathy, the CEO said.
“We have a culture, which I love, where femme is really important, and we feel we are part of a bigger venture and we act like family,” she added.
Featuring a palette of ochre brown, clay, black and white contrasts, the new collection, first unveiled during Paris Haute Couture week in July, boasts pebbles, glistening diamonds, and white gold shells in a bid to reflect the nature by which it is inspired.
The exhibition also featured a number of the label’s legacy pieces, shown for the first time in Saudi Arabia, including the famed 1879 “Question Mark" necklace, created by founder Frederic Boucheron in tribute to the social revolution of women.
“He wanted to free the woman … At that time, if you wanted to get dressed, you needed a lady’s maid because it’s difficult to (clasp). So the design of the ‘Question Mark’ necklace is totally flexible and you can put it on by yourself because there’s no clasp.
“The thinking behind it was really impressive at that time,” Poulit-Duquesne explained.
Also on show at the event, which ended on Nov. 10, were pieces from the “Animaux de Collection” and “Plume de Paon” collections, as well the “Serpent Boheme Solarite” collection.
American singer Kelly Rowland spotlights Arab designers in Georges Chakra gown
Updated 13 November 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: US singer Kelly Rowland has hit yet another red carpet in an Arab ensemble, with the singer’s latest outing proving she is a fan of Middle Eastern designers.
Rowland attended the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in California on Saturday in a lilac gown by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra.
Hailing from the designer’s 2022 couture collection, the look featured a textured bodice with a fish scale-style pattern in icy silver. Lavender chiffon cascaded from Rowland’s neck into a train that added a touch of drama to the outfit.
The ensemble was chosen by Hollywood stylist Kollin Carter.
This year’s Baby2Baby Gala was attended by the likes of actress-turned-mogul Jessica Alba, who serves on the non-profit organization’s board of directors, as well as Kim Kardashian, Mindy Kaling and Tyler Perry.
Chakra has dressed a number of Hollywood celebrities in the past, including British actress Kate Beckinsale, US singer Nicole Scherzinger and Brazilian model Adriana Lima, among others.
Chakra first established his brand in 1985 and has displayed his collections at Paris Fashion Week since the mid-1990s. He is also one of the few designers from the region to regularly present at the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode’s official Haute Couture week in Paris.
Meanwhile, it is not the first time Rowland has opted for an outfit from the Middle East. In October, she attended the Wearable Art Gala in California in a dramatic ball gown by Bahraini label Monsoori.
Founded by designer Shaima Al-Mansoori, the fashion house is known for its larger-than-life red carpet gowns, which have been worn by stars including Jhene Aiko, Beyonce, Katy Perry and Bebe Rexha.
For her part, Rowland showed off a deep red, voluminous gown paired with shoulder-grazing black gloves and diamond jewelry.
In 2021, Rowland appeared on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” in a burgundy dress covered with ruffled feathers by Lebanese couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji and in 2018, she stunned at the City of Hope Gala in Santa Monica, California, wearing a dazzling floor-length gown by Kuwait’s Yousef Al-Jasmi.
Saudi creators showcase future of design at Ithra fashion exhibition
Intricate clothes, handbags, jewelry on display
Show part of Tanween creativity festival
Updated 12 November 2022
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: The Saudi Fashion Exhibition, launched this week at Ithra in Dhahran, featured 45 Saudi designers who showcased a range of luxury creations, including intricately constructed garments, handbags and jewelry.
The exhibition is part of Tanween, Ithra’s flagship creativity festival.
Walaa Tahlawi, Ithra’s operations manager and supervisor of the exhibition, said the location chosen to display Saudi talent and innovation was ideal because the Ithra building itself was an architectural marvel.
The exhibition aims to explore the future of design in the Kingdom. The designers drew from their own experiences to weave a personal narrative into their creations.
In cooperation with the Fashion Authority, the exhibition will continue until the end of this month at the center’s headquarters in Dhahran.
The CEO of the authority, Burak Cakmak, said in a statement: “Saudi fashion is not like any other fashion, because it is exceptional, unique, luxurious and made with extreme precision.
“The fashion industry seeks to be a major part in meeting the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and there is huge potential for growth. In the untapped fashion sector locally and globally.
“The Saudi fashion sector has made amazing progress over the past two years through initiatives that have contributed to creating opportunities for local talent.”
Saudi jewelry designer Lillian Ismail provided a “simple, elegant unisex bracelet” in collaboration with Ithra for the occasion, which was given to the invited guests.
One such visitor was Dr. Patricia Davies who is an associate professor of mathematics at Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University in Dhahran.
“I like fashion, I sew. So I was very curious to see the designs; the direction in which Saudi designs are going. I came to a previous exhibition that featured more historic design traditional designs — that was interesting. I could see how the designs had varied according to the region but this is different,” said Davies.
“These are people who are in the fashion business. You know, coming from Britain, I could see some similarities with the more traditional British outfits, which we would refer to as ‘cloaks.’ Well, I mainly make clothes for myself, I have done this since childhood. So I have really grown up with an eye for fashion. One of the things I was looking at here, I was thinking well, I might get some ideas of things to sew. I did get some ideas,” she told Arab News.
Those interested in seeing more artistic creations can visit Fashion Futures, which will be held at Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City in Riyadh from Nov. 17-19.
The announcement was made this week at Boucheron’s visionary experience, titled “La Maison,” which was hosted in Riyadh this week to showcase their Carte Blanche Ailleurs High Jewelry collection for the first time in the Middle East.
The collection was first presented during Paris Haute Couture week in July.
The event, in its second edition, celebrated the bridge between Parisian and Middle Eastern cultures.
“The Middle East is a historic and crucial region for Boucheron from a business standpoint, as it still holds tremendous potential,” said Helene Poulit-Duquesne, CEO of Boucheron, in a released statement.
“In Saudi Arabia, as in the rest of the region, we operate at the very top of the market, selling to highly educated and savvy collectors. This is something I am proud of, which is why Boucheron returned to Riyadh to host the second edition of our ‘La Maison’ event,” she added.
Guests included Egyptian actors Passant Shawky and Salma Abu Deif; Lebanese actor Cynthia Samuel Bakri; Palestinian actor Adam Bakri; Palestinian-Canadian influencer Leena Al-Ghouti; Syrian fashion stylist Maya Chantout; Jordanian actor Yara Mustafa; Tunisian model and actor Azza Slimene; Saudi beauty influencer Yara Alnamlah; Iraqi blogger Rania Fawaz; Lebanese-Jordanian actor Andria Tayeh; and Dubai-based filmmaker and producer Jullz Bek.
Cultural strategist and art adviser Myrna Ayad presented a program that included a spin painting workshop and an opening dinner followed by a party.
Meet Jean-Louis Sabaji, the Lebanese designer dressing the A-list
By his own admission, Sabaji is ‘not very commercial,’ but his creations have grabbed headlines around the world
Updated 11 November 2022
Hanadi Merchant Habib
DUBAI: After a decade in the business, Lebanese couturier Jean-Louis Sabaji has dressed some of the biggest celebrities, including Beyoncé and Rita Ora. His headline-grabbing creations regularly grace red carpet events across the world. Who can forget Cardi B’s purple floor-length gown bursting with feathers at the shoulders she wore to the 2021 American Music Awards? Or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s iridescent foiled leather dress at Cannes in 2019.
Sabaji’s fascination with fashion was inherited from his late father Jean, also a designer. He grew up surrounded by beautiful dresses in his father’s atelier, from which he still works today.
“I was named Jean-Louis after the great Jean-Louis Scherrer, a very famous French designer — it was as if I was destined to be a designer from birth,” he says. “As a kid, I used to make miniature dresses for Barbie dolls. My dad encouraged me to keep doing this, unlike others who bullied me for dressing dolls.”
Sabaji completed his undergraduate degree in graphic design at the Lebanese American University and later attended the Domus Academy Milano for his master’s degree in fashion design. After completing his master’s with distinction, he came back to Lebanon and worked on his first collection in 2012.
Given that he already had access to an atelier with experienced seamstresses — as well as the fact that fashion had been such a large part of his upbringing — launching his own brand wasn’t too tough. But getting anyone to notice was a different matter.
“Lebanon has a lot of designers, so to stand out in a country with that much talent was hard. Additionally, I’m not very commercial. I target a niche clientele with my conceptual designs, so that made it more challenging,” he says.
He started by diving straight into the haute couture category. He didn’t get into ready-to-wear collections until much later. “I’d been taught that, in fashion, you work from top to bottom,” he explains.
Once his name was well established, both regionally and globally, he branched out into ready-to-wear, producing his first collection in 2021.
“During the pandemic, we understood the market better. We needed to have more clients, so that’s when we launched the ready-to-wear.”
Sabaji loves to push the boundaries when it comes to daring designs. In 2013, he created a gown that looked like it was engulfed in a cloud of smoke — an idea inspired by wildfires in Lebanon that wrecked some of the country’s rural areas. “I used silk organza and airbrushed it to mimic smoke and the effect that ink has when it’s mixed in water,” he says.
Complex garment construction and meticulous hand embroidery are the backbones of his creations. “It’s very important to me that a dress holds the woman’s body properly for her to feel confident. That’s when it comes down to pattern making, the construction and the corsets inside the dresses,” he explains.
Another of Sabaji’s signatures is the use of feathers, which appear in almost all of his collections, whether used sparingly on the sleeves or as an explosion covering the entire dress.
“Feathers are so feminine. The way they move on the body is very romantic,” he says. “Growing up, we had a house in the mountains with a huge garden with a lot of animals and birds. I was always inspired by these beautiful creatures.”
Sabaji is very particular about animal welfare, so the feathers he uses are all natural falls and are ethically sourced from specific farms, he stresses.
Gradually, his contemporary interpretation of classic couture fused with edgy elements and glamour sparked the interest of international stylists. In 2018, Mary J Blige chose a dramatic black-and-white Sabaji gown to wear to the SAG awards — his first major celebrity endorsement. Just months later, Beyoncé wore his ‘Sphinx Abaya’ mini-dress with train for a major gala in Los Angeles. At Cannes the following year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s edgy fluorescent gown was all over the news. Crafted from 18 meters of stiff foiled leather that mimicked snakeskin, the dress took 200 hours to create and came with its own set of challenges.
“Initially, we had some issues with the fit because it was a stiff dress made out of leather, so it wasn’t easy to alter. Up to the last minute, we weren’t sure if she was going to walk the red carpet in the dress, but Aishwarya has a very good team, so, ultimately, they managed to sort it out,” Sabaji says.
2022 has been a remarkable year for the designer. Not only did he celebrate the tenth anniversary of his label’s creation and sign up for a major partnership (details of which are still under wraps — all he will say is that it’s “big”), but he was also the first Middle Eastern designer to collaborate with Mattel for a special Barbie collection which he presented at Arab Fashion Week in Dubai last month — a full-circle moment for the kid who was bullied for dressing up dolls.
“Everyone had a smile on their face watching the show. And for me, it was full of emotions. I had tears in my eyes the entire time backstage,” Sabaji says. “Barbie is a childhood memory, and seeing all this on the runway was so nostalgic.”